Grandma's Gingerbread Pancakes

I read through the reviews very carefully before making this, which I think was my first mistake. I usually don't do that and fly by the seat of my shorts. I doubled the recipe so I could freeze some for busy mornings, added more baking powder for a fluffier pancake, doubled the spices and added nutmeg and allspice and I cut the water down to two cups, as a lot of people mentioned that the batter was way too wet. My pancakes were pretty thick and fluffy but they were a pain to cook. The spices I doubled and added were perfect, it's just that maybe cutting back the liquid to two cups was too much? Next time, I'll cut it back only a half cup and I think it might be perfect. It really does need the extra baking powder for a fluffier pancake. That being said, tasty pancake. Even with my flub-up's, this recipe made 15 large pancakes when doubled. Out of the 15, I had three leftover. My boys loved them. I had a small bite of one and thought it was mighty tasty. My son actually remarked that "these are the best pancakes EVER, Mom".

Read More