Grandma's Gingerbread Pancakes

My dear Grammie was making gingerbread one morning and my brother and I arrived, starving! She altered the recipe slightly, put it on the grill and the result is this delicious recipe. The smell of it cooking always takes me back to that morning--mmmm!
I read through the reviews very carefully before making this, which I think was my first mistake. I usually don't do that and fly by the seat of my shorts. I doubled the recipe so I could freeze some for busy mornings, added more baking powder for a fluffier pancake, doubled the spices and added nutmeg and allspice and I cut the water down to two cups, as a lot of people mentioned that the batter was way too wet. My pancakes were pretty thick and fluffy but they were a pain to cook. The spices I doubled and added were perfect, it's just that maybe cutting back the liquid to two cups was too much? Next time, I'll cut it back only a half cup and I think it might be perfect. It really does need the extra baking powder for a fluffier pancake. That being said, tasty pancake. Even with my flub-up's, this recipe made 15 large pancakes when doubled. Out of the 15, I had three leftover. My boys loved them. I had a small bite of one and thought it was mighty tasty. My son actually remarked that "these are the best pancakes EVER, Mom".
Delicious gingerbread taste. Smelled and tasted amazing. The only reason that this is not a 5 star recipe is because they came out a little flat. I like my pancakes a little fluffier. I'll keep the spices, vanilla and molasses and try to alter the recipe for a fluffier result next time. Will definitely keep working on this recipe though, because it was a hit with my ginger-living husband!
I did this the lazy way by using a cup and a half of pancake mix and then adding the recommended amount of spices, molasses and vanilla then just adding water until it reached my preferred consistency. Delicious! If you have pancake mix save yourself the trouble of mixing the dry ingredients and just use that instead. Doing it this way will also fix the problems that some reviewers were having with the pancakes not being fluffy or thick enough... If it's too thin just add a little more pancake mix - too thick? Add a little more water. Enjoy!
Mmm, delicious! Thanks CKincaid1! The flavor was exactly what we'd hoped for. We reduced the water to 1 c. and I wish we hadn't. They were a little too thick. Excellent with whipped cream, maple syrup, bananas and strawberries. Or by themselves!
I have never had gingerbread pancakes before but these were pretty good. After cooking the first one, my son and I decided they weren't spicy enough for our taste. We added extra cinnamon and ginger. I would do 1 tsp. ginger and 2 tsp. cinnamon next time. We also don't like syrup so added about 1/3 cup granulated sugar after tasting the first one. They were good but I had some trouble with them sticking to my pan.I normally don't have that problem. We topped with whipped cream and they were yummy.
These were tasty and fun to eat. I used my own wheat free pancake recipe but added molasses and ground ginger. They turned out very fluffy, almost cake like and yummy. Next time I'll use fresh ginger an i bet they'll be even better. thanks
Love these!!! Thanks to your wonderful Grammie!! I made these this morning for my 2 little girls and myself and we just loved them. I am going to put the leftovers in the toaster oven tomorrow for breakfast for them before school!! Thanks again!!!
Pretty tasty alternative to regular pancakes. Based on other reviews, I increased the baking powder by 1/2 tsp and used only 1 cup of water. My pancakes were thick and fluffy. I also used whole wheat flour. They weren't very sweet, but had a nice spicy flavour. They'd be really good with apple sauce. Also, for some reason they seemed a bit more delicate than regular pancakes, so I had to be quite careful when flipping them.
I really liked the idea of these. We LOVE gingerbread at our house. I read the reviews and used heaping measuring spoons of the spices. I also reduced the water by 1/4 cup and added more baking powder. They tasted good, but were really thin. I will try them again usin gonly 1 cup of water and see if that helps.
So yummy. The serving size is off though. I would say it serves 4-5. Definitely not 10 people!
The Chef
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2013
I agree with most of the reviews that you will need to increase amount of the cinnamon and ginger for flavor. After my batter was ready, I tasted and it was still missing that great gingerbread flavor I was looking for. Then the light turned on in my head, :) and I went straight to the pantry and grabbed one large piece (depending on how strong you want the ginger flavor, can add more or less) of crystallized ginger, chopped it up into small pieces and mixed in the batter, made the pancakes and there it was! Whala! Hummm so amazingly delicious!!! Now THAT made it 5 star! :)
I was very excited about this recipe and enjoyed the pancakes a lot during the holiday season. I am a fan of a thin, crepe like pancake so these were right on target for me on texture and fluff. I thought that the gingerbread taste was mild, so like some other reviewers I think I would adjust some of the spices in the future. Overall they were delicious and the family ate them up.
These taste more like plain molasses pancakes than 'gingerbread'. I would reduce the molasses to just a couple of tablespoons next time. They were still pretty good with maple syrup and vanilla ice cream though.
I love these pancakes! I made a small mistake when I first made them and added 1/4 teaspoon of baking powder and 1 teaspoon of baking soda....but, the pancakes turned out great and fluffy. Thanks so much!
Made for Christmas breakfast. Doubled the spice, added some nutmeg and allspice. Added more baking sode to increase fluffiness as the previous reviewers stated (thank goodness!!). They ended up nice and fluffy, though they were still somewhat dense. I was disappointed in the flavor - I wanted something more pungently cookie-like. It was a nice twist, but didn't live up to my expectations.
Good recipe but needed a few minor adjustments. I upped the amount of flour to 2 cups, added more spices (1 1/4 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp ginger, 1/2 tsp ground cloves and 1 tsp of vanilla). I also used 1% milk instead of water. Turned out great! Not to thin or thick.
My son has a lot of allergies so I used a rice flour mix and flax seed as an egg substitute. I usually make buttermilk pancakes so I used 1 cup of soy milk for the water; it was rather thick so I added about another cup of water to thin it out. I admittedly (and a little ashamedly) forgot to add the molasses/brown sugar because making the substitutes distracted me, so my husband didn't enjoy it so much, but my son ate all on his plate, and that is a huge accomplishment, so I will definitely try these again. It's been difficult for us to find a bread-like product that my son will eat that is allergen-free, so finding this recipe has been such a blessing to us.
What a great idea! 2 of my favorites - gingerbread and pancakes. I loved these pancakes, but I have given 4 stars as I wish they were fluffier. Mine also turned out darker than the photos others have posted. It may have something to do with the type of molasses I used. Not sure.
Delicious! I followed recipe other than adding some extra of the spices and topping with some toasted nuts. I would recommend using real maple syrup, agave nectar, or top with fresh whipped cream for a more decadent pancake. My fiance awoke to spicy, warm, and comforting smells. He loved them!
It had a good flavor, but being a I am a huge spice person I added spices.. It was, like some of the reviewers said, needing more soda or powder which I added, but they were still a bit chewy. If you add that plus a little flour (or reduce the water), they are a tasty breakfast treat!
Definitely needs more baking powder. Was disappointed in the lack of fluffiness in the pancake but maybe that's the way they're suppose to be. Will try again using more baking powder & molasses instead of the brown sugar recommended by another reviewer.
After reading some of the reviews, I decreased the ater to 1 1/4 cups. I added 1 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder and 3/4 teaspoon of baking soda. I also had a smidgen of cloves. The pancakes turned out light and fluffy. However, the gingerbread flavor was a it lacking. Next time I will increase the spice amount and add a couple tablespoons of brown sugar.
Thank you! What a unique recipe. It's nice to have a pancake recipe without milk! I got 18 VERY small pancakes out of this. I made the recipe as written except I doubled the baking powder and soda, as another reviewer suggested, so the pancakes wouldn't be so thin, and I doubled the ginger and cinnamon.
Great recipe....I took other reviewers suggestions and doubled most of the spices, I also increased the baking soda to make them more fluffy. Oh, and I also decreased the liquid a bit, and even tried one batch using soy milk nog.....it was super yummy! I would certainly make these again, especially with the molasses!
Loved them! I made them GF with the GF flour blend and added just a bit more baking powder to add fluffiness per other reviewers. Yummy!* Update, I made them regular this morning and I agree with other reviewers...up the spice, cut back a bit on the water and up the bp. So good~
The taste and smell of these pancakes was wonderful; like a breakfast kiss of the approaching holiday season. The aroma drifted upstairs, prompting my pre-schooler to declare, at 7 a.m., that it was "cookie time!" My only qualm w/ the recipe was that the pancakes were flat, and I prefer a fluffier texture - hot off the griddle w/ a pat of butter (no syrup necessary!), the taste was; however, fabulous.
Make sure you don't over mix the batter, or the pancakes will be flat and rubbery. The first time I made this, it was a flop, but it was my own fault. I definitely read in too much of the reviews. When I made this again, I reduced the water to just one cup, and instead of baking soda, I added another teaspoon of baking powder. I agree that the gingerbread flavor was not very strong, but my kids loved it! I also was out of molasses, so I subbed maple syrup (maybe why the flavor was milder?)Would make this again.
These were good, although the flavor wasn't very strong. I doubled the spices as others suggested and increased the baking powder a touch. I also decreased the water by about 1/4 cup. They came out well when it comes to texture and I will probably make these again.
I used milk instead of water and decreased the amount to a cup, added 2T melted butter (you really do need fat in pancakes...), added a tablespoon of brown sugar as well. These were pretty good with my changes, but a work in progress at this point.
I am eating the last of my first batch of these pancakes as I type. I made a single batch exactly as directed. Not bad! They are a thin pancake, almost a crepe, but the flavor is wonderful (as is the smell as they cook), served with plain ol' pancake syrup on top and cheesy scrambled eggs on the side. I will probably experiment to fluff them up a little bit next time (less water? more baking powder?), but my husband said there is nothing wrong with a thin pancake and my children all loved them.
made the big soft gingerbread cookies this Christmas and loved them...got me into gingerbread so I thought I would make these for the kidlets. Followed recipe to the tee and we did not love these pancakes. Really strong molasses flavour and the consistency is really not like a regular pancake, more like a cake. We love big fluffy pancakes so might just try our regular pancake recipe and add some ginger and cinnamon next year.
I've made these many times now, and it CAN be a really good recipe. But this version includes so much water that the pancakes become wafer-thin and it takes forever to cook all the batter. Cut the water to 1 cup, then look at your batter and see if it really needs any more. I've played around with the proportions, and 1 cup of water works perfectly for me. Also great with berries or fruit chunks mixed in.
Sorry, but I wasn't a fan of these... I made them for my daughter and I and they just seemed a little bland for what I would want a gingerbread pancake to taste like. Nice concept but I would have added many more spices and a little more molasses to make them better.
Tried this recipe for the first time Christmas morning--now became a delicious and tasty new family tradition! Didn't change the recipe a bit--it was perfect! It was a wonderful discovery for our family! Thank you!
I made this recipe as directed, but used generous measurements for the ginger and cinnamon. (And I'm glad I did). Wow! Amazing pancakes! They turned out light and fluffy. Not sweet at all so they pair perfectly with lots of yummy whipped cream and syrup! I've had the recipe saved for a while and now I'm regretting not trying them sooner. I will make these over and over again. My toddler is chowing down as I type this.
Disclaimer: My review is based on an altered recipe. I subbed half whole-wheat flour and used cold brewed coffee and milk to replace part of the water. The batter was too thin--and I typically prefer thin batter--so I added quick oats to thicken. These tasted good, but I wanted more spice flavor. I might double the spices next time and add a touch of oil or melted butter.
These pancakes are delicious! I made them for Christmas morning and the family loved them. After reading the other reviews, I made some changes and they turned out perfect. I doubled the recipe, increased the baking powder to 1 tablespoon and reduced the water by 1/2 cup. Makes the kitchen smell wonderful and is a perfect Christmas breakfast!
I really wanted to like these but it just didn't happen, I followed the recipe as stated and found the pancakes to be very thin with not much in the way of flavor. Maybe with some tweaking I will try again.
If you let the batter set up a few minutes, it's still thin but finishes better. Like others I added 2ish T of sugar and 1/2 t more powder. Next time I'll increase spices and reduce molasses a touch. Thanks!
Made these this morning. I thought they were bland. Only alteration I made was that since I did not have any molasses I substituted with brown sugar. I was hoping they would taste more like a gingerbread cookie. My almost 4 year old did not like them and requested his normal bowl of oatmeal for breakfast.
READ THROUGH THE OTHER REVIEWS BEFORE MAKING THIS RECIPE! As a base, it's a decent recipe, but like many have said, it is way too thin. I added less water, more flour, 2 TB brown sugar, and an extra teaspoon of cinnamon. Were I to make it again, I'd add more ginger too. But after all those tweaks, the pancakes were great.
I have been looking for a good gingerbread pancake recipe and here it is. The ginger and cinnamon shine through. I preheated an iron skillet and once they started cooking they rose nicely and cooked evenly. The molasses really deepens the flavor and is the perfect way to sweeten them subtly. Will make again and again!
If you like gingerbread, you'll like these pancakes. But you must cut down on the liquid. I used 1 cup of milk (rather than water, for a richer taste), and the batter was still very loose but the final pancakes were nice and fluffy. I didn't have quite enough molasses so I subbed some brown sugar for the remaining molasses. I also added a dash of nutmeg. The smell of these cooking was amazing but the actual pancakes were a bit bland. Still worth making.
I have made these twice so far, the first following the directions completely. They were delicious, though needed more spice. The second time I doubled the spices, baking powder (as I like thicker pancakes) and another spoonful of flour! They turned out wonderful, smells like Christmas in the house. My 6 yr old LOVES them! On a side note, I think some butter and cinnamon & sugar are better with it then syrup. Good luck!
These are my absolute favorite pancakes.... they are perfect with only a slight drizzle of syrup.. and plain. I always double the recipe, add a couple table spoons of brown sugar, and increase the baking powder by 1/2 teaspoon. we turn it into a gingerbread day and munch on them plain ALL day long. My daughters love them :D
Yummy! Because there is no oil in the recipe, make sure to use nonstick spray on the griddle as the recipe suggests. I served with warm cinnamon pears (just microwave sliced pears sprinkled with cinnamon for about 2 1/2 or 3 minutes) and maple syrup. Delicious!
I added allspice and nutmeg, as well as doubled the other spices which made it really tasty. The only thing I didn't like was the texture. It was chewy. Any suggestions on how to change that so it's more like a normal pancake?
Super yummy. Made it with Gluten-free Baking Flour, replaced water with almond milk eggnog (Christmas morning!!), doubled spices and baking powder, will be our Christmas morning tradition from here on out.
I made these for Christmas breakfast this morning. I'm thankful I read the reviews beforehand. I reduced the water by 1/4 cup and the consistency and fluffiness was perfect!! I also added a pinch of nutmeg, but couldn't actually taste it anyway. Next time, I will keep the water deduction the same and add 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg. A great starting point for a recipe, but given four stars for the excess water.
