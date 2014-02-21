Asparagus with Junk

1 of 39

Rating: 5 stars Great Idea...but try it with Roasted Asparagus instead of steaming! Awesome! I just lightly oil the asparagus with canola or olive oil, salt and pepper then place in 425 degree oven for 8 min, then take out, lower oven to 375 and then place in glass dish, cover with toppings and back for 15 min. YUMMY Helpful (46)

Rating: 5 stars Yumm JZG. I was looking for something a bit different to do with fresh asparagus. I did this exactly as written since I had everything on hand. It turned out great (today it was my breakfast lunch and the rest will be served with dinner and I will make another batch for Easter dinner). Oh and the broiler tip is a must. Thanks for sharing! Nelly Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars I replaced the mayonnaise with cream of mushroom soup since a couple of us dislike it. Was a great way to use up asparagus I needed to use. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars thought I would try this as I usually just saute asparagus. It turned out good even my husband liked it who doesn't like any veggy unless is has cheese sauce. He had seconds. My 16th month old loved it! He had two spears. I added some parsley and paprika and garlic powder to the bread crumbs. I used Kraft parm because I didn't have any other. I would like to use fresh grated parm next time. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I thought this dish was very tasty. I tried the roasted version as posted by another reviewer. I lightly oiled the asparagus and added salt and pepper. Put into a preheated 425 degree oven for 8 mins, the decreased the temp to 375 degrees and added other ingredients, returned to oven and baked another 15 mins. My only negative comment is that 1 cup of mayo is way too much. I decreased it to 1/4 cup and I think that was plenty. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars This was good but I think I prefer my asparagus simpler roasted with a little provolone melted on it if anything. I think this recipe is probably pretty good for people who don't like asparagus that much or kids maybe. But for me the "junk" took too much away from the veggie itself but then again I am an asparagus lover. I am giving it four stars though because I did enjoy it and so did my husband. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I am not a huge fan of asparagus but felt the need to buy a bunch during the season. I LOVE it now! This was awesome and I almost ate the whole thing before my boyfriend could even taste it! Used this recipe as a base and changed the following: Used light mayo, added a dash of hot sauce and lemon juice along with garlic and onion powder. Stirred it all together while the asparagus steamed, then added along with grated parm. cheese. Used crushed Ritz crackers instead of bread crumbs and sprinkled with shredded moz. cheese before sticking under the broiler for a few minutes - delicious! Going to make it for the holidays this year! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Good as written. Definitely do the boiler tip. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars This dish was great! The whole family loved it. I even added a teaspoon of red pepper flakes for a little kick....excellent! Helpful (7)