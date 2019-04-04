Grandma's Gingerbread Pancakes

4.1
236 Ratings
  • 5 105
  • 4 88
  • 3 28
  • 2 9
  • 1 6

My dear Grammie was making gingerbread one morning and my brother and I arrived, starving! She altered the recipe slightly, put it on the grill and the result is this delicious recipe. The smell of it cooking always takes me back to that morning--mmmm!

Recipe by CKINCAID1

Credit: Alberta Rose
Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 pancakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, ginger, and cinnamon in a bowl; set aside. Beat the egg in a separate mixing bowl with the vanilla and molasses until smooth. Whisk in the water until completely incorporated. Stir the flour mixture into the molasses mixture until just combined -- a few lumps are okay.

  • Heat a lightly oiled griddle over medium-high heat. Drop batter by large spoonfuls onto the griddle, and cook until bubbles form and the edges are dry. Flip, and cook until browned on the other side. Repeat with remaining batter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
101 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 20.9g; fat 0.7g; cholesterol 18.6mg; sodium 149.9mg. Full Nutrition
