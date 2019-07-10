Spiced Persimmon Butter

Really good stuff! I made a few slight changes, and it came out delicious. Used about 16 persimmons (all I had). They were frozen so I just let them sit for a bit. Washed and then cut the tops off. Put them in the slow cooker and set it to low for 10 hours. Then mashed them with a potato masher and then used an immersion blender. (Could have skipped the potato masher part but at first I thought I'd want a more chunky butter, but after mashing I could tell I was wrong and would want a smoother texture). Added a bunch of cinnamon. Added a nice helping of nutmeg and vanilla bean paste. Added a bit of ginger and mace. Then added a couple good glugs of pure maple syrup. Let it cook for 4-6 hours with the lid off, stirring occasionally. It is much darker than the picture I posted shows. It is wonderful warm, room temp, and cold. But slightly warm is our favorite!