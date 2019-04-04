Best City Chicken

City chicken is a skewer of pork or pork and veal cubes that are breaded, deep-fried, and then baked to resemble fried chicken. I like to use all pork, but the tradition is to use pork and veal combined. I grew up in Northeast Ohio, and this was my all-time favorite dish when I was little. Now I make this old-fashioned comfort food for my family, and they love it too!
The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
369 calories; protein 31.7g; carbohydrates 23.4g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 178.9mg; sodium 618.8mg. Full Nutrition
I thought this was pretty good. Couple slight changes: I did a Flour, Egg, Bread crumb dip instead of double bread crumb bc double bread crumb in my experiance just falls off. :) I also used seasoned bread crumbs and added about 1 tbls of Paprika. It gave a beautiful color and body to the flavor. I breaded all my meat first then loaded on skewers this way everything got covered evenly instead of missing some. Soak your skewers for 20 min before loading them up to prevent them from burning. Thank you for recipie!!!
I'm originally from W PA where we did use veal & pork. also substituted crushed ritz crackers for bread crumbs. double dipped with flour, egg the cracker crumbs. placed on rack, used chicken stock in bottom of pan. no need to individually wrap them. cover with foil, bake for 45 min. Sauce in bottom of pan makes great gravy for riced potatoes. I think I'll make this for the weekend. Thanks for the reminder.
LOVE THIS!!! I came from Detroit and now live in New York. I grew up eating city chicken. I do use veal and pork, same idea. I was tought to add milk to the bottom of roaster after frying to keep moist. Awsome stuff.... definately comfort food for me.
That is one of my favorite foods also. I had my grandmother teach me how to make it before I left home for the service. Now I find it difficult to find the hardwood skewers. Bamboo is prevalent and and I don't like it because they easily splinter leaving fine splinters in the meat (and sometimes in my fingers). It is great served with mashed potatoes and gravy. Yummmmmmmmmm
I prepared just as the recipe states using all pork, and was instantly taken back to my childhood. I haven't had this since growing up in Toledo. I wonder, is this just a regional dish? Not adding to my once a month plan as I try to limit fried foods, but for that once in a while comfort dish, it's excellent. Thanks!
I've made city chicken for 50 years ... now that veal is so expensive I have been using pork & boness chicken breast. I also cook them on the stove top but think I will try baking them next time. If you put the prepared city chicken on a dish & cover with a plastic wrap ... then refrigerate for several hours or overnight the breading doesn't fall off while browing or cooking it.
One of my all time favorites...grew-up in Detroit and this was a mainstay in my Mom's kitchen. We do not bake them, just continued braising them in the covered frying pan after browning, adding additional liquid as needed. We also sauteed cut onion and celery first and then browned and brasied the skewers along with the veggies. They were not crispy but we liked them that way! We used pork and stew beef which tenderized during the braising.
I am from Michigan and my mom used to make this all the time. Now I make it for my kids and we never have left overs LOL The only thing I do different is after browning the meat I put them in a casserole dish with one can of cream of chicken soup and bake for about 30 min, Then you have some gravy for your mashed potatoes . Great comfort food!!!
All I can say is WOW!! I've been looking for a city chicken recipe forever. It's one of my husband's favorite meals from his childhood (and yes, we're from NE Ohio). This recipe was my first attempt at making this dish and the hubby said it was even better than his mom's! Even my kids loved it. There weren't any leftovers. =) Definitely a keeper!!
This must be a "OHIO" thing because I'm also from NE Ohio & my mom made this with mashed potatoes and gravy! Yummy! I only used the pork and I "double dip" the breading! My own family loved this when they were little because No Bones & easily breaks up off the skewers to eat!
I grew up in a Polish neighborhood in Dearborn. I don't know if my mom got her recipe from the neighbors, but her recipe called for a slice of onion (a single leaf or two about 1" square) between each piece of pork and veal. Then she breaded them. Then she braised on top of the stove until they were "sticky" done. The onion sort of melted into the ajoining meat and added a sweet braised onion flavor. OK, I'm 10 again. Thanks.
I also grew up in NE Ohio and this was my absolute favorite Sunday dinner at Grandma's house. The only difference was she always did the flour, egg/milk, breading and only once and not twice. I had been making it for years and it never tasted the same until I remembered she always tented the meat with foil and had water steaming below as this recipe mentions. THAT IS KEY. My Grandma always breaded pork chops with it too, my second favorite dinner. :)
I made this many times when my kids were small using veal and pork. A very good friend of our family from Michigan used to make these and gave the recipe to my mom and of course she passed it on to me...LOVE IT! I haven't made it in a while, forgot it....but I'm going to make it this week and have the kids over for dinner...brings back many memories. Thanks
I've never made City Chicken before, but this looked good and fairly easy. I was right. I did find that I had plenty of egg and bread crumbs left, so I think halving those will be adequate next time. I also used a previous reviewers suggestion of using chicken stock instead of water, then using that to make a gravy to serve with mashed potatoes. This recipe is a keeper!
In the early 60's, I worked in the meat department of a large grocery in Cincinnati. We created "City Chicken" kits using pork and veal cubes packaged with wooden skewers. We also created "Mock City Chicken" by grinding together pork, veal, and beef. I formed 6" "sausages", rolled them in cracker crumbs, and packaged them with wooden skewers. Housewives knew what to do with them at home! Families loved them!
OMG! I'm from the Pittsburgh area but have lived in VA for the last 35+ yrs. I have tried other CC recipes but this one is the closet to my mom's. I think she fried her's in Crisco, I remember everything was done with Crisco. This really brings back the memories.
Discovering this recipe blew me away. Mom made for years, and so did I when I married, but married a southerner. Made it married for him, but I guess thru the years I adapted to souther style cooking . I didn't abandon yankee stuff sompletely, but this one slipped my mind. It's been years. Okay, I listened to some advice and just dredged w/flour, egg w/milk, bread crumbs. One advised to just bake on slightly greased cookie sheet (they are baking now as I speak), I used cooking spray. But, with cookie sheet, you didn't say whether or not to use tin foil. So I didn't, but little unsure cause don't want to dry out, but we'll see. I do remember mom double dipping and yes, did fall off, so didn't.
Im from central IL & grew up w Mock Chicken legs made with pork/veal cubed on a skewer, rolled in egg & ritz cracker meal. browned in the electric skillet, then mom would open 2 cans Cream of Mushroom soup, diluted and poured over the browned mock chicken legs and cook covered in electric skillet for an hour at 300 degrees. Yes, for me it is a great memory & I have made these for my family on special occasions. Enjoy!!!! My mom was a GREAT cook!
I followed this recipe down to every last detail and it turned out yummy and was a big hit with my family. I didn't incorporate any of the other suggestions in the reviews and I was completely satisfied with how it turned out. I found the water in the bottom of the pan to be a little odd but tried it anyway. Next time, I'll try it without and see what the difference is. Definitely a keeper!
My Grandmother and Mother always made these. They use to marinate the cube pork with a little olive oil and garlic overnight. This really flavors them. Then what I do the next day is, I dip them in egg white or egg beaters, then flavored bread crumbs, then brown in oil then put on rack in baking dish. I don't eat eggs and these come out just fine.
Grew up in Canada and my mother and aunt made this all the time for family get togethers. Yummmy.... reminded me of my childhood and i have a batch in the oven right now - didn't have veal so just using pork. Liked the idea of paprika so have added that, .. did the egg and breadcrumbs and forgot the milk, added broth to the pan and covered with foil. hope it turns out
My Mom used to buy these already on skewers at the D & C grocery on Plymouth Rd. in Redford Township, Michigan. She would cook in the pressure cooker, so easy and quick. These are the best, thank you for sharing with the rest of the country.
I followed this recipe to a T - WOW! The taste was amazing! I cooked for the exact time & temp. & the meat turned out SO tender & juicy - my family loved it & scarfed it down in no time flat! Thank You for the yummy addition to my monthly menu.
yes you must use cracker meal, not bread crumbs. just made it a few weeks ago just like my mom did , the good POLISH way, and it was yummy made 55 of i not even have left overs, my family favorite family dinner meal, lot of work but worth it,
I've tried this method but been disappointed with the dryness/toughness of the final product. Here's a tip I learned from my mother for very tender pieces of meat; after pan frying the breaded skewers, place them on a slotted broiler pan and put a bit of water in the bottom pan (about a cup). Then cover with foil and tightly seal edges so as to keep in steam. Place in a 350 F oven for about 50 min. The meat will be very tender but the breading will still be very good. Not as quite as crispy, but the tenderness of the meat is excellent. A worthy trade off. This also works well with breaded pork chops.
I want to try this one - and have sent to my mom to see how she used to make it - I remember more of a flour breading, and also some degree of sauting in a pan first - I loved this! Grew up in Pittsburgh PA, but mom was from Lodi CA of Germanic parents...... butcher shop in FL when I was a teen used to sell these, with both veal and pork, and my local butcher in Lodi says they used to sell in the past...... but no more..... But this is a keeper and needs to be brought back!
I am from N/E Ohio too and my sister used to make this. But we added garlic to it also. Italian seasoned bread crumbs make it taste better for us too. I love this dinner! Thanks for the recipe Jennifer!
I am originally from Binghamton, NY, and the City Chicken I grew up knowing and loving came from a little known bar on Glenwood Ave called Sharkey's, which is, arguably, the birthplace of what is regionally known as a spiedie (marinated, skewered chunks of beef, chicken, or pork, grilled and served on buttered Italian bread). I believe the City Chicken they made began as marinated chunks of meat (spiedies) that were skewered, coated in breading, and then fried. I HIGHLY recommend marinating the meat chunks before breading and frying. Awesome comfort food!!
City chicken has become our Christmas Day staple. One change we make is, after frying the "chicken", we bake it in a large roaster with sliced onions and chicken broth. The broth can then be used to make gravy for mashed potatoes. YUM! We also use beef and pork and sometimes veal, if it's on sale.
It was fun to see this recipe. I grew up in Dallas, TX and my mom made these too (she was never in the mid-west so I guess she found the recipe in a magazine!). I haven't tried these yet, but will soon. Thanks for the great memories.
I'm from Pittsburgh, grew up w/ these and just love them! Our grocery stores do sell the meat already cubed w/ the sticks, so It's makes life a little easier. This is basically the way that my mom always made these, except she never double dipped them and never used the water, which I didn't do either for fear of soggy meat, but followed the recipe otherwise. These were super tasty and came out nice and tender for me. Hubby never had this before, but said that he would like to have them again...esentially, it's just like eating a breaded pork chop, so if you like that you will most likely enjoy this too. Biting into this, since I haven't had it for a long time, brought back lots of memories! I served them w/ mashed potatoes, gravy and corn. Thanks for sharing. :)
This was super, super delicious. My mother used to make this when I was growing up and I haven't had it for years. My husband had his first mouthwatering experience with it last night. I purchased a pork loin and cubed it myself. About an hour before frying, I rolled in Italian Panko, then egg, then Panko again. Let it sit in the fridge for about an hour then continued with the recipe. I did leave it covered in the oven about 45 minutes, and uncovered about 20. It was crispy and so tender no knife was needed. Try this one.....you won't be sorry!! Served with Cabbage and Carrot Casserole (AR) and steamed buttered rice. YUM-O
YUM! Boy did this bring back great memories. My husband is mad at me, that it took soooooo long to make this for dinner. The only thing I'll do different next time, is to only batter it once. Thank you Jennifer for posting.
I, too, am from NE Ohio and this recipe brought back many wonderful memories and a few chuckles, It's always been hard describing city "chicken" to my friends from other parts of the country. Thanks for the recipe and the memories!
I tweekec this recipe ad little. I used dried shredded coconut instead of breadcrumbs and it was a great treat! I also added some veggies to the skewers, they seemed so much like shish kabobs that I couldn't resist. It still turned out great. Will definately make again.
My family requests this on all special occasions! I switched to just pork as the only meat many years ago. The only thing I do differently is I add and mix a couple chicken bouillion cubes to the water before putting in the oven. Delicious flaver. Usually takes my meat about an hour to get tender.
OMIGOD! I grew up with this as a "special treat" in inner city Pittsburgh. We never had much money, but on flush weeks (like 3-4 times/yr) we had city chicken, and I LOVED it. What a joy to find this recipe in my e-mail! In my house my mom and dad worked, I had 2 aunts and an uncle and 3 little sisters all together in a row house, and we lived with gram who did the cooking. YUMMMMY Thank you so much for a trip down memory lane. Gotta be a blog here somewhere... Thank you SO MUCH Jennifer for reviving a beloved tradition.
This is by no means regional to Ohio or Michigan. Any research ive ever done points to central to western Pennsylvania during the depression when chicken was more expensive than veal and pork. Good recipe but I use the family recipe which is similiar except no seasoned salt, brown, bake in 1 cup of milk per pound of skewers. Also double breading anything will cause the second layer to just come off so there is no need for that. If you want your breading to stick coat them the night before and refrigerate.
The only thing I changed was that I added some parsley and cayenne pepper to the bread crumbs - and I used panko bread crumbs but I'm from NE Ohio too and this recipe is certainly close to what I grew up with - love that its called city chicken but its not chicken so fun to explain
This is awesome! I thought that perhaps I imagined this from my childhood. It's probably one of the only dishes my mother made which was edible. I think ours was all pork, though. I grew up in the Cincinnati burbs. I will have to get my picky husband to try it, but if it's fried and it's meat, I have a better than average chance for success. :)
I was just thinking about this over the weekend...so strange I came across it on here. We ate this once a week at my grandma's house in Youngstown, Oh. What a great memory. Maybe with a side of endive and rice krispy treats...it will take me right back to being a kid!
I too grew up in the Midwest and remember my mom making this when I was a child with pork and veal cubes. I prepared exactly as indicated and found it to be a trip back to my childhood. The meat was tender and moist but the breading crisp as a result of the last step. I think the next time I make it I will marinate with garlic overnight as previously suggested and then maybe try panko crumbs dolled up with my own blend of seasoning. I also think I will bake over chicken stock instead of plain water. If I really want to feel guilty I might make a gravy using the bits left in the pan after browning along with the baking stock. I closed my eyes and thought I was back in my mother's kitchen. Thanks for the memories!
Thanks for bringing back this wonderful memory for a proud daughter of Cleveland. I always assumed the veal and pork were a bridge between my 2 ethnic heritages: Italian and Germanic! Oh, but that veal was still as affordable.
My Dad's Aunt used to make this when I was younger and I just asked a few weeks ago if he knew how to make it. I haven't had it in about 25 years! I remember he did say something about cracker crumbs or cornflakes for the coating though. I thawed pork chops for dinner tonight...now I know what I'm making...Awesome!!!! ...and we are from Northern Indiana,so yes,this probably is a regional dish considering the reviews by people from IL ,MI,Oh,and now IN. Thank you very much,I NEEDED this ..haha
We loved this dish in Buffalo, N.Y., when I was first married, had it often. They used to sell the sticks, round and heavy, to put them on. Delicious, hadn't had them in a long time, at least 20 yrs. When we moved to Baltimore 27 yrs. ago, I brought some sticks down with me, they had never heard of them here. Thanks for the memory hit.
350 oven usually works for all dishes that are covered in order to finish cooking them slowly without burning. BTW, I haven't had this dish since I was a kid in PA and my next door neighbor made it. My mom never tried to. So glad that I found this one!!!
Grew up in Michigan...learned from Mom...was thrilled when she said, "oh, you use breadcrumbs" and then learned WE use saltine cracker crumbs. City chicken was to replace REAL expensive chickens(remember "chicken in every pot") political slogan so crackers were even cheaper than breadcrumbs. I just dip in egg wash, then roll in cracker crumbs, s&p, then brown, place in sprayed baking dish, pour drippings(oink) from browning over including the bits of cracker that fall off (if you don't eat them)and cover w/aluminimum foil. Remove foil about 10 min. before done. We were taught "mock chicken" or "veal birds" were ground meat on a stick.
From Natrona Heights, Pa this was exactly my Mom's recipe. Don't change anything in this recipe. It's wondeful and brought back my childhood memories of mom in the kitchen with her apron on and the smell coming out of the oven. EXCELLENT :)
I am from the Minneapolis area and we had these as kids as well. A big treat for Sunday dinner!!!!! I have found the recipe in a cook book here but will use this recipe now. We used both veal and pork as well..cooked in the oven...and called them mock chicken legs. My brother will be thrilled when I send him this recipe
I grew up in Ohio too - my family and friends go crazy when I make this! I use Ritz crackers, some italian spices, salt and pepper! The final step is key, the crisper the better!! Good Luck and if you have never had "City Chicken" you better get cookin'!!!
I'm from upstate New York and this was a special meal my mother would make, adding veal with the pork. One other thing she did was mince garlic and add that along with the salt and pepper. After frying, she baked it with sauerkraut. Now to find some skewers.
I grew up in Ohio, and my family had these all the time, when my husband and I moved to California I was surprise that they never heard of City Chicken here. It is awesome especially with mashed potatoes and gravy. And to see it on your web site is great. I am going to have to make some.
I grew up in Youngstown Ohio and this was served often. So happy to have found this recipe so that I can make it for my grandsons. In my youth, times were tough and we ate a little meat and lots of vegetables. Thank you so much for sharing this comfort food.
I grew up in a Milwaukee WI suburb and we called these mock chicken legs. However, Mom only dredged the pork and veal in seasoned flour, no bread crumbs, and browned them. She simmered them in a gravy made from the drippings. They were the best!
Grew up in Detroit like a lot of reviewers and now live in Colorado. Can't tell you how excited I was to see this pop up in my email this week. This is a Michigan family favorite that I always forget about. Thanks so much
I am from Oregon and my Mom made this for special occasions. She would alternate pork and veal on the scewers. It was so good. I would get up early the next morning and eat any that were left over. They are good cold. Enjoy
Havan't tried yet, but will asap-have to figure out how to low-salt .5 stars ahead because I haven't thought of it for a while and it was a childhood favorite of mine in South Bend, In. I always liked the ground version best, but the cubed was great too. I will post after trying! Thans so much for posting this!
I'm SO excited that I got this in my email. My grandmother used to make this for me when I was a child. After she died, her recipe was lost. My uncle searched around and only found that it was indeed a regional dish (as someone asked). I'm sending him this recipe!!! Thank you so much for sharing.
This is the same recipe that has been in my family for 50+ years. The only difference is that we marinate the meat prior to putting it on skewers. I think it makes the dish a bit more moist and tasty. We use a simple marinade of red wine vinegar, olive oil, sliced onions, salt, pepper and some garlic powder. You can marinate the meat for as little as 2 hours to overnight. I just blot the meat a bit prior to putting it on the skewers.
I haven't made city chicken in over a decade. It just wasn't something that seemed to catch on with my young kids. Recently a friend was talking about making it, so I looked up this recipe and gave it another shot. My teens love it! My youngest asked why we dont do this all the time! I made exactly as stated, except didnt have seasoned crumbs so I seasoned some plain ones myself. This will go on a regular rotation now. Very easy, not too time consuming, and yummy!
Checking in here from Cleveland (grew up there). My mom used to make these and we called them City Chicken. She made with veal and pork, but after browning she added two cans of cream of mushroom soup and a can of sliced mushrooms. I came on here because I couldn't remember if you used flour to bread them or breadcrumbs, and I couldn't remember how long to bake. Thanks!
ido around 25 just about the same way .after i fry them untill brown on all 4 sides. iput them in a roasting pan and cover them in cream of chicken soup. let bake about 1 and a half hrs on 350. they come out so tender plus you have the gravey for mashed potatos. give it a try . it's awsome. lorain ohio
I love this!!! The only thing I did different was the second time I made this, I left out the seasoned salt and I didn't double dip with the bread crumbs. I don't add a lot of salt to things so the Lawry's was a bit much for me. The bread crumb thing is more trying to hurry up on my part. But it was great even the first time with the Lawry's!
My family was from the coal region in PA. They made it with beef, pork and chicken (when veal became too expensive). We always marinated it overnight, then threaded it on skewers, dipped in egg and seasoned bread crumbs and quick fried them. Then in the oven for about 45-1 hr. Good hot or cold and I always get requests for this dish at any special occasions in my family.
MrsAouita
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2014
I use veal to make this since my family cannot have pork. I tried it once fried and once baked. Family loved both. It is a coin toss to bake or fry whenever I make this.
I remember Mom used seasoned flour for the first coating, then breadcrumbs for the second coating. But, I also recall that the eggs don't adhere very well to the flour. So I used plain breadcrumbs first, then 4C Seasoned Breadcrumbs for the second coating, to cut down on the sodium. I used just enough oil to brown the "chicken" nicely. Excellent dish, my hubby loves it too. And it's easy!
