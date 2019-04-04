The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Editor's Note:
*Making matzah breads kosher for Passover requires using special Passover flour that has been guarded from contact with liquids.
The cook is allowed no longer than 18 minutes from the point they combine flour and water to when they remove the matzah from the oven to be considered fit for Passover. Of course, non-kosher cooks may bake at a more leisurely pace if desired.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
63 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 12.2g; fat 0.8g; sodium 120.6mg. Full Nutrition
I greatly appreciated the thorough instructions on this recipe. However, these crackers desperately need oil IN the dough, not just an "anointing" after baking. Following the directions exactly as written produced a kettle cooked potato chip like consistency instead of the familiar crisp-flaky matzo. After checking several Kosher recipes online, I'll be making these with the oil mixed into the flour in the future.
got an enthusiastic thumbs up from my kids who ate them 5 minutes out of the oven. The only change I made was using regular salt instead of kosher. This was super easy and quick to make and with 6 kids hungry all the time, it will be nice to make these in about 30 minutes.
Knowing that this is Karaite-style matzah instead of Rabbinate-style matzah, I now know (despite that I took longer sometimes, and partly due to that I'm disabled and did not see the pictures before) that I made the matzah correctly and feel more comforted.
Made it tonight! It is great! My family devoured them. I had some price shock when buying the Matzah box of crackers, nearly five dollars! The ingredients listed: wheat flour, water, salt. Now I am excited to make onion with onion powder, or maybe some fresh chives, cheese...possibilities are endless! Whoo hoo!
After I rolled to eight inches they were paper thin (as the instructions said they would be). At two minutes per side they were just cooked. I did two minutes the first side and 3 minutes the second side.
Easy to understand and execute. In using this recipe with standard white flour I have discovered that I prefer whole wheat flour. To me it has better taste. So I also discovered the the type of ready-made matzah crackers as well. I did find the time limit for Passover compliant matzah to be attainable on my first try. Unfortunately, some my matzah then morphed into Matzah Pizza with cheese and pepperoni added on the re-bake. This was certainly tasty, but may not be allow Passover.
The ingredients work fine, but what puts this recipe over the top is the explicit instructions. I've baked a lot, but matzoh is thin and has these very specific parameters--you did a great job walking me through the process until I got a feel for how to do it. Thanks!!
If you are looking to make matzah that is kosher for Passover, don't add the salt to the dough and don't add the oil. You may want to research more what makes matzah kosher for Passover but in most traditions, it's flour and water only, with a couple of exceptions in Sephardic communities or for pekuah nefesh. (One of the reviewers suggested adding oil to the dough, which would probably make it a much nicer cracker, but it wouldn't be kosher for Pesach.)
This is truly a wonderful recipe! Absolutely Delicious; ) if i could give 10 stars I would! These were so simple to make it honestly couldnt get any easier then this! I seasoned mine with a variety of seasoned toppings Black pepper,garlic,salt yummmmm!
I made this for Passover this year, because our local grocery store was out of Kosher Matzah in the box. What a wonderful experience! Goodbye hard, bland crackers! This is crisp, fresh, and can be adjusted to your family's tastes. I will never buy boxed Matzah again!
I love this recipe! It's better than Hard Tack! It is also easier to make than hard tack. Though, I wonder if the addition of oil will reduce its shelf time? Can I just omit the oil and have a very thin version of hard tack?
These were easy to make and tasted great. I started making these on my pizelle maker but because I had to make 80 servings for a Seder (passover) meal, I also used our oven to quicken the process. There were less bubbles formed in the matzah made in the pizelle than the oven baked versions. Would like to try adding other seasonings on these next time for variety.
Thank you for the recipe. I am a believer and follower of Yeshua . Also- everyone making this recipe should note that it is important for no flour to touch the water being used. This means on the rolling pin, bowl, and measuring cup, otherwise the 18 minutes will begin too soon, and you will be unable to make unleavened bread. God bless,
I have used this recipe a number of times now, but I perfer to divide the dough into only four loaves of the stated diameter instead of the noted eight, and I bake them in a hot, non-greased, covered, cast iron skillet for 2-2 1/2 minutes per side. Doing so results in four soft, pliable loaves suitible for folding or rolling up. The bread is soft and chewy, and, of course, delicious!
I've been making it every day this week. It's wonderful! If you just follow the instructions, you get better and better at it. They taste so good! Where I am we can't get packaged matzah, and I've become glad that that's the case! These taste so much better! and they're kosher for Pesach!
Practice for Passover and it turned out really good! I ended up adding the salt and oil (avocado oil, since I was out of olive oil) to the dough mix rather than putting on top after baking. Made the flavor consistent throughout. I certainly won't be putting Manischewitz out of business anytime soon but it'll be a good addition to this year's seder.
I found the instructions to be somewhat wordy and convoluted. The matzoh needed more than the prescribed amount of flour in order to roll out without sticking to the countertop. The finished product was not very tasty at all.
I made these , they are delicious. I did add some Vegetable oil spread just 1tbs to the dough and blend it and the flour and salt together then added the water I also made a batch of gluten free ones that turned out very good!
