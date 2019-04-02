Asparagus and Mozzarella Stuffed Chicken Breasts

I didn't follow the recipe exactly which is why I am only giving it four stars. It was amazing the way I made it! Instead of beating the chicken into thin pieces I bought thin sliced chicken. I also coated both side of the chicken in greek seasoning instead of salt and pepper. Based on other reviewers comments I spread Dukes mayonaise on one side of the chicken and covered the mayonnaise in panko crumbs before adding the asparagus and mozzarella. I also probably used a little more than 1/4 cup of the mozzarella cheese. I'm not 100% sure on that since I rarely measure my ingrediants. The asparagus was cooked through and delicious, but a little cruchier than my husband and I usually like it so I will probably try rolling the asparagus in olive oil and greek seasoning and grilling it litghtly before rolling it in the chicken next time. The presentation of this meal is beautiful and I cannot wait to make it for company. It was quick and delicious to make and I know it will be a staple in the future.