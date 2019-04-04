Best City Chicken

City chicken is a skewer of pork or pork and veal cubes that are breaded, deep-fried, and then baked to resemble fried chicken. I like to use all pork, but the tradition is to use pork and veal combined. I grew up in Northeast Ohio, and this was my all-time favorite dish when I was little. Now I make this old-fashioned comfort food for my family, and they love it too!

Recipe by Jennifer

Ingredients

prep:
20 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings: 7
7
Yield:
14 skewers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Thread 2 or 3 cubes of pork onto each skewer. Sprinkle pork on all sides with salt, black pepper, and seasoned salt; set the skewers aside.

  • Whisk eggs and milk together in a bowl. Place bread crumbs in a separate bowl. Pour 2 cups of water into a 9x13-inch baking dish with a wire rack set in the dish; set the dish aside.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Dip each pork skewer into egg mixture, then press into bread crumbs to coat; dip pork skewers a second time into egg mixture and then crumbs.

  • Lower pork skewers carefully into the hot oil in batches. Fry until crisp and golden, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Repeat with remaining pork skewers; arrange fried pork skewers on the wire rack in the baking dish. Cover the dish tightly with aluminum foil.

  • Carefully transfer the baking dish into the preheated oven; bake for 20 minutes. Remove foil and bake 10 minutes more to dry out the crumb coating.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
369 calories; protein 31.7g; carbohydrates 23.4g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 178.9mg; sodium 618.8mg. Full Nutrition
