Fennel Pork Chops
Delicious pork chops simmered in a fennel seed, garlic and white wine sauce.
I made this by sauteing thin onion slices & 1 can on mushrooms in the pan before browning the chops. I also used garlic powder instead of garlic salt to cut down on the sodium. After cooking, I thickened up the sauce with about 2 tbsp of flour then spooned the sauce with onion & mushroom over some rice. The rice & sauce was "melt-in-your-mouth" and the chops were incredibly tender. I will definately make this again. My husband and I loved it!Read More
I've only just recently 'discovered' fennel, and because I love it so much fresh, I didn't object to shelling out for an expensive bottle of fennel seeds to make this (and other) recipes. I have made this recipe with a couple of roasted fennel bulbs, and it is definitely worthy of 5 stars. A splash of cream is also a nice addition to the white wine sauce.Read More
I've made this recipe as is, and have also used it adding fresh fennel and using left over roast pork in place of the pork chops. I have had nothing but positive comments from anyone I've served this delicious dish to. Thanks for a great recipe.
I thought this recipe was good. I used chopped garlic, rather than the dried.
This recipe has become a staple in my household. This is the best and easiest recipe I have found on line to date. I don't know why so many reviewers found this so salty; I just sprinkle each chop with the garlic salt - I don't pay any attention to the measurement called for in the recipe. The little bit of liquid left after cooking is perfect for spooning over the pork chops just before saving. Thanks for this wonderful recipe Jessie. I have probably been making this twice a month for 2 years now.
These were GREAT!! I changed the recipe a bit as I was using fresh fennel. I sauteed the chopped fennel & some onion in the pan, then browned the pork chops. Then in addition to the white wine, I added a can of cream of mushroom soup. The resolved the liquid issue and created a nice sauce to serve over rice. Great recipe!! Thanks!!!
SO simple and quick and easy! I loved the flavor, but my chops were pretty dry. My pork chops are always dry, though, so I'm guessing it's me. I used vegetable broth instead of wine and about triple the fennel, and followed the timing exactly. I'll make it again but shorten the time.
The fennel seeds fall off once you flip the chops, but they do a great job of flavoring the wine sauce. I mixed up a cornstarch slurry to thicken the sauce a little bit which was delicious. Extremely easy recipe which will give you great results.
Good. I would just advise to watch the cooking times. I simmered 10 min per side but my chops came out a little tough . . . as you simmer you need to time it according to your own tastes & thickness of chops.
I love the taste of fennel and pork together and never would have thought of this...It is wonderful. I used garlic and onion powder. To cut down on the fat I used cooking spray to brown the chops.
This was really wonderful. I added fresh sage. The simplest recipes are always the best. Thank you for sharing this!
We loved this recipe. We substituted a peeled chopped apple and water instead of the white wine.
I thought this recipe was very good.It does taste like Italian sausage which I love. I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt and then sprinkled a little salt on top. I cooked them on low the whole time with onions and mushrooms. The wine didn't dry up so the chops were still moist and we used the liquid for the rice and veggies.
Yumm!! I did what a previous poster did and added cream of mushroom soup to thicken the sauce and add to it. I also used fresh fennel because I don't keep fennel seeds in the house, but I usually keep fresh fennel. I also didn't have garlic salt, so I used Kosher salt and garlic powder. It was great. The sauce was delicious served over rice. Will definitely make again.
By rights I probably shouldn't rate this recipe because I adjusted it to what I had on hand, etc. I sprayed olive oil in the skillet and sprinkled both sides of the chops with salt and garlic powder, put the fennel on one side like instructed. Then I used 1 cup of chicken broth instead of the wine, covered for maybe 5-10 minutes and then added a corn starch/water mixture to thicken the sauce into a gravy. It was really good.
Very simple recipe. It was a good excuse to use some wine that I had left over from another recipe. I must say that fennel seed has become my new favorite herb! I ran out of garlic salt but the meat still had plenty of flavor. Simple, quick, doesn't require many ingredients, gives the meat a nice flavor.
As a newlywed, I'm still trying to find quick, easy recipes that still impress my husband. This did just that! Plus, I got to open the fennel container from the spice rack we got as a wedding present!
Pretty good. Fennel is overpowering. Next time I will cut back on fennel, but not too bad.
This recipe was absolutely delicious. Rave reviews from guests, will definitely make again!
I tried this recipe on 3 friends. They (as well as me) loved this recipe. I have given it to several people for them to make. I will make this again!
I took the other reviewers' advice and added onions and mushrooms, however, I was making 7 chops and didn't have enough white wine. So, I made a separate pan with Sherry wine, and it turned out FANTASTIC, much better than the white wine ones. My husband and I LOVED the sherry ones, and thought the white wine ones were just OK. The fennel flavor really stands out with it too.
My partner & I thoroughly enjoyed this recipe. The fennel made for an interesting and welcome diversion from the norm.
This was fantastic, though I wish I would've brined the pork 30 minutes before cooking. I tossed some frozen roasted potatoes right in the pan and had an easy vesuvio in minutes!
Quick, easy and had every thing on hand! Next time I may try to crock it with a tenderlion instead.
It was a very quick and easy recipe however, I was a little disappointed because the pork ended up bland and I thought it would be more tender. It did taste good, I just felt it needed a little something more.
Awesome, simple and moist. The fennel gives the pork a great taste.
Very good and easy to make. My husband, son and I rated this a solid 4 stars, but my daughter thought it should really be 4 1/2. I would make this again.
I thought this was really good. I am not a big pork eater.. that is whay it is a four star instead of five. We all agreed it was a solid four. Fennel is a little sweet. Thanks for the recipe!
A hit with my family. A while after dinner, my husband looked up and reiterated, "I really liked that. I'd like to have that again." Wow! My son said, "Is there any more?" Of course, he's 18 and is always hungry! lol Took the lid off at the end and let the wine boil almost all the way so I had a thicker sauce to put on the pork.
WOW! This is a keeper! The only change I made was cutting it down to a single serving. Love the way the wine made a caramelized glacé. Makes a great single serving.
Sautéed onions in skillet first then browned chips on top of onions... added fresh fennel “ferns” as garnish and served with fresh sweet potatoes
OMG! So easy and SO yummy! THANK YOU! (from a non-cooker stand point!)
I used twice the amount of fennel was fantastic
This is a really easy to make, tasty recipe for pork chops!
I love this recipe. It was really easy and delicious. A nice change.
Love this recipe! I toast the fennel seed in a dry skillet, then add some olive oil the pork chops. This was also good with some chopped fresh rosemary.
I didn't find there was much flavor with this recipe. Will not make again.
