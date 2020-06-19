Frank's Favorite Slow-Cooker Thai Chicken

The key to depth of flavor in this recipe is FRESH GINGER! (I always keep a jar of equal parts fresh ginger and garlic that I've run through the food processor together. It lasts for months in the fridge. For this recipe I used two heaping T of the minced ginger/garlic.) I didn't have time to use the slow cooker method so started this on the STOVE TOP and then tucked it into a 325 OVEN for a bit. First I seasoned and browned the chicken, set it aside and sautéed the ginger/garlic with red pepper flakes and thin wedges of onion in the drippings for about a minute. Then I added the sauce ingredients to the pan -- I wanted to use the whole can of coconut milk so doubled the peanut butter, lime juice and soy; used up the cup of homemade blender salsa I had on hand and added 1/4 C Sriracha. After tasting, I decided the sugar was definitely needed, along with a bit of salt. I returned the chicken and juices to the pan, brought it to a boil, covered and put it in the oven until the chicken was very tender. I stirred in thinly sliced red bell pepper, torn fresh spinach and cilantro, then let rest (covered) for 10 minutes before serving over rice. My finished dish looked nothing like the drab photo -- it was beautiful! Even without the bell pepper and greens I added, the sauce was decadently creamy and fortified with yummy vegetables from the salsa. I don't think chunky commercial salsa would work for this unless you briefly run it through a blender first.