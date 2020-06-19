Avocado and Cantaloupe Salad with Creamy French Dressing

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note
You could shorten the prep time by using bottled French Dressing. Baby spinach could be substituted for the arugula, but other greens take away from the subtle flavors and creamy textures of the avocado and cantaloupe.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
576 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 18.4g; fat 55.6g; sodium 178.9mg. Full Nutrition
I selected this recipe because I had both an avocado and some leftover cantaloupe that I wanted to use up. The dressing also intrigued me. I will say the amount of dressing is excessive (hence the 4 stars) and would be enough for way more than four servings. I scaled the dressing ingredients down to one serving and it nicely dressed two salads, with a little leftover. We enjoyed this dressing very much. Mine never got what I would call “creamy” (maybe I wasn’t whisking fast enough), but I was happy with the dressing and it’s color. I didn’t have arugula, so I used red leaf lettuce and I just eyeballed the amounts of cantaloupe, avocado and almonds. The cantaloupe I had was wonderful, which added to the deliciousness of this salad. Give it a try!
Call me extravagant or just plain snooty but this recipe was just blah...however I do appreciate the effort. It didn't quiet make the grade..so..I added thinly sliced red onion, dried cherries,candied cashews and Gorgonzola cheese. WOW! Served it with a homemade shrimp bisque and a French baguette. Delicious! Bon Appetite!
I selected this recipe because I had both an avocado and some leftover cantaloupe that I wanted to use up. The dressing also intrigued me. I will say the amount of dressing is excessive (hence the 4 stars) and would be enough for way more than four servings. I scaled the dressing ingredients down to one serving and it nicely dressed two salads, with a little leftover. We enjoyed this dressing very much. Mine never got what I would call “creamy” (maybe I wasn’t whisking fast enough), but I was happy with the dressing and it’s color. I didn’t have arugula, so I used red leaf lettuce and I just eyeballed the amounts of cantaloupe, avocado and almonds. The cantaloupe I had was wonderful, which added to the deliciousness of this salad. Give it a try!
Call me extravagant or just plain snooty but this recipe was just blah...however I do appreciate the effort. It didn't quiet make the grade..so..I added thinly sliced red onion, dried cherries,candied cashews and Gorgonzola cheese. WOW! Served it with a homemade shrimp bisque and a French baguette. Delicious! Bon Appetite!
This was an amazing dish that my family loved. I made a few adjustments to it - outcome restuarant quality. I grilled shrimp with a little butter and garlic and added the shrimp on top of the salad. It was amazing. Also on a side note, my husband is not a big fan of melons so for his portion I substituted it with tangerine slices.
I found this to be a WONDERFUL combination with one HUGE warning... this is INCREDIBLY spicy (the kind that creeps up and bites you AFTER you've already swallowed it!) Not too sure if it was the mustard or "pinch" of cayenne but... WHOA, look out!! I will have to try adjusting the heat in the future (and there will DEFINITELY be a future for this one!!)
Avocado and Cantaloupe Salad with Creamy French Dressing
Servings Per Recipe: 4 Calories: 576.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.2g 10 %
carbohydrates: 18.4g 6 %
dietary fiber: 5.9g 23 %
sugars: 10.6g
fat: 55.6g 86 %
saturated fat: 8g 40 %
vitamin a iu: 2575.5IU 52 %
niacin equivalents: 2.4mg 18 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 16 %
vitamin c: 23.5mg 39 %
folate: 83.7mcg 21 %
calcium: 97.5mg 10 %
iron: 1.7mg 10 %
magnesium: 77mg 28 %
potassium: 582mg 16 %
sodium: 178.9mg 7 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 9 %
calories from fat: 500.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.