Panang curry with chicken represents the diversity of Thailand's southern region. Panang refers to the island of Penang in Northern Malaysia bordering southern Thailand. Use 4 tablespoons curry paste from a fresh curry paste recipe or 5 tablespoons pre-made curry paste if time does not permit making your own paste
At the suggestion of the old dude at the local Asian market, I first heated up the oil and added a 4 oz can of panang curry paste with 2 decent-sized crushed garlic cloves, then added sliced chicken and cooked very slowly on low heat until nearly done. I then added 1 TBS of fish sauce, torn/bruised lime leaves (and removed when serving), 1 TBS of palm sugar, and 2 cans of coconut milk and simmered until the sauce thickened slightly, about 10-15 mins. Turned out wonderful and fragrant, and the smell alone had my neighbors asking what I was making, drooling over my front door.
I had to substitute a lot of ingredients (brown sugar for the palm sugar; grated lime zest, dash of lime juice, and a bay leaf for the kaffir lime leaves; "regular" basil for the Thai basil leaves), but this dish was still amazingly good. The sauce was so good I kept the leftovers and I plan to make a batch of rice tomorrow just so that the sauce does not go to waste.
This recipe is very authentic! All the ingredients contribute to its unique taste. Don't skimp...go to your local Asian market and get the ingredients. Also very very easy to make. Reminded me of my favourite Thai restaurant I always ate at in Hawaii! Will be making this again and again! Thanks!
I too had to figure out a way to make my favorite Thai dish - and tweaked it a bit by substituting a couple (hard to find) ingredients and adding a couple that make it simply killer (peanut butter). And just as an fyi... using lime juice instead of lime leaves does not work as a substitution. A kaffir lime leaf tastes and is used more like our bay leaf, not a lime. Just to simplify, here is my ingredient list: Panang Curry paste / Lite coconut milk / Crunchy Peanut butter / (to make a substitute for Kaffir lime leaves, use 1/3 of each: lime zest, fresh thyme and a bay leaf. Use lemon thyme if available.) / Brown Sugar / Hoisin Sauce / Fresh basil chiffonade / Red Pepper / Green Pepper / chicken breast / Lime juice / Jasmine rice. The crunchy peanut butter adds another Thai dimension that just "makes" this dish, IMO. (not sure if it changes the name of the dish.. but who cares!?!) The kaffir lime leaf substitution took some research and is a wonderful replacement trick. This dish is ridiculously easy to make, and so impressive! Not to mention sooooo good. Thanks for posting this!
Absolutely delicious! We didn't have the kaffir lime leaves, so zexted a lime. We also didn't have the palm sugar, so I used agave nectar. And I used regular basil leaves instead of Thai basil. It was as good as I've had in any restaurant. We LOVED it!
I fell in love with Panang Curry at our local Tai Restaurant, and finally realized if I knew how to make it, I would be saving a lot of money!!! (That's how much I've liked it!) I asked the kind owner who is from Tailand and, bless his heart, he brought me out their fresh curry, cane sugar, coconut milk, and kaffir leaves and told me how to make it!! This recipe is almost exactly what he described to me, except he had me cook the curry with the heavy cream on the top of the coconut can until heated, then add the chicken to cook. Finally add the rest of the coconut can (the thinner liquid in the bottom of the can) with the remaining ingredients. Finally, when removed from heat, add cut sweet peppers and broccoli...YUM!!! Needless to say, I WILL be returning to this restaurant again and again... Delicious!!
This was easy and delicious. I was able to purchase all ingredients from a local Asian Market. The only variation I did off of the recipe was to cook the chicken in the curry paste and oil and two cloves of garlic prior to adding the coconut milk. I also added potatoes and carrots. Tasted as good or better than take out...
I love panang curry dishes- chicken, salmon, tofu.... bring them on. I'm actually embarrassed writing this review, because when we made this we didn't have more than half of the ingredients. Since we were in the mood for it, we decided to try making it with what we did have. We cooked the panang paste over medium heat until fragrant, about 1 minute (I didn't add any oil, because I couldn't find a site to tell me how much oil to put in the frying pan. We then added the coconut milk, stirred until incorporated while bringing to a boil. Next, added chicken. Cooked for 5 minutes (that's when it finished cooking). Removed chicken and set aside. Stirred in 2T of brown sugar (instead of palm sugar), and 1T Worsheshire and 1 T soy sauce (we thought we had fish sauce). We simmered that for 20 minutes, to allow the sauce to slightly thicken. Returned chicken to the pan, to warm and cover in sauce. Plated with rice. This was absolutely delicious, we'll definitely be making this again when we have ALL of the ingredients on hand.
I've been looking for a Panang Chicken recipe and finally found it!! I tripled the recipe so that we would have leftovers. I added Peppers at the end to add crunch. In the future I ma add hot sauce or red pepper flakes to spice it up. Lots of sauce left over for use on rice. I would use full pound of chicken for each and I substituted a few squirts of lime juice for lime leaves. Can't wait to have the left overs. Thank you, thank you, thank you for posting this.
Awesome recipe. I tweaked it to match how some of the ingredients were packaged. I used two 14 oz. cans of coconut milk and a 4 oz. can of panang curry paste. I also added one chopped red bell pepper and one chopped green bell pepper to add some color and veggie flair, as well as a handful of cashews. Peppers were added same time as the chicken, cashews were added when I mixed in the fish sauce and palm sugar. Awesome!
Finally a restaurant quality Thai curry recipe. I have made this a lot and it always turns out great. The first time I made it I used the 5 tbsp of panang and was sweating from the heat. Since then, I use 3 tbsp of the panang curry paste made by Mae Ploy. I generally fry some tofu with vegetables and throw it in instead of chicken. Great recipe.
My husband LOVES thai panang curry and is pretty picky about it, and he *raved* about this recipe! I doubled the recipe and added half coconut cream and half coconut milk, it's much richer that way:) I also added garlic with the curry as a previous commenter had suggested. We will be making this again and again
Thank you thank you THANK YOU for this outstanding recipe,,, i am thrilled to say this tastes alot like the meal i love in the asian resteraunts and was SO EASY to replicate!!!!! i didn't even have all of the exact ingredients and STILL it was exceptional. i made it for my brother who is a world traveler, been to Thialand etc, and he said it was spot on! this is a keeper. Next time i will have all of the ingredients and i think it should be 10 stars! i used soy sauce instead of fish sauce per one reviewer and it was fine... next time i'll use the fish sauce.
This recipe was excellent! As someone once described it, "it's like a bouquet of flowers exploding in your mouth!" I personally recommend using actual lime leaves (instead of zest) if you want to get the true Panang flavor. The 5 tbsp of curry paste IS spicy, so scale down if you want mild or even medium heat. Also, I serve it with coconut rice, it adds even more to the flavor!
I tried this recipe tonight for the first time. Our Asian market did not have the lime leaves so I used a squeeze of fresh lime instead and added some red pepper in when the chicken was half way done. I love the sweet crunch with the spicy sauce. I thought it was pretty good. Mine seemed to seperate and I had an oily orange coat on top which I ended up absorbing using a papertowel. Not sure why that happened. I also thought it was a little thin so think I will use another reviewers suggestion and do have coconut milk and half coconut cream next time. But overall, it was very good and fun to cook with new ingredients!
This one was a big hit with my friends! I expected to have a ton of leftovers and was bummed out when there were none. I added green peppers and couldn't find the kaffir lime leaves so I zested a lime. I also couldn't find a thai chili pepper so I serrano chilis instead. I'll probably add more veggies to it next time I make it but this was a great recipe!
This is a really good recipe! It is better than what I've had at some Thai restaurants and my 11yr son, who has been asking for Panang Curry, approves with a big thumbs up. I did not tweak the recipe at all. I was able to find all the ingredients and even googled the 'best panang curry paste'. The result was a curry paste from "Mae Ploy". I don't know how easy it is to find that particular paste in some areas, but where I live, we have lots of diversity so finding a Thai grocery store wasn't hard(Amazon.com also sells this and has great reviews). Finding the right paste is important. I also used the coconut milk from Mae Ploy as well. I was shocked when i opened the can because all the cream was at the top and it looked and felt like frosting. It took some stirring to mix it with the liquid on the bottom. The result was the thickest creamiest coconut milk I have ever seen. No comparison to the Orchid brand or the common supermarket brands I've bought in the past. The resulting curry was so nice and thicker than usual and absolutely delicious. I went out of my way to find the right ingredients including palm sugar. The grocery's owner said that a lot of Thai dishes use this because it's not as sweet as regular sugar but adds a subtle sweetness. Four cups of coconut milk make A LOT. Next time I would like to add some veggies, but I won't boil them in the sauce as it might add unnecessary water. Instead, I'm going to sautee them separately and add at the last minute.
This recipe is great but make sure you do not make it with LIGHT coconut milk. I bought that by accident and the sauce never got thick. I made it again and used the full fat version and it came out perfectly. I make it all the time now.
I know, I know, I'm rating a recipe that I had to make substitutions to...however, here's my two cents: Great recipe! My husband eats Thai restaurant food and approved so that's a winner in my book. Based on other reviewers suggestions I did use a sprinkling of thyme and a bay leaf (added with the chicken to simmer) and some lime zest (one whole lime, added at the end) in place of the kaffir lime leaves (I don't wish to visit an Asian grocery store, just not enough time in the day for that). I could not locate any panang curry paste either, so again based on other reviewers' suggestions I used some red curry paste, and also based on another reviewer's apt suggestion I used only 3T to cut down the heat (and I could tell that was the right choice to make, and my kids were fine with it). I simply used brown sugar for palm sugar, straight substitution, and my cooking oil of choice was sesame oil. I used at least a pound of chicken, and frankly I had more sauce (it's pretty thin, and I used regular coconut milk even) than I needed for that amount of chicken. Another half a breast would've been just right (I'd used two large breasts). I did use the fish sauce as written, despite it smelling like dead fish (and the whole dish smelled like feet, but the taste was not fishy or dead at all). I didn't have Thai basil leaves so I just didn't use anything there, nor did I use any fresh red chile peppers (no need for more heat here). 3C cooked Jasmine rice, 4C would be perfect.
Fantastic! I used 4 Tbls of Mae Ploy Panang Curry Paste. Took the advice of others, fried the paste along with 2 cloves minced garlic, and 2 tsp canola oil for a few minutes. Threw in 1 lb cubed chicken thighs (skinless boneless) and cooked until done, around 10 min. Added 2 cans coconut milk, 1 Tbls brown sugar, 2 bay leaves, 1.5 Tbls fish sauce, and the zest of one lime. I let this simmer while jasmine rice was cooking, about 20 min or so. About 5 min before serving adding 1 red bell pepper sliced and 1 green bell pepper sliced. Served over jasmine rice and squeezed a slice of lime into each bowl. Husband and 2 teenage boys liked it a lot! Husband kept telling me it was phenomenal. Very little leftovers so next time I will double the recipe. Also, I love this curry with veggies so next time I will add broccoli, cauliflower, and baby corns :) This was perfectly spiced for the family. However if I were making this for myself only I would add more paste and maybe a sliced jalapeno. This is a keeper!!
I played around with the amounts to make it easier for me. I had a 5oz can of the curry paste and used about half (stored the rest in airtight container for next use) and just 1 whole can of light coconut milk. Like the "old dude at the Asian market" said, I sauteed 2 cloves garlic in oil, added paste, added about 1 lb. thighs, 2 diced celery stalks, 1 T. brown sugar, 1 T. fish sauce, skipped the kaffir lime leaves n chilies, did add handful snow peas. Didn't have any basil but next time will not be so lazy. Loved over jasmine rice!
i used red curry paste(same thing as panang paste) lime zest not leaves and regular fresh baisil i also didnt add red chili peppers....i had hot chilli oil on hand and used a few drops. i like sliced red and green bell peppers, asian baby corns, and sliced carrots to mine. THIS TASTED BETTER THAN THE THAI RESTAURANTS!!!!
I made this dish last night and I will tell you, I was pleasantly surprised! It turned out insanely delicious and it was quite easy. It turned out very comparable to my favorite Thai restaurant. It is great for a night in. BTW, I could not get my hands on any kaffir lime leaves (went to 2 different asian markets, nothing!) so I used the zest of 1 lime as well as the juice. Was perfect. I also added a tad bit more panang curry paste, I like the flavors to be very punctual. Give this a try! You won’t regret it.
This was so simple I thought I was skipping something. Used each of the exact ingredients (except used light coconut milk and a bit more chicken) and took other reviewers advice of adding garlic in the oil and cooking the chicken along w/ the paste. Added some red peppers for color and served over a mound of sticky rice. Yum, will make again, thanks!
Can't believe no one has suggested this so far... add 1 tbsp of peanut butter, and a small handful of roasted peanuts. The crunchy texture takes this dish to the next level. Also, sliced peppers (green & red), and onion are a must, in my opinion.
Single ladies serve with a warning....bring knee pads and ring! Absolutely, a delicious meal! Feel free to add lightly steamed broccoli too. Sorry Thai Pavillion, I'll be serving this one at HOME & saving my $$$ :)
This was very good, but unfortunately I can't rate the recipe as it was written. I went to an Asian market and still couldn't find the Kaffir lime leaves. I've read on the internet that they can no longer be imported and the grocer I went to didn't have any frozen. I used the zest from one whole lime and added a bay leaf to substitute. I thought it was very delicious! Maybe a little too spicy for my kids, but I thought the spice was just right. Had a good kick but not hard to eat from being too spicy. Of course that probably varies depending on the brand of curry paste you use.
i recently moved from a big city to a really small rural town and couldn't find a decent chicken panang curry anywhere! this recipe tasted EXACTLY like the one i missed so much. 5 tblspoons of the panang curry paste made this wayyy too spicy for me though. i will definitely use less next time. i had to add more coconut milk to make it less spicy.
Like someone already mentioned, cook the curry powder in oil, first. Then add the onions and cook until caramelized. Finally add the rest of the spices, stewed tomatoes, etc., one by one. I added pre-seasoned rotisserie chicken instead of plain. I also used a blend of 6 oz of plain greek yogurt and 6oz coconut milk. Don't forget the lemon juice!! I didn't have to add any salt and it turned out to be perfect. It only took about 25 minutes to prepare and cook everything. It sounds like a lot of work, but it really isn't! and as long as you have a bunch of spices already in your cabinet, you're good to go.
So delicious! I found the ingredients at the local asian market and added onions, carrots, and mushrooms to the mixutre. Served over brown rice it was remarkably similar to my dish of choice at my favorite thai restaurant. :) my dad gives it "two thumbs up!"
Fabulous! I'm stuffed and I still want to keep eating, it's that good. I added some thinly sliced carrots and some potato cubes (pre-boiled) near the end and served over white rice. As for ingredients, my local grocery store didn't carry many of them, but Wegman's does. I'm sure an Asian market would as well. So yummy!!
So delicious! I made it in my new electronic pressure cooker and it came out fantastic. I started with 4 frozen half chicken breasts that I partially thawed in water (with a little salt) until I was able to slice them in even chunks. I then sautéed onion, garlic, curry paste, kaffir lime leaves, and grated ginger in oil right in the pressure cooker. I then added the cubes of partially thawed chicken, the fish sauce, sugar, salt, pepper, some cumin, some coriander, gave it a good stir to ensure the chicken was coated, and finally added 1 can of chicken broth. I set the pressure cooker to manual, high pressure, and set the timer for 10 min. Once it was finished, I used the quick release to let the steam out and stirred in 2 cans of coconut milk. It smells and tastes amazing! Thank you for the recipe!
This was great! I used lime zest and juice instead of kaffir leaves and brown sugar for palm sugar. I was afraid it wasn't going to taste like at the restaurant but once the fish sauce went it it was just the same!
I'm pretty critical of some of the reviews on this site, but I thought I'd try this one out anyway. Took the previous review from "Duckman" and made it just how he said, with the exception of using lime zest and a squirt of lime juice in place of the leaves that I couldn't find ANYWHERE and a few minor adjustments mentioned later in this review. This turn out VERY well. I consider myself an above average chef, and I make some pretty delicious gourmet stuff - This recipe does not disappoint! It's surprisingly easier than it sounds, especially if you do veggie/chicken prep before you start. I also added sliced red bell pepper and used light coconut milk - the extra water required a lot more simmering - like 15 minutes more - but the wait was soooo worth it. Will definitely be making again! Thank you so much for posting, and thank you for your comments too, Duckman!
Very easy and delicious dish! I used the whole 4 oz can of Mae Sri Panang Curry paste and fried it in oil with some crushed garlic like another user mentioned. I used 2 cans of coconut milk and added slices of red bell pepper at the same time I added the chicken. I also only needed to use 1 Tb of fish sauce. I also could not find kaffir lime leaves, so I used 4 bay leaves, lime zest, and a little squeeze from half a lime. Will have to try this again if I ever find kaffir lime leaves to see if it tastes any different. Husband loved it, which makes me happy!
I hate to be one of those that adds salt to a dish before trying it...however I was searching for a recipe to mimic one of my all time favorite dishes from a local thai restaurant. To create our dish we have ordered a hundred times (probably not an exaggeration when you include take out over 5 years), we added cubed sweet potatoes, doubled the chicken, added whole green beans and some green onions. It was wonderful! So close, maybe a little less sweet than the thai place but that may be a good thing. Wonderful recipe! Definitely in the rotation.
Concur with everyone, with this base recipe what I made is as good (and better than some) as what you can get in Thai restaurants. My tweaks: I get Coconut Cream instead of milk. I like the creaminess it adds to the sauce. I use one box total (looks to be the amount of about 2 cans). I didn't purchase thai basil, kaffir leaves, or red chiles. I just added a squirt of lime juice. Oh, and I add 2 TB of CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER. Panang is a creamy coconut peanut curry, so I don't think this would taste right to me without any peanut. I eased back on the sugar (I just added a little bit of natural coconut sugar I happened to have) since the PB is sweetened. I like to add veggies to the dish as well- 1 red bell pepper, a cup of frozen peas, 1/2 cup frozen green beans, and some steamed broccoli. The bell pepper I added right after adding the chicken. The rest of the frozen veggies I added when the sauce was just about done because they don't need much time to cook. The broccoli was steamed on its own and stirred in at the end. The dish came out pretty darn spicy. I bet this depends on the brand of paste you get. I might not use the whole can next time. The problem for me is if its super spicy, I want to eat a lot of rice with it (extra calories). YUM!
I made my first dish following the directions of the recipe (+ garlic), which turned out good. Today I made it the 2nd time following the direction of duckman (2/22/14) using a lite coconut milk that was 58% less fat. Well, I would not recommend using a lighter version of the coconut milk. it. The taste was good, but the texture of the coconut milk was very gluey and I couldn't get over the way it felt in my mouth. Use regular coconut milk. It's worth the fat!
This was really good overall! We tried it the first time with the exact amounts but it needed more curry paste. It gave it way more flavor. I would suggest 2-3 more tablespoons to make 6-8 tablespoon (or a little less than 1/2 cup). I just used two standard cans of coconut milk and added 3 tablespoons of sugar. I also put in bamboo shoots, broccoli, carrots, onions, garlic, and napa cabbage. (That makes a enough for 8 people, its a lot!)
great variation on your typical curry recipe. Although I hate it when people rate a recipe then change it a million ways, I highly recommend cooking the curry paste, chicken, adding some garlic and freshly minced ginger together before adding the coconut milk. Also nice to add some thinly sliced red peppers near the end.
There are two schools of thought on the consistency of a good Penang: Thick and pasty, or soupy. Personally, I like it thick and pasty (this recipe is quite runny, after making it for 6 persons). So, with that in mind, recommend that after you stir fried the paste in oil (be liberal with the oil), slowly, bit by bit, stir in the coconut milk until you get a fairly thick consistency (or as runny as you like it, I suppose. You can always add more). You may also want to try using a combination of coconut cream and coconut milk to get the desired effect (don't worry, the fats from coconut are the healthy kind). Furthermore, I do not recommend adding any other ingredients other than those mentioned in the recipe. Personally, I add in the sliced red chili during the cooking phase (combining with the paste and coconut milk/cream)and tend to add a lot of it. Up to you. To make it more "aroi" (tasteful and good looking, as the Thai's say) slice the chillis on a lengthwise diagonal giving long slices of chili. Also, slice the meat into long thin strips and not chunks like in the picture.
Had a hard time finding Panang curry paste so went with red Thai curry paste from the grocery store, same amount as recipe states. Very good, mild curry flavor - the coconut milk is a good balance to the spice of the curry. Next time I'll be trying it with tofu and throwing some veggies in! Not hard to make at all and makes plenty for leftovers!
I make this all the time. I add xanthum gum to thicken the sauce and I add broccoli. When it sits in the fridge for a day or two, usually as a leftover, I add any meat to it and create another meal.My husband and I have eaten at many Thai restaurants and this recipe reminds us of the real thing!
One of the best curry recipes I have tried. Used red curry paste, sesame oil. Added pulled chicken leftover from a roaster and lots of veggies, heated through. The flavor was great initially and got even better the second day. With rice was plenty for 4-5 people as noted.
Just like restaurants and super quick and easy. Will save ourselves big $ by not eating out as much. Couldn't find ,, kaffir leaves or fish sauce at grocery, so did w/o and,was still really good.
great recipe. followed all ingredients exactly, added 2 tbsp of peanut butter, lime zest since i had no lime leaves. incidentally the ingredients list on the curry paste includes kaffir lime leaves, so.. its still technically in there. added a bell pepper and fresh green beans. simmered for about a half hour.. used 1.1 lb of chicken and could use more. next time at least 1.5 lb.
I have been searching high and low over the Internet trying to find the perfect panang curry like the one at our favorite Thai restaurant. I'm so glad I came across this recipe it was even better than the one we usually eat with a couple of modifications to suit our taste, I only used one large can of coconut milk, heated only 2 tbsp Mae ploy curry paste (cause were sensitive to heat unfortunately) with garlic, brown sugar instead of palm cause that's all we had, and added a tablespoon of peanutbutter, used beef instead of chicken and followed the rest of the recipe by the letter, it came out fantastic, my husband kept raving about it (whom btw is a tough critic ugh!) I also decided to make shrimp pad thai from a recipe I found on YouTube, why not get the whole thai experience I thought lol. Thanks for posting this recipe I will be forever greatful!:)
Absolutely fantastic as is, and even better if you add about a tablespoon or so of peanut butter when you add the coconut milk. I followed another user's suggestion and used a can of coconut milk and a can of coconut cream -- even better! This is a very versatile recipe -- it's easy to adjust and hard to screw up. I've added veggies, played with the amount of curry paste, tried it with basil and without, etc., and it's been wonderful every time. I use brown sugar instead of palm sugar, but I did seek out the lime leaves -- you can buy them frozen at Asian markets, and they're remarkably inexpensive. The flavor is hard to reproduce, so it's worth the effort to get the real thing if you can. If not, I imagine the bay leaf + lime juice substitute suggested by other users would come fairly close. This recipe is just as good as my favorite Thai restaurant's, and much, much less expensive than going out. Best recipe I've ever found on this site, and that's saying a lot.
Amazing! I love this dish, always order it at my favorite thai restaurant! Now I can make it at home and it's just as tasty :) You can add practically any veggies you like to this for a heartier meal, peas, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, baby corn, literally anything! YUM!!! Topped with chopped peanuts is even better :D
My family loved it. I used some of the substitutions mentioned in other reviews (lime zest instead of leaves and regular basil. I also added a cut up potato, sweet potato and one big onion as I have seen this done in Cambodian dishes. Helps the dish to go a little further with a large family and doesn't take away from the overall flavor.
We used Mae Ploy red curry paste instead of panang, it was really hot, but we like it that way. I cut back on the fish sauce because it scares me, I have ruined dishes before so always cut back. Used only 1Tb of coconut sugar in place of palm sugar. Also, used 1 can coconut milk and 1 can coconut cream. 1 Tb lime zest in place of lime leaves. It was almost the best Panang curry I have ever had.
AllRecipes used to have an option to make notes, and I wish it still did. Being a vegan, I often need to substitute, and there's some things I want to do different next time, but since I can't make notes, I'm writing this review. I didn't have curry paste but did have curry powder, so looked and found a recipe for curry paste. It had a bunch of spices that my powder has, tomato puree, and white wine vinegar. I used the powder in place of the spices (3 Tbsp powder, 1/2 Tbsp tomato puree, 1 1/2 Tbsp Vinegar, Sautéed thai red peppers). Once it was a paste, I tried a little, and it wasn't very appetizing, but I continued with this recipe, hoping that the final outcome would be good. I did what other reviewers did by using a bay leaf and lime zest in place of the kafir leave. I'd say that was the best, most flavorful part of this recipe, so I'll definitely do that again next time. I subbed the chicken with firm tofu cut into cubes and canned mock chicken meat that asian stores sell in the vegetarian section, and sautéed them before adding to the milk. That was very tasty too and I'll do that again. Instead of the fish sauce, I used a combo of hoisin sauce and vegan Worcestershire sauce. I'm not sure how much that contributed to the taste. Might try something different next time, like mushroom sauce, miso, and/or seaweed. The outcome was too runny and I had to add salt to give it some more flavor. If I'm out of the curry powder next time, I will go out and get actual curry
I love this recipe- very much like what I get in restaurants. I added lots of broccoli and red bell peppers. Hardest part is finding the kafir lime leaves, and deciding how much curry paste- one brand I tried was hotter than another.
I've made this several times following the method that another reviewer suggested. Saute the panang paste in garlic first, then add chicken and slow cook. Then add the remaining ingredients (using more coconut milk). I also add vegetables to this dish - long beans or carrots or whatever I have on hand. I honestly cannot believe I can cook something that tastes this good. And the house smells incredible when I cook this. My friend and her two teens went back for thirds. I serve over either sticky white rice or brown rice. My local Asian market has all of the ingredients - and I store the lime leaves in the freezer so they keep. I've used regular basil when I am too lazy to go buy the Thai basil. I have enough palm sugar to last indefinitely, but that is okay. This is better than any panang I can get locally as my favorite restaurant has now closed.
This dish was so easy to make! I figured I had to get up super early to get cooking but in less than 30 minutes, everything was done - including my dishes! I did bring some slight modifications though. Instead of panang curry I used red curry and instead of palm sugar I used regular refined white sugar. At the end, I added some dried cayenne chilli peppers and about 1/2 cup of peanut butter. Delicious !
We have an Asian Market nearby and they always tell you how to make your recipes more authentic. So with the following changes, this was SO delicious and just like the restaurant! Instead of 4 cups coconut milk, we used 2 cups coconut milk and 2 cups coconut cream. I didn't have palm sugar so I added regular sugar. We left out the red chile peppers because the panang curry paste was spicy enough! We also did not use the Thai basil leaves. We added: 1/2 red bell pepper sliced thin, 1 eggplant roasted and cut into cubes and MOST IMPORTANT - 1 can of sliced bamboo shoots. Served over rice and it was delicious!
I made it just the way the recipe called for; not adding anything, not taking anything out. I think it is important to make it just how it's supposed too the first time. Well... I must admit it doesn't taste like any Panang curry I ate in Thailand. Too little chicken in too much sauce, and the sauce was very thin. And the Thailand version was a lot more spicy than this. I like the taste of coconut milk, that's why I rated it to OK. Other than that... I will make a few changes if I am to make this again.
This is a delicious curry. I tried to cut some calories by using half lite coconut milk and half chicken broth. Still tasty, but not as thick as I had hoped. I added some leftover roasted cauliflower and red pepper to bulk up the veggies though and it was very hearty. Friends gave me some kaffir lime leaves from a tree they have in their home (!) which really gave it the authentic flavor I was hoping for.
This was fabulous. I am not the best of cooks, and this recipe was so good, I felt like a professional chef. We would make the following changes. 4 cups of coconut milk was too much, so next time, we would add more chicken and reduce the coconut milk to 3 cups. Go to a Thai market and buy the real ingredients, it is cheaper than the standard market and bette. Wonderful, wonderful food.
This was really good. I minced about 6 garlic cloves and sauted with the chicken and oil. Then added the red curry paste, some red curry powder, some minced ginger, bay leave (I didn't have kefir lime leave), a few sprigs if fresh thyme, and the fish sauce. Then I added some carrot chips ( I bought the ones from the store that are already sliced thin) and some thinly sliced red peppers. Sauted a little longer and then added the coconut milk. Then I added some chopped basil ( regular since I didn't have Thai basil) and a little more fish sauce and red curry powder. This dish was rich and full of flavor. My husband said it was the best panang he has ever had and he eats it at least once a week from different Thai restaurants!
WHOA this is good!!! We polished this off like it might be our last meal! We used shrimp instead of chicken, brown sugar (instead of palm sugar) b/c we had it, and added some basil while simmering, in addition to the garnish. Next time we'll try lite coconut milk to make it a tad healthier. Followed the instructions exactly and loved every drop.
This was very good!! Although, only able to give 4 stars because I had to make several substitutions due to lack of ingredients. My only suggestion would be to(season and lightly coat chicken in corn starch cook until tender, then heat paste in oil before returning chicken to pan and adding milk.} This will not only add more flavor to the chicken but will also help to thicken the sauce. Simply marvelous over rice.
This was very good, however the curry paste I could find was a bit too spicy for two of my kids. Frankly, it was a bit too much for me, too. If I can find a milder curry paste, we will definitely try this again.
My wife and I love Thai food and when we moved to a new are couldn’t find good Thai food. We tried this recipe and now can’t find a restaurant who can make it this good. I do add red and green bell peppers, peas, and substitute the palm sugar with brown sugar.
Just wicked good! Some reviews say it is too spicy. You can adjust the heat by adjusting the amount of red pepper and the amount of Panang curry paste. But hey! It's Thai food! I have been to Penang, Malaysia and the whole island smells gently of the spices in Panang curry paste! It is my favorite of the Thai curries! If you go into a Thai restaurant, you can pretty much order any of their curries and ask them to use Panang curry instead of red or green or yellow curry. A Thai waitress told me this once. Very addictive!
