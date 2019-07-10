Chicken, Asparagus, and Mushroom Skillet

This is a quick, easy and very tasty dish. I only gave it 4 stars because I had to add a lot more lemon juice and wine. The liquid cooked down really fast so I used a total of 3 tbl wine & 3 tbl lemon juice. Just kept the ratio equal. Just know that you can't add the extra liquid until later or the chicken won't brown it will steam. If it is too thin, add another tbl of butter to thicken or resv one of the tbls the recipe calls for until you add the extra liquid. I used 1 Tbl fresh parsley because I had it on hand. I did use 2 cups of mushrooms per the suggestion. I have been looking for a new simple but tasty chicken recipe and this is it! Thank you Grneyedmustang; this must be the next best thing to being in your kitchen :)
I liked the flavors very much and the combination of ingredients (I just happened to have mushrooms, asparagus, and chicken breasts on hand so was looking for a recipe to combine them). It ended up way too dry and too watery. I browned the chicken first in the oil/butter because I couldn't understand how you can brown chicken in liquid as stated in the recipe. Then cooking the chicken with the vegetables resulted in very dry chicken. I will try this again with the following changes: * saute chicken and remove from pan * saute vegetables and remove from pan * make sauce and reduce to one half * add back chicken and vegetable to rewarm
This is a quick, easy and very tasty dish. I only gave it 4 stars because I had to add a lot more lemon juice and wine. The liquid cooked down really fast so I used a total of 3 tbl wine & 3 tbl lemon juice. Just kept the ratio equal. Just know that you can't add the extra liquid until later or the chicken won't brown it will steam. If it is too thin, add another tbl of butter to thicken or resv one of the tbls the recipe calls for until you add the extra liquid. I used 1 Tbl fresh parsley because I had it on hand. I did use 2 cups of mushrooms per the suggestion. I have been looking for a new simple but tasty chicken recipe and this is it! Thank you Grneyedmustang; this must be the next best thing to being in your kitchen :)
Very nice Italian-ish recipe. I lessened the cholesterol by 60 mg by using only 1 tblsp butter and 4 tblsp olive oil. Also took 130 calories off the total by using only one chicken breast and cutting it into bite-sized pieces. And, for personal preference, I browned the chicken in the skillet then added the liquid after the browning was complete. Otherwise, no changes in ingredients - served with angelhair pasta and some good parmesan and a lot of pepper. Next time, I will add onion. Very good, grneyedmustang - thanks so much!
Five stars, ten if I could! Didn't change a single thing the first time...the second time I substituted broccoli for the asparagus because that's what I had on hand...equally as delicious...thank you for sharing.
I liked the flavors very much and the combination of ingredients (I just happened to have mushrooms, asparagus, and chicken breasts on hand so was looking for a recipe to combine them). It ended up way too dry and too watery. I browned the chicken first in the oil/butter because I couldn't understand how you can brown chicken in liquid as stated in the recipe. Then cooking the chicken with the vegetables resulted in very dry chicken. I will try this again with the following changes: * saute chicken and remove from pan * saute vegetables and remove from pan * make sauce and reduce to one half * add back chicken and vegetable to rewarm
Maybe those who gave this a not so shining review- don't like to eat healthy. Honestly as written- it's 4.5, it could use a little more zip- fine. That isn't hard to do. I have made this as written and a little doctored. The best part is you can tailor this to your pantry. I have a Diabetic child and a husband who loves low to no carb and this dish fit the bill. We love it around here. My children both love veggies and this is so easy. I generally make it with Asparagus, Colored Bell Peppers, Vidalia's, sometimes mushrooms. I leave the wine out and use Chicken Broth. I can't drink white wine. :( But we don't miss it. This is such a beautiful presentation and so easy to do. We love crisp veggie's so I saute them only a bit. It's such a vibrant and colorful dish- the flavors are amazing. It's delicate- even more delicate if you use fresh herbs. It's also so good for you. I serve it with Jasmine or Brown Rice- you could do garlic pasta. I don't usually double my sauce though- I don't think it's supposed to be saucy though the sauce is great and flavorful. Fresh lemon juice makes it. I will make this again and again- it's a great dish. Thanks for sharing.
Really enjoyed this! I did not use butter and only 1 Tbsp of olive oil. Cooked the chicken with the asparagus (16 oz) and garlic. Added the seasonings (also added herbs de provence )as well as some chopped sun dried tomatoes. Added about 1/2 cup of wine and a small lemon after cooking about 5 minutes. I also sauteed the mushrooms separtely and added them after the wine and lemon. Last few minutes added about 1 oz of goat cheese and some shredded asiago. It was delicious! Will definitely make this again. Thanks for the recipe.
This is a great, easy weeknight meal! Even my picky 3-year old had seconds. I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out great, but I think that next time I will add onions, snow peas, and red peppers as another reviewer suggested.
Excellent! I doubled the herbs and added a little thyme, added some fresh ground black pepper and I had no lemons so I just doubled the wine (I think...I didn't really measure!) I also used leftover cooked chicken so I added that last, just to heat through. Served over whole grain pasta - simple and delicious!
I doubled the recipe to serve 4 and followed it as written. The chicken poached in so much liquid and the big slices didn't look appetizing. It also cooked through much faster than the recipe indicated. The flavor was good and was liked by all but our picky eater. I'll try it again but adjust as some others suggested, and I'll slice the chicken in small (think Chinese) strips.
This is a very good recipe! I did, however, make a few changes and hope this will be helpful to everyone. I did not have asparagus, so I used zucchini (about 2 cups) cut into half inch chunks. I also increased the lemon juice and wine to 2 tablespoons each, and I doubled the herbs (parsley, basil, oregano). This goes very well with rice.
I was pretty disappointed with this meal. It may just be my picky tastebuds! I made this exactly to the directions, but had to cover the skillet for the asparagus so it could steam cook b/c it was too hard. I am a person who loves flavor & this recipe was too bland.
Great Recipe!!! The changes I made were doubling the butter and olive oil and since I an an ex smoker, double the spices ( taste buds are slowly coming back). I have been looking for a good asparagus recipe for my girlfriend to taste,, since she has never tried asparagus before and this is it!!! thanks again
We just had this last night. I did not change a thing but doubled it. This was delicious my kids and husband loved it as well and they are pretty picky eaters! This one is going in my regular rotation.
This was delicious! I added a little more white wine and lemon for more sauce as one reviewer said, and took away a tsp. of butter and replaced it with olive oil. I also added more asparagus to it and a bit more salt. Served over angel hair pasta. Made the whole house smell delicious.
Really delicious. Used 2 tbs cooking wine rather than the amt suggested to make it even with olive oil. Flavor was fantastic. Might do it with just the vegetables next time or at least less chicken. Also--more mushrooms! Cannot get enough of the veggies! Served over linguine.
My husband really liked this, but it didn't particularly appeal to me as much, I don't know why. Second attempt I doubled all the spices (not the butter and olive oil), plus added 3T of white wine and lemon juice. I added red pepper and steamed the asparagus separately; this all improved the taste and look.
Have made this several times the good thing about this dish is you can add what ever else you want as long as you keep the main ingredients.Try adding red onion and different colored peppers. We just love it over rice!!!!!
This was excellent! The only change I made was that I was (gasp!) out of olive oil, so I used lemon olive oil that I happened to have from a stocking stuffer. I actually think that improved the dish. Between than and the lemon juice, it had a wonderful light citrus flavor. I, too browned the chicken in the olive oil and butter first to brown them. I also removed the chicken while the spices, garlic and vegetable cooked, then I put the chicken back in and covered the dish and removed it from heat and let the flavors soak into the chicken. I served it with salad and egg noodles. Very yummy! I'll be keeping this one in my arsenal.
I love all the ingredients. This dish was flavorful! Cooking the vegetables at the end added more liqued to the sauce for those who rated that there wasn't much liqued to the sauce. My chicken pieces were too thick, next time I will look for smaller pieces, pound the chicken, or slice. This will make for tender chicken. Will try again!
This was very nice. I followed the recipe exactly, except I added a bit more liquid, both lemon juice and wine. Next time I think I would cook the mushrooms separately in butter so that they brown a bit.
After just beginning a low sodium diet for my husband, this one was a winner in taste. I cooked the chicken in the oil with the spices and garlic for the recommended 10 minutes. Then added the butter, lemon juice, and a little extra wine (I like wine!) when cooking the vegetables. Served over pasta, it was very tasty. I was given the "go" to make it again.
This has an amazing amount of flavor for such simple ingrediants. Fresh basil made this pop, and I loved that it was a perfect 2 (generous) portions -- no leftovers on this one! This is now on our regular menu -- really simple to make, but tastes elegant!
All I have to say is YUMMY! Can't wait to make it again! I served it with spaghetti w olive oil and garlic and it was perfect! Hubby and kids loved it to. I added a little of the wine and lemon juice toward the end, and used broccoli instead of asparagus. It is super easy!
I found the asparagus not cooked enough with that alloted time and it was still really dry. Although I do not believe this was suppose to be a recipe that yielded a sauce base. Also do not try to make the chicken and a whole breast, I did and that burned the seasoning. The mushrooms saved the day.
What a great starter recipe! Can't give it a 5 star because I didn't have exactly these ingredients. I used the fresh herbs I had available which were basil, rosemary and oregano. Didn't have fresh asparagus or mushrooms, so used canned. Smelled fabulous cooking! I served over gnocchi, with a salad dressed with red wine vinegar and garlic infused olive oil. It felt like we were right back in Italy!
Yum! This was delicious! Followed the recipe exactly other than adding a little extra garlic and mushrooms. Served over angel hair pasta and topped with good shredded parmesan. Will definitely make again!
This dish is so easy and so tasty. I used 'No Salt - Zesty Blend' which had all the spices and added a pinch of extra basil. Fabulous! I've already made it twice and cooking again tonight for me and hubby. Hope there are leftovers; it's even better the second day!
Sorry guys...I love all the ingredients but all we could taste was the asparagus. It just didn't have any "zip" at all. I added onion and a little extra wine to it also. I don't think I'll make it again.
such a good simple recipe.. i only used 1.5 T of butter and nixed the olive oil.. used 3/4 t of italian seasoning in place of the herbs.. upped the garlic cloves to 3 and crushed them.. upped the lemon juice to 2 T and used 2 T of chicken broth b/c i didn't have any wine :( .. waited until the chicken browned a bit before adding the lemon juice and broth.. then continued on with the recipe.. i used what i had on hand.. which was about 6 oz of cut up chicken breast, 1/4 lb of white and green asparagus combined, and about 1 1/4 c of sliced mushrooms.. i'd love to try the recipe with the wine so there will definitely be a next time.. ty so much for the recipe.. ~~UPDATE: this time i stuck to the recipe more than the first time i made this.. i adjusted the servings to 3 (my math) and used some marsala cooking wine for the white.. added a little more salt and used about 1.5 T margarine total for the butter/olive oil mixture.. otherwise i followed the measurements.. served this with Simmered Italian Rice (with my modifications).. so good! ty again for the recipe
Delicious! I realized at the last minute that the mushrooms I had were past their prime, so I had to substitute a bag of frozen stir fry veggies. I had to add a few dashes of salt & pepper to this dish. I used double the wine & lemon juice. The liquid was all was absorbed by the time the dish was done. I also used only 1 tbsp. butter to cut down on some fat. Delicious when served over jasmine rice! Will try again with mushrooms :)
Delicious!! I followed the advice of others and doubled the amt of sauce with a little less butter and more EVOO -- note that the original recipe is for 2 servings -- and it was perfect! The only other change I made was to add parmesan cheese at the end, right before serving over egg noodles. Thank you so much for an easy, healthy dish!! :)
This is an excellent dish. I browned my boneless skinless thighs before adding the oil and butter. i also added the onions others have suggested. We loved everything about is and will definitely make again. It was necessary to double the "sauce".
My husband cooked this for supper tonight... SOO YUMMMY!! I couldn't stop eating it! One change we would make it to try it next time with less butter. It was a bit oily. He also said that he kept adding lemon juice as the liquid in the pan dried up. Excellent flavour... my children also devoured it (3 yrs and 1 yr). Thanks for the recipe, we'll be making this one again!!!
I'm giving the basic recipe 2 stars because it was too bland for my taste. If you like a pop of flavor be prepared to ad lib on the seasoning. To get more sauce, I used 1/4 cup wine and at least 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. I added substantially more herbs, crushed red pepper plus a tablespoon of a garlic & Parmesan seasoning mix I had in the cupboard to bring out some flavor. Served it over whole wheat pasta.
We LOVED this!!! Had some chicken, mushrooms and asparagus to use up and this was perfect! I followed some others lead and melt the butter with the olive oil, add the herbs then the chicken, allow to brown on both sides then add the sauce and veggies. We will definitely make this again and again, part of the regular rotation. I served mine with cheese filled tortellini and it was spectacular! This is one of those dishes you should make extra of, the leftovers will be fought over! I did 2oz. each of white wine and lemon juice, 3 chicken breasts, 1 package mushrooms, 1 bunch asparagus, served over 1 bag (frozen) cooked tortellini with some parmesan cheese at the table. Absolutely amazing! A local restaurant has pasta night every Thurs. and is all you can eat pasta made with your choice of meat, sauce, veggies this may keep us home Thurs. nights from now on! Thank you for sharing grneyedmustang!!!
Made this for Sunday dinner and boy, did this go over big! The only thing I added was fresh zucchini cut in chunks because I had it and wanted to use it before it went bad. Otherwise, I followed recipe exactly. Wonderful recipe!
Very tasty dish!! Was much better than I had expected and very flavorful. I did follow suggestions and added more wine and lemon mixture. I agree this dish could easily be altered to suit anyone's taste
Excellent dish! Very flavorful, while really easy to make. Went with other reviewers' suggestion and added 3T of lemon juice and 3T of white wine. Next time I will also double the asparagus and mushrooms.
I LOVED this recipe! I used margarine added a bit more wine and used the left over lemon I had to squeeze it over the pasta as I ate it but it was fabulous. The chicken turned out perfect and I drank a beautiful Chardonnay with it. I will probably scale back the margarine and olive oil next time I make it so it will be a little less fatty but it was wonderful and would recommend it to anyone!
this was fairly easy and very good!! I added just a little more lemon juice, wine and an extra pat of butter to make just enough “sauce” to coat the angel hair pasta I served it with. I topped it with fresh ground black pepper and a little parmesan to finish. I did blanch the asparagus for 3 minutes before adding to the skillet to avoid overcooking the chicken while the asparagus cooked. I would recommend doing this if you do not care for crisp asparagus. great recipe that also provides for the addition of any veggies you like – I think I’ll try it with broccoli next time as another reviewer suggested!
One of my favorite chicken recipes ever! It was so yummy, even without the asparagus it would be good although I loved the asparagus. I highly recommend young thinner stalks. I don't use wine and usually substitute chicken broth instead. It worked great! I would add more mushrooms next time.
This was an excelent recipe and the chef needs to be complimented for her expertise. The subtley of the spices brought out the vegtable flavor like they were fresh-picked. My wife and I send our greastest thanks to the chef- grneyenmustang -One question though, where did you get the such skinny asparagus?
I absolutely loved this and so did my family. I made it exactly as the recipe stated the first time and it was great. The second time I added quartered baby carrots and a little more wine. I also cubed the chicken breast so it was more of a stir fry. I think it would be good with any veggies. Will definitely be making this over and over again. .
This recipe was WONDERFUL!!!! I can't wait to make it again. I didn't have wine so just used water and it was perfect! I would add more veggies if i had them on hand, you can use so many variations for this one. I also had fresh oregano and basil so I used it. I wish I took a picture because it was beautiful. I also am cutting back on my salt intake so I omitted it and my husband said if I didn't tell him that i didn't use salt he would have never known. Did sprinkle with Parm cheese.
This was easy to make, even with kids running around my feet. I didn't have lemon juice and ended up substituting for orange juice. I was worried it wouldn't turn out, but it ended up being amazing. Put it on top of butter noodles. Amazing!
This is a good basic start for a meal. It has just enough flavor but there is nothing extraordinary about it. However, it allows for a lot of versatility. I look forward to playing with this one and putting my own little twists on it.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.