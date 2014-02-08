Octapodi Kokkinisto (Greek Octopus in Tomato Sauce)

Rating: 4.6 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Octopus is an incomparable treat. I love it grilled, in a salad or in tomato sauce. For many, cooking octopus may seem daunting - but I assure you, it couldn't be easier. Serve this dish with hand-cut french fries or with rice. Never add water; you want the octopus to cook in its own juices for best flavor.

By Diana Moutsopoulos

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the octopus pieces into a large saucepan. Cover, and cook over medium-high heat until the octopus has released its juices, 10 to 15 minutes. Uncover, and continue simmering until the liquid has reduced to 3 to 4 tablespoons, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Drizzle the octopus with olive oil, then stir in the onions and bay leaves. Cook and stir until the onions have softened, about 10 minutes. Add the tomatoes, salt, and pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the octopus is tender and the sauce has thickened, about 25 minutes. Cook uncovered for the last 10 minutes if the sauce is too thin.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
412 calories; protein 24.2g; carbohydrates 14.6g; fat 28.8g; cholesterol 72.7mg; sodium 502.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (16)

Most helpful positive review

Victoria
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2012
Thanks Diana for a great easy to make recipe. We used frozen octopus we'd had for some time 2 large regular onions as that was what we had in the house and I just added some chopped greek olives. It was 'out of the park' delicious We served it with whole wheat pasta green salad & crusty panini rolls. So easy so delicious. Left overs the next day were just as scruptious! Read More
Helpful
(16)
Reviews:
Victoria
Rating: 5 stars
01/16/2012
Thanks Diana for a great easy to make recipe. We used frozen octopus we'd had for some time 2 large regular onions as that was what we had in the house and I just added some chopped greek olives. It was 'out of the park' delicious We served it with whole wheat pasta green salad & crusty panini rolls. So easy so delicious. Left overs the next day were just as scruptious! Read More
Helpful
(16)
kellymc125
Rating: 4 stars
08/09/2011
I can't wait to try this it sounds like something I had at a party years ago. Thank you so much! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Olga
Rating: 4 stars
05/19/2012
Pretty good. but a bit salty. Goes nicely with rice.I would make it again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Anastasia Daleiden
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2015
I will ABSOLUTELY make this again thank you! Baby octopus is one of my favorite things to eat but if you don't get it right it's just wrong. This...is fantastic. The time it takes is worth it. I deglazed the sauce pan with Brandy after the reduction part which I think adds a little depth of flavor and added a teaspoon of red curry paste because I like everything spicy. I also used just 1 very large onion only because my daughter (11) isn't a big onion fan (yet). Otherwise everything here is absolutely spot on! I served this over pain white rice. This will not disappoint. Thanks again!! Definitely making this again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Ken Roberts
Rating: 5 stars
10/06/2015
Best octopus recipe I've tried. It was so delicious the kids fought over the remaining portion. Even my less than adventurous wife raved about it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Donna J Sigalos
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2014
It came out so good. The octopus came out tender. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Hester G.
Rating: 5 stars
03/26/2013
So easy! Though I had whole baby octopus and had to look up how to clean them. Even my young children loved this. I supplemented the octopus with a cuttlefish and I bet squid would be fabulous as well. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Nisan Vue
Rating: 4 stars
05/13/2014
Made it for dinner tonight. I thoroughly enjoyed it and it came out better than I had expected for something simple. I think patience was the key ingredient. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Richard
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2019
Excellent! After cooking the onion I had the squids and cook them for 2 minutes then white wine to get the sugars from the pan. As some recipies suggest had a bit of paprika. They were tenders best ever .... I did use squids because I did not have octopus it was so good ?? Read More
