Banana Pudding IV

I am really posting this review on behalf of my family. They LOVE this recipe. I've been making it for years now and am only now writing a review. I had a get-together last week and my sister actually got irritated with me because I hadn't made "My Banana Pudding." I keep telling them that I got the recipe here, and they keep attributing it to me! Oh well, I'll take the compliment! Change NOTHING, but do make the sure the cream cheese is room temperature. It's divine, and this is coming from a family born and bred in Savannah. We know good banana pudding! The ONLY advice I would give is being careful when you use a hand mixer - It can get a little "splashy". I use a tupperware top to block the spritzes. Of course, I usually don't make desserts, so I could very well just be inept. Regardless, you will LOVE this recipe, and fans of banana pudding will rave and quite possibly buy you gifts. When I make this I have to double the recipe so my husband can eat the other half! He actualy (jokingly) encourages party guests not to eat it so that he can pig out later. It's a little alarming, how much of this one grown man can eat, but that's my problem, not yours! Make this!!!!!