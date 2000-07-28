Cranberry Pork Chops I

4.1
64 Ratings
  • 5 28
  • 4 19
  • 3 16
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Sweet orange marmalade enhances the flavor of the tart cranberries in this wonderful dish. For a more intense flavor, use 1/4 cup dried cranberries or cherries instead of fresh or frozen cranberries and do not chop.

Recipe by Penny

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Generously grease a 9x9 inch glass baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • In a bowl, mix cranberries, marmalade, and cloves. Make a pocket in each pork chop by cutting into pork toward the bone; fill pockets with cranberry mixture.

  • Place the pork chops in prepared baking pan. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Spoon 1 tablespoon honey over each chop. Bake uncovered about 45 minutes or until pork is no longer pink in the center.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
297 calories; protein 24.6g; carbohydrates 32.9g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 75.7mg; sodium 67mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022