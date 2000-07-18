Mouth Watering Medley

I found this when I was looking for a way to use up some broccoli and potatoes. I like all the ingredients in the dish so I was willing to try it. Unfortunately, it did not work for me. My husband ate it but admitted that he won't be requesting it again. I did not realize that it was supposed to be a breakfast dish...there were not enough eggs in it to be breakfast to me. I thought they were in there just to hold stuff together but the flavor mixture of the eggs and broccoli did not work for me at all. Maybe like some one else said, you could play around with the vegetables that you use and make it suit your own tastes. I would definately add more eggs though. Just not for me I guess.