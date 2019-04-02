Panang Curry with Chicken

This is a really good recipe! It is better than what I've had at some Thai restaurants and my 11yr son, who has been asking for Panang Curry, approves with a big thumbs up. I did not tweak the recipe at all. I was able to find all the ingredients and even googled the 'best panang curry paste'. The result was a curry paste from "Mae Ploy". I don't know how easy it is to find that particular paste in some areas, but where I live, we have lots of diversity so finding a Thai grocery store wasn't hard(Amazon.com also sells this and has great reviews). Finding the right paste is important. I also used the coconut milk from Mae Ploy as well. I was shocked when i opened the can because all the cream was at the top and it looked and felt like frosting. It took some stirring to mix it with the liquid on the bottom. The result was the thickest creamiest coconut milk I have ever seen. No comparison to the Orchid brand or the common supermarket brands I've bought in the past. The resulting curry was so nice and thicker than usual and absolutely delicious. I went out of my way to find the right ingredients including palm sugar. The grocery's owner said that a lot of Thai dishes use this because it's not as sweet as regular sugar but adds a subtle sweetness. Four cups of coconut milk make A LOT. Next time I would like to add some veggies, but I won't boil them in the sauce as it might add unnecessary water. Instead, I'm going to sautee them separately and add at the last minute.