Juicy Lucy Burgers

The recipe is very good as it is, but fantastic if you double the wochestershire sauce and I like to use 2 tsp of montreal steak seasoning in place of the garlic salt and pepper. Two very important things - it is absolutely critical that you leave enough room on the edges to get a good seal. If the cheese runs out, not near as good. And by the way, if the cheese does start to run out, its done! Get it off the grill or pan before you lose your cheese! I tried to make this a little healthier with 94% lean burger....not near as good as when I made the exact same recipe with 80% lean. You need the fat and grease for a great burger. BTW - I saw 1 review that gave 1 star because the cheese leaked out (user error) and 1 gave a low rating because the recipe has a lot of fat. REALLY? Rate on the quality of the recipe, not on your ability to cook or you opinion of what is healthy or not.
Just about the best burger ever. Saw the recipe on a food showdown recently. Introduced it to my husband today for lunch and he was impressed. Fresh ground beef is a must. We like 2 pieces of cheese per burger. A little messier but oooh sooo worth it. Keep the napkins handy.
Needed a new burger idea, so I turned to "the buzz" for a fast recommendation and this was the only one that was suggested- ( NOT a recipe that would have caught my eye). I followed the recipe as directed, except with lean beef because that's what I had on hand. I was a bit concerned about all of the "ooze" warnings, so I smashed the patties out on waxed paper between two salad plates so the thickness would be as uniform as possible, and turned the edges like a pie crust to seal. Surprisingly, none of the cheese blew out, it almost "absorbed" into the burger. Served it on toasted Portuguese rolls with leaf lettuce, tomato and red onion. I had some "In-a-Pinch Ketchup" in the fridge, (recipe I found on AR) and the flavors complimented perfectly. These burgers are sooo "slap your mama" good (no offense "Cooking Mama"!), and we just can't wait to try them on the grill ! ....Thanks for sharing this one.
I liked the idea of putting the cheese inside the burgers; makes them neater! Instead of the garlic salt and black pepper, I used Montreal Steak Seasoning. We both liked these and would make them again, but next time I want to try them with pepper jack.
Somehow, my initial review was deleted. I basically said what another person said, i.e., "heart attack on a bun," although I wouldn't make quite so drastic an evaluation. However, due to its high calorie and high fat content, this is the sort of thing that should be eaten sparingly. I used very, very lean ground beef and low fat cheese, which helped to mitigate some of the unhealthier attributes of this burger. Having eaten one just a few days ago, I won't have another for probably six months. Just too much fat!
Great way to do burgers. I do similiar with Meat Loaf; half ground beef mixture (I also add a little squirt of Mustard and BBQ Sauce) on bottom of loaf pan, then lots of layers of Cheese, then top off with rest of beef. Pinch layers together to seal Cheese in.
Juicy indeed. I added cheddar and gouda to the center and froze them a bit before grilling. I heard before tlhat griling semi-frozen burgers really maintains the moisture and it did. THeese wer good. Easy to make, simple and good.
We too saw this on the Foodnetwork and just had to try it. A definite YUM! I used garlic powder instead of the salt but sprinkled in a bit of a much healthier sea salt. No such thing as too much cheese so we also added the cheddar we used on top. So good and thank you Cooking Mama!!!!!!
You can use any kind of cheese - I do this in a ramkin bowl the size you need, according to the size buns you have.Then put the ground beef (half ) cheese in center and put rest of ground beef on top. Seal it very good on all sides so cheese does not ooze out. Then I pat it out of ramkin and prepare the next . Cook slowly and DO NOT press down - Just flip. I use extra cheese as we love it but do not use too much. P.S on Toasted buns and with homemade baked fries,These are Yummy !!!
Made these last night on the grill and they were a HUGE hit. Our children usually eat the hotdogs and not hamburgers but they were fighting over these. Hubby raved also. Used Kraft Deli Deluxe American cheese between the patties (one slice cut into 4 squares for each burger) and will probably add more cheese next time. Excellent--thanks!
We thought these were fabulous - so messy but sooo delish. You really have to take the effort to seal them good or else the cheese will be all over. Also to use any other cheese than american totally changes the burger. Almost as good as a Nook burger :) thanks for sharing!
I have seen these types of cheese stuffed burgers on tv and decided to make them when I came across this recipe. Especially when I noticed the submitter said she likes hers with sauteed mushrooms and onions. I was actually wanting to use those tonight anyway. We absolutely loved this recipe. I didn't tell the kids I put cheese in the middle until they were already raving over them (because sometimes they don't like cheese on their burgers) and when they found out, they thought it was pretty darn neat. And their father said it was the best burger he's had. Yes, they went over that well! I like to make it fun for the kids and arrange the dinner table like a burger bar so they can decorate their own. Good times, indeed. Thanks for sharing this recipe, Cooking Mama. They are definitely juicy and just the right flavor too.
Yum, Yum, Yum! I saw Jucy Lucy burgers on the food network and HAD to try them! This recipe was awesome! I used half pound of 99% Lean Ground Turkey and half pound of 97% Lean Ground Beef (instead of 1.5 pounds of 20% fat beef). I made 4 burgers with Deluxe American Cheese. They turned out super juicy and had only 240 calories per burger! I think next time I will try bleu cheese! :)
I absolutely love this recipe and my kids ask for it as soon as it gets warm out to grill. On my burger I substitute the cheese for a sour cream and thousand island mixture in the middle. such a hit!!!!
Oh my. I doubled this since a friend was coming over, and I always have to feed my husband and his brother anyway, so these were the plan! They didn't quite seal tight enough, but it didn't matter. These came out so good and so messy, and I was in hamburger heaven! We used a lot of napkins! I probably took too much time flattening and patting the burger patties and have since learned it's best not to overwork the hamburger or it gets tough, but these were not tough, and the cheese was so melty that as I write this, I think I need to add them to the menu again soon! We had a Caesar Salad with them as well as the normal hamburger fixin's. Thanks, Cooking Mama!
These were great burgers! I think I made my patties too thick cuz the burgers were still raw in the middle while the outside was getting charred. I'll have to work on that cuz the flavor was fantastic! Thank you!
These are excellant burgers the best ever. My family always ask me to make this all the time. I used ranch seasoning instead of worcestershire sauce, garlic salt and black pepper. I also used saran wrap (plastic wrap) to put the two patties together it helps seals the edges together. Living in Minnesota I have had many different kinds of Jucy Lucy burgers and they all are excellant.
We used to call these Bill Burger's (after my father-in-law, Bill) but we took them a step further. We made the beef patty's as thin as possible then added a good cheddar cheese slice, sliced red onion as thin as possible and sliced button mushrooms. The key is to slice everything supper thin and stack everything even. Make your beef patty's thin as well then crimp tight. Let the burgers sit in the fridge for a bit before cooking. Grill low and slow with a good Hickory Sauce so they are cooked well done then let them sit for 15-20 minutes before serving. YUMMMY!
I forgot all about these. I used to make them when my kids were little only I would put ketchup and mustard etc. What ever the kids wanted on there burger. It made it a little easier for them to handle but be careful not to over load them. They are delicious!
These are FABULOUS! It's a great seasoned burger even if you decide to leave out the cheese but the cheese makes it so yummy! I play on playing with all sorts of cheese flavors. It hink a good Stilton would be amazing. I recommend a really quality, thick Worcestershire sauce and not the cheap runny stuff. Makes a great addition!
I will make this again. First time user error I experienced was with the cheese oozing out. I will make my patties thinner and increase the diameter a smudge to make that great cheese seal. My next attempt deserves an audience. Cheers.
Turned out great. Used the American cheese they suggested. Was worried it was going to all leak out while on the grill but it didn't. It was like a little pool of cheesy lava when you bite into it. Delish. Just be careful not to burn your mouth on that cheesy goodness. I did take a couple suggestions from others to use montreal steak seasoning instead of the other seasoning and upped the Worcestershire to 2 T instead of 1.
Great alternative to the regular hamburger! Realized too late that I was out of Worcestershire so added BBQ sauce to beef. Made patties on waxed paper for easy handling. The only problem was after 4 minutes on each side they were well done on the outside but still undercooked on the inside so put in over for a few minutes. Glad I saw them on TV and found the recipe here!
Kids love it and want me to start a restaurant because they love the juicy burgers so much. I added chili peppers to the center to give it a little kick. It was a big hit. Edited since first review. Now, instead of adding chili peppers to the center, I mix in finely sliced jalapeno peppers, shallots and green onions. I also use only 1 lb of meat with the same amount of spices. Kids still enjoy it a lot!
Oh. My. I finally made this, and ... Holy cow! So excellent!! We grilled outdoors instead of pan frying. I will say that if you choose to cut your burger in half after putting it on the bun, (as I did), be aware that the cheese will ooze out, EVEN if you've let the patties rest after grilling. I'm not saying that that this is a bad thing...
tsk tsk..all you naysayers! You can use ground chicken or turkey... and use low-fat feta or any other low fat cheese..(you can also add olives and onions to the mix for a mediterranean flair) they are SCRUMPTIOUS (and with so little fat in the poultry, they cook up quicker!)
I didn't want to give it a low score because I've had the original at Matt's and it was AMAZING, but it's that usual not-as-good-as-the-original thing. Plus, I think the meat has to be a lot less lean than what I was using! Where was all the greasy goodness?
I love the very idea of this...saw it on Man vs Food and we've wanted to try ever since. We did make these according to recipe stated but the cheese seemed to have evaporated. I think next time I will try a different type of cheese and it will hopefully work out better-still great recipe I just have to do some personal tweeking.
Amazing and juicy just like the title. It was one of the best burgers me and my husband hvae ever had. I did change somethings. I used turkey instead of beef. I seasoned it with goya's adobo, I still used Worcestershire sauce, garlic, i used cheddar cheese in the middle, and I also added some A1 steak sauce. I used my george forman grill and they came out great.
These tasted delicious, but boy were they messy. I didn't seal them well enough and the cheese started bursting out. I think a few cheddar cubes might work better than the large flat cheese. I had bought some higher fat ground beef on sale at whole foods, I am not sure if they would be as juicy with a leaner one? I liked the flavorings in this. The only thing I did was cut back the black pepper to a pinch. I had l lb of beef and made 5 burgers, which ended up separating and becoming 10 mini burgers. I just cut the flavorings back 1/3 to compensate for being short 1/2 lb of beef. I may try this in the summer, on the grill, with the cheddar cubes. I will just make sure to seal them well!
These are great, I did use garlic powder instead of garlic salt, as that is what I had on hand. I have also, in the past, made a similar burger but in place of the cheese in the middle, put a pat of butter and seal the edges well. Healthy? No! Delicious? Absolutely! Not for everyday, but so great for a special occasion! Life is for LIVING!
These were great burgers....my family loved them! I used 2 lbs of ground beef, a few splashes more of wortcestershire sauce and a few sprinkles of a montreal steak seasoning blend. These burgers were very flavorful and moist and loved the cheese all melty on the inside. I had no issue with the cheese leaking out. I also made them up ahead before grilling. Served with sliced tomatoes and carmalized onions. Thanks!
When I looked at this recipe the first time, I thought how can putting american cheese in the middle taste any better than putting it on top of the burger? But I tried it anyways, and it was DELICIOUS!! I used two little squares in the middle instead of one and made my burgers a little thicker and they were so juicy & cheesy in middle. I'll make my burgers like this for now on!
I made it exactly as written and they were delicious! I didn't put any holes or wells in the middle and no cheese came spilling out. My husband does not like worcestershire sauce and always - always - calls me out when I use it - he did not detect it here - or if he did he loved the burger so much it didn't matter. Thank you for a great burger recipe as we are now approaching winter time in western NY and our grill days are far away so this will keep us going for the winter!
My husband usually grills our burgers so he was skeptical about these since I cooked them in a cast iron skillet. The whole family loved these though I forgot to tell the teenagers about the cheese inside so they burned their tongues but still said they were better than dads backyard burgers!
I do love these as is, but because of blood pressure issues, I do change the garlic salt to garlic powder. And since then, I have tried all kinds of things in the center. Crumbled bacon with swiss cheese and mushrooms, my husband likes this one alot as well as feta cheese and bacon or jalapenos and cheese. Lots of fun to try different things!
We really enjoyed these! I do have the worst luck with stuffing burgers tho, as most of the cheese leaked out, but these were still very tasty and I would make them again! I topped them with sauteed onions, lettuce and tomatoes. Thanks for sharing. :)
My mom and grandparent's used to take us to Matt's for Juicy Lucys....they're STILL a hands-down favorite!! You MUST use American cheese to get anything close. Although living in Alaska now, I'm going to try them with caribou meat. Can hardly wait to make 'em. Thanks for the reminder of a childhood fave!
We thought these were wonderful. I will add a little more seasoning, such as garlic powder, to the meat next time. 2nd Time: I used onion soup mix for seasoning and pepperjack as the cheese - not so good. I definitely will go back to the recipe as written.
Rather than a skillet or grill, I used my Nuwave oven. I loaded up fries on the top and burgers on the bottom. With the fat dripping away, it was a little healthier. I also used Velvetta Cheese, and I added onion soup mix. The flavor was awesome! The kiddos enjoyed them as well. Update - I had some frozen cheddar cubes that I used, and I didnt add any other extra ingredients in an effort to save $ here and there, and they were very good.
Had to try making these after seeing them on Man vs. Food. Delish!!! I did add an extra piece of cheese on top, plus added GrillMates Hamburger Seasoning to the mix. Making sure they are sealed properly and poking the cheese pocket after you flip is key! Otherwise, the cheese will ooze out. I made them on the grill instead of in a pan.
I seasoned my burger meat how I normally do with the french onion soup mix, then added the worch & pepper. I put a slice of american cheese between each & sealed them. they started to seap out as I was cooking them....must not have sealed them tight enough! I cooked them in bbq sauce...they were delicious....just wish the cheese didn't fall out! Will defininitly make them again!
Used the tips found in these reviews (added ~2t Montreal Steak seasoning in place of the garlic salt and pepper) and added more cheese (~1.5 Kraft slices, except I used Colby). Used fresh 93%/7% ground beef, and placed the prepared patties in the freezer for ~20 minutes prior to griddling, then rested for ~4 minutes prior to eating. Held together beautifully and wonderfully juicy!
Simple and delicious! I opted to replace 1/2 pound of ground beef with Johnsonville(R)Mild Italian Sausage. I also used fresh garlic and a couple of pinches of salt and pepper. I grilled these vs. pan frying and served them on toasted kaiser rolls topped with shredded lettuce and thousand island dressing in addition to the cheese. Perfect with a side of french fries and a dill pickle.
Hands-down the best burgers I've ever made. I have made these twice, once with American cheese slices, once with muenster slices; once on the stove top, once on the grill. They are delicious if prepared as written, though I prefer them on the grill. These are SUPER juicy on the inside, so definitely give them a little poke before serving to drain.
Omg, amazing. Used soft cheddar too, and I always mix tiny chopped onions into my burger too, didn't seem to have a bad reaction with the cheese. Next, I'm going to try and deep fry one of these babies.
Very good! Love Minnesota Juicy Lucy! Don't bother rating this if fat is a concern. That's like a vegan choosing to make this and then rating it saying there's too much meat in it. It's like ordering a Minnesota State Fair favorite, deep-fried cheese curds and wondering why they aren't healthy. They sell over 100,000 pounds of cheese curds at that fair and I have to believe they everyone is aware of the health implications by the ingredients used and cooking method used. Just saying...
I love this recipe! I have made a few modifications and use meso paste (diluted) in place of the Worcestershire sauce and blue cheese instead of cheddar. AMAZING. There are so many options with the cheeses for this that you could make a different burger every day. Very juicy, tasty, and flipping fantastic!
Okay, I can't leave well enough alone and changed this, but they were delicious! I mixed yellow mustard and sweet relish in with meat mixture, cooked them on the grill with a bit of bbq sauce served on potato rolls. SO SO GOOD and super juicy!
