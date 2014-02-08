Octapodi Kokkinisto (Greek Octopus in Tomato Sauce)

Thanks Diana for a great easy to make recipe. We used frozen octopus we'd had for some time 2 large regular onions as that was what we had in the house and I just added some chopped greek olives. It was 'out of the park' delicious We served it with whole wheat pasta green salad & crusty panini rolls. So easy so delicious. Left overs the next day were just as scruptious!
I can't wait to try this it sounds like something I had at a party years ago. Thank you so much!
Pretty good. but a bit salty. Goes nicely with rice.I would make it again.
I will ABSOLUTELY make this again thank you! Baby octopus is one of my favorite things to eat but if you don't get it right it's just wrong. This...is fantastic. The time it takes is worth it. I deglazed the sauce pan with Brandy after the reduction part which I think adds a little depth of flavor and added a teaspoon of red curry paste because I like everything spicy. I also used just 1 very large onion only because my daughter (11) isn't a big onion fan (yet). Otherwise everything here is absolutely spot on! I served this over pain white rice. This will not disappoint. Thanks again!! Definitely making this again.
Best octopus recipe I've tried. It was so delicious the kids fought over the remaining portion. Even my less than adventurous wife raved about it.
It came out so good. The octopus came out tender.
So easy! Though I had whole baby octopus and had to look up how to clean them. Even my young children loved this. I supplemented the octopus with a cuttlefish and I bet squid would be fabulous as well.
Made it for dinner tonight. I thoroughly enjoyed it and it came out better than I had expected for something simple. I think patience was the key ingredient.
Excellent! After cooking the onion I had the squids and cook them for 2 minutes then white wine to get the sugars from the pan. As some recipies suggest had a bit of paprika. They were tenders best ever .... I did use squids because I did not have octopus it was so good ??