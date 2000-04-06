Ham and Beans

460 Ratings
  • 5 262
  • 4 131
  • 3 35
  • 2 23
  • 1 9

My mom created this recipe, and I really enjoyed it as a child. As an adult, my taste changed just a bit, so I modified her recipe to "kick it up" a bit. It is fabulous even though the ingredients list is quite short! This is a must-make with leftover ham and everyone agrees it's absolutely delicious.

By STEPHNDON

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
23 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs
additional:
8 hrs
total:
10 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
7 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse beans in a large pot; discard shriveled beans and any small stones. Add 8 cups of cold water. Let stand overnight or at least 8 hours. Drain and rinse beans.

    Advertisement

  • Return beans to pot and add ham, onion, brown sugar, salt, pepper, cayenne and parsley and water to cover. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer 1 1/2 to 2 hours, until beans are tender. Add more water if necessary during cooking time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
300 calories; protein 18.6g; carbohydrates 42.8g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 18.2mg; sodium 423.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022