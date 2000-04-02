Oyster and Cornbread Dressing

The great thing about making dressing is there is no right or wrong recipe and you get to use up whatever you have in your fridge! I have used this recipe as a starting point for many, many years and my dressing always turns out different depending on what ingredients I add, but my guests always rave about it. The oysters are really the key here - do not leave them out! Most of my guests have no idea the dish contains oysters until I tell them. Fresh are obviously better than canned, but they require much more work. You should chop up the oysters so each bite has the same consistency. I increase the onion and celery and add diced red & green bell pepper, minced garlic, and chopped mushroom. I saute the veggies around in some olive oil, S&P until they start to soften and release their natural flavors, before dumping them in with the cornbread mixture. You can toss in some day-old or staling bread into your mixture. Crushed croutons and seasoned breadcrumbs work, too. You can use whatever spices you like, even add cayenne pepper or a few shakes of Tabasco if you like some heat. Add chopped green onions (do not saute) and then dump the entire mixture into the casserole dish and pour about 18-24 oz of chicken broth over the top and let sit at least a day, preferably two, before baking. Most of the broth will absorb during the sitting time, but if you find after baking that your dressing is too soupy, you can continue baking for add'l 10 min increments until it has firmed up.