Frank's Favorite Slow-Cooker Thai Chicken

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Notes:
You'll never guess this is made with chicken thighs! They really taste better than using breast meat which dries out in the crock pot - and thighs are more economical.
The strength of the hot salsa dissipates when cooked, so this dish is not too spicy. You may even want to serve hot-sauce as an accompaniment. Regular coconut milk can replace the low-fat, if desired. If you don't have chunky peanut butter, use regular peanut butter.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
562 calories; protein 47.6g; carbohydrates 13.7g; fat 35.9g; cholesterol 136.8mg; sodium 859.7mg. Full Nutrition
I have to agree, I was skeptical. The only thing I did differently is I used mild salsa (because that's what I had) and I used natural peanut butter (because that's all I buy). It was good! I will definately put this in my rotation. It's not strictly Thai if you are a Thai food conniseur, but it is a really great kids-friendly recipe, especially if they are not used to the flavors. My 2 year old loved it. I love Thai food, so it was a wonderful middle ground between something I appreciate as Thai and something she will eat. Great!
This was very bland...I followed the instructions to the letter but, I ended up adding a tablespoon of fish sauce, 3/4 cup more salsa and tripled the lime juice. I also shredded the chicken as soon as it was done and added it back to the crockpot. Shredding it and adding it back after doctoring the sauce made a big difference. The chicken absorbed sauce and made the chicken even more flavourful.
I have to agree, I was skeptical. The only thing I did differently is I used mild salsa (because that's what I had) and I used natural peanut butter (because that's all I buy). It was good! I will definately put this in my rotation. It's not strictly Thai if you are a Thai food conniseur, but it is a really great kids-friendly recipe, especially if they are not used to the flavors. My 2 year old loved it. I love Thai food, so it was a wonderful middle ground between something I appreciate as Thai and something she will eat. Great!
This was wonderful! Due to my love (some might call it an obsession!) for cilantro, I chopped up a third of a bunch and threw that in with all the other ingredients, as well as using it as a garnish, along with crushed peanuts. I also used a whole can of reg coconut milk, upped the pb to 1/2c, and lowered the salsa to 1/2c. Served over jasmine rice, and it still had that great peanut-y taste. Perfect! Hubby couldn't stop raving, 2 and 4 yr olds gobbled it up right away-- will definitely be making this again! Thank you!
This was good but the peanut butter flavor seemed to get cooked out of the dish in the slow cooker. So, am going to add a little more. This also needs a little salt added to it after cooked. Other than that, this is a really good dish!
I admit that I was skeptical about the combination of salsa and peanut butter when I first read this recipe, but it was fantastic! My changes were very minor: I used a whole can of regular coconut milk, 1 T. of ginger paste (I didn't have any fresh ginger), brown sugar in place white, about 1 T. dried cilantro mixed with the rest of the sauce and just before serving added peas. We served this over white rice and it was so delicious! My boys (4 and 6) gave it two thumbs up :) Now that's what I like to hear at dinnertime. This is a keeper!
Yes. But, as I am a Senior living alone, I did it my way. Also, I might add, I was a resident of Honolulu for several years so I am very familiar with this style of cooking. Having said that, this is what I did with your recipe to make it my own. I pretty much doubled the recipe because I used a whole chicken, skinned. • I used smooth peanut butter. • Added 1 Tbl. of Fish Sauce • 1 tsp. Hawaiian Sea Salt • I used Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce in lieu of Salsa What I did next may surprise. I sat the whole skinned in my Wolfgang Puck Pressure Cooker. I filled the cavity with the sauce and poured 2 cups of Chicken Stock into the pot around the chicken. I sat the time according to my crockpot table. • When the timer went off and the pressure released, I removed the chicken from the bone and shredded it. • I retired the chicken to the pot and set it on warm and allow the sauce to reduce • It was delicious! • When it cooled to room temperature, I made several meal-size pouches with my seal-a-meal. For Seniors, making meals in batches is important for those days we just don't feel like cooking. Good cooking & God Bless!
This was very bland...I followed the instructions to the letter but, I ended up adding a tablespoon of fish sauce, 3/4 cup more salsa and tripled the lime juice. I also shredded the chicken as soon as it was done and added it back to the crockpot. Shredding it and adding it back after doctoring the sauce made a big difference. The chicken absorbed sauce and made the chicken even more flavourful.
This is one of my favorite recipes from this site! I use chicken breasts and put them in frozen in the morning since I go to work at 7am. The chicken falls apart and is shredded in the delicious sauce when I get home and stir it! Like other reviewers, I use a full can of coconut milk. Last night I tried stirring a bunch of baby spinach leaves about 10 minutes before serving over a brown rice/quinoa mix. Delicious!!!
Very good....I prepared it off of night shift this morning and woke up to it ready to feed my family. Nice and easy. Can kick it up a notch in spices if you desire. Will be added to my slow cooker fav list.
if you want real Thai food, this isn't it. BUT it's a wonderfully easy weeknight meal that is full of Thai flavors. It felt weird to be mixing salsa and peanut butter together, but it was great. In the end we topped it with sauted onions and garlic and I think that would have been great cooked in the sauce. Also, I do not usually cook with much salt, but I did find that a light sprinkle on the plate made the flavors pop! The man said 5 stars, which makes us both happy!
Easy and tasty recipe. I added some Sriracha hot sauce as others recommended. I placed all the thighs on the bottom for me and then for hubby put in a chicken breast on the top. I only had smooth peanut butter so that's what I used. After combining these strange ingredients it was going to be a hit or miss. I loved it! It sauce could of been a bit thicker but it sure was tasty and the meat on the thighs melted in your mouth. So good! My hubby thought it was too bland and the sauce was too runny. I served it over basmati rice. I'm basing the review on my taste buds not hubbys!
The key to depth of flavor in this recipe is FRESH GINGER! (I always keep a jar of equal parts fresh ginger and garlic that I've run through the food processor together. It lasts for months in the fridge. For this recipe I used two heaping T of the minced ginger/garlic.) I didn't have time to use the slow cooker method so started this on the STOVE TOP and then tucked it into a 325 OVEN for a bit. First I seasoned and browned the chicken, set it aside and sautéed the ginger/garlic with red pepper flakes and thin wedges of onion in the drippings for about a minute. Then I added the sauce ingredients to the pan -- I wanted to use the whole can of coconut milk so doubled the peanut butter, lime juice and soy; used up the cup of homemade blender salsa I had on hand and added 1/4 C Sriracha. After tasting, I decided the sugar was definitely needed, along with a bit of salt. I returned the chicken and juices to the pan, brought it to a boil, covered and put it in the oven until the chicken was very tender. I stirred in thinly sliced red bell pepper, torn fresh spinach and cilantro, then let rest (covered) for 10 minutes before serving over rice. My finished dish looked nothing like the drab photo -- it was beautiful! Even without the bell pepper and greens I added, the sauce was decadently creamy and fortified with yummy vegetables from the salsa. I don't think chunky commercial salsa would work for this unless you briefly run it through a blender first.
Phenomenal!! Made it exactly as written the first time and it was delicious; the second time I sauteed together onions and red peppers, and stirred that in with a bunch of fresh spinach about 15 minutes before I wanted to serve it. Also added about 2 tsp siracha sauce the second time; the spice cooks right out of it otherwise. Served over rice mixed with green peas... the family couldn't stop raving (even the 10-year-old that doesn't like spices or new flavours). This recipe is a keeper!
My husband and I loved this recipe! The only changes I made was adding a bit more peanut butter and using more coconut milk - as stated by a couple of reviewers. Oh yeah, I did use chicken legs and breasts because that is what I had on hand. It was very tasty!
Absolutely delicious, even with a couple substitutions! Using what I had on hand, I used regular coconut milk, medium (not hot) salsa and honey instead of sugar. Because I started a little late (noon), I cooked it on high for 3 hours, then on low for 3 hours. It was fall apart tender. Cooked some jasmine rice and added some shallots, red pepper, and snap peas at the end to make a very complimentary side dish. Our guest thought I was a gourmet cook. I will absolutely make this again! Thank you for a thoroughly enjoyable recipe and quite simple.
It was ok. I used breasts and they shredded up. Probably due to lime juice. Next time I'll leave it till the end. Also, for me the salsa made it less Thai flavor - more Mexican. Next time I'll add 1/4 cup of salsa. And like another reviewer said, it seemed the peanut taste cooked out a little. But we ate it over jasmine rice. It was ok, but no raves. Good for a starter recipe to build on.
My first review because it was so yummy and easy thanks to the crockpot. I added a little more sugar, some hot pepper flakes and basil but skipped the peanut/cilantro topping. Kept going back to the pot for more. Definitely will make this again.
Amazing! Usually my attempts at slow cooking are bland failures, but this turned out incredible. The *only* problem I had was that the sauce never thickened... but that easily could have been my fault. It was still delicious over jasmine rice
I tried this recipe the other night to try out my new slow cooker. The chicken turned out very n tender which was great but the flavour of the rest of the ingredients was a little bitter. I thought about it and I think it was because I use only natural peanut butter (no salt, sugar) which has a naturally sort of bitter taste as opposed to say, Skippy. Because of this it wasn't my husband's favourite and I probably won't make it again. If it was just for myself I would because I actually liked the outcome but it's too much for just a single person.
I liked this recipe, but did make some changes. Since I mixed the sauce before adding boneless/skinless chicken thighs, I was able to adjust to taste. This is what I changed, anything not mentioned I left as in the original: 1 cup hot salsa 1/2 cup chunky peanut butter 1 can light coconut milk 1 lime, juiced 1 tablespoon fresh grated ginger - only because I bought too small of a chunk. I like heat, so I added a LOT of extra Sriracha. Not sure exactly how much it ended up being, as I kept adding it by the tablespoon to taste. Probably at least 6 tablespoons. Cooked on Low for 6.5 hours. Towards the end I saw (as others have noted) that it was quite thin, so I added about 1/2 cup of Bisquik to thicken it up. In addition to the peanuts and cilantro, I added some toasted coconut chips as a garnish. Turned out quite tasty over jasmine rice. The chicken did break down completely, so maybe only about 4 hours on low if you don't like that. It smelled AMAZING while cooking. Next time I'll add even more peanut butter, and might use regular coconut milk. I love crockpot recipes, and this one is a keeper.
Amazing. The best slow cooker chicken meal that I've made. Tastes like it came from a Thai restaurant. I added a few garlic cloves, some fish sauce and some Thai chili paste just to add a little more depth, but may not have needed it. Serve with more rice than you think you'll need, because it's almost like a curry. I also added red peppers and string beans to the pot during the last hour of cooking.
I just got home form work, and it was so nice o come home to an already made dinner. Usually I find slow cooker meals bland. Not this one! I substituted a can full fat coconut milk. It's rich and creamy and simply delicious.
I listened to some other reviewers who said that this was even better the next day. I cooked this in the slow cooker overnight to serve for dinner the following day. I just stored the slow cooker crock in the fridge during the day and reheated it that afternoon. This was so easy to prepare! Just mix a few ingredients into the slow cooker, add the chicken and then come back in eight hours. Nice base recipe but I agreed that it needed a little more heat. I added a teaspoon of siracha sauce while reheating the dish. I served with brown rice and stir fried veggies.
I cooked this on the stove top. I used Siracha and creamy peanut butter, with chopped peanuts as a garnish, and actually used milk instead of coconut milk (I had run out oops!). I did add some chicken broth and some really good fish oil. Seemed to be missing something and I'm not convinced it was the missing coconut milk. Will keep this recipe but will need to play around with it to get it to work.
I didn't have any hot salsa, so I used 2 Tbsp of Sriracha instead and a whole can of coconut milk. I also used Thai basil in place of cilantro. I served this over Asian Coconut rice. My version was spicy and a little sweet. This was easy and I will be making again!
The flavors in this recipe were fantastic, but I devoted almost the whole day to this crock recipe, but the cook time was too long. I followed the directions for cooking time (8 hours), and setting (low), but the chicken thighs were so over-cooked that they were virtually paste, and the sauce was thin and oily. I'll try this again because I must have done something wrong, but I will definitely cook the dish for less time - probably 5-6 hours on low, to see if that helps the consistency. The flavors were really amazing, and I served it over jasmine rice with some soy and maple-marinated baked tofu bites. So I will come back and adjust my rating if I can get the sauce and cook times adjusted.
This was delicious! I made it exactly as written and the sauce was amazing, the chicken so tender! I made it with basmati rice. Even my very picky children ate every last bite! A new family favourite - I will be making this over and over!
This was delicious! The only changes (and they were minor) I made were to use boneless chicken thighs, mild salsa and creamy peanut butter since that's what I had on hand. I was skeptical of the seemingly odd combo of flavors -- salsa, peanut butter, lime juice, etc -- but the result was very tasty!
This wasn't what I expected at all. I followed the recipe exactly, and I thought the final product was bland and greasy. The dark meat chicken doesn't combine well with the coconut milk and peanut butter. I expected at least some sweetness and some heat, and neither came through. My family all didn't care for it either, and we love Thai food. I won't make this again.
This dish is surprising delicious. I use chicken breasts and usually cook this for 4-4.5 hours. That is all it needs to ensure it's not dry. I add cilantro, basil, a tsp extra of sugar (brown, not white), and a couple dashes of cayenne pepper to the sauce before cooking. When it's done, I crush peanuts and toss them in ginger, cilantro, and a dash more cayenne before sprinking over top!! Great with rice or noodles!
I followed every step in this recipe except I used 4 TBSP of Sriracha sauce instead of the salsa, and since I used a peanut better that had sugar added, I did not add any more sugar to the recipe. For me this time, it was good, but could've been better. Next time I'm going to increase all of the ingredients except the peanut butter, because the peanut butter seemed to over power everything else. Otherwise it was good, my wife loved it and wants me to make it again.
This is a go-to crock pot meal in my house; I think my husband would eat it every week if I made it! I usually don't bother topping it with cilantro and peanuts and sometimes I leave out the ginger if I don't have any. I serve over basmati rice.
This was one of the best crock pot recipes I've tried in awhile! It was great! Wonderful flavors and something different to try for those less adventurous cooks. I didn't use the sugar and used mild Pace salsa (would try medium next time) and used 2 tsp ground ginger because I didn't have fresh. Wonderful!!
We really liked this with the tweaks from other reviews. Doubled the chicken, added fish sauce and sirracha (sp) no salsa, added red and green peppers and onions during the last hour of cooking. Also took out some liquid and made a slurry to thicken the sauce. Probably used closer to 1/2 cup of peanut butter. I had to use dried ginger as I didn't have any fresh on hand. Served with rice noodles. I did not over cook. The thighs were still intact. The peanut butter was still prominent and did not cook out. Will make again for sure.
Sorry, no one in my family enjoyed this recipe, including my husband and I. I really wanted to like it but the flavors ended up just tasting off. I followed the recipe verbatim and there ended up being a gross layer of fat on the top of the crock pot when it was done cooking, maybe from the chicken? I don't know. It never smelled appetizing or looked appetizing after it was cooked.
Wonderful! I did double the receipe and made it in a large crock pot. The only thing I will change next time is to add some additional spice. After cooking all day it didn't have the spice I prefer in Thai food.
I'm a "heavy spicer" and this dish just did not have the full flavor I was looking for. It had a bit too much ginger for my taste. My husband and kids were not too thrilled with it either. It's not a bad dish and was very easy to make, it is just not for my pallet so I gave it 3 stars.
I have used Frank's recipe and liked it a lot. I have also made it stove top with some changes: 4 chicken thighs, chopped onion and celery tossed in 2 tablespoons of virgin olive oil in a dutch oven. Add 1/4 cup of lemon juice. Cover. Place in 350 oven for about 20 minutes. Put on stove - medium heat. Add a can of coconut milk, 1/2 cup of almond butter, 1/2 cup of hot salsa, and 16 (approx) ounces of chicken stock. 2 Teaspoons Penzey's Bangkok blend, 2 teaspoons Penzey's Ginger. bring to a boil. then let simmer for another 20 minutes or so. Thighs should break apart in nice chunks. (Recipe 2 is totally different by adding 1 tablespoon Penzey's NOW Curry). Recipe 3 is exchanging almond butter for 1 can of organic Pumpkin. Salt and pepper to taste. If you have it i also add some fish sauce and sweet chili paste but these are an expense if you don't already enjoy cooking this way. Thanks Frank!
Used mild salsa, what we had, so added sriracha hot sauce. Used full can of coconut milk and added spinach in place of cilantro. Served with brown rice from Ar. Thickened with corn starch and cold water slurry .
Made as written except my cook time was about 6 hrs instead of 8-9. My sauce was a little watery but I am wondering if this could have been why. The flavor was good and spicier than I anticipated. Added a little extra sugar as the sauce seemed to be a little bitter, and that worked. The chicken was tender and flavorful.
I would be giving this 5 stars but the recipe really needed some veggies. I sliced some onion and chopped two red/yellow peppers (green would be even better) and sauteed them in a little olive oil with pepper and garlic salt. I added this to the slow cooker about 10 minutes before I served. This provided not only some good nutrients but a good crunch. Next time I will add celery to the saute.
wont try this again. I'm always looking for good chicken recipes, especially easy make ones (doesn't everybody?) Yes, it was easy to throw the ingredients together but chicken was rather bland. True, I used chicken breasts and used 1/2 c hot sauce but I expected more. I don't like spicy (hot) food. I could feel the hot sauce on my lips, but I didn't get an upset stomach whatsoever. I agree with other poster than p/butter flavor was cooked out of this.
This was absolutely delicious!! The only thing I omitted was the 1 tsp. of white sugar. Also, my dish took only 4 1/2 hours on low to cook. I had four large chicken thighs (skinless, bone-in) that weighed 2.4 lbs. Save yourself some cleanup and use one of the slow cooker liners - it worked perfectly! The finished taste of the sauce was superb and reminds me of the complex flavored Thai sauces at my favorite restaurant that I've always wanted to duplicate. Now I can!
PB was overpowering in this dish. I made it exactly as written, without however the peanut topping as it was already over-powering. We use all natural PB, so that may have been the difference. Regular PB does not have a really strong taste because of all the oils and sugars and the like. It was a very easy dish to make. My one child liked it, but the rest of us found it bland and like eating straight up warm PB.
Good flavours but the cook time was too long, Like other reviewers mentioned it turned into a 'pulled meat' dish instead of chicken chunks. Next time I'll put it at 6 hours. We added chili, curry powder, garlic and a couple red bell peppers. We will make again with the shorter time. Thank you!
I made this for dinner last night and followed a few other suggestions (used 2 tsp Siracha instead of salsa, 1 cup whole coconut milk, 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter and most definitely salt at the end). It was pretty good with some reservations - I would probably use 3 tsp of Siracha next time. My main complaint is that this is not an attractive dish to look at (we eat with our eyes),it is bland looking and somewhat of a mess since the chicken falls apart. The cilantro and peanuts help but next time I will add some peas and carrots to make it look more appetizing. That being said, my husband gobbled it up and I will make it again.
I've been married for 15 years and my husband literally said that this might be his favorite chicken dish he's ever had. If you knew how much chicken I cook, you would realize what a compliment this is! I did add a few things which I think made a difference. They are: about 1-1/2 T green curry paste 2-3 cups chopped cauliflower 3/4 can of the coconut milk, but wish I just added the whole thing I also used Rotel tomatoes along with some sweet salsa I had. I KNOW I will be making this again and again and I'm so thankful for this awesome recipe! Thanks Frank!
This was amazing! I read the reviews first and made the following alterations: added a little more peanut butter (used creamy), added a little more lite coconut milk, added some fish sauce (probably 1 or 2 tablespoons), added Sriracha hot sauce (probably 1-2 tablespoons) and added an extra tablespoon or two of limes. I also shredded the chicken and let it cook for an additional hour or so. I mixed in peas at the end and served it over brown rice -- amazingly tasty (albeit not low fat).
Incredibly easy and delicious. I didn't change a thing. My husband and kids loved it. It did cook much quicker than the recipe said. Mine was done in 3 1/2 hours on low. Definitely going in the favorites file.
This was an outstanding dish. I didn’t get it started early enough in my crockpot so I put it on high for 3 hours. It was perfect. The chicken just fell apart. I only had coconut cream so it was pretty rich. Next time I will make it with light coconut milk. Definitely worth a repeat. So easy and delicious!
I like the taste of a Pad-Thai dish however this missed the mark for me. I followed the directions and when I got home it was burning around the edges of crock pot and I had to add more liquid. There seemed to be a missing flavor or something. The chicken did not hold up whole like the picture shows, it fell apart like pulled pork so there were no whole pieces of chicken.
This was surprisingly good. It is somewhat bland however. I added some extra hot sauce and some thai spices. My kids liked it too. So easy to put together and versatile. I like the idea of serving it with spinach like pictured, but I didn't try that. Will need to try that next time I make it.
This is a great recipe. The picture shows it served with spinach but the recipe does not call for it. I take fresh spinach and tear it up, then add it in after it is done cooking. I find that this tastes best after sitting over night.
I added more coconut milk and sugar due to my family's tastes for Thai food from our neighborhood restaurant. I also added baby carrots and cut fresh spinach to get our veggies in there. I didn't have cilantro on hand.
sooo yummy! I was missing some key ingredients and had to substitute them, but it turned out very good regardless, and I can't wait to try it out with all the right ingredients! I didn't have any coconut milk so I substituted yogurt. I used mild salsa instead of hot b/c I never have the hot stuff in my house! so I put a little chili pepper flakes on top when it was in the crock pot. I just saw now that I also had forgotten to put soy sauce in!!! :( well I just can't wait to try it out again it'll be so much better!I didn't have cilantro either. and I used lemon juice instead of lime. It was all very saucy, so delicious, we used the extra sauce to put over the rice. I made basmati rice with curry and also put some peas & carrots in it.
I thought this was very good. I doubled the sauce because we like a lot of sauce. I put in a dash of chili oil to give it a kick since I only had medium salsa. I like how easy it was to make. I served it over rice and steamed spinach and topped with green onions since I hate cilantro. I wanted to add fresh bean sprouts but I can't seem to find it in any local stores. I will make it again with the fresh sprouts when I find them.
Maine-iac
Rating: 2 stars
08/17/2019
I made this recipe exactly as written, except I cooked the chicken for only 4 hours on 'Low' in the crockpot, as I was afraid of overcooking the chicken. As it turns out, 4 hours was right on the 'edge' of doneness; it probably would have been done at 3 1/2 hours on 'Low'. My other comment is that the recipe was very bland. It would require a lot of added spices to make it tasty. I would not make this again, as written.
I thought it was a really great recipe! I made the following modifications for the sauce: I used an entire can of coconut milk (regular, not lite), 1 tbsp of fish oil, and 2 tbsps of cilantro. I only had Jiffy creamy peanut butter on hand so that's what I used. I set the slow cooker for LOW for 8 hours. The chicken came out beautifully tender. The sauce was a little thin so I took it out and reduced it (I put the chicken to the side as I didn't want to overcook it). Another thing I noticed was that before and after the reduction, there were some areas where the peanut butter had not melted down all the way. Although it was still delicious, I wish it had integrated a little bit better in the sauce. The flavors were great. Had a lot of depth and despite other reviews, I would say it had strong Thai flavors. I will be making this again.
I made the sauce as listed however I added hot peppers to make sure it was spicy. I also added sweet onions and for the last 15 min I put in some sweet red pepper. My son liked it and said he’d like to have it again. He rated it 4 out of 5 and said to thicken the sauce a little next time.
SchwansBob
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2015
This was a huge success. I substituted a homemade red pear and mango salsa, cutting the fruit into 1" cubes. Also used a full can of regular coconut milk, doubled the chunky peanut butter and the chicken which I cooked with the skin on, then removed the skin, shredded and added it back. Served over jasmine rice. Delightful.
Four stars because it was delicious. And I agree what other said… It’s even better the second day?. I would have given it five stars if the sauce consistency and texture looked more appealing. Perhaps it was from the organic peanut butter I used or because I didn’t trim the fat off my chicken breast since I put them in frozen. I would make it again!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.