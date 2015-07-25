Easy Chicken Cordon Bleu

Sargento's Reduced Fat Swiss cheese and Shredded Parmesan combo make this baked classic ooze with cheesy goodness.

By Sargento

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 Servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place each chicken breast between two pieces of wax paper. Pound to 1/4-inch thickness. Spread mustard down center of each chicken breast; sprinkle with thyme. Top each chicken breast with a half slice of Swiss cheese and a slice of ham. Roll up chicken breast, tucking in ham and cheese to seal. Secure with skewers or toothpicks.

  • Combine bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese in small bowl. Brush chicken with melted margarine and roll in crumb mixture. Place in 8x8-inch baking pan. Bake in preheated 400 degrees F oven 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees F and bake 20 minutes more or until chicken is cooked through. Remove toothpicks before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 33.5g; carbohydrates 7.6g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 87.5mg; sodium 726.1mg. Full Nutrition
