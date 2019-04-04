Ken's Perfect Hard Boiled Egg (And I Mean Perfect)

Difficult to review this recipe. Frankly I don't believe the vinegar or salt have anything to do with how well the shells peel. My mother always told me the vinegar was to reduce cracking of the age shells. I think age of eggs and brand of eggs have more to do with easy peeling than anything else. I have recently been having great luck with the shells peeling easily since I switched to Trader Joe's Cage Free Eggs. I had still not perfected having a pure yellow yolk however. I do like this recipe because you don't place the eggs in the water until the water is boiling. This gives you better control of exactly how long to cook your eggs. I left the eggs out for about an hour and half to come to room temperature. Out of 18 eggs, only one cracked. I thought that was pretty good. I will say I had to cook these 17 minutes. I checked one egg at the 14 minute mark and the yolk was still soft in the middle. I think this recipe has potential, but you will have to play with it to get the right timing.