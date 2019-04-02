This Greek roast lamb recipe is the real deal and what you'll find served in Greek homes throughout winter, though it is a must for Greek Orthodox Easter, as well. Get the full recipe below and read on for some tips and tricks that will ensure a succulent result, every time.

Recipe Tips

Greek roast lamb and potatoes is a traditional dish that's wonderfully simple to make. Some homes in Greece prefer the simplicity of lamb, salt, pepper, and maybe some oregano or garlic, while others like the flavor trifecta of lemon juice, garlic, and oregano. A lesser known secret is to flavor the roast lamb and potatoes with fresh orange juice and mustard in addition to salt, pepper, and garlic. The result is savory with an ever-so-slight hint of sweetness, yet the flavors of orange and mustard never overpower or dominate.

There are a few keys to getting this simple dish to be the best it can be:

Fresh is best

Use freshly squeezed orange juice for the best flavor. In an absolute pinch, you could try bottled orange juice, but note it won't yield the same delicious result.

The type of potato matters

For Greek roast lamb and potatoes, you want a creamy potato that almost melts in your mouth. Dry, starchy potatoes just won't work. The only potatoes I use for this dish are yellow potatoes or Yukon Gold potatoes.

Watch the oregano

For anyone who loves oregano, there's always the temptation to add more. But this is really a case of where there can be too much of a good thing! Adding too much oregano will make your dish bitter, so avoid the temptation of adding more. Also, try to make sure you use Greek oregano here (as opposed to Mexican or another variety) for the most authentic flavor.

About the lamb...

I call for a bone-in leg of lamb rather than boneless because the bone lends a lot of flavor to the final dish. If you prefer to use boneless leg of lamb, go for it! Just be sure that your lamb reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees F; you can remove the lamb from the oven at 135 degrees F and allow it to rest till it reaches 145.