Ham and Beans

I gave this 5 stars because it is a great basic recipe that can be adapted to different tastes and desires. It makes a great soup that has a wonderfully subtle sweet flavor and is extremely filling. My husband was not excited when I told him that we were having beans for dinner, but he was pleasantly surprised and even the my son who declared that he did not like beans and ham ate his entire bowl!!! I made this dish into a version of bean and ham soup. To get around the long soaking period, place the beans into a large pot and cover with water. Bring the water to a boil. Boil for 5 minutes, turn the heat off and then leave the beans to soak for an hour. After the hour soak, proceed wiht your recipe as usual. To make my version of this recipe, I used frozen ham from our Christmas ham and then filled the pot up to the top with water. After bringing the pot to a boil, I simmered the pot with a lid on to reduce the water loss. I used 1/3 cup brown sugar along with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and paprika. While the pot simmered, I chopped a small onion and one pound of carrots. I sauted the carrots and onion in butter until soft and slightly browned. After simmering the beans for approximately 2 hours, I removed about one cup of beans, smashed them, returned them to the pot and added the sauted veggies. I then let the pot simmer for about another 10 minutes while I cut crusty bread into slices. WHAT A WONDERFUL MEAL!!!