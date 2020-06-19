Avocado and Cantaloupe Salad with Creamy French Dressing

This is a yummy and easy salad. I used to love grapefruit and avocado salad, but can't eat grapefruit anymore and cantaloupe is a lovely substitute!

By nancy

30 mins
30 mins
4
4 servings
4
  • Whisk the sugar, paprika, salt, mustard, vinegar, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, and cayenne pepper together in a mixing bowl. Slowly drizzle in the vegetable oil while whisking rapidly until the salad dressing is thick and creamy.

  • Place the arugula leaves into a salad bowl, and sprinkle with the cantaloupe and avocado pieces. Drizzle with the salad dressing, then sprinkle with toasted almonds to serve.

You could shorten the prep time by using bottled French Dressing. Baby spinach could be substituted for the arugula, but other greens take away from the subtle flavors and creamy textures of the avocado and cantaloupe.

Per Serving:
576 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 18.4g; fat 55.6g; sodium 178.9mg. Full Nutrition
