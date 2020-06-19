Frank's Favorite Slow-Cooker Thai Chicken

Chicken thighs get delish with a family-pleasing, super-easy crock pot recipe. Only one step, start in the morning, ready when you get home. Just add your favorite rice.

By sweet-potato

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine the salsa, peanut butter, coconut milk, lime juice, soy sauce, sugar, and ginger in the crock of a slow cooker; mix well. Place the chicken in the sauce, spoon mixture over chicken to coat.

  • Place the lid on the cooker and set to LOW. Cook until chicken is very tender and sauce has thickened, 8 to 9 hours. A meat thermometer, inserted into the thickest part of a thigh should read at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C). Garnish with peanuts and cilantro before serving.

Cook's Notes:

You'll never guess this is made with chicken thighs! They really taste better than using breast meat which dries out in the crock pot - and thighs are more economical.

The strength of the hot salsa dissipates when cooked, so this dish is not too spicy. You may even want to serve hot-sauce as an accompaniment. Regular coconut milk can replace the low-fat, if desired. If you don't have chunky peanut butter, use regular peanut butter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
562 calories; protein 47.6g; carbohydrates 13.7g; fat 35.9g; cholesterol 136.8mg; sodium 859.7mg. Full Nutrition
