Slow Cooker Italian Chicken Alfredo

This was yummylicious and so easy that my 15 yr. old said he wanted to try to make it! WARNING: Please do not add seasoned salt as the other reviewer suggested until you make the recipe as directed! This was seasoned perfectly as written. Added the minced garlic to the dressing and poured over breasts, moving them slightly to make sure they're nicely coated. Cooked chicken 4 hrs. as directed and mine were actually done by that time. Softened the cream cheese in microwave for 30 sec. in a bowl and then blended the soup. Took the chicken out and poured the soup mixture in the crockpot w/ the juice from the chicken, mixing thoroughly and then replaced the chicken back. OMGsh, it was so good that we didn't even wait for me to cook the noodles. Anyway, saved the rest for the next day and it reheated beautifully. Maybe I'll be able to actually get some noodles cooked to go w/ it today--LOL!

