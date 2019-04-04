Best City Chicken

I'm from Pittsburgh, grew up w/ these and just love them! Our grocery stores do sell the meat already cubed w/ the sticks, so It's makes life a little easier. This is basically the way that my mom always made these, except she never double dipped them and never used the water, which I didn't do either for fear of soggy meat, but followed the recipe otherwise. These were super tasty and came out nice and tender for me. Hubby never had this before, but said that he would like to have them again...esentially, it's just like eating a breaded pork chop, so if you like that you will most likely enjoy this too. Biting into this, since I haven't had it for a long time, brought back lots of memories! I served them w/ mashed potatoes, gravy and corn. Thanks for sharing. :)