Greek Roast Lamb and Potatoes
There's nothing like Greek roast lamb and potatoes. In Greece, meat (lamb, beef, chicken) and potatoes in the oven is an ubiquitous dish throughout the winter. Upon my most recent visit to Athens, my aunt let me in on a secret that takes this traditional roast lamb to another level. Instead of the usual lemon juice, she said, add the juice of one orange. I tried this upon my return home and it is absolutely delicious! It may be awhile before I go back to lemons -- and this dish is as delicious as it is simple.
Recipe Summary
This Greek roast lamb recipe is the real deal and what you'll find served in Greek homes throughout winter, though it is a must for Greek Orthodox Easter, as well. Get the full recipe below and read on for some tips and tricks that will ensure a succulent result, every time.
Recipe Tips
Greek roast lamb and potatoes is a traditional dish that's wonderfully simple to make. Some homes in Greece prefer the simplicity of lamb, salt, pepper, and maybe some oregano or garlic, while others like the flavor trifecta of lemon juice, garlic, and oregano. A lesser known secret is to flavor the roast lamb and potatoes with fresh orange juice and mustard in addition to salt, pepper, and garlic. The result is savory with an ever-so-slight hint of sweetness, yet the flavors of orange and mustard never overpower or dominate.
There are a few keys to getting this simple dish to be the best it can be:
Fresh is best
Use freshly squeezed orange juice for the best flavor. In an absolute pinch, you could try bottled orange juice, but note it won't yield the same delicious result.
The type of potato matters
For Greek roast lamb and potatoes, you want a creamy potato that almost melts in your mouth. Dry, starchy potatoes just won't work. The only potatoes I use for this dish are yellow potatoes or Yukon Gold potatoes.
Watch the oregano
For anyone who loves oregano, there's always the temptation to add more. But this is really a case of where there can be too much of a good thing! Adding too much oregano will make your dish bitter, so avoid the temptation of adding more. Also, try to make sure you use Greek oregano here (as opposed to Mexican or another variety) for the most authentic flavor.
About the lamb...
I call for a bone-in leg of lamb rather than boneless because the bone lends a lot of flavor to the final dish. If you prefer to use boneless leg of lamb, go for it! Just be sure that your lamb reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees F; you can remove the lamb from the oven at 135 degrees F and allow it to rest till it reaches 145.
Editorial contributions by Diana Moutsopoulos.
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
You can follow the same recipe and use beef or chicken for this dish. Note that almost any mustard works well here, but I prefer a dark brown or Dijon mustard.