Bacon Deviled Eggs

These were really good! Mine tasted great with the ranch dressing. I think it depends on the brand of ranch. Peppercorn might be too spicy... I used hidden valley ranch and it was very tasty. yum.
These deviled eggs were good just different than what we are used to. The bacon was a great addition. The yoke was definitely better the longer the mixture set for the flavors to blend. I will try these again. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
This was hit and will replace our traditional deviled eggs now....lol
LOVED these! I did add some finely shreeded cheddar as well. Would also be great w/ a little finely chopped green onion, which I will try next time. Couldn't be simplier! Thanks for sharing. :)
They are really good but I added some sweet relish to tone down the tangy ranch.But overall if you like Ranch and Bacon you will like these.
I LOVE LOVE LOVE this recipe. I am not a fan of deviled eggs in the least however these were amazing!! I did add some Italian dressing as well. These were a rave for Easter Dinner!!
These are a great twist on the traditional deviled egg. I definitely used way more bacon than the recipe called for... I can't say for sure exactly how much but here's what i did: I cooked a pound of bacon. I took a couple slices and cut them into 1/2in-1in pieces. Then I put these pieces to the side. I took the rest of the bacon (minus the 2 or 3 pieces that got nibbled up) and crumbled it up and combined it with the egg yolk and ranch dressing. Once the deviled egg mixture was scooped into the egg halves I decorated them with a piece of bacon I had cut up.
Good, but I thought it was a tad bland with just ranch dressing and bacon, so I added yellow mustard, paprika, and salt and pepper. Made it a little tangy, which is good. Thanks for the recipe!
Made for a party and tested on my husband he came back stole more before we left for party:)