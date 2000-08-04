Classic Yorkshire Pudding

Not a pudding, but a puffed pastry baked with meat drippings. We in the U.S. tend to think Yorkshire pudding and popovers are the same thing. Popovers are hard and very airy. Yorkshire pudding is softer and doesn't rise as high as a popover. Traditionally served with roast beef.

Recipe by Karen Cooke

prep:
1 hr
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together the flour, milk, eggs and salt. Using an electric mixer, beat 5 minutes, until smooth. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Coat a 9x13 inch baking pan with beef or bacon drippings. Preheat the pan 15 minutes so the drippings are hot and sizzling.

  • Remove the mixture from the refrigerator. Beat briefly, then scoop into the baking pan. Bake 20 minutes.

  • Lower oven temperature to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Without opening the oven, continue baking 15 minutes. The mixture should be puffed and golden brown. Remove from oven and serve hot.

Per Serving:
105 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 13.4g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 55.7mg; sodium 177.7mg. Full Nutrition
