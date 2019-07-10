Chicken, Asparagus, and Mushroom Skillet

Maybe those who gave this a not so shining review- don't like to eat healthy. Honestly as written- it's 4.5, it could use a little more zip- fine. That isn't hard to do. I have made this as written and a little doctored. The best part is you can tailor this to your pantry. I have a Diabetic child and a husband who loves low to no carb and this dish fit the bill. We love it around here. My children both love veggies and this is so easy. I generally make it with Asparagus, Colored Bell Peppers, Vidalia's, sometimes mushrooms. I leave the wine out and use Chicken Broth. I can't drink white wine. :( But we don't miss it. This is such a beautiful presentation and so easy to do. We love crisp veggie's so I saute them only a bit. It's such a vibrant and colorful dish- the flavors are amazing. It's delicate- even more delicate if you use fresh herbs. It's also so good for you. I serve it with Jasmine or Brown Rice- you could do garlic pasta. I don't usually double my sauce though- I don't think it's supposed to be saucy though the sauce is great and flavorful. Fresh lemon juice makes it. I will make this again and again- it's a great dish. Thanks for sharing.