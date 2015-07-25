Easy Chicken Cordon Bleu
Sargento's Reduced Fat Swiss cheese and Shredded Parmesan combo make this baked classic ooze with cheesy goodness.
I really wanna make this but i heard that it goes with a sauce?does anybody have the recipe for that?Read More
Was kinda bland. Needed something.Read More
This was great, I used regular swiss cheese, sliced thick from a block. Some of it of course melted out of the chicken, but that crispy cheese just added to the flavor. Slice it for a great presentation! The ham I used was leftover from Easter dinner a few days before.
My ONLY thing wrong is that I can't seem very much cheese inside the roll. That's MY fault not the recipe. I followed the recipe to a T and it's SO good! Don't change a single thing. It actually made the favorite list for my hubby and that's no easy task.
Easy recipe and definitely a crowd pleaser. I always seem to have to leave the chicken in for an extra 5-7 minutes though. Not a problem, just have to plan for it.
This is the second time I've made this recipe and both times received lots of compliments both times!! I give this one five stars plus!
My husband requested this for dinner and he was very pleased! I did use panko bread crumbs the chicken turned out very moist! Loved it!!
LOOOOOOVED IT!! My wife made it tonight and it's going to become a family regular!! Made it with a Mayonnaise/Yellow Mustard mix...very simple. Delicious dish...HIGHLY RECOMMEND IT!
We tried this and It was really good....there is only so much you can do with chicken & this will be one of my favs!!
It was a nice, fast chicken dish that used ingedients that I normally have on hand. I did have to cook it for an additional 10 minutes but it was probably because I didn't pound the chicken breasts thin enough.
Easy to prepare, taste was amazing.
My new favorite chicken cordon bleu recipe! I made it as called for except I found out a little late I was out of bread crumbs so I crushed up some unsalted crackers and added a little seasoning to substitute in. The whole family loved it! Next time I'll make more, there wasn't a single piece left over.
I made this for my husband's birthday dinner--I've never made Chicken Cordon Bleu before, but I found it easy to follow the directions. It turned out great. My husband loved it, and so did my kids!
I LOVED the dijon in this. I combined this recipe with another and cooked it in a skillet instead browning each side, then adding chicken bouillon and white wine, simmer, then add whole whipping cream with a bit of corn starch. It was phenomenal! Thank you for a new spin on this!
This was a cool recipe to try, and I had most of what I needed to make the chicken cordon blue with the sauce and whatnot (but not all of the ingredients), so I made this one, and I wasn't impressed honestly. It was missing a taste.
Very tasty. I used half Panko/half Italian bread crumbs. It was very good. My family really enjoyed it!
Very Good, super easy and my boyfriend loved it! Thank you!
Was easy to make we used the last of the potato chips crumbs instead of bread crumbs tasted great
This dish is super easy to make and came out really tender and tasty. Make sure the chicken cutlets are cut very thin, it makes it easier to roll with the ingredients tucked inside.
I am marinating my chicken in buttermilk for three days already pounded out ,then will rinse and coat with spicy brown mustard instead of dijon and use crushed potato chips mixed with seasoned bread crumbs for topping.
I give it 4 stars .great recipe but the cooking temp or the time needs to be adjusted. I left mine in the oven maybe 5 minutes longer than called for and the meat was still undercooked so i added an extra 10 minutes to the time.I made only 3 tweaks. I added Apple slices to the center stuffing , rolled them in egg than a mix of bisquick and panto ( I was out of flour ), then added slice of ham with the cheese topper.
I made this tonight for Friday date night. I had to improvise a bite. With concise-19 I didn’t want to go to the store again. I had three chicken breasts, provolone cheese and a big chunk of ham. I butterflied the breasts, filled them with ham and cheese. Dipped them in mayo and rolled them in bread crumbs seasoned with 1/2 a package of hidden valley ranch. Took longer to cook then the recipe suggested.
This was really good and pretty easy. I had large chicken breasts so I cooked longer at 350 until the meat read 165-170 on a thermometer. I also added tuscan/italian seasoning to the chicken; I didn't have any thyme.
Needed more flavor....I used pepperoni instead of ham for the meat since I was out of ham and it was good, just bland. I’ll make it again and spice it up some.
Messy set up. Either that or I am a clod at flattening chicken breasts. The taste is amazing, but for me, difficult to assemble.
Perfect as is!
