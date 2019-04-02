Juicy Lucy Burgers

A favorite of Minnesotans! The famous Juicy Lucy! Mmmm. So good. You MUST use American cheese on this to achieve the juiciness in the middle! I like sauteed mushrooms and onions on mine!

Recipe by Cooking Mama

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine ground beef, Worcestershire sauce, garlic salt, and pepper in a large bowl; mix well. Form 8, thin patties from the beef. Each patty should be slightly larger than a slice of cheese.

  • Cut each slice of American cheese into 4 equal pieces; stack the pieces. Sandwich one stack of cheese between 2 ground beef patties. Tightly pinch edges together tightly seal the cheese within the meat. Repeat with the remaining cheese and patties.

  • Preheat a cast-iron or other heavy bottomed skillet over medium heat. Cook burgers until well browned, about 4 minutes. It is common for burgers to puff up due to steam from the melting cheese. Turn burgers and prick the top of each to allow steam to escape; cook until browned on the outside and no longer pink on the inside; about 4 minutes. Serve on hamburger buns.

Cook's Notes:

For the juiciest burgers, be sure your ground beef is at least 20% fat.

Did you make a tight seal? I hope so, because it needs to be TIGHT to avoid a cheesy eruption as the cheese melts, creates steam, and tries to find its way out.

You can also fire up a medium-hot bed of coals and cook these on your backyard grill.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
593 calories; protein 38.1g; carbohydrates 23.4g; fat 37.5g; cholesterol 131mg; sodium 1143.1mg. Full Nutrition
