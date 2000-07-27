Never Fail Biscuits

I always make these biscuits now. I used to use the recipe on the back of the Clabber Girl Baking Powder can, but didn't like that it used shortening. This one, thankfully, uses butter. I've probably made these 10 times, at least, and they come out well. I have had a problem with them being too crumbly, but I've never rolled out the dough and cut it--I just knead it in the bowl and then pull off biscuits and shape by hand. Edit: I've now figured out how to get nice, non-crumbly biscuits. It helps a lot to actually roll out the dough, but if, in the morning you are like me, that's too much work. If you "beat" the dough in the bowl about 25-30 times, really mashing it down and kneading it very well, and then break off and hand-roll/pat the biscuits out, they come out well. If you are having trouble with flat/life-less biscuits, use self-rising flour in place of all-purpose. I have the best success with half of each!