Oyster and Cornbread Dressing

Each year I am asked to make this wonderful dressing. The recipe has been in my family for years. Chopped oysters and chicken broth make it very moist and flavorful. For an even more moist dressing, use more chicken broth.
I forgot to mention the chopped oysters and my husband ate thirds. The second time, I fried a bit of bacon, crumbled it into the cornbread, then sauteed instead of pure celery and onion, a mix of minced red onion, celery, red bell pepper, carrot, garlic, and scallions in the bacon fat. Added a pinch of nutmeg to the mix. Gosh, a new family tradition.
This is the best stuffing my family and I have had for Thanksgiving! I was a little hesitant to prepare it because of some reviews calling it too fishy but I am glad I went for it - it is perfect the way it is!We loved it and will make it every year from now on.
I used fresh oysters (16oz) and kept everything else mostly the same. I didn't have any sage. I used 2 Jiffy cornbread mixes and that was a little too sweet for me. Next time I will use a non-sweet cornbread. The recipe was wonderful! I did need to add a lot of salt after it was done but I am a salt addict. I like my dressing crunchy and extra done on top so after 45 minutes I turned on the broiler and broiled for about 5-7 minutes and it was yummy! I can't wait to make this for Christmas!
My family loves oysters and thought this would be a nice change from traditional stuffing, and it disappeared when served! I chose to add just a little more chicken broth rather than the oyster juice to cut down the strong oyster flavor, but still keep it moist. This will become a standard for holidays now.
I have tried several cornbread recipes, but this one gave the BEST results! It was nice and flavorful, light and not so dense and heavy. I also added crumbled breakfast sausage and turkey giblets.
I've nevered liked oysters and I tried an oyster stuffing at someone's house once and liked it. And then I found this recipe and tried it and loved it. I would actually just use one can of oysters though. The jiffy brand sweet corn bread is the best to use.
Sub'd 1 jar fresh oysters, seared and chopped. Extra celery (6 stalks) and more like 1 and 1/2 finely chopped onions (sauteed slowly in butter til tender). Used fresh sage, finely chopped. Taste was superb - kids didn't even know they were having oysters!!
I made this for Thanksgiving. At first I was apprehensive about putting this on the menu. I'm so glad I did! It was a huge hit with my guests...many of whom had never even heard of it. I used a 10 oz jar of oysters and it was wonderful. Thanks for a great addition to my holiday feast!
Very very good! I used Jiffy cornbread mix because it gives it a little bit of a sweet flavor which I think helps cut the fishy taste of the oysters, however, we didn't find this fishy at all. Will make again and again.
I loved this recipe! Its so much easier than making you own cornbread. The taste was amazing and it was simple to make. I think there is a typo in step three when it says mix the onions and "parsely," i believe it is celery.
I discovered this recipe last year at Thanksgiving. The whole family loved it. I made it again for my office holiday party and it won first place in the side dish category. The second time, I cooked it in a crock pot. It worked very well actually. I cooked it about 4 hours and stirred it a couple times when it was getting too cooked on the sides. The other modification is that we add a little sugar (2 tps) to each cornbread mix. Its my southern roots, I like my cornbread a little sweet.
The great thing about making dressing is there is no right or wrong recipe and you get to use up whatever you have in your fridge! I have used this recipe as a starting point for many, many years and my dressing always turns out different depending on what ingredients I add, but my guests always rave about it. The oysters are really the key here - do not leave them out! Most of my guests have no idea the dish contains oysters until I tell them. Fresh are obviously better than canned, but they require much more work. You should chop up the oysters so each bite has the same consistency. I increase the onion and celery and add diced red & green bell pepper, minced garlic, and chopped mushroom. I saute the veggies around in some olive oil, S&P until they start to soften and release their natural flavors, before dumping them in with the cornbread mixture. You can toss in some day-old or staling bread into your mixture. Crushed croutons and seasoned breadcrumbs work, too. You can use whatever spices you like, even add cayenne pepper or a few shakes of Tabasco if you like some heat. Add chopped green onions (do not saute) and then dump the entire mixture into the casserole dish and pour about 18-24 oz of chicken broth over the top and let sit at least a day, preferably two, before baking. Most of the broth will absorb during the sitting time, but if you find after baking that your dressing is too soupy, you can continue baking for add'l 10 min increments until it has firmed up.
This was absolutely fantastic! I never liked this dish (even my grandmother's Boston version) growing up. However, I wanted to bring something different to our neighbors' Thanksgiving and this was perfect. It seems like a lot of oysters when making the dish but the flavor is actually subtle. I used one of those big baking catering pans and it was perfect for a crowd of 30+. I have never ever seen an entire oyster stuffing gone. Everyone raved about it. Make sure you leave a sign out that it's oyster stuffing since it looks like cornbread stuffing. Avoid shellfish allergies. I made this exactly as it was stated except in the directions it mentions parsley. I didn't realize that was the celery until after I sauteed the onions. It didn't matter that I threw the chopped celery in with the rest of the ingredients in the end. Also, the hint on just using one pot worked out really well. I melted the butter, sauteed the onions in the butter. Pulled it off the stove, added the rest of the ingredients in the pot and transferred to a disposable catering pan baking dish. I baked it for 45-50 minutes max. This will become a staple for now on.
My mom always made the holiday dressing, she recently passed away & I lost the only copy. This recipe is almost the exact one we have been eating for years. I sauté the onions & celery, add a few boiled eggs and cut pieces of turkey to the mix, other than that, perfect!!
I give it four stars. My husband loved it but it was a bit too fishy tasting for me. I think next time instead of adding all the reserved oyster juice I will add 1/2 oyster juice and 1/2 chicken broth in addition to the can of chicken broth the recipe calls for.
I have made this the original way and it was good. The second time I made this it was a much bigger hit. I hydrated dried minced onions and added 1/4 cup dry parsley and 1/2 cup celery into a saute pan with the butter and added it. I tossed the oyster liquor from the pint and instead simmered the cut-up oysters with 4 TBSP butter for 5 or 6 minutes and added it to the mix. It turned out to be more flavorful and fragrant.
My husband grew up on oyster cornbread dressing. I had never even heard of it!!! He became gluten intolerant and had not had this for years because of flour in cornbread mixes. Well I made a gluten free cornbread for this recipe and he was in heaven!!!! This recipe is wonderful. I didn't change anything except the cornbread being gluten free!! Excellent recipe!!!
I did not find this to be all that good, but my husband really liked it (thank goodness, because otherwise it was going into the trash) so I'll give it 3 stars.
I personally thought it Had a overwhelming oyster flavor. I served it for a family dinner and everyone loved it. Even my boyfriend the blunt critic when it comes to my cooking suggested I should take it to his Grandmothers Christmas Dinner (she makes a wonderful oyster dressing)this is the ultimate compliment, so I give it 5 Stars. It must be great.
This is by far the best Oyster and Cornbread dressing! I made this twice for both Thanksgiving and Christmas. It was a big hit. The only thing that I suggest is that you go easy on the poultry and sage seasoning.
My husband wanted something a bit fancier and different for thanksgiving this year so after searching through the recipes we found this one. He made it and it was the most delicious stuffing I have ever had,the entire family agreed and wanted us to bring more for the christmas dinner. I would not change a thing it is perfect !! We are even going to make it through out the year. Thanks DEE DEE for such a wonderful recipe!!! It will be in my special recipe box in the kitchen from now on.
I am from Louisiana so Iused fresh oysters. My fiance' refused to let me use the can oysters. It took about 3 dozen to equal the amount needed. Prepared the cornbread the day before Thanksgiving so I would have less to do on turkey day. You have to like oysters, but this was great and I will make it every year!
I did this to change things up for Thanksgiving today. We like oysters, so I figured why not. This was a hit for us! The cornbread part was sweet and went well with the gravy we served. I will admit that I was a little worried as I poured the oyster juice in the mix and then the whole can of chicken broth, but it turned out perfect. The only thing I did change was that I cooked it in an 11 X 9 pan vs. the 9 X 9 pan the recipe called for. I cannot imagine ever making a dressing out of a bag again. This is so easy and the flavor is just wonderful. Thank you for the recipe!
I made this dressing for thanksgiving dinner. It tasted awesome, but next time I'm going to reduce the liquids a bit, it was just too "packed down" and not fluffy enough. Taste-wise, it was a hit, though. Definitely not too "fishy". I did add 2 tablespoons of honey to my jiffy cornbread when making this.
This recipe has been in my family for years in fact for the longest time I didn't know there was any other types of dressing. I have been making it for my husband's family now for 16 years that we have been married and I am asked every year "You are making your oyster dressing right?" One suggestion, cook you cornbread a day or two ahead of time it makes it crumble much better. If you like a little sweetness try Jiffy cornbread.
It was very good for oyster dressing, but I don't think oyster dressing is something I care for, I wanted to try this recipe though and would recommend if you love the oyster flavor to give this one a try.
use two slices of white and two whole wheat slices that have been dried out in the microwave and crumbled into the mix. Depending on family tastes you can also cut the amount of the sage seasoning used.
This recipe has been in our family for over a 100 years. What I have done is removed the oysters and replaced it with chopped turkey and added a 1/2 box of corn bread dressing mix plus the amount mention in this recipe. You would have to add more chicken broth. The more broth you use the more moist your dressing will be.
I found this recipe about four years ago and love it. I don't really like oysters but about once a year and this is the best time. If your tired of the same old cornbread dressing or that stuff in the bag, I suggest you give this a try :)
I made this last year and never rated it, so now I am before Thanksgiving this year. I made this wanting to do a "traditional" dressing. I thought it would be great with all the reviews. I followed it exactly because this was new territory for me. It was not good. Nobody liked it and this year my mom already double checked that I wasn't going to make this again. If you plan on doing this for the holidays the make it ahead of time to see if you like it. DO NOT test it on Thanksgiving day!!! I will go back to my more basic cornbread dressing. Sorry....
Love this recipe. Did two things differently: 1) Steamed fresh oysters and when chop oysters eliminated the gut/digestive (green) parts, and 2) added 1/2 lb Jimmy Dean maple sausage sauteed with the onions and butter. Delicious!
Because I live on the ocean in New England, I had friends that dropped off fresh oysters just prior to Thanksgiving - so I used those! I also forgot my corn bread mix so I just made my own -- Great recipe to augment, good and basic. It turned out fabulous! Thank you! By the way - it was my first time making oyster stuffing, something I thought I would abhor. I loved it! Really, really good.
simple and delicious. I've always shied away from making a dressing thinking they were too complex. I used a jar of shucked oysters instead of canned oysters for a bit fresher taste. the recipe worked fine and delivered a moist tasty dish.
