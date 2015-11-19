Kimberly's Curried Deviled Eggs

Rating: 4.05 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

This is a deviled egg recipe that was inspired by an Amish egg salad recipe.

By Kimberly

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 stuffed egg halves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the eggs into a saucepan in a single layer and fill with water to cover the eggs by 1 inch. Cover the saucepan and bring the water to a boil over high heat. Remove from the heat and let the eggs stand in the hot water for 15 minutes. Drain. Cool the eggs under cold running water. Peel once cold. Halve the eggs lengthwise and scoop the yolks into a bowl. Mash the yolks with a fork.

    Advertisement

  • Stir the mayonnaise, mustard, curry powder, parsley, pickle relish, and pepper into the egg yolks until combined; spoon into the egg white halves. Garnish with paprika. Chill before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 94.2mg; sodium 130.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (21)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Sherri Rochester
Rating: 5 stars
04/07/2010
This is an awesome recipe. In my family we do not care for pickle relish. So...I tried chopped up black olives. AMAZING. Curry and black olives go great together. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(19)

Most helpful critical review

KIMAR
Rating: 3 stars
04/22/2010
The sweet pickle relish seemed at odds with the curry. Maybe using chopped black olives instead of the pickle relish (as a previous reviewer suggested) would be better. Read More
Helpful
(7)
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Sherri Rochester
Rating: 5 stars
04/07/2010
This is an awesome recipe. In my family we do not care for pickle relish. So...I tried chopped up black olives. AMAZING. Curry and black olives go great together. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(19)
KIMAR
Rating: 3 stars
04/21/2010
The sweet pickle relish seemed at odds with the curry. Maybe using chopped black olives instead of the pickle relish (as a previous reviewer suggested) would be better. Read More
Helpful
(7)
PeppermintEgo
Rating: 5 stars
08/27/2011
Wow I didn't know I cold make deviled eggs better than my grandma's recipe! Granted I may be a little biased because I love curry but these are delicious! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Advertisement
Hungry Hungry Hippo
Rating: 1 stars
02/07/2011
Way to much ground mustard. Good thing I didn't take them to the Superbowl party. Read More
Helpful
(6)
SizzleCakes
Rating: 3 stars
10/18/2010
I didn't care for these. They tasted a bit too sweet for me. I guess I'm too southern to enjoy curry properly. Read More
Helpful
(6)
beINTENTIONALwomen.com
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2010
This was a nice twist with the curry & mustard. It kicked it up but the flavors balanced well. The ingredients gave this a more grown-up color compared to the traditional bright yellow matching the grown-up taste. Chopping a few up and pairing them with toasted bread worked too. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
Wm. Stewart
Rating: 4 stars
12/10/2011
it's nice. i used marjoram instead of parsley and smoked paprika on top. love amish recipes! Read More
Helpful
(4)
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
09/29/2011
I think curry is an acquired taste and I'm trying to sample more of it. These were OK but I think I still prefer the old-fashioned regular deviled eggs. But that well could be a result of my not being a huge curry fan at this point. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Greg
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2012
This is a very easy to make tasty recipe. We loved them! Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022