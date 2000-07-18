Mouth Watering Medley
This is a wonderful recipe that can be made ahead and prepared easily. It's a wonderful and filling casserole that can be easily doubled for when you have company.
This is my favorite brunch recipe found from this site thus far!! It was sooo good! Right blend of everything that makes a breakfast warm and filling!! I also added fresh sliced mushrooms while sauting the onions and broccoli and added 1/4 cup milk to the eggs to ensure that they would be fluffy. I had to bake a tad longer than called for BUT every bite was worth the wait!! Thank you Ann! This will become part of our regular breakfast dishes!!
This was filling, and I liked that it used fresh potatoes instead of frozen. There weren't nearly enough eggs. I added extra, but it still wasn't enough. If I make this again I'll double the egg and cheese mixture and add a little milk to it to lighten the eggs.
Made this for a brunch this weekend for 5 women, and I followed some suggestions from others. First of all, I microwaved 4 large russet potatoes in a potato bag, then peeled and cubed them. In a skillet I added olive oil, the cubed potatoes, about a quarter diced onion, a little diced green and red pepper, salt and pepper, and browned, then put in the casserole dish. Then softened the fresh broccoli and onion in butter and a little salt & pepper. Added the cubed ham, then I doubled the eggs, added a little fat-free milk and salt & pepper, and 1 cup of cheese. Poured over mixture and put in the refrigerator for 20 hours. Because of the extra eggs, and being cold, I allowed 60-70 minutes cooking time, until set. There was no sticking of the potatoes, as some stated, probably because of browning in the olive oil, clean up was a snap! DELICIOUS!! Everyone LOVED it! Will definitely make again! Thank you!!
I've made this twice now. Followed exactly on the first go. The second time I used two small onions (1 lrge onion would do as well), 2 overflowing cups cubed ham, 4 lrge potatoes (I had used smaller ones before), and 1 extra egg. I also sprinkled some seasoned salt on top of the potatoes before adding the onion broccoli mixture. It was kinda bland the first go around. The second time was perfect and very much more filling. Hubby absolutely loves it. I will probably steal it as a trademark breakfast dish for guests. Thanks for a great recipe.
This was VERY GOOD. I halved the recipe since there were only two of us, and we ate two-thirds of that and are saving the rest for tomorrow! I think the only change I'll make for next time is to maybe use an extra egg or two to give it more of an "eggy" effect. Yummy!
Love this recipe.. I added zuchinni and yellow squash to try and get more veggies on my plate. Deffinately a keeper.
I served this for dinner today, and it was a big hit with my very fussy family. I highly recommend it for a casserole Saturday supper.
I liked the combination of fresh potatoes and broccoli in this recipe, but it was a bit bland. Next time I will sprinkle salt on the potatoes and broccoli after each of them is put in the baking dish. Even though there is salt in the eggs, it does not give enough flavor to the potatoes and broccoli. I also lined the bottom of the baking dish with crescent roll dough for an easier cleanup. I added more eggs when I noticed that there was not enough to cover the vegetable, probably because I may have used too many vegetables. Next time I will add sauteed red bell peppers for a little more zip.
I halved the recipe but used 5 eggs and didn't measure the ham. This is the kind of dish my husband really enjoys and it was simple and quick to make. Thankyou Ann
The recipe itself is a great base. I agree with many of the other reviewers that the egg to potato ratio wasn't great- it needed more eggs. I also added some milk to the eggs to make them fluffy. I will definitely make again but i think i will reduce the amount of potatos or maybe even shred them. I also think i will season them more- I put the onions with them and some salt and pepper but the final product just tastes like some boiled plain potatoes on the bottom. I didn't include the broccoli as i didn't have any but next time I plan on incorporating some peppers and broccoli. Overall the recipe itself is a great base and I will make again!
Recipe was good although I would salt and pepper the potatoes while they are cooking next time as they were somewhat bland. I also added about 3/4 c. more cheddar cheese than the recipe called for.
It was a great idea, but I agree with the others that there isn't enough egg. Based on the other reviews, I used ten eggs. My husband's first question was "are there eggs in this?" Then he ate two servings.
Excellent! Made this for dinner. Used 10 eggs, doubled the cheese using mozzarella and cheddar.
Very good. I was looking for something to make out of my leftover ham other than pea soup and this fit the bill nicely. I did double the eggs. I will definitely be making this again. Next time I'm going to try it with hash browns.
Sounds yummy. How far ahead can this be made. Possibly basic ingredients and add egg mixture right before baking. Would be made ahead 24-36 hours before baking. Thanks. Havent made it yet. So ingredients give it a five
Not sure why we didn't like this but it was really bland! Husband put hot sauce on it but I just simply didn't eat it. It seemed very dry. Not nearly enough egg in it for me! Will not make again.
This was so easy to make and just delicious! Thank you for posting it.
Made this last night and it was just DELISH! I did add cauliflower to the broccholi, 1/2 cup mushrooms, and 1/4 cup of Mayo (makes the egg batter fluffier). It was yummy :) Can't wait to try it with sausage.
Made this for dinner tonight. Excellent, my son and husband loved it. I added it to my recipe box and will be making it again for sure.
Good! After reading other reviews, I added season salt to the potatoes while cooking, and added another egg and 1/4 c. Milk to the mixture. I also used a slightly smaller pan and baked it for about 10 minutes longer. Yum!
Lovely filling breakfast for the weekend!
Very Simple to make. Tasty.
Mouth watering indeed! And suitable for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or even a light dinner. My husband prefers double (or more) of the ham (with an extra egg or two to keep it moist). The only problem I had was that the potatoes stuck to the bottom of the pan. Maybe I overcooked a tad. Maybe lightly greasing the pan is not enough. I'll make this again.
Layers: browned cubed potatoes (5 large), 1 large sauteed onion, mixture of sauteed diced red, yellow, green peppers, 1 1/2 cup diced ham, 10 eggs, 1/2 cup milk, 1 cup sharp cheddar, salt, pepper , garlic powder, mexican seasoning. Baked at 350 for 45 min. in 9x13 glass pan sprayed with cooking spray.
Very good, the entire family (including 3 kids) loved it.
I thoroughly enjoyed this dish, as did my kids. My husband, not a big fan of either broccoli or potatoes, was less enthused. I was surprised, because he really enjoys ham and eggs, etc. I would make this again, but probably for a pot-luck or something, so he'd have other choices! I'm looking forward to having the leftovers for lunch!
I used diced hash browns, instead of cubed potatoes, which was a great decision!! The onion and broccoli, I fine chopped them. I also used 9 eggs, 2 parts sharp cheddar and 1 part parmesan reggiano. A little salt and pepper, plus a little seasoning salt. I plan on using a smaller baking dish though, I felt like it should be taller, other than that it was a hit.
Didn't change anything and it was great. Everyone in the family loved it.
My 2 year old nephew loved it, as did the rest of the family. Definitely a keeper! Thanks for sharing!!
Wow this is a really easy recipe to make and it was so delicious. I made it to take to daughters house for Christmas Morning Brunch. There was nothing left. The broccoli adds so much flavor. Make sure to season with salt and pepper. I used the "adobo seasoning" from Whole Foods. It is such a good blend of spices.
don't overcook
My family really enjoyed this. I am currently in Mexico so I didn't use cheddar cheese and I wasn't able to cook it in my stove but cooked it in a pan with a cover on stove top. Will make it again.
I didn't have any onions, used 10 eggs, didn't need any salt or pepper and used breakfast sausage from the elk my dad shot a few months ago. I also cooked it all in my cast iron skillet - first the sausage, put it on a plate, then the potatoes and broccoli. Sausage on top of veggies, then poured the beaten eggs and cheese over all and baked it for 20 minutes at 350. Absolutely delicious! My mom and I ate it on Christmas morning!
Nothing great
This was realllllly good. I thought it would be bland from the reviews but I added more eggs and cheese. I also seasoned the potatoes with a all purpose seasoning. But it was great!! We had it for dinner and I ate it for breakfast and lunch the next day!! Thanks for sharing
I suggest steaming the potatoes and broccoli in the saucepan (add water, put on a lid), or else you'll need an enormous quantity of oil to prevent them from sticking to the pan. In my opinion, additional salt and pepper isn't necessary because the ham is already salty.
I found this when I was looking for a way to use up some broccoli and potatoes. I like all the ingredients in the dish so I was willing to try it. Unfortunately, it did not work for me. My husband ate it but admitted that he won't be requesting it again. I did not realize that it was supposed to be a breakfast dish...there were not enough eggs in it to be breakfast to me. I thought they were in there just to hold stuff together but the flavor mixture of the eggs and broccoli did not work for me at all. Maybe like some one else said, you could play around with the vegetables that you use and make it suit your own tastes. I would definately add more eggs though. Just not for me I guess.
I liked it the flavors, but the pictures were deceiving. They all made it look like the eggs held everything together. I used 8 large eggs in a 9x13" dish. Mine flowed to the bottom, making only an 1/8" "crust". If it would have worked as pictured, I'm sure I would have enjoyed it.
I liked this recipe ok. If I make it again, I think I'll steam the broccoli, then cut them into smaller pieces, use a smaller or half onion and cook it a bit longer.
Was Atkins friendly and easy to make
The only thing I changed was to add an extra beaten egg after I had put all the ingredients together because there didn't seem to be enough liquid. I made this in a very large iron skillet. Next time I will put a little more oil in the skillet because the potatoes stuck.
We liked this, but weren't amazed by it as some reviewers were. I cooked the onion with the potatoes as I want my onions as cooked as possible. I also added two more eggs, as per other reviews and a bit of lemon pepper and oregano. My preschoolers loved it and it's a good way to get them to eat broccoli for breakfast. My husband and I liked it fine with hot sauce to spice it up a bit. It's different and a welcome change!
This was a really good way to use up things in my fridge. I followed the recipe, aside from adding 2 extra eggs. The only big negative is the lack of seasoning. I sprinkled on some garlic salt after my first bite. Next time I will season everything as I go. I might also use a full dozen eggs.
Used cauliflower instead of potatoes . Halved the recipe but used 5 eggs like someone else recommended. Great, easy recipe !! Husband loved it. Will definitely make it again.
I've substituted different meats, veggies, cheeses , whatever was in the fridge that worked for a hearty breakfast and man they love it anyway i make it.
Good recipe! I didn't have broccoli so I used cauliflower. I found that even though I browned the potatoes first so were underdone after 10 minutes on the stove and another 30 minutes in the oven. I also agree with others that the liquid wasn't enough. I added another egg and some milk as well as, garlic, thyme, and extra salt and pepper throughout each cooking process.
It was good. I used 2C of cubed ham, and some seasoned salt. My son wanted more potatoes and less egg and cheese, contrary to everyone else's reviews! But that's just him. I'll try it agin.
This is a great combination, but I made a few adjustments. Instead of regular potatoes and onion, I used a bag of frozen O'brien potatoes which already have onion and green pepper in it. Plus, you can just put it into the casserole frozen and save on prep time. I used frozen broccoli as well. I also uped the eggs to one dozen.
So yummy! Made as written but added some milk to the eggs along with some all-season and garlic powder. Took about double to cook, but that's kind of how my oven works.
I only had four eggs, so made half the recipe but followed it exactly. It turned out very nice. It's a great way of making breakfast for a crowd - no more standing over a hot stove frying a dozen eggs. I'll make it for my extended family on some weekend. Definitely will make again.
