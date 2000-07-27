Never Fail Biscuits

These biscuits are a never fail recipe, they're easy to make and everyone enjoys them.

Recipe by dakota kelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, sift together dry ingredients. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse oatmeal. Make a well in the center of the dry mixture and pour in the milk. Stir until dough begins to pull together then turn out onto a lightly floured surface.

  • Press dough together and then roll out until 3/4 inch thick. Cut into 2 inch round biscuits and place on an ungreased baking sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes, or until golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
465 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 53.1g; fat 24.5g; cholesterol 64.7mg; sodium 834mg. Full Nutrition
