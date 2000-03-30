Fennel Pork Chops

Delicious pork chops simmered in a fennel seed, garlic and white wine sauce.

By KITTYGUTZ

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Sprinkle garlic salt on both sides of the pork chops. The garlic salt should pretty well cover the chops. Don't be skimpy, but at the same time, don't put on too much.

  • Pour a little olive oil or other cooking oil into a skillet. Put the pork chops in the frying pan and sprinkle fennel seeds on top of the pork chops: 10 to 15 fennel seeds per pork chop will probably do. Let the underside of the pork chop brown then turn over. Once both sides are browned, flip again.

  • Pour the wine into frying pan; cover and reduce heat. Simmer for 10 minutes and flip the pork chops over. Cover them again and let them simmer for another 10 minutes. Make sure the wine doesn't completely evaporate or the pork chops will burn. You may have to add a little more wine or water to the pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 14g; carbohydrates 2.6g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 36.9mg; sodium 704.6mg. Full Nutrition
