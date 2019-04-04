Slow Cooker Italian Chicken Alfredo

I came up with this Alfredo chicken recipe with ingredients on hand and it instantly became a family favorite! You can even make it using low sodium/fat-free/reduced fat ingredients and it still has a wonderful flavor.

Recipe by TLSmith

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spray the crock of a slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray. Place chicken breasts in the crock. Combine water and Italian dressing mix in a small bowl. Pour over chicken; sprinkle with garlic, cover, and cook on Low for 4 hours.

  • After 4 hours, whisk cream cheese and condensed soup together in a bowl. Pour over chicken. Stir in mushrooms. Cover and cook on Low for 1 hour.

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Stir in spaghetti, and return to a boil. Cook pasta uncovered, stirring occasionally, until cooked through but still firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Drain well.

  • To serve, spoon chicken and sauce over hot cooked pasta and sprinkle with parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
619 calories; protein 40.2g; carbohydrates 53.2g; fat 26.3g; cholesterol 133.6mg; sodium 1673.5mg. Full Nutrition
