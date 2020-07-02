Bacon Deviled Eggs

Rating: 4.44 stars
34 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Deviled eggs with bacon and ranch dressing. Easy and tasty. I invented this recipe when I was looking for a new way to make deviled eggs. Week-old eggs peel easier than fresh eggs. You can use precooked bacon if you like.

By SHARON1026

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 deviled eggs
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the eggs into a saucepan in a single layer and fill with water to cover the eggs by 1 inch. Cover the saucepan and bring the water to a boil over high heat. Remove from the heat and let the eggs stand in the hot water for 15 minutes. Drain. Cool the eggs under cold running water. Peel once cold. Halve the eggs lengthwise and scoop the yolks into a bowl. Mash the yolks with a fork.

    Advertisement

  • Cook the bacon in a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate; chop once cool. Add to the egg yolks with the ranch dressing. Spoon the mixture into the egg white halves. Arrange on a tray and refrigerate at least 30 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
60 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 0.3g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 95.7mg; sodium 151.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (35)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

zoolover
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2011
These were really good! Mine tasted great with the ranch dressing. I think it depends on the brand of ranch. Peppercorn might be too spicy... I used hidden valley ranch and it was very tasty. yum. Read More
Helpful
(38)

Most helpful critical review

Terrie
Rating: 3 stars
04/08/2010
They are really good but I added some sweet relish to tone down the tangy ranch.But overall if you like Ranch and Bacon you will like these. Read More
Helpful
(19)
34 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
zoolover
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2011
These were really good! Mine tasted great with the ranch dressing. I think it depends on the brand of ranch. Peppercorn might be too spicy... I used hidden valley ranch and it was very tasty. yum. Read More
Helpful
(38)
Molly
Rating: 4 stars
02/04/2011
These deviled eggs were good just different than what we are used to. The bacon was a great addition. The yoke was definitely better the longer the mixture set for the flavors to blend. I will try these again. Thanks for sharing the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(30)
Christi Easterday
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2011
This was hit and will replace our traditional deviled eggs now....lol Read More
Helpful
(29)
Advertisement
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2011
LOVED these! I did add some finely shreeded cheddar as well. Would also be great w/ a little finely chopped green onion, which I will try next time. Couldn't be simplier! Thanks for sharing. :) Read More
Helpful
(24)
Terrie
Rating: 3 stars
04/08/2010
They are really good but I added some sweet relish to tone down the tangy ranch.But overall if you like Ranch and Bacon you will like these. Read More
Helpful
(19)
cbrasiola
Rating: 5 stars
04/24/2011
I LOVE LOVE LOVE this recipe. I am not a fan of deviled eggs in the least however these were amazing!! I did add some Italian dressing as well. These were a rave for Easter Dinner!! Read More
Helpful
(18)
Advertisement
Amy H
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2011
These are a great twist on the traditional deviled egg. I definitely used way more bacon than the recipe called for... I can't say for sure exactly how much but here's what i did: I cooked a pound of bacon. I took a couple slices and cut them into 1/2in-1in pieces. Then I put these pieces to the side. I took the rest of the bacon (minus the 2 or 3 pieces that got nibbled up) and crumbled it up and combined it with the egg yolk and ranch dressing. Once the deviled egg mixture was scooped into the egg halves I decorated them with a piece of bacon I had cut up. Read More
Helpful
(15)
pomplemousse
Rating: 3 stars
12/26/2011
Good, but I thought it was a tad bland with just ranch dressing and bacon, so I added yellow mustard, paprika, and salt and pepper. Made it a little tangy, which is good. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Hannah
Rating: 5 stars
07/10/2011
Made for a party and tested on my husband he came back stole more before we left for party:) Read More
Helpful
(13)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022