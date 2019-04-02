Asparagus and Mozzarella Stuffed Chicken Breasts
This dish is easy enough for a Tuesday, but looks pretty enough for company. It has a really fresh flavor and goes great with roasted potatoes or rice.
This dish is easy enough for a Tuesday, but looks pretty enough for company. It has a really fresh flavor and goes great with roasted potatoes or rice.
After reading the other comments about dryness, I rolled the asparagus and cheese in the chicken. Then spread a thin layer of fat free mayo over the chicken and rolled it in panko crumbs. It stayed moist and looked beautiful.Read More
Here's a nifty little trick to combat the "dryness" problem most reviewers have experienced. I make a similar dish called Chicken Rollatini which uses hot ham copicolla and provolone cheese rolled up in the chicken breast. While baking, I marinate a can of drained mushrooms in cooking sherry and about 5 minutes before I take the chicken out, I pour this over the chicken. Delich!!!Read More
After reading the other comments about dryness, I rolled the asparagus and cheese in the chicken. Then spread a thin layer of fat free mayo over the chicken and rolled it in panko crumbs. It stayed moist and looked beautiful.
Great! I fixed the "dried out" problem by wrapping two strips of bacon around the outside of each rolled up chicken breast. My three and four year-olds and my husband all loved it!
This is very good. As another mentioned is was very dry. So I used cream of chicken soup pour over chicken roll. And to spice it up I used 1 tsp garlic, rubbed into each piece of chicken along with salt & pepper.
I used 6 very large skinlees boneless breasts of chicken. Did not get them as thin as I would have liked but they worked out fine. I adjusted the amount of the ingredients to accomodate my portions. I used miracle whip, infused with fresh smashed garlic, dried basil, oregano, rosemary and a bit of sea salt. Rubbed the mayo mixture on both sides of chicken placed the aspargus inside chicken, then shredded mozzarella, rolled and placed toothpicks through chicken and asparagus as mine were quite large. Then rolled each piece in Panko bread crumbs and placed in (pam sprayed) glass baking dish. Placed in oven for 45 minutes (covered after 25 minutes). As they were baking in oven, I sauteed fresh portabella mushrooms in olive oil, a bit of butter and sherry. Poured the mixture over the top of chicken breasts and baked for another 10 minutes uncovered. I believe my chicken breasts took longer due to the size of the breasts and my aspargus as well. DELISH!!!! VERY VERY GOOD!!! I very rarely follow a recipe to the T, just because that is how I am. (I love to cook) and I give this recipe 5* just for giving me another great recipe and NEW idea! THANKS! Everyone from 8 years old to 54 years old LOVED this recipe. Also, I served with long grain wild rice.
Great Dish, asparagus was perfectly done, to keep the chicken moist I covered it with tin foil for about 10-15 min as soon as I took it out of the oven. I will definately make this recipe again.
Here's a nifty little trick to combat the "dryness" problem most reviewers have experienced. I make a similar dish called Chicken Rollatini which uses hot ham copicolla and provolone cheese rolled up in the chicken breast. While baking, I marinate a can of drained mushrooms in cooking sherry and about 5 minutes before I take the chicken out, I pour this over the chicken. Delich!!!
I noticed a number of reviewers mention that this dish turned out a bit dry. I used fresh Mozzarella and added a drizzle of olive oil to the inside and out. Turned out moist and delicious.
Super simple to make and very tasty. My chicken was not dry, but my asparagus was still pretty crunchy. I think I'll steam it for a few minutes next time. Mine took a little longer to cook - about 7 extra minutes.
This is a good recipe as long as you do something to make up for the dryness of the chicken. I read the other reviews and decided to spread pesto on the inside and outside of the chicken. I pounded out the chicken and then brushed pesto on it before rolling and then brushed pesto on the outside before sprinkling on the breadcrumbs. I went a little too easy on the cheese on the inside and would probably add more next time since most of it tends to melt out the sides (which makes for great crispy cheesy goodness if you use a spatula).
I prepared mine a bit different. I not only added salt and pepper, but some garlic powder as well for extra flavor (a must on my meat!), and a little drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, which I massaged into the meat. Once rolled with the asparagus and cheese inside, I dipped it in beaten eggs and then rolled it in the breadcrumbs and placed them in a Pyrex dish that I sprayed with Pam. Covered with foil and baked for 45 mins. in 300 degree oven. Removed foil and continued baking it for another 15-20 mins. Moist, tender and oh so flavorful. It was absolutely fantastic!
This was fabulous. I played off Terri Newby's suggestion and used mayo to combat the dryness that so often plagues chicken breasts. Actually put a coat on both sides of the chicken. It held the (panko) breadcrumbs on really well and seemed to also hold the stuffing in. Had very little cheese seeping out. Cooked them 30 minutes and they were perfectly done, juicy and delicious. They were also very pretty. Made a great presentation. My family agrees. This is definitely a keeper recipe for us. Thanks, Madenish!!
Try adding a slice of proscuitto ham on the inside of the chicken, then add the asparagus and cheese.
very tastey, but just a bit dry. Maybe try some cream of chicken soup poured over top next time......mmmmm good!
This recipe was very good. I breaded the chicken, then layed a slice of ham down and layered with asparagus and mozzerella cheese before rolling up. Baked at 375 for 35 min (I usually have to add to most cooking times, my oven runs cool) then sprinkled top with a little more cheese and put back in the oven 5 more minutes until melted. My family loved it, would definitely make again.
Delicious and easy! Covered with foil for the last 10 minutes and the chicken came out moist.
After reading reviews on this recipe and learning for some it came out dry I made this dish but brined the breasts for one hour after pounding thin. They turned out very moist and delicious. I strongly suggest this to anyone trying this recipe.
Very yummy! I took the suggestion of another reviewer and covered the dish with foil for the last 10-12 minutes of cooking. Chicken was moist and very tasty. I did use garlic salt for extra flavor. Hubby & I both enjoyed this; we'll make it again!
This is definitely a tasty dish, but a little on the dry side:) However, a variated version would be to saute' a minced garlic clove. Then, add tomato sauce, Italian seasonings, salt and pepper. Pour the sauce over the top of the breaded chicken... cover it for 25 - 30 minutes. Sprinkle some Mozerella over the top, then returned it to the oven for an additional 5 minutes.
This was alright. I used Panko breadcrumbs instead of regular breadcrumbs and I highly recommend it. Maybe I didn't pound out the meat enough but for whatever reason it didn't cook all the way for me and it's stuffed so you can't cut it and I had undercooked chicken when I went to eat :( So cooker beware of the cooking time unless you pound out the chicken super thin!! Personally, I could've used more cheese. Maybe sprinkle some cheese on it right as it comes out of the oven or something. It was good, but nothing that couldn't have been done separately (not stuffed) to get the same result in terms of taste.
I tried making it with breadcrumbs and I didn't think it was very good, so i used lemon and butter the next time and it was delicious! try it :)
Very good I used pickled asparagus and it tasted great.
try the "chicken asparagus roll-ups" on this site for more flavor
I absolutely loved this recipe! After reading the reviews, I did brush the top of the rolls with mayo. My family loved it and it was so easy! Thank you!
So good ! I Added garlic and olive oil salt and pepper to bowl and mix brush inside and on outside of chicken add mayo to outside of chicken sprinkle with breadcrumbs then squeeze lemon on after baking. Add extra cheese on top for last ten minutes then covered with foil
love it!!!!! just added more cheese because we love mozzarella. So quick great for after work!
This is a wonderful recipe, I did alter it a bit. On the outside of the chicken, I put a light coating of mayonnaise then sprinkled it quite generously with Parmesan cheese. Baked chicken on parchment paper. It turned out juicy and very moist.
This was rather tasty. I left off the bread crumbs and used cheddar instead of mozzarella and it was still very good. Will probably make again.
Very good. I had to cook longer because the chicken was still pink at the stated cooking time, but other than that, it was very good!
Excellent! I used swiss instead of mozzarella, that is what I already had in the fridge. I also added some fresh minced garlic in the middle of each chicken breast. I used only 1 Tbsp of bread crumbs to cut some calories, and flavor was still delicious!!! Moist and flavorful! Even without the minor changes I made, this recipe is a 5 star, as written!
Tried for first time tonight and it was delish! Very easy and the only things I recommend is using string to tie together and buying plump chicken breasts and butterfly them leaving one side attached. That lessens the need to pound to death the breasts and the string keeps them from coming apart when you handle them and put in and our of the oven. Did with roasted potatoes, carrots, onions and garlic with an EVOO rub and just salt and pepper. Put in oven about 45 minutes before adding breasts. My wife just loved it. Fast and easy and would be good to entertain with....less time in kitchen and more time with guests.
I have a similar recipe to this and dryness is not an issue. It's pretty much the same except that I make a sauce of 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 3 tablespoons dijon mustard, about a tablespoon lemon juice, 2 teaspoons dried tarragon and a teaspoon of black pepper. The recipe I have says to spread the sauce over the outside of the rolled up chicken before rolling in bread crumbs (I use panko) but I spread the sauce on both sides of the chicken - so that it's inside and outside of the roll up. It very yummy and could easily be snazzy enough to serve to company.
Loved it! Butterflied two large chicken breasts... marinated for 30 mins in olive oil, garlic pepper, and salt... when ready, coated in mayo and (homemade) italian bread crumbs... arranged extra asparagus (drizzled in olive oil, salt, pepper) around chicken in dish... baked for 25 mins and let rest under aluminum foil for another 10 mins. Next time, may top with zest and sprinkle of lemon. Served w/ rice.
This was very tasty. I used freshed mozzarella and did not use bread crumbs. For seasoning, I used Mrs. Dash salt-free herb and garlic seasoning. Took 10 minutes longer than the recipe calls for. I covered with tin foil for the last 10 minutes of baking. I did not have a problem with dried out chicken.
AWESOME! Instead of shredded cheese, I sliced a string cheese stick down the middle (lengthwise) and rolled one half up with the asparagus in each chicken breast. At the 20 minute mark of baking, I pulled the chicken out and poured a tablespoon of butter over it. After the final 5 minutes, I removed the pan from the oven and covered it with aluminum foil for about 5 minutes while I finished off the pasta I served as a side. With hollandaise sauce (I made "Blender Hollandaise" on this site) this is absolutely divine! Thank you!
Really easy to make! They looked "fancy" without a lot of work. Flavor was good. I had never pounded out chicken before and was surprised at how easy it was. I did cook a little longer than recommended (an extra 15 minutes) and they turned out great. I also took one other reviewers suggestion and put a thin coating of mayo on the outside of the chicken. It was great for keeping the bread crumbs on and helped keep in the moisture.
I haven't tried this recipe yet but I'm giving it a 5, anticipating that it will live up to it & rating the recipe is the only way to make a comment. Many of the reviews indicate the chicken breasts become dry. I'm suggesting that you "brine" the chicken breasts first. The water/salt bath does help keep the meat moist. Brining uses more salt than the recipe calls for (I don't measure it), so you might want to leave the salt out of the recipe. I use this method when I cook chicken breasts. I'll rate the recipe again, after I've tried it.
Very good. We just added a little chicken broth to the bottom of the pan and covered for about 20 min. then cooked uncovered another 15. We didn't have italian seasoned crumbs so we added garlic salt, italian seasoning and a little pepper to regular crumbs and it was very flavorful!
easy put together for something that looks so nice. and good flavor too.
I followed the recipe. The only change was covering it with foil the first 10 minutes so the chicken wouldn't dry out too much. I thought it was okay. My husband seemed to like it much more than I did, thus I gave it 4 stars.
I was concerned about dryness after reading the reviews. I brushed a bit of Italian Dressing on the chicken before I put the asparagus on. It was marvelous! Will make again, guaranteed!
Quite good. Tends to be a little too bland, but it has lovely textures. The fresh asparagus stayed crisp even after the 40 minutes it took for the breast meat to be cooked through. 'Thinking it will be better with more cheese than the 1/4 cup called for and possibly a little something creamy spread over the asparagus before cooking. 'Even a good quality Ranch dressing might work.
As it stands it is a bit dry and needs more flavor, but the idea is wonderful because we love asparagus. Makes a difference if you wrap the chicken (each breast) in bacon. A great favor boost and the chicken is not dry. Thanks for a great idea
I really love asparagus and this is just great. I didn't use the bread crumbs for personal pref, went with garlic salt and oregano for seasoning with lemon juice sprinkled over. I have to wonder though, as I used split chicken breasts I prepped my self, if keeping the skin wouldn't help with the moisture problem. Will try it that way next time.
These were good, but were a bit on the dry side. After going over everyone elses comments I added the cream of chicken soup over the top, and that made them great.
You could skip the bread comes and instead combine 1/4 c. light mayo and 1/8 c. parmesan cheese. Spread evenly over the top side of the chicken breast. Last 3-4 minutes set oven to broil and DELISH. (rating based on recipe as is with no modifications.)
This is super easy yet looks so difficult! I took the advice of others and wrapped the chicken with turkey bacon and also put aluminum foil over it for 10 min after removing it from the oven. It was the perfect Valentine's Day dinner!
I have been making this recipe almost once a week since I have found it. I'm really just learning to cook and I was so excited because my boyfriend loves it! I use sea salt and garlic seasoning along with pepper to add some flavor. I also use cream of chicken soup as other reviewers suggested and I've even used cream of mushroom. I've added mushrooms and basil to the filling if I have them. As others have suggested I use more cheese than the recipe calls for as well as Panko bread crumbs. Aside from pounding out the chicken, it's easy and delicious!
I read through the reviews. I soaked chicken in apple juice after pounding chicken. The dinner is in the oven. I also wrapped with 2 slices of bacon per chicken roll. I sprayed a piece of tin foil with cooking oil to assist with chicken when pounding, this really worked great. More to follow. I baked at 375 as instructed but baked for 1 hour 20 minutes. I then removed from oven and added mushrooms and asparagus around the chicken. I then sprinkled mozarella cheese on top of everything. I put back in oven baked another 15 minutes and then put on broil for 3 minutes. EVERYONE ABSOLUTELY LOVED THIS AND this recipe will definitely be a KEEPER.
I loved this one. It wasn't too difficult, and all of the flavors were just incredible together. I did take some reviewers' suggestions to cover with cream of chicken soup and then sprinkle with breadcrumbs. This was delicious!
Yes I did this and it's delicious
I made this for my picky daughter tonight and she ate every last bit. Since I only had plain bread crumbs, I just sprinkles a bit of italian seasoning and garlic powder over the top and it was outrageously wonderful!! We will definitely make this again!
This was absolutely delicious!! I added a little bit of garlic salt. Next time i want to try to put some minced garlic in with the cheese. Also want to try wrapping bacon around it too. But it was great and so simple to make!
This was so good! I ended up adding 2 teaspoons low-fat ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese, and the mozzarella before adding the asparagus. I think the ricotta saved it from being dry like other people were commenting about. I only used a tablespoon of the other cheese too since I didn't have enough and it still came out good. I rolled the chicken in an egg wash before coating it with the breadcrumbs too. I also sprayed the side that was facing up with oil, baked it for 15 minutes, then turned it around and did it for another 10 minutes. Very delicious!
Very Good base recipe. I did not have mozzarella handy so I substituted pepper jack cheese. I also used plain bread crumbs with some ground mustard/salt/pepper mixed in. Turned out very good and moist.
Excellent recipe! Only suggestion I have is to beat the chicken thin. That way, when you roll up the asparagus and cheese inside, the chicken is able to cook evenly. Very good! (Equally good without the breadcrumbs)
we liked but didnt love them..were bland. I think the previous posters were right that they need a bit of garlic added...or onion, or mustard or something. The mozzarella and aparagus didn't do much to jazzup the bland chicken. It's a good base to start with though....but not a 5 "as is".
This recipe turned out to be delicious! We skipped the bread crumbs and wrapped bacon around the chicken breasts. This will definitely be something we eat again.
This recipe is awesome. I did make a couple of changes. I poured olive oil in a dish and added garlic power and fresh grated garlic. I brushed this on the inside and outside of the chicken breast before I stuffed them. I also diced the asparagus. I added parsley over the cheese. I omitted the bread crumbs and added cheese to the top in the last 10 min. of cooking. I stuffed them pretty good and had to use toothpicks to hold together. I served it with rice and extra asparagus! We loved it! I will make again! Thanks for sharing this great recipe.
Just perfect and so fast & EZ!!
This was amazing! I marinated the asparagus in a red wine vinegarette to add a little more flavor and used plain bread crumbs, it was so delicious! I decided to use the cream of chicken as well, just to make sure that the chicken wasn't dry, great suggestion!! I loved this recipe and will be using it again in the near future!!
I did marinate the chx in an Italian dressing. Precooked the asparagus. Did the cheese a mix of mozzarella and feta, added chopped green onions and a dash of oregano. After I rolled them, dusted in chopped walnuts. sigh. Quite good if my Mom and I say so ourselves.
My family loves this recipe! I used sliced provolone instead of Mozzarella and it was fantastic.
I wrapped the chicken in bacon. I covered in foil and cooked longer. Served with rice, salad and veggies. My family loved it.
Great recipe! I took advice from another reviewer to put olive oil on the chicken to prevent drying out (not sure it was necessary but I thought it couldn't hurt). I'm an infrequent cook so the prep time was much longer than 20 minutes for me (though I was making 6 chicken breasts, not 2). This dish was fantastic and made a great presentation. Will definitely make it again!
I had this chicken dish, sold at Costco Canada last night. It was outstanding! This one didn't have breadcrumbs on it, just Montreal chicken spices, and so I put it into a fry pan with a drop of Olive Oil and a Tablespoon of butter and browned it on all sides. Then, I covered it with a glass lid, set the timer for 20 minutes and it was so juicy and moist. I thought "hey I can make this" and here is the recipe today. I believe that mozzarella melts quickly, but feta would be a better choice.
This was good, I think I might add a diffrent type of cheese to add a little stronger flavor :)
This is a terrific recipe, but I put a bit of a spin on it myself. To cut down on the dryness, after pounding the chicken flat, pour massage extra virgin olive oil on both sides of each breast. I added an Italian spin to the dish by adding garlic powder, oregano, and Italian seasoning to each side of the breasts. When baked, I poured a marinara sauce over the top of each breast. Also, with about 5-6 minutes left to bake, I placed a decent handful of mozzarella on the top of each breast and an additional asparagus spear for presentation. It was terrific and a big hit with my wife and my parents!
I also read the reviews and found them very helpful! After pounding the chicken, I put a thin layer of mayo on both sides, like a review suggested, and then added the salt, pepper, and some garlic. I loved this dish and so did my boyfriend! VERY tasty :o)
I never cared for asparagus if it wasn"t canned, but this recipe cooks the asparagus just right, and the simple flavors are divine! One of my new favorite recipes.
wasa great quick and easy meal my family loved it but i add olive oil into center of roll Parmesan cheese and some fresh garlic into the roll and mixed the cheese in with the bread crumbs came out great
So many ways to add ones own twist like adding fresh finely sliced garlic to the cheese. I used mushrooms in some and asparagus in others (spinch works too) parmesan cheese to my mozzarella as well as a little milk (or broth) to the pan and cover with aluminum foil to avoid driness. Uncover about 5 minutes before chicken is complete and cook and additional 5 minutes after chicken is done to "brown" the crumbs. I served with a side of mashed potatoes and all of my kids and husband loved it
i used fresh mozzarella, and i coated the top of the breast with mayo and parmesan. then sprinkled with panko crumbs instead of bread crumbs
Its is a keeper, did not change a thing
I loved this recipe. I made a few minor changes, like not pounding the chicken so thin to avoid it drying out. Because our chicken was thicker, it took about 7 minutes longer to cook all the way through. I added garlic pepper to taste, and I doubled the amount of asparagus as well. It's in our recipe box and we will be sure to make it again and again!
Very simple and tasty. I think next time I'm going to pour a hollandaise sauce over top for a little more flavour..... stay tuned for results
Very Tasty! I used the Garlic and Wine Seasoning from The Melting Pot instead of Salt...added a little zip!
I like this recipe, just cooked it tonight. But, I will forewarn others that if you're doubling the recipe (cooking 4 breasts), you need to double the time in the oven. It took around 50 minutes for the chicken to be fully cooked with no pink in the center. Also, I put more than the 1/4 cup of cheese in each breast and couldn't taste it at all in the final product. I did add the cream of chicken soup on top to account for the dryness others have mentioned and it pretty much dominated the flavor. In the future, I'll come up with another tasty way to moisten the chicken without stealing the asparagus/cheese flavors that I love.
Huge hit in my house, made it exactly how it was directed and had no issues with moistness or taste, I did add garlic,paprika, Italian flavored panko crumbs and parm cheese though! Lol so maybe not exactly as directed... but still it was good! Oh! And I had to bake it for longer than 25 mins it was more about 45 or so
we had this recipe toight,It was definatly easy and very good it was not dry at all and the aspaagus was njust right.i will put more cheese in next time.sent the recipe to my sister ---
I steamed the Aspargus first in the Microwave, so it would not be crunchy. Very Good
Very yummy...although I changed things up a bit using ingredients I had on hand. Used boneless skinless chicken thighs, frozen asparagus spears, and string cheese stix's. To be honest it may have worked out better. I didn't have the dryness issue many reviewer talked about and my cheese stayed in the chicken. My family loved it, will definatly make again.
My boyfriend and I really liked this, it tasted great and looked awesome. It was really simple to make as well.. Great recipe!!
Great tasting and great looking! Hubby, daughter and mother-in-law all enjoyed this. Added garlic powder to the chicken, and since we had leftover prosciutto I wrapped a piece around each stuffed breast then baked. Another keeper!
Avoid the dryness by not pounding the chicken. Just stuff chicken as is, cover with foil, and bake at 350 for about 40 minutes or until done, check after 30 minutes. Can pop under broiler for a minute if you like the top a little browned. Also, blanche the asparagus first so it's not so hard.
This dish was not worth the hassle. I would not serve it again.
I love this recipe,but not a 5 star it can be a little dry so i take a can of cream of broccoli soup with some broccoli and put it in a bowl and mix it up and then put it in the middle of the chicken. Cuz i do not like asparagus. So so good and not dry at all you can use all types of cream soups i hope u like it!!!
Quick and EASY! I added some garlic, just because i love garlic on everything. I also coated with some cream of chicken before sprinkling with the bread crumbs. Next time I'll make sure to pound the meat thinner since it was still a little pink after the cooking time.
These were great! Will def make again. I had some leftover asparagus so just sautéed it in a pan with some butter and put mozzarella over the top once done. This is a keeper for sure.
A very yummy recipe, especially if you like asparagus. I personally am not a huge fan of asparagus, but in a dish like this I eat it. My husband absolutely loves it. The only tip I will give in regards to preparation is that it is messy. Handling the chicken breasts and wrapping them around the asparagus and cheese... if you don't like really messy hands, wear gloves. But either way it's worth it.
Delicious. Seasoned chicken with black pepper and granulated garlic. As suggested,I put a thin layer of mayo on chicken rolls then topped with panko bread crumbs. Broiled a bit to make the crumbs brown.
This was so good! I made exactly as recipe is read, but as per another reviewer, I poured a can of cream of chicken soup over it and then a little more cheese on top and baked 30 mins. It was not dry at all and tasted really good. Definitely will make again!
I like to cut corners when able..... so rather than pound chicken breasts, I used already thin chicken breast cutlets, sprinkled chopped garlic on each, then thinly sliced fresh mozzerella & as I rolled, put a thin asparagus spear, thus usually using maybe 4 or so. Placing seam side down, I squirted mayo on each spread w/butter knife & sprinkled panko crumbs on them. I also had snapped the lower parts of the asparagus off, & tossed them in the foil lined pan & tossed evoo on them. Cooked a bit less than 25 minutes. Bon Appitite
I made this last night because I had everything on hand, and I was very pleasantly surprised at how well it turned out. I wrapped two slices of bacon around each roll, and compiled for 25 minutes as the recipe directed, then I turned on the broiler and left them in for 5 minutes longer. After resting for 5 minutes, my husband and I thought this was delicious! Thanks Madenish!
added a slice of black forest ham to one along with the cheese and asparagus - will make again!!
I tweaked the recipe but to say the least everyone enjoyed it. I added butter inside of the chicken to prevent drying out and also a thin slice of butter between each chicken breast in the pan instead of greasing the pan. And I also wrapped each chicken breast in bacon and then topping them with bread crumbs.
I keep seeing that the chicken was dry. You will never have dry chicken again if you marinate it in buttermilk overnight! Just rinse it off, pat it dry and cook as you normally would.
I didn't follow the recipe exactly which is why I am only giving it four stars. It was amazing the way I made it! Instead of beating the chicken into thin pieces I bought thin sliced chicken. I also coated both side of the chicken in greek seasoning instead of salt and pepper. Based on other reviewers comments I spread Dukes mayonaise on one side of the chicken and covered the mayonnaise in panko crumbs before adding the asparagus and mozzarella. I also probably used a little more than 1/4 cup of the mozzarella cheese. I'm not 100% sure on that since I rarely measure my ingrediants. The asparagus was cooked through and delicious, but a little cruchier than my husband and I usually like it so I will probably try rolling the asparagus in olive oil and greek seasoning and grilling it litghtly before rolling it in the chicken next time. The presentation of this meal is beautiful and I cannot wait to make it for company. It was quick and delicious to make and I know it will be a staple in the future.
Awesome. When I read about the dryness, I brushed a little olive oil on it and it was just fine. Asparagus was just right, not soggy but a little firm. I couldn't quite keep the cheese & asparagus together so I inserted toothpicks to hold it together. This recipe is definitely a keeper.
We pounded the breasts and then soaked in brine for 45 minutes (as we always do for chicken). Kept them very juicy. Then eliminate the salt you'd add later. Also went with low-fat four Mexican shredded cheese for fewer calories and more flavor. Added some garlic. This will become a regular meal in our kitchen.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections