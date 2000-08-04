Classic Yorkshire Pudding

Not a pudding, but a puffed pastry baked with meat drippings. We in the U.S. tend to think Yorkshire pudding and popovers are the same thing. Popovers are hard and very airy. Yorkshire pudding is softer and doesn't rise as high as a popover. Traditionally served with roast beef.
11/11/2002
Yorkshire pudding is really easy to make. i was born and raised in England (in Yorkshire) all it is, is pancake mix done in the oven. just make sure you add grease to your pan and heat it up in the oven before you add the mix. once it's sizzling then add the mix (flour & eggs, beaten together) we use to have yorkshire pud with sunday dinner. it was originally used as a filler during the war, as meat was rationed.
As I am from england which is where the yorshire pudding is from i found the recipe slightly different to how i would do it. We only use plain flour and no salt also the pudding it self should be crispy on top and should be very tall like a bowl as we put are gravy inside the pudding. Another thing you should do is eat it cold with jam in.
11/11/2002
For the people having issues, please, please remember you need the fat in your pan amazingly hot before you add the batter. This is what makes the yorkshire pudding rise, and that is where so many people have problems.
Light, airy and absolutely delicious! We had our best friends and their kids over for dinner last week to exchange Christmas gifts and I decided to make a traditional English Christmas dinner. The prime rib turned out perfectly and the yorkshire pudding got rave reviews from all! Thanks Karen!
I have used many recipes for Yorkshire, just reviewed about 15 on this site. A couple of suggestions. Let sit at room temp for an hour. I putin about a teaspon of beef granules and t. of chopped parsley or chives, just to make interesting. Have had them go flat in muffin tins, so use small cast iron frying pan heated up on stove top with all the drippings from roast and take out what I need for the gravy.
I made this for the first time for my Christmas Prime Rib dinner. It was very good and extremely tasty. The only thing I would like to add is that you REALLY need to serve this IMMEDIATELY. Unfortunately, I let it sit for about 20 minutes while I was preparing all the finishing touches to my dinner and during that time it flattened a bit. It still tasted good, but I'm sure it would have been even better had it been directly out of the oven.
01/05/2002
This recipe came out beautifully with a light brown top (excellent presentation). It went perfectly with our 7 rib prime rib. I did have to cook it about 45 minutes in a convection oven until it was done, so keep an eye on it while it's cooking. Also, I blended it with an electric mixer until very smooth at least 10 minutes.
01/23/2002
easy, quick (not including the standing time) and yes it is traditional thank god so many are not
This is by far the easiest Yorkshire Pud recipe I have ever made. I used seasoning salt instead of plain salt and next time will follower the advice of the reviewer who used a cast iron frying pan to cook it in. Sometimes I add herbs when I make it. This one turned out crisp and did not collapse like some I have made.
This recipe reminded me exactly of my mother's yorkshire pudding. It turned out crispy on top and bottom and soft in the middle just how I like it. Was delicious with our pot roast dinner. The only thing I did differently was baked it in a medium sized frying pan instead of a 9x13 as that was how my mother always made hers.
I THOUGHT THIS RECIPE WAS HORRIBLE !! I MADE IT TWICE FOR THE SAME DINNER, BOTH TIMES IT WAS BURNT ON THE SIDES AND BOTTOM AND RAW IN THE MIDDLE. I HAVE MADE YORKSHIRE PUDDING MANY TIMES AND THIS WAS TRUELY THE WORST RECIPE.
This is the first time I have made Yorkshire Pudding so I wanted to follow the recipe EXACTLY. I did (with the exception of cooking them in individual muffin tins), and the only problem I experienced was the cooking time for the drippings prior to pouring the filling in. Mine were starting to burn after 10 minutes in the oven, so I pulled them at that time and proceeded with the recipe. I understand why these pair so well with roast beef - they are perfect for sopping up all that gravy goodness! I will use this one again, my guy and I ate nearly every one of them. Thank you for the recipe.
This is a authentic recipe. To echo what others have said the most important thing is to heat up the oil in the oven first. That way you get fluffy puddings. Salt may not be required depending on what else you are serving it with but I always put in a pinch but I love salty food. To make it a little healthier use vegetable oil, solid is best but the stuff in the bottle will do fine. But always always heat the oil first.
this is an excellent recipe, my whole family loves them. i use a bit of vegie oil to coat the bottom of the muffin tin instead of the dripings sometimes, other than that i wouldn't change a thing! simple and delisous.
01/11/2003
This came out pretty good, however the additional 15 minutes at 375 were not necessary...it would've been perfect after 20 minutes at 425.
These are the same ingredients I use, except I spray a popover pan and leave out the fat (less traditional, but more healthy) and with all ingredients at room temperature, I wisk the eggs and milk, stir the salt into the flour and gently wisk until smooth. Bake for 15 minutes at 450 and without opening the oven, turn to 350 for another 20 minutes. At our house, we like them as a side dish with soup and this alternative prep method allows me to fix them after work on a week night
This did not turn out for me. I tried to serve it with the Rock Salt Prime Rib from this site, which prevents the use of pan drippings. So I used bacon drippings as the recipe instructs are a viable option. My pudding didn't rise even the tiniest bit, and it tasted like bacon! I may try again with a roast, and will update my review if I get better results.
This was super easy, and turned out perfectly in my jumbo sized silicone muffin pans. They turned out puffy and beautiful, and were just terrific with roast beef, even though I used vegetable oil in the cups instead of drippings.
Easiest Yorkshire pudding with minimal smoke and mess! I heated the bacon drippings in a frying pan first and placed then it in the popover pan. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly. They puffed up beautifully and tasted great.
