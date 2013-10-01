Banana Pudding IV

A quick and easy banana pudding recipe. Enjoy!

By Patty

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch dish
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Beat in condensed milk, then pudding mix. Gradually beat in cold milk until smooth, then mix in vanilla. Fold in 1/2 of the whipped topping.

  • Line the bottom of a 9x13 inch dish with vanilla wafers. Arrange sliced bananas evenly over wafers. Spread with pudding mixture. Top with remaining whipped topping. Chill.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
388 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 55.3g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 32.9mg; sodium 333.8mg. Full Nutrition
