Shrimp and Asparagus Fettuccine
This creamy shrimp and asparagus pasta is a family favorite! It's made with very simple ingredients yet full of robust flavor. Perfect to serve to company or any night of the week.
This is a lovely lunch and it does not take long to make. I did substitute butter for the olive oil when cooking the shrimp, mostly because I wanted the taste of the butter in this dish.Read More
Delicious concept, but hardly "healthy" as so many others have claimed. The 3/4 cup olive oil and 1 cup parmesan alone deliver a huge 225 fat grams per serving. I roasted the asparagus in 1 T of olive oil and used another 1 T of oil for the shrimp in a non-stick pan. Used 1/2 parmesan and 1/2 fat free feta to further reduce the fat and added 1/2 cup of sundried tomatoes. Very good. Would have given it 5 stars, but just too much fat without changing it up a bit.Read More
real nice also try adding a shot glass or 2 of wine in when you add the asparagus back to the shrimp at the end of step 3
This was too bland for me. To save some time, I steamed the aspargus in the nuker (they come out soooooooo good). I sauteed the garlic in butter, then added the shrimp which I marinated for 1 hour with italian dressing (vinegar and oil based). Once all tossed together, I've added cajun seasoning and some pesto. This is a great dish and you can modify this to your taste buds.
I've made a variation of this for years. Additions are 4 sauteed anchovies (until they mush up) and one dried chili pepper soaked in 1 cup of boiling water, then chopped. It's delicious and no one can tell the anchovies are there. Everyone always asks for the recipe.
I cooked this a little bit differently than called for. I used smart balance instead of olive oil. I steamed the aparagus and addedit to the melted Smart Balance and garlic. I added the Old Bay Seasonings directly into this mixture of garlic, added cooked shrimp and then tossed in the noodles. I thought it was good.
my husband said that this was great tasting and i loved it as well. i agree that the cooking times are too long and only sauteed my asparagus about 5 minutes, then added the tips and only did these about 3 minutes. as i did the tips, i added 2 inches of anchovy paste and a tsp. of chopped jalapeno peppers to give it a little zing as other reviewers had mentioned. at this time i also added a half bag of fresh spinach and let it wilt. it all was very easy and very tasty and would be something i could make at the last minute as another reviewer indicated.
Everyone loved this! It's fresh tasting, healthy, and colorful. Looks pretty enough to serve to guests but easy enough to prepare at the last minute. Try it with whole wheat linguine. Yum!
This would have been much better had I cooked it less. Don't follow the cooking time or else you will burn it. I will make it again.
Very nice combination of flavors. It has a light and fresh flavor, and was quick and easy to make. I only cooked the asparagus for about 5 minutes before adding the tips and then cooked another 5. I like to cut the shrimp in half so the pieces get spread throughout the dish more. Next time I will probably skip salting the asparagus when it cooks and use more Old Bay on the shrimp to give it a little stronger flavor.
Great stuff Made it just as recipe said. Will add a few toasted pine nuts next time and there will be a nex time!
Delicious, mild flavor. Did as others suggested and added white wine and some grape tomatoes. Will make again.
Delicious! I cut the oil down to 1/3 of what was called for. Will use a little more next time. Excellent flavor.
This dish was so good. Was not hard at all to make. I will be cooking this again. I followed the recipe and it was great, did not change a thing.
WOW, I just made this for the kids and my wife. Fantastic. The kids loved it, particularly when I added more cheese on their plates. I made this dish with chicken instead of shrimp, and added some cilantro to the end. Turned out great. The timing is a little tricky for an amateur like me, but the result was great. Thanks!
This was really good, the family enjoyed it! Next time I'll add a little butter to the olive oil and won't cook the asparagus as long, since I like a little crunch to my cooked veggies. Also, I think a little lemon juice before serving would be good too.
Very good recipe! I added wine just before it was finished at the suggestion of another reviewer. I used Ronzoni Garden Fettuccine...it made for a very colorful presentation =). I didn't have any Old Bay seasoning on hand...so I just used an Italian Medley seasoning. The whole family loved it!
As written I gave it 4 stars. I used less olive oil then added some of the pasta cooking water at the end...it makes more of the sauce and the sauce sticks to the pasta. I also added some anchovy paste and a dried chili pepper as someone else recommended. I also didn't add the garlic right away as I knew it would burn. I think this recipe is a great start! Thanks! Review is based on original recipe.
I basically followed the recipe as written and thought it turned out really well! Next time I will increase the amount of shrimp and asparagus and decrease the amount of pasta, just because of personal preference. Thanks for sharing!
This was wonderful!!!!! The only thing I did differently was that I added a little Tony Chachere's seasoning when I added salt & pepper. Also, I had to take the garlic out after about 3 min. because it was getting too brown. I almost used thin spaghetti, but am so glad I didn't. This needed the body of the fettucini.
I made this exactly as written with the exception of adding 1/2c water after adding the cheese b/c I thought it was a little too dry. Other than that it was very good. I will be making this again. Thanks!
This was easy to make and very yummy! I used Cajun Seasoning instead of Seafood Seasoning which gave it a little more "kick."
Nice simple healthy and refreshing. !!! This recipe was very delicate and good. I did add a twist of lemon to enhance the flavors and bring them ouot a bit. My daughter hates asparagus, but she did eat it in this recipe. I also made this with a parmesan cream based sauce and it was just as good.
The recipe as is would be good, but like others, I threw in a few extra ingredients. I added a little wine and also some diced tomatoes that I had on hand -- the tomatoes added color and the flavor really set it off.
This is a really great recipe! It makes a lot so look forward to leftovers. I will probably use less oil next time.
This was very good, but I think you need to either double the shrimp and asparagus or half the fettuccine. They got lost in all the noodles, but the flavor was delicious and I will make it again with that change.
My Dh and I thought this dish was delicious. It was very flavorful and was easy to make. I made exactly as written with the exception of cooking time. The fettuccine needed to cook longer than written (followed directions on box) and the asparagus timeline was too long for cooking, so I decreased the time. Will definitely make again.
Great flavor and easy preparation. My asparagus was on the skinny side, so I reduced cooking time for it by about 30%. This dish has a beautiful appearance and looks a lot harder than it is.
I made this last night for myself; therefore, I cut it in half. It was most wonderful and I will be making it for guests. I already had all the ingredients except for the fettuccine, so I used whole wheat angel hair pasta. Don't try that. The angel hair is too delicate for the shrimp & asparagus. It just fell apart. I sent the recipe to my daughters & close friends - they think it looks yummy!!!
Tasted great! Followed the directions exactly as suggested with great results
This was absolutely delicious! I did halve the amount of pasta as I have found in other recipes a pound seems too much. Took suggestions from others and added a little jalapeno juice for extra zip and halved grape tomatoes for extra color. So fresh and healthy. My family devoured it!!!
Made this tonight for company and everyone now thinks I'm a brilliant cook. I followed the recipe exactly, with the addition of a shot glass of white wine when I added the asparagus back into the pan (as suggested by another reviewer), and I sprinkled a handful of light feta overtop instead of parmesan. I also used whole wheat spaghetti as that's what was on hand. Will definitely be making this one again!
Easy and great tasting, of course we tweaked a bit but stayed with the recipe for the most part.
I don't normally leave reviews....but this recipe is fantastic. Not only does it satisfy your taste buds...but you feel great about it because it's a healthy recipe as well. I like the fact that it doesn't use cream like most fettucine recipes...everything about the recipe was on point...including the timing. If a newbie in the kitchen like me can follow it and it be a success...this is a recipe to rave about!!!!
My husband loved this recipe. I made it last night and he is still talking about it this morning. I'm a pretty basic cook and it was really easy to make. I substituted linguine noodles for the fettuccine noodles. I also used cooked shrimp and added it directly with the asparagus (without separating) just to season and heat. Like others, I also did not cook the asparagus as long (maybe 5 minutes or so). Also, I could NOT find "seafood seasoning" here. I used Club House Salmon seasoning and it was delicious.
Very good! I added a few things which made it delicious - freshly chopped tomatoes and goat cheese after it is all finished
new review: excellent! old bay makes all the difference. pepper helps too! olive oil fine to use. [Good. Could use a little something else... maybe more seasoning. Second time, I used butter instead of olive oil and it was MUCH better. Just added parmesan and it was tasty enough.]
This was absolutely amazing. I usually never follow recipes as they are written, but this is one that (aside from the asparagus cooking time as others have mentioned) nothing needs to change! We are from the Baltimore, MD area and so Old Bay is a staple in our house and this is one my boyfriend and all his friends LOVED!!!! Definitely will make again!
Very yummy and light. I'll do it again
Needs fresh lemon. A staple or standard in our household for years. Adding grilled or broiled asparagus amps up the flavor also.
I added a whole lot of old bay. Without it and wouldnt have a lot of flavor. But, something I will make again.
This was okay. Mostly a good Mediterranean diet dish. It is pretty bland and needs some extras to give it a little more flavor. It is healthy and okay, but not a lot of flavor, overall. I wouldn't repeat this if I was just following the recipe. Some herbs, spices and wine sauteed with the dish might help.
Loved it! I modified quite a bit. I added Dijon mustard to the shrimp. After the mustard, I added the seasonings I had on hand, sea salt, powdered black pepper, cayenne pepper, paprika, bay leaf, applewood seasoning, and cinnamon. I allowed shrimp to sit while I cooked asparagus. Threw in a quarter cup of dry white wine right at the end after shrimp and asparagus had cooked together. I boiled the pasta in vegetable broth and garlic. Mixed in shredded Parmesan cheese just before I added the shrimp and asparagus to pasta. My roommates and I loved it. I did not find it to be bland at all.
Really good and healthy tasting. Yes, the instructions a bit wordy for experienced cooks but that is OK - good for first time cooks.
Absolutely Unbelievably Delicious!!!! I make this at least once a month and my family is beyond excited. It was even my husband's last meal before fasting prior to his surgery. I can't rave enough about this recipe. It is delicious, easy and everyone loves it. Sometimes I substitute broccoli for the asparagus since that is my son's favorite vegetable. The only changes I ever make is reduce the number of minutes I cook the vegetable and also the amount of old bay seasoning by a little. Other than that you don't need to change anything. It is perfect just the way it is. My husband says this recipe should be at fine restaurants. I even impressed guests and family with it. Thank you for posting and for it having such a high rating. LOVE IT!
Really good. Thanks Dewski!
So simple and I spiced it up a little more with some hot sauce. This was a hit in my house and my parents.
Very tasty. I love that it is so easy and so healthy!
Adding tomatoes, as another reviewer suggested, enhanced this delicious pasta dish.
So delicious! Save time and buy already cooked shrimp.
Simple, tasty dish. Very healthy. I cooked the asparagus for less time than the recipe. Next time I plan on adding sliced bell peppers.
Quick and easy. Nice change of pace for dinner!
4.5, sorta changed the cooking techniques and used fresh pasta but used all ingredients and it turned out yummy!!!
This is amazing. I was skeptical with that much oil but just go with it as its great!
I reduced the cooking time for the asparagus to about 5 minutes as I had thin spears. I cooked the tips 2-3 minutes. I also increased the cheese to about 1.5 cups cuz can there be too much Parmesan? It made a lovely coating on the pasta. I added a few red pepper flakes just to up the flavor. Delish.
this was GREAT!!!! that's about all i can say... it was just great as is. i'm sure later on when i get used to cooking it and it becomes habit, i'll tweak it a bit, but i have to say, we loved it just like it was. all i found it needed was a bit of salt at the table. :-D
This is delicious and healthy. I cooked the asparagus with the pasta and it worked well. Shrimp sauteed in butter. Thanks for the inspiration of this recipe.......
This is amazing! The only thing I did different was add a tbsp of butter for some butter flavor.
We are not asparagas fans but this was exceptional and delicious. I made this weekend. I cooked in grape tomatoes before mixing with linguini. Okay, I admit, I substituted bay scallops for the shrimp. I had to strain the water, but it was great. The oil/garlic makes this one! This dish is easy to change and fun. I'll make this again.
Rave reviews for this colorful, healthy meal. I added sun dried tomatoes and mushrooms. Super easy to prepare which is big plus!
very good
excellent!!
So simple! So delicious! I didn't need to change anything with this recipe.
Great recipe! Just the right amount of spice, and so easy to make! I'm saving this one!
I made this last week and it was a big hit! My husband asked that I make it again this week!
i agree with one other review, don't add parmersan until your serving is on a warm plate. very good recipe!
I too cooked the asparagus a little shorter time, but my asparagus was thin, might need longer if it was thicker stocks. Recipe was delish! Can't wait to make it again!
Wonderful recipe. My husband said he wants this once a week for the rest of his life. You could vary the ingredients and it would still be amazing.
I give this recipe give stars because it's a solid base for expansion. So I added artichokes, and didn't use Old Bay, but my preferred Seafood magic seasoning by Chef Paul seasoning and my five yr old ate it up. I truly think for seasoning it's family preference. My wife is not a seafood fan, but likes that seasoning.
5 stars isn't enough for this delicious meal. I made this last night and I can't wait to make it again. Simply delicious! Thanks for the recipe Dewski!
Girlfriend loved it! Maybe I would cut down on the old bay.
Great flavor! Love that it's only a few common ingredients that you probably already have in your kitchen. I added a little fresh lemon juice which is always a great compliment to seafood and asparagus. Will definitely make again.
Delicious! Lots of flavor! I used a little Old Bay when cooking the shrimp and Parmesan cheese mixed in at the end. It is rich--I would probably use a little less oil the next time. Great recipe!
I'm giving it a 4 because I always put my own spin on recipes. It was a great inspiration. I used green beans because I had them in the house. Also added white wine. We loved it and will definitely make it again.
I added butter and white wine to the garlic. Also added a tsp. Truffle oil to the pasta. Was wonderful.
I thought this was a great recipe. I followed it fairly closely, but I did add butter to the olive oil for the flavor. I also just pushed the asparagus to the side of the pan while I cooked the shrimp. I think the secret of the flavor is the Old Bay spice. I also added some fresh basil from the garden.
This recipe was nothing but incredible!
Made this 3 times already & it's very flavorful! Xcellent!
This was a great dish for someone in need of a quick dinner idea, with frozen shrimp on hand! The only addition I made was a couple teaspoons of lemon juice upon adding the shrimp and when the pasta is mixed in. It definitely helped give it a sharper bite and more flavor with the olive oil. Will be adding to my favorites list for sure!
This recipe is delicious! I followed the directions closely, except for using considerably less oil. I also did not toss the pasta with oil, since there was enough in the shrimp/asparagus mixture. Used Penzey's Chesapeake Bay seasoning, served over whole wheat fettucini. Pairs well with an off dry white wine and a salad.
We enjoyed this! However next time I would make the following changes--use less oil, maybe 2/3 cup and I will blanch the asparagus in an attempt to keep it crisp tender. It ended up pretty mushy, even after following other reviewers suggestion to cook it for shorter time. Also, I don't think you need any salt on the asparagus. The old bay and Parmesan provide plenty salt flavor. Also, I used fresh fettuccine and highly recommend!! Yummy, easy dish!!
My family loved it!
Loves it!
Added mushrooms and about 1/2 cup of half and half—delicious!
easy to make and tastes great too!!!
I made this for Mother's Day! It was AWESOME! I "tweaked" it a bit by adding homemade pesto to the base. I broiled my asparagus with EVOO and salt with parm cheese; instead of frying it in the pan. Very YUMMY....will definitely make it again!
Awesome!
Really liked this.
I really enjoyed this recipe as I can't handle tomato sauce due to acid reflux. My husband and I both loved this.
Made this last night and my husband and I absolutely loved it! It's just the two of us, so I pared the servings down to six (we love leftovers). The only change I made was, like many of the other cooks, cutting back on the amount of olive oil I used. The recipe called for a little over 3/4 of a cup; I used 1/2 cup and it was perfect. Make this! You won't be sorry.
Really good and easy!
