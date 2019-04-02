Panang Curry with Chicken

Panang curry with chicken represents the diversity of Thailand's southern region. Panang refers to the island of Penang in Northern Malaysia bordering southern Thailand. Use 4 tablespoons curry paste from a fresh curry paste recipe or 5 tablespoons pre-made curry paste if time does not permit making your own paste

By wiley

Directions

  • Fry the curry paste in the oil in a large skillet or wok over medium heat until fragrant. Stir the coconut milk into the curry paste and bring to a boil. Add the chicken; cook and stir until the chicken is nearly cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes. Stir the palm sugar, fish sauce, and lime leaves into the mixture; simmer together for 5 minutes. Taste and adjust the saltiness by adding more fish sauce if necessary. Garnish with sliced red chile peppers and Thai basil leaves to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
596 calories; protein 22.3g; carbohydrates 18.5g; fat 51.2g; cholesterol 46mg; sodium 980.5mg. Full Nutrition
