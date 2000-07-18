Mouth Watering Medley

This is a wonderful recipe that can be made ahead and prepared easily. It's a wonderful and filling casserole that can be easily doubled for when you have company.

Recipe by Ann

prep:

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Heat a lightly oiled skillet over medium high heat. Add the potatoes and cook for 10 minutes, until lightly brown. Layer in bottom of prepared pan.

  • Add butter to skillet and saute broccoli and onions until soft; spoon over potatoes. Spread ham on top of broccoli and onions.

  • In a large bowl, beat together eggs and cheese. Season with salt and pepper and pour over vegetables.

  • Bake in preheated oven until eggs are set and lightly brown on top, about 20 to 30 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 16.5g; carbohydrates 23.6g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 218.9mg; sodium 498.8mg. Full Nutrition
