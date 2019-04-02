Shrimp and Asparagus Fettuccine

This creamy shrimp and asparagus pasta is a family favorite! It's made with very simple ingredients yet full of robust flavor. Perfect to serve to company or any night of the week.

Recipe by Dewski

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Separate asparagus tips from remaining pieces.

  • Heat 3/4 cup olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir garlic in hot oil until it begins to turn brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in asparagus (not the tips); season with salt and pepper. Cook and stir until tender but still bright green, about 10 minutes. Add asparagus tips; cook and stir for 5 minutes.

  • While the asparagus is cooking, fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Stir in fettuccine and return to a boil. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain well.

  • Return fettuccine to the pot. Drizzle 2 teaspoons olive oil over noodles; toss to coat. Cover to keep warm.

  • Use a slotted spoon to transfer asparagus from the skillet to a plate; leave excess oil in the skillet.

  • Pat shrimp dry with paper towels, then place into the hot skillet. Sprinkle shrimp with seafood seasoning and cook over medium-high heat until bright pink on the outside and the meat is opaque. Stir in asparagus and cook until heated through, 2 to 3 more minutes.

  • Stir shrimp and asparagus into the cooked fettuccine. Add Parmesan cheese and toss to coat, adding more olive oil if needed to generously coat all ingredients.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
517 calories; protein 22.8g; carbohydrates 47.5g; fat 26.2g; cholesterol 93.5mg; sodium 680.7mg. Full Nutrition
