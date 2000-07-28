Cranberry Pork Chops I
Sweet orange marmalade enhances the flavor of the tart cranberries in this wonderful dish. For a more intense flavor, use 1/4 cup dried cranberries or cherries instead of fresh or frozen cranberries and do not chop.
This is one of my husband's favorite pork chop recipes (and mine, too!). The flavors combine wonderfully. Once when I was short on time, I cubed the pork chops, browned them in skillet, then added the rest of the ingredients and sauteed until the dried cranberries were tender and the sauce had thickened enough to coat the pork. Not quite as elegant, but the meat stayed tender and every piece was covered with the delectable flavor of the sauce. I like to serve with wild rice pilaf and french style green beans.Read More
Very easy to prepare. Good "desperation dinner". I used thin pork chops, so rather than stuffing them, I just spread the cranberry mixture on top, and cooked 15 minutes at 400 F. I also didn't have any orange marmalade so I used strawberry spreadable fruit. I think you just need something sweet to cut the tartness of the cranberries. I didn't have any fresh or frozen so I used dried. I also didn't have ground cloves, but I did have whole ones that I ground in my mortar and pestle. I think it gave the recipe a stronger clove flavor, so I'll cut back a little next time on the cloves. My husband liked the pork chops and so did I. He said he wouldn't want them every week, but we could have them once in a while.Read More
My husband and I love this recipe! The first time we followed the recipe exactly, but we added even more of the good stuff the second time. Our motto is that if a little is good, a lot is better! So we used even more cranberries, orange marmalade and honey. Wonderful flavors together!
My fiance and I absolutely LOVED this recipe! I used dried cranberries because I wanted a more intense flavor, and it was such a nice comfort food meal; perfect for impressing company! Be aware though: the cloves in this recipe are quite prominent, so if you don't like them or think you don't like them, I'd cut it back to a bare pinch. I love cloves, so I added an extra pinch, and it was perfect for me. I served these chops with fresh steamed string beans, cranberry-cornbread stuffing, crescent rolls, and pumpkin pie for dessert; a delicious autumn meal! I posted the photo that now appears with the recipe- looks tasty, doesn't it?
Great recipe!!! a new twist with great blend of flavors and textures. I didn't have orange marmalade, so used apricot. In place of the dried cranberries, I used dried cranraisins... excellent!!!! Next time I will use thicker chops, I used what I had on hand and they were alittle on the thin side. my husband, who is VERY picky, thought they were great as well!!! that is saying something!!! Thanks for sharing this wonderful dish, I will serve it often. MJ
I made this for some friends the other night, everyone loved them! It is easy and quick to prepare, and tastes great. I was afraid it would be too sweet, but that was not the case. I used some fresh and some dried cranberries. The cloves are essential in this recipe, so don't leave them out. They give the dish a great smoky complexity!
Thank you for this recipe - it is a keeper! My picky 10 year old even loved this one. As another reviewer suggested, I first browned the chops on the stovetop, stuffed them with the cranberry/marmalade mixture, then spooned the remaining cranberry/marmalade mixture and honey over them. I used dried cranberries instead of fresh. Chops were very moist and the flavor was incredible. Thanks again!
This is a wonderful recipe for company. I had pork chops prepared by the butcher, so the pockets were very large. I browned the chops first, because they were so thick. I made extra cranberry mix, filled the pockets and put the leftover mix on top of the chops. Because of their size I baked them a little longer. They did not dry out at all - they were very attractive and were a big hit. Definitely worth it to use good quality ingredients.
This was great-I tripled the recipe so we could have leftovers. I used thick, center cut pork chops, fresh cranberries and apricot jam, since I did not have orange marmalade. I cut a pocket in each chop about 3/4 deep for the cranberry mixture. I will definitely make this one again!
These turned out absolutely amazing! I didn't have any marmalade so I used Smucker's cherry preserves. I also used Buckwheat honey, which has a darker, more intense flavor than clover honey. I cooked them for about 55 minutes, and left them in the turned-off oven for another 10 while I made a side dish. The sauce this dish makes is just incredible.
My husband and I thought this was so good that we served it on New Year's Eve. We've used orange, apricot, and peach preserves and it's good with all of them. I just use what we have open at the time. Thanks for the great recipe.
good, would make again. made some modifications. my pork chops were too thin to stuff, so just put everything on top of pork chop and cooked that way. Worked fine except I think I would have made a little more of the cranberry topping for the top since I was left wanting more of it. Also, didn't have orange marmalade so used strawberry jam instead, and this tasted good (although orange flavor probably would have been better combo with cranberry).
This was good. I will make again, someday. I would suggest making sure you brown your chops VERY well for better presentation.
Excellent, very tender, tasty and aromatic. I've to rate it 5 stars. It's quick and easy to prepare. It only took 20 minutes at 375 degrees F for my chops to turn a nice golden brown. I ground whole cloves and, yes, that gave a slightly stronger clove flavor which my family and I found to be just right. The clove is a nice complement to the honey, marmalade and cranberry. We loved the chops and were yearning for more. I will make them again this weekend.I think that the chops will taste just as good without the cranberry. Thank you very much Penny for such a delightful recipe.
Very good flavor, but chops were a bit too dry. I used the dried cranberries and probably should have added a bit of liquid with it.
This recipe was delicious. My husband commented that it could be served at a restaurant I served it with orange rice seasoned with valancia oinions and steamed brocoli. Superb!!!
This recipe was delicious! My husband was sooooo happy. He thought the flavor of the cranberries and cloves were wonderful together! He said they were the best FALL porkchops he had ever tasted!
Very moist pork chops. Definitely a pungent cranberry flavor but good! I would recommend browning the chops first. Baking in the oven took more than 45 minutes for me. I upped it to 375 and it took about an hour and 10 minutes. But if I brown them first next time it may only take about 50 minutes.
These were delicious. I just poured the mixture over the pork chops rather than stuffing. Also I used cherry preserves instead of orange, as that's all I had. A great fall meal, made with sweet potatoes.
I thought this was wonderful. I changed the recipe somewhat but it still turned out great! I was a bit nervous it would be too sweet so I cut back the honey to 1tbl and it was perfect. I actually put in 1\4 clove and my husband said it was too much. I loved it! I will put in the 1\8 amount next time. I also used organic apricot jam instead. Very good! I bought thinner chops and made them into "tacos" and stuffed them that way. I used toothpicks to keep them closed. Perfect! I shall use this for Thanksgiving with turkey breasts instead! I served with sweet potato and steamed peas. The leftover sauce from the chops was delice on the potatos. This meal is full of vitamins and other good stuff!
I liked this recipe, but my husband LOVED it. He said he would like to have it again. I found it to be easy to prepare,using ingredients I usually have on hand.Nice to prepare for company.
I found these pork chops to be just ok I wasn't wowed by them. I wont make again.
It was alright, but not nearly the level of "yum" I was expecting from all the rave reviews - I baked the chops at exactly 45 min. & they came out much too tough. I might make it again but definitely need to double or triple the stuffing ingred. & cook less time. Kind of disappointing.
After not being able to track down fresh or frozen cranberries at my local store, I resorted to using canned cranberry sauce. The pork chops I purchased were thin so I place the sauce mixture on top. The sauce was a bit overpowering so I will probably use less sauce next time, but we will definitely make these again. Thanks for the add.
This recipe wasn't bad, I just didn't care for the combination of flavors.
This really was easy to prepare and came out of the oven smelling and tasting delicious. I scored amazing points with the folks I served it to, and it started off the New Year on a great note. I definitely would make this dish again and recommend it.
Excellent! I couldn't find thick enough chops, so I used two thin ones, and put the cranberry mixture in between. It was easier than cutting them ~ a little tricky to turn, but worked out just fine. It was enjoyed by all!
Fantastic Recipe
Could only find x4 'not so thick' boneless chops. Tried cutting a 'deep' pocket - partially successful. Doubled the dried cranberry, marmalade, clove stuffing. Stuffed as well as possible and poured honey over chops. When done, chops were in a 1/2 inch soup of juices. Very tender, very tasty. Served with regular stuffing & baby carrots.
This recipe was one of the best I've ever tried for pork chops! We used dried cranberries and it worked very well - such a bold flavor. Tossed together with some couscous, it was a fabulous meal.
Wow! I really enjoyed this recipe. Very easy to make and a nice way to get those healthy cranberries into your diet. Had a very nice flavor. I will make this one again. Great for autumn!
Flavor is great, but my chop still came out tough.
Double the sauce, it's excellent!
I liked this recipe and my mother loved it. My son was not fond of it. I felt the cranberry mix was a bit on the weak side. I did not use enough as much clove as it called for because it is such a strong taste. If I make this again, I will either add in pineapple or use more mix.
Yum!!! I made this for my husband (who usually doesn't care for anything sweet) and he loved it. Served it along with cranberry basmati rice. Perfect.
My boyfriend loved this and has requested it twice since. Make sure the pork chops are not too thin. I did 2 times the sauce and served it with white rice.
Lovely recipe...however, I made slight changes. I had no honey so I used light corn syrup, although the marmalade would have sufficed, I think. We used the dried cranberries and they were perfect. I would have prefer them a bit browned, so I may saute them a bit before baking next time. but the taste was delicious and they weren't tough. Maybe it depends on the type of chop... the low temp should keep it from toughening.
BE CAREFUL WITH THE CLOVES, TOO MUCH REALLY OVERWHELMS THIS RECIPE.
Very good. We had a girls night in and this was a perfect dinner. I took the suggestions of others and served with rice pilaf and french style green beans. My hubbie tried the left overs but was not impressed. **he is not a fan of sweet meat dishes so his opinion did not count** My 7 year old daughter thought it was wonderful. She ate the entire chop. I will definately make again...just not for hubbie.
Didn't care for this.
the taste was unique, it was very easy to make we enjoyed it immensely
I'm not sure what went wrong because with all the good reviews I thought this would be great, but we didn't like it very much. I followed the recipe exactly and it looked and tasted delicious, but the flavors didn't work well together for us. Maybe we just aren't cranberry people!
An Absolutely Excellent Recipe - Everyone raved about how moist the chops were. This is "The Best"!
The recipe as-is was only OK according to my tastebuds. Mine turned out to not really have much of a punch of flavor. I might try this with dried cranberries but I don't know that I'll be trying this recipe again anytime soon. I get better results with pork chops using other recipes.
One of the best I've tasted.
My husband rated this a 3 cuz he felt the cloves were way too overpowering. Next time I will try it without - maybe add horseradish?
We really liked this. Made as written, with fresh cranberries but with half the honey, as there’s a diabetic here. The orange was prominent. Next time I will brown the chops, but they were delicious after 30 minutes at 350 for fairly thin chops. Roasted Brussels sprouts made for a tasty side.
this is very good with a very different taste.made exactly except used 1/4 c. dried cranberries and poured over chops, also added cranberry drippings to cooked brown rice also very tasty. will use this many more times
Pretty good. My pork chops were too thin to stuff, so just spread the mixture on top. Good flavor, but think it would be better stuffed. Might try again when I have thicker chops.
