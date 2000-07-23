Oatmeal Pancakes
I make this for my kids quite often. It is very simple. Preparing the batter in the food processor makes it that much easier. Serve with syrup and butter. Also good with applesauce!
I need to preface this review by stating emphatically I am a Bisquick pancake girl. It's what I grew up on, it's all I know. NOT ANY MORE!!! I love, love, love these pancakes! They are nice and fluffy and w/a great flavor and texture. I subbed whole wheat flour and Splenda brown sugar blend for the AP flour and sugar (and I only had old fashioned oats) w/amazing results. I also am not a big fan of buttermilk, so I used 1% "regular" milk. I am a home made pancake convert, and healthy ones, at that! THANK YOU for an awesome recipe (DH concurs). My only wish is that I'd had the ingredients to make home made butter & maple syrup to serve along with them.
Good texture, but too much salt. I'll cut it back to 1/4 t next time. I also used vinegar and powdered milk as a good substitution for buttermilk.
I made these this morning before school. It was my first time making my own pancakes, and they were awesome! I made some slight modifications: I used skim milk instead of buttermilk and substituted two egg whites for one whole egg. I also added banana slices to the batter, and topped my finished pancakes with whipped cream, additional banana slices, and a generous sprinkling of wheat bran. Delicious! Probably better than the pancakes I've had at Bob Evans. Thank you for this recipe! UPDATE: I made these again today. Same modifications: skim milk, egg white. This time I also substituted whole wheat flour for white and added more chopped banana than last time. They turned out wonderfully! I love them even more now. Can't wait to eat them in the morning! Next time I'll add some semi-sweet mini chocolate chips!
These were pretty good, kids and husband liked them. I like the addition of the oatmeal. I doubled this recipe, blending the dry ingredients in the processor first, then the wet just to incorporate it. Next time I may add a touch less baking soda or add some brown sugar to hide the baking powder taste (there was a slight taste of it). *Update 1* I made these again with 1/2 tsp. baking soda and 2 Tbl brown sugar. They came out great! *Update 2* to this I've also added in 1/4 C. pecans, blended right in with everything else. Delish!
the baking soda was unnecessary. i used regular milk and it came out just fine. also, i didn't have a food processor so i just whisked the mixture. pancakes turned out great-- they had a lot of flavor and texture!
I decided to go healthy and use whole wheat flour and splenda and I still got two thumbs up from my sometimes-finicky five year old. I separated the egg yolk & whites and beat the whites and folded them in at the end and the pancakes came out light and flufyy. The only thing I would change about this recipe is the amount of salt. As other reviewers have mentioned, they are a bit too salty, at least for my taste. I prefer my pancakes sweet, not savoury.
I used 1/2 tsp baking soda and thought the recipe was delicious, not bitter at all. I do recommend mixing the oatmeal and buttermilk first and letting it sit while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.
Very yummy and simple. Has a nice different taste. Added some pecans for a nutty flavor. Didn't have buttermilk, so used 3 teaspoons of vinegar and the rest 2% milk to make total of 3/4 c. Still very good!
Says it serves 4, but we only had 3 pancakes each. Need to double the recipe to get a good number of pancakes. We liked them and I will make them again.
I've tried a number of pancake recipes on allrecipes, and this is my absolute favorite. I use whole wheat flour rather than all-purpose and usually just sour skim milk w/a little vinegar since that's what I have on hand. (Who just has buttermilk sitting around??) I grind the oatmeal in my coffee grinder and usually throw in a couple dashes of cinnamon. This recipe stands up really well to additions as well - I've used this base to make banana pancakes (1 mashed banana) and mixed berry pancakes (a handful of blueberries and 3 sliced strawberries). This recipe has become our Sunday morning routine and it's a little less guilt-inducing than regular pancakes, without sacrificing any taste!
These were a lot fluffier than I expected, and I would make them again. Except note that I think they cook faster / burn more easily than typical pancakes. I was really surprised at how fast they bubbled up on the surface, and I even burned a couple (and I make pancakes almost every weekend)! I'll make again though, but just flip faster and start on medium instead of medium high heat.
Excellent! These are healthier and more flavorful than regular pancakes. I took some other reviewer's suggestions and used part yogurt, skim milk and half whole-wheat flour. I also (accidentally) left out the oil, but we didn't miss it (just made sure I oiled the griddle well!) I'm looking forward to making these again.
I start this review explaining that I live in Spain, so I have only been exposed to the european type of pancake (what french would call crêpe, I guess) so I had never ever before tried the american version. I decided to give it a go with this oatmeal variation, and my only thought is: mom2hhh, whoever you are, and wherever you live, I love you! Thank you for helping me to discover this awesome type of pancake, much easier to prepare than the french crêpe or the russian blinis, and equally superb. Now my only risk is to abuse this recipe and prepare it every single day!
The original recipe calls for 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, not 2 teaspoons. The correct amount now appears in the recipe.
Based on my kids, I gave this 5 stars! My 1 and 2 year olds gobbled these up! I couldn't cook them fast enough..."More!" is all they kept saying:) I made slight changes...I used whole wheat flour, applesauce instead of oil, and I added one banana and some cinnamon to the mix. Wonderful.
these were REALLY good, I used 2 tablespoons of brown sugar and regular milk.. They serve 2 hungry people though :)
Light and fluffy, just like we like them. Diabetic in the house soooo..2 substittions..whole wheat flour instead of white and Splenda instead of sugar. I added 1/4 teaspoon more baking powder (no after taste noticed). I did blend the oats and buttermilk, egg and vanilla in the blender and then added to dry ingredients. This had just the right amount of sweetness for David but I would have liked a bit more "flavor". I believe the original recipe would have done it for me, hence the 5 stars.
I really enjoyed these pancakes.. I used half white and wheat flour, I also used brown sugar instead of white and used applesauce in place of the oil. From previous reviewers, I left half of the oatmeal to add in after processing everything together to give my pancakes some texture-I really loved it with the pieces of oatmeal. I topped it off with the "simple maple syrup" from this site--it was awesome--I will make again and often.
Awesome pancakes! I made a few substitutions. Instead of all purpose flour, I used whole wheat and instead of white sugar I used honey- same amounts. I didn't have buttermilk so I used slightly less than 1T of vinegar in a 3/4 cup then filled the rest with whole milk and let it sit for about 5 minutes. My daughter is allergic to eggs so I used 1T of ground flax seed with 3T of water and let that sit for a few minutes. I also added about 3/4 cup ground walnuts. The pancakes were amazing, even my husband who tends to prefer the traditional pancake really liked them! Thanks!
These pancakes are very good! They cook up nice and fluffy and have a good oat-mealy texture. They are healthy too. It is easy to make in a blender too just go on the lowest speed until smooth.
I just made these for dinner, they were so good, i did make 2 changes, first i really dont like buttermilk all that much, so i just used reg. milk, then the next change was actually an accident, i grabbed the almond extract, which was right next to my vanillia, and did not realize it till it was too late. they were really good with the almond. I also doubled the recipe, and in the last half of batter i added sliced banana's and choc. chips for the kids. they loved them both ways. i will definatly be making these again. thank you
Pretty much the best homemade pancakes I've made yet. And more healthy than most! I didn't have buttermilk so just used regular low fat, threw in some cinnamon, mixed wet and dry ingredients separately and then combined, with no food processor, and voila! The whole family ate them up.
A must try for anyone that loves pancakes and oatmeal. My first time ever having tried the combination, and I’ve got to tell you these were the best pancakes I’ve ever eaten. The only thing I did different was to mix it by hand. Truly wonderful!
These were really good. I pulsed the dry ingredients in the food processor first before adding the wet. At first I thought they were not going to be very sweet, but once we added the syrup they were perfect. I think any sweeter and it would have been too sweet. I also realized I forgot the oil after I had already cooked most of the batter, it really did not need it. I cooked them on a nonstick griddle pan and they were perfect, it really did not need the oil, even better that made them a little healthier! Overall very good!!!!
Love this recipe...I just made them! They are just as light and fluffy as regular buttermilk but they have a better flavor! We used to go out to a large chain breakfast resturant for pancakes but I think we'll save our money from now on and make these instead...much tastier and healthier!
Yum! Smelled good and tasted even better. I was pleasantly surprised. I used fat free evap. milk, ground oats, splenda granulated sugar & added about 1/4 tsp of cinammon. Only used 1 Tbsp of oil...cooked well & bubbled just like regular pancakes. Filling and great without syrup/butter! Very yummy! This one's a keeper! Thanks!
I have never made oatmeal pancakes and these were simple as ever! As other reveiwers mentioned, I would lower the amount of salt. It has a strong vanilla flavor, which I love, but others may want to reduce the amount if they don't like strong vanilla overtones. I also just mixed the recipe up by hand and they were great! I topped them with applesauce and a drizzle of maple syrup and they were perfect. My kids loved them! Next time I will try whole wheat flour and rolled oats.
I had high hopes for this recipe, but it did not impress me or my family at all. The batter seemed way too thin, which I'm guessing is the reason why it wasn't a fluffy pancake. It was also way too salty. In my opinion the baking soda was not necessary.
Kids loved these. Double the recipe makes 8 pancakes. Used brown sugar instead of white. Omitted baking powder, salt & vegetable oil. Used 2% milk instead of buttermilk. As suggested by others I added fruit- diced peaches & a lil cinnamon.
So good! Used whole old fashioned oats and still cooked up nicely. You can just mix everything in a bowl and they will still be delicious. Really a no fail recipe. Today I will grind up the oats to a fine powder for a smoother pancake.
These were great, I took others suggestions and halfed the salt, soda, snd baking powder. Subbed applesauce for oil and did half the flour whole wheat. / also added cinnamon and half a banana and ground flax seed. This made 8 pancakes and they were around 70 calories each :) Update: made these again and subbed almond milk for regular milk, I also used only wheat flour this time, with cinnamon it was fantastic (60 calories)
I made these pancakes exactly as directed and they turned out great. Much more satisfying than plain pancakes. Perfect!
very good i love it
very good - cut salt in half - definitely will double recipe next time so we have enough, also might try adding a little cinnamon
I didn't deviate at all from the recipe, and I thought these were the best pancakes I've ever had. They were incredibly tender, moist, and full of flavor. Don't skip the buttermilk, as it's an important element of this recipe's success (IMO). This now will be my "go-to" pancake recipe, and it already has been added to my Favorites folder. Thanks mom2hhh for sharing your fantastic recipe!
Good Hearty flavor!! I substituted the oil for 6 Tbsp of ground flaxseed. This made it really flavorful and healthier! UPDATE: I also added 1 Tbsp vanilla, used milk insted of buttermilk, and ground the oatmeal. Definitely my favorite pancake!
Very tasty and healthy, too! I use 3/4 cup oats, light EVOO and added 1/2 cup pecan meal. Going to use whole wheat flour next time. Served these to friends who loved them!
I actually have this recipe from Taste Of Home, and it's a regular at our house. I usually substitute whole wheat flour for the regular flour, and I've used regular milk when I don't have buttermilk. I've thrown in different kinds of fruit, and they always turn out great.
These are SO good! I put chopped pecans in them and they reminded me of the ones at ihop. I love these!
I just made these, with a couple of changes. First, I omitted the flour, and instead blended 1 cup of oatmeal into a flour in a food processor, and second, I substituted low fat blueberry yogurt for the buttermilk. They were FABULOUS! I loved them. Hearty, a complex flavor and VERY filling, I had 2 and am stuffed! I will be making these again and again.
Wonderful flavor, easy to make. My kids and husband wanted more than I had made up the first time, so I've doubled the recipe since. I make a couple of changes: replace the white with whole-wheat flour, replace the oil with melted low-fat margerine, let the batter sit for a while after making to allow the oatmeal to soften. This has become my standard pancake recipe. Oh, and I ALWAYS add some sort of shredded or diced fruit to pancakes, so apple, pear, peach, berries, banana, or such always becomes a part of it too. A healthy and terrific tasting way to begin (or end :) the day!
I love this recipe! So does my husband. I was looking for a recipe that might recreate the wonderful oatmeal pancakes I had at a Redwood City, CA restaurant, and I actually like these even more. This is my new favorite pancake recipe!
I love these pancakes...only problem is that I have to double the recipe! The oatmeal is perfect
Pretty easy to make and very good, especially if you are looking for something a little bit different and a little more heathly.
They were soooooo good and so easy to prepare. I just got up from the table. Fortunately did I double the recipe because I assumed they would be good. I was right. I used double acting baking powder instead of regular. They were veeeery fluffy. Topped with sour cream and fresh strawberry jam a dream come true. Or peanut butter and grape jelly.This recipe is a keeper. Thank you.
this really was easy and tasted very good. I even used whole wheat flour instead of white and Splenda instead of sugar and it was still light and delicious. I added dried blueberries so it was not necessary to use syrup or butter.
These were fluffy and the kids gobbled them up. I did not have buttermilk, so I used 1Tbl white vinegar and enough milk to make 3/4 cup. This substitution worked well.
Double all other ingredients but triple the vanilla, otherwise you'll only get a sample of these delicous cakes. Old fashioned oats can be sustituted for the quick cooking ones.
Gorgeous pancakes! I love that they are healthy, tasty and have a wonderful texture. I'm obsessed with adding cinnamon to my pancakes (if you haven't tried it, you must, especially with this recipe!), so I added 1/2 tsp. One of the main reasons I love this recipe is that it is the perfect amount for just my hubby and me - no leftovers. The only thing I would change is the salt, I would cut it back to 1/4 tsp. I think this just might become my regular pancake recipe!
I always recommend using the recipe as written the first time. This is no exception. I like that it made a small batch. Probably 8 pancakes total. The taste & texture were very nice. I will use this recipe often. 5 star rating, no substitutions!
My daughter loved them. I liked them. My husband prefers our usual recipe. We halved the salt and put in a little less baking soda per review recommendations and added blueberries.
These are wonderful pancakes. We have been making these for a while now and I definitely have to say the first time I made them I did not have actual buttermilk and used skim milk and lemon juice to substitute. The last couple of times, I've had real low-fat buttermilk and it really did improve the flavor of the pancakes. I did not make mine in the food processor and they still turned out great. My hubby and boys love these. We all like to put peanut butter and homemade syrup on them. They are also very hearty.
i Looooved this pancakes, i changed things a bit though.. A skipped the baking soda.. used 1 whole egg, and used almond milk instead of buttermilk. they turned out great!! i was looking for some super fast pancake recipe and i found it.... my 2yr old ate 3 of these!
Simply fantastic. If you want a guilt-free traditional tasting breakfast, this is it. Just pour traditional maple syrup, and yum. I have been making these for 6 months now, maybe once every 3 weeks, for my husband, daughter and I. I used the suggestion to use whole wheat flour instead of white, great choice. I also add frozen blueberries that we picked last year here in Finland -it was an awesome blueberry year!-. When these are on the grill, the house smells of blueberry muffins. These whole wheat blueberry pancakes are flavorful, have a great texture, and are the family's favorite breakfast. I double the recipe for 3 people because the stated amounts make 4 IHOP-sized pancakes, no more. If you want to feed several people, keep that in mind. About the amount of butter/cooking spray needed for cooking these as others mention... it is not bad. If you use a non-stick thick bottom pan, you only need to spray the pan every other pancake.
Taste the vanilla and oatmeal - nice loft - makes enough for me and 2 kids. Easy to pour from the blender.
I tried these pancakes this morning for breakfast and they were amazing! They were very fluffy and raised very well. This has become my new favorite pancake recipe. Oh and just a little hint... I sprinkled some fresh blackberries into my last pancake while it was cooking and it turned out delicious!
I made this last weekend. I doubled the recipe. I left out the salt, used 1% milk instead of buttermilk, and used old fashioned oats instead of instant oats. It was great! The pancake were very fluffy and didn't have an undesirable texture. They were also much more filling than regular pancakes. I made my son be my test subject. I asked him how he liked the oatmeal in the pancakes. He said "What?!? There was oatmeal in those?!? I didn't notice it, Mom, but can we have these again next week?" So there you are. Don't tell them it is healthy and they will love it!! hehe!!
Really good pancakes. I followed the recipe exactly except I didn't have quick cooking oats just the old fashioned oats. I don't know if that made a big difference in taste. But I'll be making these again.
My family loves these! I tripled the recipe and prepared it twice this week already!!! I added flax seed one time and my kids actually liked that version even better! I was surprised lol I myself even thought they were the best pancake I'd ever made :)
Perfect. I hate cleaning my food processor, so I just mixed the ingredients by hand. From the pantry to the table in under 30 minutes. Topped with cinnamon spiced whipped cream. This is fancy enough for Sunday, but quick enough for a weekday breakfast as well.
My kids really liked these, but I am not so sure. I will give them another try though, because my son wanted them again for dinner!
They are so very tasty, I like to make big pancakes so me and my girlfriend used 6 servings. Was just enough! I ate prolly 5 of those servings though because they were so good! This is a must if your a oatmeal or pancak enthusiast.
These are super yummy. No need to use food processor - just soak the oats in the buttermilk while preparing the batter. I even used old fashioned oats, not quick oats. The only thing I would modify is cut the salt back to 1/4 tsp. I also like to throw in a Tbs of ground flax seed to raise the healthy factor. The first time I made them I thought the batter looked thick so I added a little more buttermilk but won't do that again because they were too moist so stick to the 3/4 cup! My 3 year old said they were delicious! This recipe is a keeper!
These were delicious. A couple of words of caution that I really should have listened to from other reviewers. When you see bubbles which may be right away, flip right away. These cook really quickly, and it's a fairly delicate batter. I made mine in the blender - I blended the oatmeal on its own first to get it to a powder, then added the rest of the ingredients and just pulsed a couple of times to incorporate them, then finished by hand. Taste these before you add a lot of syrup or butter to them. They are great on their own actually. I used just a little drizzle of syrup and not much butter (and I'm a butter-holic!). Great recipe! I rarely stray from my tried and true, but I'm sure I'll make this one again.
My new favorite pancake recipe! I loved them. I was a little skeptical at first b/c the batter was much runnier than I'm used to seeing, so the pancake was thinner. But, they tasted amazing! The only modifications I made were I used 1 tbsp oil instead of the 2 and I didn't have buttermilk so I just added a tbsp of vinegar to 2% milk. I always grab the Bisquick for pancakes, but not anymore! I think next time I may try whole wheat flour and use less baking soda as other reviewers mentioned. I may also add fruit and nuts for variety. Great recipe, thanks for sharing!
These were delightful. So tasty and light. i did not add as much salt because the amounts of baking powder and soda give it enough of that salt like edge already.
Only made about 3 medium sized pancakes (similar to pancakes in photo). They taste very good, pretty heavy. I substituted almond milk with 3/4 tablespoon of lemon juice. Tastes good with raspberry jam...not great with just butter.
These were pretty decent. Not "Oh my God!" good, but good enough to consider making again. I disagree with the serving number. It makes about 5 five inch pancakes -- enough for two adults in my book. We followed another reviewer's suggestion and mixed the oatmeal and buttermilk ahead of time. Don't know if it made any difference, but it all worked out in the end. We added fresh blueberries, which were a nice addition.
EXCELLENT RECIPE. I use about 3/4 to a full banana per batch, so it has a hint of a banana, and the banana adds some sweetness. I also use whole-wheat or 1/2whole wheat 1/2 white flour for the flour part. Very good.
I chose this recipe in order to use the left over buttermilk that my father-in-law left from his visit and all I can say is WOW!!! I ended up using Old Fashioned Oats instead if the quick cooking and it turned out fine. I also tripled the recipe to feed my large brood, but only had 3/4 cup buttermilk. To make up for the rest, I simply used regular milk. My picky kids (who do not like oatmeal pancakes) didn't notice a difference and ate every bite, even asking for seconds. This is definitely a keeper and easy to keep on hand by mixing all the dry ingredients and keeping them in a sealed container. Upon making this recipe a second time, I used all buttermilk, and while you don't have to ues it, the buttermilk does make a distinct difference in taste. Also to make these a bit more healthy, I used whole wheat flour and flaxseed instead of the plain white flour. Totally awesome recipe!!!
Another great way to use an immersion blender! Makes cleaning up so much easier. As far as the recipe goes, my family loved the fragrance and the simplicity of these pancakes. We'll be coming back to this recipe often.
I made these for dinner and garnished them with sour cream. They were just average. They were easy to make, but they didn't really taste any different that a typical buttermilk pancake. Even the texture was bascially the same. If I try it again, I won't process the oatmeal.
Very quick and tasty! I used whole wheat flour, sour milk and a blender, and served them topped with applesauce. A keeper!
These were very tasty and smooth! Adding vanilla really made 'em taste good. I used whole wheat flour instead of AP. My only complaint is that they turned out a little flat- I like my pancakes fluffy.
These are excellent. I don't grind up the oats as I like the texture. Husband and I both love these!
Added some cinnamon and a little more vanilla. DEEEE-LISH!!!!
A+++++ I just made these for breakfast for dinner and my family devoured them. I followed the recipe exactly as written except mixed it up in my blender which made it very easy to pour out onto the hot griddle. The recipe states it will serve 4.....not in my house! I doubled the recipe and ended up with 14 pancakes. I will make often. Very good served with a blueberry compote.
This will be my go-to recipe for healthier pancakes. I tripled the recipe for my family of five and substituted whole wheat flour for the all-purpose. Yummy, filling and better for you than regular recipes.
Bravo, Bravo!! My daughter Hannah (16months) and I are a HUGE fan of good pancakes!!! I made these this morning and boy were these delicious!! Here are the changes that I made: I used unbleached flour & organic vanilla extract. I omitted using baking soda after reading several reviews and decided against bc I was afraid that it would be too salty--this was an excellent choice. I also swapped the buttermilk and used regular milk after reading one of the reviews and I also didn't have it on hand--another excellent choice although I'm sure that it would have tasted just as good if I did have buttermilk. I also added in 2 TBL spoons of brown sugar and I used Earth's Best Organic Instant Maple Brown & Sugar Oatmeal. I mixed all the ingredients in a mixing bowl just by choice; the result: wonderful tasting pancakes with a good texture! After the panckaes were done I topped them off with some butter and real maple syrup (Wegman's brand--the best!) These were really good and I will certainly make these again and again for years to come!! Thx mom2hh!!
These pancakes are simly fantastic. Thank you for sharing.
Yummy healthy pancakes! I used whole wheat flour, omitted the sugar, 1 tbsp ground flaxseed for 1/2 the oil, and added cinnamon. My 5 year old loved them! Great with a dollop of yogurt and topped with strawberries, bananas or blueberries
Made exactly as written ingredient-wise, but ground only the oats in the food processor and then whisked together everything else in a bowl- nice light, fluffy pancakes w/ a buckwheaty flavor/texture. Not quite sweet enough, so would probably add a tad more sugar or maybe honey to the recipe next time. Thanks!
I wanted to make pancakes a little healthier, but family always bulks. Not with these though! By processing the oats, the texture wasn't all that different to them, from white,all-purpose-flour pancakes. I made half exactly as shown, then added chopped pecans to the second half. Both were very good. Definitely, will make again. I want to try only 1 TBSP oil, and adding part whole-wheat flour (although that might be pushing it too far for MY family ? :) and adding different flavors (ie: cinnamon, bannana, blueberries, etc). Thanks, for sharing a great recipe, mom2hhh.
servings too small, try substituting applesauce for part of the oil. I used regular milk.
I've wanted an oatmeal pankcake recipe for a long time, then I found this, tried it, and it resulted to be delicious. Any way, as I allways do, didn't follow the recipe exactly, instead, I intriduced my own variations, so it fits to my taste. As I preffer fluffy pancakes I used teaspoon and a half ofa baking powder, and as I like the salty-sweet flavor on my pancakes, I used a bit more salt. Anyway I thought It was very nice and tasty; didn't put anything on top, but I believe some jam will be a good match. Thanks
A nice pancake.
Our favorite pancakes on this site. We use whole wheat flour and substitute soymilk w/lemon juice for buttermilk. Works just fine. We also add cinnamon. Awesome with homemade cinnamon applesauce!
These are PHENOMENAL! Taste even better than regular pancakes. I did however tweak this recipe to make it a little bit more healthy. I substituted non-fat greek yogurt for the buttermilk and applesauce for the vegetable oil, and added about 1/3 cup of water to the mixture to thin it out a bit. They turned out fantastic! I found my new staple pancake recipe!
Scrumptious, divine, delectable...the list goes on and on! These are wonderful! I made exactly as written and they resulted in a lovely fluffy and very gratifying pancake. I love the fact that they have just a hint of oatmeal flavor! Thank you so much for this champion of pancakes!!
Great! I made it with plain nonfat yogurt instead of buttermilk, and the results were delicious.
I tried these this morning and everyone really enjoyed them. I did have to double the recipe because the original would not come close to feeding us all (I would have had to triple if my oldest son was home) I did add in cinamon and lemon juice/whole milk combo. I prepared only the dry in the food processor and teh wet in a seperate bowl. I added the dry to the wet and mix until just combined (so it wouldnt over mix.) I also shredded in 1 - 1 1/2 cups of apple. I was out of applesauce so instead of oil I just used melted butter. My two youngest (4 and 2) devoured them, ignoring the sausage which is usually the first thing to go. A nice change from standard pancakes. Thanks for the recipe!
Great pancakes! I love most any pancake with buttermilk and this one really works! If you don't have fresh buttermilk, you should really try it. Makes a difference! I wanted to use up some packets of apple cinnamon oatmeal that my kids didn't like, so I doubled the recipe and used three packets. We like sweeter pancakes, so these were perfect. I also substituted butter instead of oil, but next time will try the oil. I didn't add salt because I am sure there is some in the packets I used. I didn't let the batter rest like I usually do, but the texture was still good. They were soft and cakelike. I'm not sure if the texture would be different with plain oatmeal, but I will try it sometime. I used the blender to mix.
I would make more than 4 servings if you're really hungry! My husband wanted more after I made them. I really like this recipe.
these were delicious!! i made the following modifications... used whole weat flour instead of white, used apple sauce instead of veg oil & sugar, used skim mile instead of buttermilk, per another review, i added smashed bananas & cinnamin. i also added a dash of lemon juice. i also did not have a food processor, so i just whisked....loved the texture. okay, so i modified a LOT! but i think it's a great basic recipe to play around with. next time i will add flax seed. i will definitely be making these instead of bisquick from now on.
I was so scared to try this recipie because i was trying to mock a pre-made pancake mix i received as a gift for christmas. My entire family LOVED the pre-made mix but it was from Texas and i live in California. OMG!!!!!!! this is even better than the pre-made stuff. My hubby kept telling me how great this was between bites. He gave me a way thumbs up for this. He could not beleive that i added oats to this. THey trully are GREAT pancakes. Thanks for sharing
These tasted...healthy. I love to eat healthy, but never noticed a recipe that tasted so bland. Since I don't like to load up on sugar, it's silly to sweeten this up. Don't plan on making again. Very fluffy though!
Good,easy recipe- I just whisked everything together in a bowl, as I didn't have time to set up the food processor, and it worked just fine.
i liked these pancakes but i found the batter to dry and i added 1/4 cup more buttermilk.they came out great! i wanted more oatmeal in the pancakes cause u really couldnt taste them that much. i will still be making these though
My husband prefers it with the oats whole instead of blended.
