Juicy Lucy Burgers

The recipe is very good as it is, but fantastic if you double the wochestershire sauce and I like to use 2 tsp of montreal steak seasoning in place of the garlic salt and pepper. Two very important things - it is absolutely critical that you leave enough room on the edges to get a good seal. If the cheese runs out, not near as good. And by the way, if the cheese does start to run out, its done! Get it off the grill or pan before you lose your cheese! I tried to make this a little healthier with 94% lean burger....not near as good as when I made the exact same recipe with 80% lean. You need the fat and grease for a great burger. BTW - I saw 1 review that gave 1 star because the cheese leaked out (user error) and 1 gave a low rating because the recipe has a lot of fat. REALLY? Rate on the quality of the recipe, not on your ability to cook or you opinion of what is healthy or not.