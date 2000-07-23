Oatmeal Pancakes

Bravo, Bravo!! My daughter Hannah (16months) and I are a HUGE fan of good pancakes!!! I made these this morning and boy were these delicious!! Here are the changes that I made: I used unbleached flour & organic vanilla extract. I omitted using baking soda after reading several reviews and decided against bc I was afraid that it would be too salty--this was an excellent choice. I also swapped the buttermilk and used regular milk after reading one of the reviews and I also didn't have it on hand--another excellent choice although I'm sure that it would have tasted just as good if I did have buttermilk. I also added in 2 TBL spoons of brown sugar and I used Earth's Best Organic Instant Maple Brown & Sugar Oatmeal. I mixed all the ingredients in a mixing bowl just by choice; the result: wonderful tasting pancakes with a good texture! After the panckaes were done I topped them off with some butter and real maple syrup (Wegman's brand--the best!) These were really good and I will certainly make these again and again for years to come!! Thx mom2hh!!