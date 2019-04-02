Asparagus and Mozzarella Stuffed Chicken Breasts

This dish is easy enough for a Tuesday, but looks pretty enough for company. It has a really fresh flavor and goes great with roasted potatoes or rice.

Recipe by Madenish

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease an 8x8-inch baking dish.

  • Place each chicken breast between two sheets of heavy plastic (resealable freezer bags work well) on a solid, level surface. Firmly pound the chicken with the smooth side of a meat mallet to an even thickness of about 1/4 inch. Sprinkle each side with salt and pepper.

  • Place 4 spears of asparagus down the center of a chicken breast, and spread about 1/4 cup of mozzarella cheese over the asparagus. Repeat with the other chicken breast, and roll the chicken around the asparagus and cheese to make a tidy, compact roll. Place the rolls seam sides down in the prepared baking dish, and sprinkle each with about 2 tablespoons of bread crumbs.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the juices run clear when pricked with a fork, about 25 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
390 calories; protein 57.4g; carbohydrates 13.3g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 147.3mg; sodium 581.1mg. Full Nutrition
