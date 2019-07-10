Chicken, Asparagus, and Mushroom Skillet

Chicken, asparagus, and mushrooms are sautéed in a garlic and olive oil base. You can add more mushrooms if desired. Serve with rice or pasta, and a glass of white wine.

By Paula Stotts

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Heat butter and olive oil in a skillet over medium-high until butter melts. Stir in parsley, basil, oregano, garlic, salt, lemon juice, and wine.

  • Add chicken; cook and stir until chicken is browned, about 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until chicken is no longer pink inside, about 10 more minutes.

  • Add asparagus; cook and stir until asparagus is bright green and just starting to become tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in mushrooms and cook until they release their juices, about 3 more minutes. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
430 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 7.3g; fat 33.5g; cholesterol 106.6mg; sodium 491mg. Full Nutrition
