Oyster and Cornbread Dressing

Each year I am asked to make this wonderful dressing. The recipe has been in my family for years. Chopped oysters and chicken broth make it very moist and flavorful. For an even more moist dressing, use more chicken broth.

By DUNCANS FAVORITES

Recipe Summary

45 mins
45 mins
1 hr 30 mins
12
6 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Prepare the corn bread according to package directions. Allow bread to cool, then crumble into a large bowl.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x9 inch baking pan.

  • Over medium-low heat melt butter in a large saucepan. Mix in the onions and celery. Cook slowly, stirring occasionally until onions are soft. Transfer to the bowl with bread crumbs.

  • Chop the oysters. Mix oysters, eggs, pepper, poultry seasoning, sage, chicken broth and reserved oyster liquid into the corn bread mixture. Transfer to the baking dish.

  • Bake uncovered in the preheated oven 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 27.7g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 60.9mg; sodium 824.9mg. Full Nutrition
