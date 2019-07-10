Spiced Persimmon Butter

Cooked in a slow cooker, this persimmon butter is an easy and excellent way to use the fruit of a Fuyu persimmon tree. This butter is spicy and full of natural sweetness, so the jars make wonderful gifts and they keep well in the refrigerator for one's own use. This spread is used just like jelly or apple butter, and it's especially delicious on a hearty slice of whole grain toast.
Cindy, thanks for simplifying a long labor-of-love process. I can tell by the ingred list and the process that this tastes rich and wonderful with a good spreading consistency. Next time my friend's mom picks her tree I will make this! BTW, you can boiling-water bath your filled jars & give your product a longer shelf life. After filling jars to w/in 1/4-in, wipe rims clean, and secure lids & bands. Put jars in a lrg pot of boiling water (1- to 2-in coverage over jar tops) with a little rack on the bottom. Bring water to boil, cover, time boiling for 5-10 min, remove jars, set them on a cooling rack for 1-3 hrs. After lids "pop" store jars in a cool, dry place, (not the fridge) and wait 14-21 days before use (check for color changes). Unopened product will last up to 1 yr; refrigerate after opening & it'll last as long as it usually does, maybe a little longer! Happy Cooking and Bon Appetit!
I skipped the puree step as I like my jams to be a little chunkier. It was too dry though, I'm not sure it would have even pureed to the right consistency. Twenty persimmons made 5 half pint jars and I did process them in the water bath. I used organic white sugar instead of the agave syrup. Total cook time was 2 hours on high then 5 on low covered and 1.5 on low uncovered.
I had a whole bunch of persimmons collected from the yard, and had no idea what to do with them. Thankfully, I found this recipe and now I've got a few mason jars of the stuff. At my wife's request, I cut way down on the cinnamon, using maybe 1/2 of the amount listed, and the spicing at that amount is quite adequate in my opinion. As to other changes: I didn't have any agave syrup, so I substituted honey and it worked well. I also threw in about 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt along with the cinnamon and cloves. I have never had persimmon butter before. It reminds me strongly of pumpkin pie filling--making me think I may turn one of these jars into a persimmon pie for the holidays.
I've made this recipe twice since Thanksgiving using persimmons from my father's tree, the seeds of which originate from Bari, Italy his home town. The results are excellent if you like apple butters and fig compotes. I'd recommend lightly toasting slices of brick oven bakery bread, spreading with goat cheese and topping with a layer of the persimmon butter. It's truly delicious. One thing I did differently was to further concentrate the butter by placing it in a shallow baking dish at 275 degrees for an hour or so, stirring periodically. Enjoy!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
11/26/2012
Really good stuff! I made a few slight changes, and it came out delicious. Used about 16 persimmons (all I had). They were frozen so I just let them sit for a bit. Washed and then cut the tops off. Put them in the slow cooker and set it to low for 10 hours. Then mashed them with a potato masher and then used an immersion blender. (Could have skipped the potato masher part but at first I thought I'd want a more chunky butter, but after mashing I could tell I was wrong and would want a smoother texture). Added a bunch of cinnamon. Added a nice helping of nutmeg and vanilla bean paste. Added a bit of ginger and mace. Then added a couple good glugs of pure maple syrup. Let it cook for 4-6 hours with the lid off, stirring occasionally. It is much darker than the picture I posted shows. It is wonderful warm, room temp, and cold. But slightly warm is our favorite!
I was a bit skeptical about this recipe when I first read it but I had a lot of ripe persimmons and wanted to get rid of them as easily and tastily as possible. I followed this recipe to a t and it came out perfectly! The taste and texture is phenomenal, not to mention it's healthy! Thank you for sharing such a delicious treat. I could grab a spoon and eat it straight out of the jar, it is that good.
24 persimmons got me a little less than 3 pints. I didn't cook in the crockpot as long (I had to go to bed!) but even at 6 hours, it was good. I used honey instead of agave (1:1 exchange) and went ahead and canned it in a water bath (boiling water for 15 min). I didn't process my not full pint and just put it in the fridge. This morning I had it with some yummy toast and I went a little weak in the knees it was soooo good. A rich, fall flavored little treat. So yummy!
Mrs.Marshall
Rating: 5 stars
02/13/2012
This is amazing. We have persimmon trees and this is my favorite thing to with all that fruit. I have family requesting this. Excellent
This recipe is great! Instead of a lemon, I use the juice of an orange and add the orange zest. I also don't bother peeling and use a stick blender directly in the crock pot to blend everything easily. I have made this recipe for at least 5 years now and i look forward to it every year.
Recipe gives a great guide for the mechanics of making and canning the butter but it lacks in the spice department. I added more spice, some cloves and ground ginger to balance the citrus. Definitely taste and add more or less to your liking.
