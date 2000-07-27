Never Fail Biscuits
These biscuits are a never fail recipe, they're easy to make and everyone enjoys them.
These biscuits are a never fail recipe, they're easy to make and everyone enjoys them.
These have worked for me EVERY time I've made them. The only thing I do different is roll the dough a little thinner, then fold over once and cut as usual. This creates a natural "center" that the biscuit opens right to. Love this with honey on top.Read More
Sugar in a biscuit? This Southerner says NO!Read More
These have worked for me EVERY time I've made them. The only thing I do different is roll the dough a little thinner, then fold over once and cut as usual. This creates a natural "center" that the biscuit opens right to. Love this with honey on top.
Perfect biscuits! Firm enough to stand up to a dousing of gravy, but moist and fluffy enough to eat with jam. For those who are having trouble with these biscuits, flour makes a world of difference in a biscuit recipe. If you live in the South, try White Lily or another low protein flour. If you live in the North or West, replace 2-3 Tbsp of all purpose flour with cake or Wondra flour for the best results. Northern flour, especially the nicer brands, have too much protein to make a good biscuit.
These are nice and light biscuits. I used 1-cup of buttermilk in place of the 3/4-cup Milk and they were delicios! "Never Fail" stands up to its promise! I recommend using these for berry shortcakes or topped with a peach and some juice, with a dollop of whipped cream. This is a keeper!
This is the biscuit recipe I've searched everywhere for! Flaky on the outside, soft and thick on the inside. I doubled the recipe and made about 18 instead of 24, and I think they were the perfect size. The only suggestion I would make would be to grate the butter in a food processor and then add it to the dry ingredients; it mixes right in and is much faster.
Very good! Nice and flaky! I don't have any biscuit cutters, so I always use the top of a glass jar that is about the same size around to cut the dough, just dip it in flour before cutting each one. Works the same for me! Thank you Madison!
These biscuits were great! I have never had success with homemade biscuits until I tried this recipe. They were nice and flaky with a hint of sweetness. They were simply perfect...not to mention quick and easy to make! Thanks a million!
Wonderfully flaky, tender and richly flavored biscuits! I've been trying to find a good biscuit recipe that didn't call for shortening, as did my old favorite recipe, because I'm now living in Finland where crisco, sadly, does not exist. I'm no longer lamenting my misfortunes, though, as I found this excellent recipe that yields a biscuit that is comparable in flakiness to a shortening biscuit, but it's taste is way more flavorful and buttery. I will be using this recipe from now on and am so happy to have found something to bake that sure does remind of being back home. I will note that I didn't use cream of tartar, simply because there isn't any available here, but the biscuits still turned out tasty and fluffy... I could only imagine that they would be even fluffier with the cream of tartar, though. So, if you're worried about not having any tartar, don't sweat it. The baking powder works just fine.
Quick, easy and delicious! I used 1/2 whole wheat flour and they are yummy!
I'm a Bisquick kind of girl due to trying oh so many biscuit recipes (some were heavy, some didn't rise well, etc.) Well, I'm kissing Bisquick goodbye. This is the recipe for me!
MY FAMILY LOVES THESE BISCUITS!!! Before all my biscuits turned out like little crackers(baker error of course) This recipe truly lives up to its name. Even I couldn't mess these up. I'm an excellent baker, but biscuits had always been my down fall...until now.
I've made a fair amount of biscuits in my life. These were the best I've ever made! I put all the dry ingredients into a large food processor and pulsed. Then I added the butter and processed it until it was incorporated. I added the milk straight into the processor while it was running until the dough formed a ball. This took less than five minutes and made clean up a breeze! I did not have the cream of tarter, but it turned out just fine...
I followed the recipe exact. Instead of cutting the biscuits with a glass, I rolled into a 3/4 inch thick circle, then used a pizza cutter to cut the circle into eighths (they looked like scones, little triangles). I brushed them with butter before baking. I did not try them myself but the boys raved about them. My husband said they're one of the best biscuits he's ever had.
Raised light and tall, yet were moist and not crumbly. I grated in a stick of frozen butter (I keep some in the freezer). Mix just until dough holds together and then let it sit for a minute or two instead of mixing in every bit of flour. Tasty and easy recipe.
These were amazing! It is the first time I ever made Biscuits and it was so perfectly simple. I followed the recipe exactly. Just be careful not to leave them in longer than required, you can't see the bottoms, they are much darker than the tops. So as soon as that 10 min. is done, take them out. Loved this, will make them again!
Sugar in a biscuit? This Southerner says NO!
This is my GO TO RECIPE for biscuits! It wasn't until this recipe that I finally made a real biscuit that was edible! Tips: I turn my oven up to ~500° F and get it HOT! I use my food processor to mix my dry and butter all in. Then I use a little less than 1/2 c. buttermilk (I take whole milk, heat it up, and throw some lemon into it). Then I bake them for about 10 minutes and also broil the tops of them some. KILLER biscuits! I am a TRUE southern cook now ;)))
These biscuits are even better if you use a tablespoonful of vinegar to the milk to sour it before adding it to the other ingredients. Unbeatable!
I've used this recipe every time I've made biscuits in the last year. They're always tasty. Just make sure not to over-mix so the biscuits stay light and fluffy.
These biscuits were great! I made them for Father's Day and my dad loved them. I like a more buttery biscuit so I melted 2 tablespoons of butter and painted it on while I kneaded the dough and added a little more flour. My cousin liked them a lot and told me they tasted like professional biscuits. Thanks, Madison, for a great recipe!
These were soooo good! I've tried several biscuit recipes in the past and they have never turned out for me. So I am very excited that these turned out so well! I didn't change a thing. Gorgeous! Thank you for sharing
Oh, theese were so flacky and good!! I think they turned out perfect. I cut them and put butter and strawberry jelly. They were heavenly. And to my surprise, my boyfriend was asking for more! And my son gobbled them up too
This was my first time baking biscuits from scratch and my five year old declared them the best I ever made! :) I made no changes other than halving the recipe. will absolutely make again!
EXCELLENT. Everything I was looking for in a biscuit -- taste, texture, ease of preparation. This is going into my personal cookbook and staying there! Thank you for the recipe.
Followed recipe, except for the cream of tartar that I did not have at the moment. First batch of biscuits came out a little bit burnt, so I lowered the heat to 425 and baked for 8 minutes, they turned out really nice. Just be careful to watch your biscuits especially on the last baking minutes so they don´t get burned.
The best!! I have tried dozens of biscuit recipes, and for some reason, managed to turn them all into hard lumps. But these survived, and went on to bake into light, flaky, delicious biscuits! Wonderful flavor, super texture- I'm so excited, I think I'll eat them all!
I am very excited that these turned out so well! I didn't change a thing. I love cooking, to make a recipe that will work for me, that is!! Than I can do the happy food dance!! I've will added this to my recipe book with No additions. THANK YOU!! 5 STARS 4 per serving Original Recipe Yield:1 dozen = 3 per person, right ha! ha! ha! ha!........ not in my home.
this is awesome and will work great for fishing, just premix all the dry ingredients and put in a old jar. then (at the lake) mix in butter and milk, put it in cast irom cooking pot put over fire untin done.
I followed the recipe except I left out the sugar and the biscuits were fluffy, layered and tasty. Next time I will increase the salt to 1 tsp.
Awesome biscuits, and so easy to make! I whisked all the dry ingredients in a bowl, then transferred it into the bowl of a food processor. Added the butter and let it go until it looked like course cornmeal, transferred it back to the bowl and added the milk. Use double sheet pans to prevent the bottoms from burning. So easy and light and fluffy!
perfect!
These truly are Never Fail Biscuits! You won't be disappointed!
BEST BISCUITS EVER! Followed recipe exactly and these were amazing. They complimented my roast and mashed potatoes nicely and the kids are already asking for them for breakfast tomorrow! Two things to note...do the fold over method that another reviewer mentioned to get that perfect break in your biscuit and brush with melted butter straight out of the oven!
This recipe is great! I used buttermilk instead of regular, oops forgot to omit the salt so it was too salty but that was my fault. They were flaky and yummy though
These taste excellent, but they didn't rise very much. I am probably doing something wrong though. Definitely an easy recipe, I will be making these again!
I've been making this biscuit recipe for nearly 30 years, with the following differences: 1/2 cup shortening instead of butter(sometimes I use vegetable oil or bacon drippings), 2 pkgs. splenda or 2 tsp. sugar. To keep your biscuits light and fluffy, mix only until blended. Over mixing will cause your biscuits to be not as light. I bake mine at 425 degrees for 20 minutes.
Best biscuits ever!!
I was looking for a good biscuits recipe and I found it. I used to use baking soda but the cream of tartar makes a huge differece. They came out tasting like KFC biscuits and thats what I was looking for. Thanks for sharing.I will make it like this from now on.
Excellent biscuits! I did use 1/4 C soy flour and 1 3/4 C unbleached plain flour to make them more healthy. Baked for 10 mins. at 450 in a greased 12" iron skillet. Browned beautifully on bottom and top!
Wow - I always wanted to know how to make biscuits like these and now I do! They were delicious, flakey, buttery - my husband went back for thirds! Thank you for submitting this - it is now my new 'good old reliable' biscuit recipe! Update: These are now officially called the 'oh my god' biscuits! :)
These are the best biscuts I have ever made! The cream of tartar makes all the difference.......it's the only ingredient missing from the recipe I've been using for years and these biscuts are soooooo much better! They are light, fluffy and tasty! I used someone else's suggestion to grate the cold butter on my cheese grater, it made mixing up the dough very easy, great idea! I made these a few hours before dinner, popped the tray in the freezer, then pre- heated the oven at dinner time and baked them. Served them tonight with homemade soup and salad. Yum!
Very easy to make. Light & flaky. I would use buttermilk in place of milk next time. My family enjoyed them very much.
My biscuits looked absolutely great, but they tasted funny! When I made the recipe, it was supposed to make four servings and it called for 4 teaspoons of baking powder. I'm a new cook and I used baking soda instead of baking powder (didn't have powder). I just did some research and read that baking soda is four times as strong as baking powder. Perhaps this is why my biscuits tasted funny? I guess I will have to be more careful next time when adding ingredients. Other than this, they were great. I'll definitely try them again. UPDATE: when baking powder and not baking soda is used, these biscuits are perfect. I’ve never tried another biscuit recipe. :)
UPDATE: I made drop biscuits using this recipe by mixing in 1 cup of a four-cheese blend, a 4.5 ounce can of chopped green chilies (drained) and some minced garlic just before the milk. I dropped them using a tablespoon on to a pan in 9 large mounds and baked them for 12 minutes. They turned out great! ORIGINAL: I can't give this recipe enough stars. I have always made lump/heavy biscuits in the past. I follow the directions to a "T" and they turn out great every time! I use a 1 cup measuring cup to cut them at about 1/2 inch thick and they plump up beautifully (it makes 8 total that way). Thank you!
Great biscuits! Mine didn't rise quite as big as I hoped they would, but this could be due to the fact that I have a terrible eye for measurements. I think I rolled the dough a bit thinner than 3/4". Otherwise, I was very pleased and for once I didn't serve my family hockey pucks for dinner! Thanks for the great recipe. This will be a regular in my house!
These beautiful biscuits raise so HIGH! I use this recipe almost exclusively now. Slather with butter or jam, or eat them plain!
these were easy - I used a food processor to mix all the dry and cut the butter in. I baked them until they were done but not brown and then froze them for my husband to pull out before work.
great and simple recipe for breakfast biscuits from scratch I skipped the cream of tartar. Let's face it, who has any of that in an average pantry? Frankly i just skipped entirely and the biscuits were great!
I was inspired to try this due to the beautiful picture submission. Up to this point, this reviewer has only been able to produce doorstops, paperweights, and hockey pucks. These biscuits were not only edible, but were delicious. So flakey, light, and airy. I used the recipe to top a turkey pie, and had 3 good size ones to have with butter and my favorite pumpkin honey. Just delicious. This would be a great biscuit for strawberry shortcake...maybe just add a bit more sugar. I subbed the sugar with 2 tsp raspberry honey. Thanks for such a wonderful recipe that has brought me up from the pits!
I failed :o( And I SO didn't want to! I followed the directions to a "T" (because I have NEVER been able to make a proper biscuit) but I had to bake them longer just to get some color on them. The tops were ok but had a strange after taste. The bottoms were crispy yet still tasted like flour (??). I'm not sure what I did but I'll keep trying with different recipes. Maybe, eventually, one of these years, I'll be able to make a proper biscuit ::sigh::
Tried this for the first time and it came out awesome! They were soft and just like a biscuit taste and texture should be. However, I read one reviewers comment and they suggested using 1 cup buttermilk instead of the 3/4 cup milk, so when I tried buttermilk the second time making these biscuits, I now never make biscuits with plain milk, because they are too easy to crumble. The buttermilk biscuits hold up much better and we use them for morning breakfast biscuits with eggs, chicken apple sausage and maple syrup. Yummy!!! I give this 4 stars for the milk recipe but 5 stars for the buttermilk recipe! This one is for my "pass-down-to-my-kids" recipe box :)
At 465 calories and almost 25 grams of fat per biscuit, they would have to be a once in a while treat for my family. Certainly not helpful for healthy eating.
Finally! I've tried many times but have never perfected the breakfast biscuit...until now. Thank you Dakota Kelly! I didn't have cream of tartar but I followed the rest of the recipe to a T.
These are about as easy as it gets and turn out perfect every time! Light, fluffy, flavorful...delicious!
These are great biscuits. They're light and fluffy and full of that great biscuit flavor. Nice and quick to make first thing in the morning. Great recipe!
These were awesome. I only had whipped butter and they still turned out. I didn't bother with the rolling out and cutting. My husband and I really enjoyed these very tender and moist biscuits.
These came out quite well! Fluffy and high, although maybe a little TOO buttery.
Easy and delicious!! My family LOVED them. Thank you.
Theses are the best biscuits I have ever made! They are so soft and have a nice crispy flaky crust on the outside.Wonderful,Wonderful,Wonderful! I didn't have cream of tartar so I left it out .I don't know how much of a difference it made but they were fine for me. Thanks Dakota!
These are really good! Next time I will make them bigger, and cook them for less time. They were a little over-done, but still yummy, and worth a second shot!
Yum! These are so simple, and so good... they work well as a base for using other flours (flax, soy, etc.) too, without losing the taste or flakiness.
I have tried many biscuit recipes. This is the best and never fails. Definitely a keeper. Thank you so much.
This recipe is easy to prepare but the biscuits are a disappointment. They are better than Bisquit but not even close to a quality homemade biscuit.
I have tried several recipes but this by far is the best . Nice fluffy biscuits with just the right texture and flavor
These buscuits turned out great. I've tried making biscuits before and they always turn out too dry or hard. I love these. They are super easy to make even for me. Thank you for sharing! :)
PERFECT!!! I usually end up with dense biscuits but these were great. I mixed the dry ingredients and butter in the food processor, then transfered to a bowl and stirred in the milk. Then just had to pat out and cut with a glass since I don't have a biscuit cutter. My husband loved how light and fluffy they turned out. Definetly will make again.
I was so excited to find a good biscuit recipe that didn't have shortening in it. These were great!
Awesome! I even forgot to add the sugar and they were still amazing. Myself, my husband and our five children really enjoy this recipe.
Super easy. Great with soup or with fresh strawberries!
For some reason I have not figured out my biscuits never work out that well. I found this recipe last night. I made them immediately. They were delicious and fluffy. I can't thank you enough for putting this recipe at allrecipes.com.
Oh what to do for the school holidays without much mess!! These biscuits were great for the kids to make, Turned out perfect! We even added a crushed up easter egg that we have in abundance and a hint of vanilla essence. Fantastic they are a hit! although I think well be making some again this afternoon they are nearly all gone!
These were very good. Thank you.
Very good biscuits. If any manage to survive the day, they do not dry out like a lot of recipes do. They are great warm with molasses on them. A big thumps up Madison. This is now my number one biscuit recipe.
Never made biscuits. I always ask my brother or sister to make them for me. Guess what I made them and they were awesome. Family says that mine were so good that they are begging me to make some more but make sure that I make a bigger batch. I've made them twice since then. Thank you!
Wonderful! I made a double batch. I used 1/2 butter and 1/2 shortening. My husband was craving garlic cheese biscuits and asked me to make the biscuits like Red Lobster so I added 1 cup shredded cheese, 1 tsp garlic powder and 1/4 cup extra milk to the recipe. I mixed until just moistened and dropped them by teaspoon full on to the ungreased sheet pan. After they baked I brushed them with melted butter and 1/2 tsp garlic powder. They were all eaten up! Served with spaghetti and salad. Thank you. I will definately make these again either plain or jazzed up!
GREAT biscuits! Great taste, great texture. Will definitely make again. Only thing was, I used a 2inch wide cookie cutter and the biscuits were too small. Will use the bigger cutter next time....
These were great biscuits! Turned out light and flaky--delcious on their own with a pat of butter, or perfect with sausage gravy.
Pretty good, they were kind of hard though. Kinda like a batch of KFC biscuits that have been sitting out. Will try again.
Came together nicely with ingredients that I always have on hand. Good flavor, but mine raised very nicely then seemed to fall a bit the longer they baked. Next time I will try brushing some melted butter on top for more even browning...and I'll cut them to get 9 instead of 12 so they will be a bit bigger. Thanks so much for sharing@
mmmm...i think i left a comment on the wrong recipe before. oh well. me and the lil person just made these; i let her use cookie cutters to make her own little biscuits. the biscuits came out very nice and they were delicious. i will definitely use this recipe again.
My wife who is a Chef, was excited when she saw them and couldn't eat them fast enough. These were great, light and fluff. Made as directed except I brushed the tops with melted butter when I pulled them out of the oven. Excellent alone or with sausage gravy!
A little dry, but relatively easy to make and taste good with gravy.
Really. The perfect biscuit! And I love that is has no shortening, just a great butter flavor. My grandma taught me: one of the tricks of a GREAT biscuit is to really cut the fat into it well (she used shortening). It should look kinda like coarse cornmeal, then add your liquid and pat them out and cut with floured sharp-sided biscuit cutter. Dull cutters don't make nice biscuits!
I have NEVER been able to make biscuits until I found this recipe. My Biscuits came out just like KFC biscuits and we love them. I even looked up KFC biscuit recipe and it calls for shortning which I don't have overseas(West Africa). I can say this was a great recipe. Just don't twist when cutting your dough. I found out that is the trick. My husband can't get enough of these biscuits.
These were a lot like KFC biscuits..I loved them sooo much. Must Use real butter for the best flavor, not margerine or country crock. I think the cream of tarter is the key. This recope is a keeper!
I have been making these Biscuits for a while now ,my hubby loves these Biscuits excellent ,light and fluffy,wonderful taste and I just made another pan and they going in the oven in a few minutes,great with Jam ,Honey and Gravy,they are the best I have ever tasted ,I threw out all of the my recipies and will stick with this one it's very close to my mom's and grandmother's recipe ,but this one is better tasting,thanks for sharing and so does everyone that I share this with does also ,thanks again ,everyone happy baking on this one A+++++++++++
very surprised at how the biscuits turned out as i've never been happy with any recipes attempted thus far. this recipe was very easy and the results were extremely good. mine came apart in layers. usually leftover biscuits are thrown out but these were eaten as snacks and gone by the end of the day. thank you very much for sharing.
These were perfect!!! I did not change a thing!! Next time I will brush with butter before baking!!!
all I can say is... YUMMY!!!! I have moved over to the UK and we can not get the refrigerated cook and serve kind over here and my husband loves what he calls "breakfast clouds!" theses aren't perfectly like those but man they are close! love them! he now makes me make them atleast twice a week! thank you for this wonderful recipe!
We have a variety of biscuit recipes on hand but this has quickly become our favorite.
Oh YUMMY! These were fluffy but substantial enough for country sausage gravy! I took the suggestion to fold rolled dough in half prior to cutting to achieve a natural break in the biscuit.
Awesome recipe. I have been looking for a biscuit recipe that I liked and would be my go to recipe. This was the best! Very flaky and moist inside. Turned out perfectly and by far my favorite. I didn't add the sugar in though. I like them like biscuits and to taste like them. Delicious! I did everything by hand. Smooshed the cold butter into the flour mixture with my fingers and added the milk and mixed with my hands. Don't over work the dough. Just enough to get all the milk absorbed. I only kneaded it about 5-6 times and patted with my hands. I didnt use a rolling pin because you are over working the dough. Thanks for the recipe. Wouldn't change a thing unless I want to make them buttermilk in which I would use buttermilk instead of milk.
PERFECT, thanks for the recipe
these are some really yummy sweet biscuits and we liked them a bunch! Easy too!
These were fantastic and fairly easy. They turned out tall and fluffy, but I only ended up with 8 which seemed like the perfect number.
So easy! I've made these twice, once with cream of tartar and once with vinegar....I preferred the taste of the biscuits with the vinegar. They were great both ways, though. Awesome with sausage gravy...definitely a keeper!
These turned out pretty good. I doubled the recipe, and in place of 4 coups of white flower, I used 2 cups of whole wheat flower and 2 cups white. It needs some extra salt, so be mindful of that.
Hi there my mother as a rule is biscuit queen in our house... Not anymore great easy and my boys love them.Add cheddar cheese or leave them plain they are great.
I always make these biscuits now. I used to use the recipe on the back of the Clabber Girl Baking Powder can, but didn't like that it used shortening. This one, thankfully, uses butter. I've probably made these 10 times, at least, and they come out well. I have had a problem with them being too crumbly, but I've never rolled out the dough and cut it--I just knead it in the bowl and then pull off biscuits and shape by hand. Edit: I've now figured out how to get nice, non-crumbly biscuits. It helps a lot to actually roll out the dough, but if, in the morning you are like me, that's too much work. If you "beat" the dough in the bowl about 25-30 times, really mashing it down and kneading it very well, and then break off and hand-roll/pat the biscuits out, they come out well. If you are having trouble with flat/life-less biscuits, use self-rising flour in place of all-purpose. I have the best success with half of each!
just made these for breakfast;they where quick; easy;fast and taste great
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections