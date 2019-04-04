Slow Cooker Italian Chicken Alfredo

I came up with this Alfredo chicken recipe with ingredients on hand and it instantly became a family favorite! You can even make it using low sodium/fat-free/reduced fat ingredients and it still has a wonderful flavor.
This was yummylicious and so easy that my 15 yr. old said he wanted to try to make it! WARNING: Please do not add seasoned salt as the other reviewer suggested until you make the recipe as directed! This was seasoned perfectly as written. Added the minced garlic to the dressing and poured over breasts, moving them slightly to make sure they're nicely coated. Cooked chicken 4 hrs. as directed and mine were actually done by that time. Softened the cream cheese in microwave for 30 sec. in a bowl and then blended the soup. Took the chicken out and poured the soup mixture in the crockpot w/ the juice from the chicken, mixing thoroughly and then replaced the chicken back. OMGsh, it was so good that we didn't even wait for me to cook the noodles. Anyway, saved the rest for the next day and it reheated beautifully. Maybe I'll be able to actually get some noodles cooked to go w/ it today--LOL!
I've been making this chicken for years, with a few minor changes. No water is needed. DON'T add any extra salt as a previous reviewer suggested, it'll be WAY too salty. Sometimes I'll splash in a little white wine at the end, and I use sliced mushrooms, not chopped. We serve it over egg noodles, and the whole family loves it. It's delicious, and yes, rich, but you don't eat like this all the time!
This was wonderful. I made a few changes though. I used cream of chicken and mushroom soup instead and fresh mushrooms. I also added a bit of water to the sauce for a but thinner sauce. When dropping the chicken in crockpot, make sure to season the meat as well with a bit of seasoning salt. My kids loved this over pasta with a big green salad.
I made this for dinner last night with only a few changes and my picky family loved it! I didn't have a garlic clove, so I mixed in 1/4 tsp of granulated garlic with the dressing mix/water. I added mushroom soup instead of chicken because I did not have mushrooms. For the last hour of cooking, I shredded the chicken and added more water to make more of a gravy. It turned out beautifully and was delicious over noodles. I even used nonfat cream cheese and thought overall it was a pretty healthy and delicious recipe with no butter oil, or cheese needed like the traditional alfredo! Thanks for a yummy keeper!
Going to have to agree with everyone here and say the sauce was the real show stopper. Creamy and so full of flavor. I'm a garlic junkie and actually used a handful of cloves and I used fat free cream cheese and low fat or fat free...can't remember which...cream of chicken soup to make it a little less fattening. Turned out great. I also used a bunch of fresh mushrooms...many more than 4.5 ounces, as my boyfriend and I both love them. Also added cracked black pepper to taste and topped with shaved Parmesan cheese. This dinner was so easy...will definitely be making again.
This was good, my kids (4 and 6) both liked it. This is a ton of sauce, though. I don't like real 'saucy' dishes, so I would make this recipe for about 2 LBS of spaghetti next time. This time I dished it up separately, cooked spaghetti then dribbled with sauce. When we were done, I cooked up lots more spaghetti to combine with the sauce before storing leftovers. Changes I made to recipe: -Used only 2 chicken breasts -Removed chicken from cooking liquid and set aside, then mixed in soup/crm cheese for sauce. -Diced chicken and returned it to cooking sauce. -Added 1 cup green peas to sauce, next time will add more.
So good and everyone loved it in my family which is hard to do. :-) I like more sauce so I did add extra can of cream mushrom. Also didn't have italian dressing mix so just used some italian viniagrette dressing I had, 1/2 cup.
Thank you for this simple recipe. It's very quick and gives me, the husband, an opportunity to show his culinary prowess. I made no variations other than an accidental switch from cream of chicken to cream of mushroom (purchased the wrong can at the store).
Instead of water, I used white wine. I used my own homemade italian seasoning mix and added a little organic chicken broth I needed to use. I also used fresh baby bella mushrooms. This was pretty good--the kids really enjoyed it. I made some roasted garlic broccoli to go with. Next time, I'd use more garlic and maybe add in some sliced fresh onion.
Oh my gosh this was soooooo good!! I even made it reduced fat and it was still rich with lots of flavor! The only additions I made were.....a splash of white cooking wine, turkey bacon and peas. Everything else was the same(except reduced fat). I served it over whole wheat bow tie pasta and it was YUMMY!!! My husband was licking his plate and my kids (ages 5,2 and 8 months)downed it(and that NEVER happens). Over all this recipe was a huge hit with the adults and kids! I definitely am going to be making it many more times!!
Amazing! Not just the taste of this, but that all family members gave it a big thumbs up! I made mine just a bit different. I didn't have dry Italian dressing mix, so I poured about 1/2 to 3/4 c. Tuscan Ital. dressing over 2 very large chicken breasts and cooked on high for 3 hrs. in my crock pot. When I checked it, the meat just fell apart, so I decided to shred the chicken with a fork. There was a fair amount of "broth" that I just mixed in. Then I added the cream cheese & soup mixture and cooked on low for an hour. Served it up over bow ties and topped it off with Parmesan ~ YUM! A new quick and easy dish for my family...thanks!
I made this a little differently - I chose to only use the recipe portion for the chicken breasts - using the italian salad dressing mix, water, and garlic. I used the "Quick and Easy Alfredo" sauce for the remainder. I put my chicken breasts in frozen, and thus cooked it on a high setting for 7 hours. This was very moist chicken w/ a nice flavour!
I followed this recipe but took the review that indicated a lesser cook time. I cooked the chicken for 2.5 hours and then 1 hour with the cream cheese addition. I think my chicken ended up a *tiny* bit over cooked after that! So next time I would cook it even less. HOWEVER -- I must say I really enjoyed the sauce that turned out after the chicken was off the plate. The cream cheese/cream of chicken soup/garlic/mushroom/italian seasonings made a fantastic white sauce for the pasta. I'd make that without the chicken, just combine the ingredients in a small crock and heat for an hour or so and pour it over the noodles!
This was SO easy and my kids loved it! I didn't even thaw the chicken breasts. Just cook frozen chicken breasts with the water, garlic and seaoning on HIGH for 4 hours. I didn't have dry Italian dressing on hand but used a packet on ranch dressing mix instead.
This is a fabulous recipe and my family loves it. However, everything that goes in the slow cooker (except for the garlic) is a recipe from the Fix It and Forget It cookbook. Can't really claim this one as your own. I think adding garlic is a great idea and I'll try that next time I make it.
This recipe is amazing. I've omitted the mushrooms b/c I don't like them. I've also added steamed broccoli to the sauce, shredded the chicken, and put it over penne instead of spaghetti. I've found that if you shred or chop up the chicken and stir it into the sauce it goes a lot further than leaving the breasts whole. Great recipe that is my husband's favorite!
made this for dinner tonight as I had boneless chicken in the fridge and did not want to make it the same old way. It did not involve many ingredients (most I had on hand) nor a long prep or cook time. I cooked it exactly as stated in the recipe (i do not like to deviate much until I have at least tried it first). It was delicious. The only thing I would do differently the next time is add peas (as another poster recommended) and perhaps some pearl onions. Additionally, as another reviewer stated, I would remove the chicken and cut it up into strips or chunks after the 4 hour cook time, add the soup/cream cheese mixture and blend the chicken back into the mix. My picky 5 year old even ate it. The chicken was tender, flavorful and succulent. Will definitely make again.
Very easy and good. Not sure I liked it at first, but the leftovers were wonderful. It does have the "cream of chicken soup in a crokpot" flavor/texture, of course, but it was easy and everyone, even my pickies, liked it. Will do again.
This was very good and convenient to make. I opted to rub the chicken in EVOI rather than using cooking spray, substituted chicken broth for water, fresh mushrooms for canned, added white wine to the sauce for a better consistency, and served over fetticuni rather than spaghetti. It was delish.
This was good and an easy week night meal, but not something I would serve to guests. My family enjoyed it. We did not find it too salty at all. It must depend on what dressing mix you use. I omitted the mushrooms, but followed the rest of the recipe exactly. I was a little worried when I first added the cream cheese/soup, but it thickened up nicely.
This was a very good recipe. I had to modify it a little based on what I had and my preferences. I put a whole (small) bottle of Italian Dressing with the chicken and they crocked for 4 hours. Then I added a whole carton of fresh sliced button mushrooms because I don't really like the canned ones. Added a can of cream of chicken AND can of cream of mushroom soup because I wanted lots of gravy, and added only 1/2 of an 8oz. box of cream cheese. Let that crock for 1 more hour. My boyfriend shredded the chicken right in the crockpot with all the gravy and we served it over spaghetti. Easy and good.
This was an AMAZING dish! I made the following adjustments per the other reviews. 1. used frozen chicken breasts and cooked on HIGH 4 hrs. 2. used 1/2-2/3c italian dressing instead of the packet. 3. Along with adding an EXTRA 4 oz of cream cheese, I added 1 can EACH of cream of chicken and cream of GOLDEN mushroom soups as I didn't have fresh mushrooms on hand. Then turned it to LOW for the last hour. I also boiled my penne noodles in partial chicken broth and water for more chicken flavor. The family loved it, will make again for sure!
I love this recipe! It has all the taste of the heavy cream versions, without the heaviness. I made this both in the crock pot and in my pressure cooker - both worked wonderfully. I will sometimes use low sodium chicken broth when I do the pressure cooker. This gets made in my house at least twice a month!
This was so easy and quite good! I used low-fat cream cheese and the healthy version of the cream of chicken soup but otherwise followed the recipe. Even with those substitutions, this was really yummy! Thanks for a great recipe that is perfect for busy families!
This was great! But I only gave it 3 stars because I made a lot of adjustments. First, I used the Italian seasoning dressing mix from the Allrecipes website, but omitted the salt. There is plenty of other salt in this recipe, and you can always sprinkle some salt over it all at the end if desired. I also used fat free cream cheese and the healthier version of the soup. I used half the amount of cream cheese as was recommended in the recipe based on some recommendations and I am really glad I did...it came out to be the perfect consistency. I tripled the garlic, added about half a cup on diced onions at the same time, omitted the mushrooms (based on personal preference) and added slightly steamed broccoli and sliced red peppers when I added the soup mixture. This added color to the dish and also tasted good. Finally, in the last 15 minutes or so of cooking, I added about 1/2 cup of shredded mozzarella and some parmesan cheese.
This is one of the best slow cooker meals I have made! I didn't add the mushrooms, because I hate them, but I did add 1 1/2 cups of frozen peas 30 mins before it was done cooking. This is one meal my whole family enjoys! I make it often!
I'm not sure what happened, but for some reason this was just NOT a hit in my family. It got better as we ate more but the italian dressing/cream cheese flavor was jut a bit "off." I don't think I'll make again.
I didn't have the dry seasoning and so used bottled Italian dressing to cook the chicken in and it worked just fine. Also used more garlic cloves since we love garlic. The chicken was done in three hours, I removed it and shredded it on a plate and just mixed the soup and cheese in the juice int the crock pot, and then returned the chicken and let it cook on low another hour or more. I did use 1/3 less fat cream cheese and Campbell's Healthy request soup to make it bit healthier. Served it over egg noodles. My two sons and husband really loved it.
I've had this in my recipe box for a year now. Wish I had made it sooner. This is delicious and easy. I cooked the chicken only for only 3 1/2 hours. Then mixed everything and cooked the final hour. Only change I made was using a larger can of mushrooms. Thank you for this recipe.
This is sooo good! My husband just loved it. And so super easy to throw together. I actually added the chicken still frozen. Next time I will double the sauce, so there is more! This will be a staple in our home!
By far one of the best chicken slow cooker recipes ever. All three of my tweens/teens ate it and loved it and that is a NEVER HAPPENS Occasion! I did use cream of mushroom instead of cream of chicken because that is what I had.
Loved it! I'm looking for slow cooker recipes that both me and my husband can eat. The only kind of meat I eat is chicken so this is great. I only used two chicken breasts and it was enough chicken for me. I added carrots and green peppers towards the end. I thought the sauce was looking too thick so I added some water but that was a mistake because I think it would have thinned out a bit by itself after the cream cheese melted in. Anyway, super good and will make it again!
This turned out really good!! We're not crazy about mushrooms so I replaced the canned mushrooms with a can of cream of mushroom soup. I also drained about half of the water/chicken juice out of the crock pot before adding the soup/cream cheese mixture so it wouldn't be as runny. I used 4 large chicken breasts, I'm sure larger than the 4 ounce ones in the recipe but there was plenty of sauce!! Also added some brocolli!
Awesome dish... I used 4 huge breasts, so I doubled the initial water/sesoning mix. I also did some things that other reviewers suggested, like cutting up the chicken into cubes after the 4 hours (before putting in the cream cheese blend). I used cream of mushroom soup instead of cream of chicken, and no mushrooms (don't like them- go figure on the cream of mushroom soup). I did use my own italian dry dressing mix (found on the allrecipes asian site, with the addition of a few shakes of lemon pepper, minced onion & garlic, and italian seasoning salt, and the subtraction of salt) because i did not have any on hand. Turned out beautifully, even though the timing was longer because of the football game. I also used linguini because that's what i had. Deeee-licious!
What I liked best about this recipe is I had everything on hand, it was easy to make, and it was delicious as is. My husband (who NEVER eats leftovers) ate all of his leftovers and said it was still delicious.
This is SO delicious! I have been looking for easy crockpot meals that my husband can make before he goes to work, and we all loved this one. Instead of using the dried salad dressing mix, we used bottled dressing. We also used low-fat cream cheese, the "Healthy" type soup, and added minced garlic and about 1/4 cup of shredded parmesan cheese to the sauce. We left out the mushrooms, since my kids don't care for them. This is definitely a keeper!
We loved this! I've made this twice now. I cubed teh chicken to make it easier on the back end to eat, and I used 1/3 the fat cream cheese, and 98% fat free and reduced sodium cream of mushroom soup to try to ease this into a more healthier realm. Also used the Barilla Plus pasta. Smelled incredible as it was cooking!
This was delicious! My husband said it was his third favorite chicken dish ever and my second son ate two huge helpings and then asked to have it again tomorrow. I followed the recipe exactly as written (with the exception of the mushrooms, I don't use those). I steamed peas and we all ended up mixing them in with our chicken and noodles and they added a nice, sweet touch. Next time I think I'm going to try onion soup mix or maybe something with a bit of a kick. This one is getting written down and added to our family favorites book.
We had this for dinner last night, and we really liked the taste - very rich tasting. The only thing is it was TOO thick - maybe it was in the crockpot too long? Next time I'll thin out with chicken broth. Also, will probably use lower fat cream cheese. Other than that, awesome taste. Thanks for the posting!
Easy to make! Very rich, tho. The chicken was also kind of salty from the Italian dressing mixture. But all in all, was good and hearty! I only used 6 oz of spaghetti because we like it more "saucy". I also cut up the chicken and browned it first.
Sauce is fabulous. I used fresh mushrooms and 2 cloves of garlic. Cooked on low for 1 hour then added mushrooms and cooked additional 2 hours. Removed chicken, wisked in softened cream cheese and cream of mushroom soup, returned chicken to crock and cooked on low for one more hour. Nirvana!
I'm floored! This will be a favorite meal forever! Easy to prepare and oh, so flavorful! I did tweak the recipe a little: I cut up the chicken into small pieces, for easy spooning when serving. I added about 1/2 cup finely chopped onion with the mushrooms and cream cheese mixture. Gave it a nice fresh taste with a little extra texture. The cream cheese was the lower fat neufchatel cheese; the soup was lower sodium Campbell's Healthy Request condensed cream of chicken soup. The mushrooms were 8 oz of sliced fresh crimini mushrooms. Wonderful stuff! My SO raved about it! We will be doubling the mushrooms next time (we love mushrooms)!
This was good but VERY rich...followed the recipe exactly as written but only used 2 chx breasts as I was only cooking for 2 - ended up with a lot of sauce leftover...obviously...next time I will use all 4 breasts...
I used Italian dressing out of the bottle and eliminated the water since I didn't have the dry mix. I also used dried parsley flakes in place of the fresh. We really enjoyed it and loved being able to make it in the crock pot. Thanks so much
I'm not sure that 'alfredo' is a very accurate name for this recipe. It's not as rich and cheesy as an alfredo sauce is. However, it is a very good recipe that the whole family will enjoy. I stirred in some steamed broccoli at the very end and served with a loaf of garlic bread. Hearty, tasty meal!
Usually, I triple the recipe and add a bag of baby carrots at the beginning of the cooking time, and a box of frozen peas toward the end, with lots of shredded Parmesan and black pepper on the table. Once the leftover alfredo has cooled, I bag it in single serving sizes and freeze! It reheats splendidly in the microwave for a quick and delicious dinner.
This was really, really good. I didn't think it could possibly taste like alfredo sauce without the cream and cheese, but I was wrong!!! I made it just as recipe was written. Will definitely make this again. It was really easy!!!!!
It hard for me to rate fairly because the new crockpots cook way to hot no matter if it is on low or high ( I keep mine on warm or else other settings will burn the food) The flavor was there but I did double all things "liquid".
This recipe gets an A for being very economical and a C-/D+ for everything else. I tried this recipe today and it feel very flat. I think there are too many flavors that are supposed to mingle well, but didn't. My sauce came out very lumpy and runny (I may have not let my cream cheese sit out long enough to soften.) I added some flour to thicken it. But after the first taste, I was done. This is definitely something I will not be trying again.
This was excellent. I used low fat soup and CC. Also, I don't like Mushrooms, so I substituted a cup of green peas instead and added some bacon bits to give it more of a Carbonara flavor. Even with all low fat ingredients and bacon bits instead of bacon, it still tasted amazing.
We love this!!! It has become mu daughter's most requested recipe. I've added a little extra of the italian seasoning mix to kick it up a little, and sometimes some milk or cream to thin it out, but it's wonderful as is!
This is amazing. I used fat free cream cheese and 98% fat free cream of chicken to cut on calories. I also served it over brown rice. I made bow tie pasta for my husband and son and I liked it better over rice. I have seen this recipe before many times in the past and have never made it and decided I wanted to. Thankfully found it on this site and it is definetly a keeper.
Having made this dish at least 6 times I have to take the time to rate it! I follow the recipe to a "T" using low fat cream cheese, Healthy Request Soup, and low carb pasta. Occasionally, I will throw in a sprig of rosemarry, a splash of wine, extra garlic or parsley. I know how much my family enjoys this meal with healthier products - even leftovers dissapear! If there is any left the next day, they reheat wonderful. This is a very satisfying meal and it really does please everyone in my family (from 1 year to 84)! So glad I found this recipe:)
I make something very similar to this but without cream cheese. I will add a little bit (not too much because it gets too salty very quickly) of Italian dressing in dry or liquid form. I use partially frozen, cut up chix. breast (this will add the liquid) sliced onions, frozen or fresh broccoli and let it go for the day. When I'm about ready to serve, I add a can or two of cr. based soup (mush, broccoli, celery, or chix.) and while that't heating, I cook up egg noodles, rice, spaghetti, or mashed potatoes and serve the sauce over top. The onions really give the chicken a great flavor and the options of added veggies is really endless. This ends up more like a stew/gravy because the cheese is missing, but is a favorite and very versatile.
