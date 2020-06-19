Avocado and Cantaloupe Salad with Creamy French Dressing

I selected this recipe because I had both an avocado and some leftover cantaloupe that I wanted to use up. The dressing also intrigued me. I will say the amount of dressing is excessive (hence the 4 stars) and would be enough for way more than four servings. I scaled the dressing ingredients down to one serving and it nicely dressed two salads, with a little leftover. We enjoyed this dressing very much. Mine never got what I would call “creamy” (maybe I wasn’t whisking fast enough), but I was happy with the dressing and it’s color. I didn’t have arugula, so I used red leaf lettuce and I just eyeballed the amounts of cantaloupe, avocado and almonds. The cantaloupe I had was wonderful, which added to the deliciousness of this salad. Give it a try!

