Ham and Cheese Bowties

We had a big ham for Christmas with lots of leftovers to use up. This recipe had all the ingredients that my family loves, ham, cheese, noodles, garlic, I mean what’s not to like? And the added bonus was that I had all the ingredients on hand. Which meant no trip needed to the grocery store! Gotta love that! I followed the recipe exactly as stated and it turned out really yummy! Cheesy, gooey, and warm on a cold, stormy, winter night! Served with a big green salad. Will serve with some rolls next time too. My husband’s only complaint was that it was a tad salty. So the next time I make this I won’t add salt to the pasta water when I cook the noodles, and I won’t be adding any salt to the recipe. The Parmesan cheese and ham provide more than enough salt for this dish. One added bonus about this recipe is that while the noodles are cooking you can make up the sauce and slice the ham; then while the dish is baking in the oven you have just enough time to clean up the dirty pan from the sauce, tidy up the kitchen, set the table and toss the salad; then after dinner there’s only the casserole dish, the dinner plates and utensils to wash up! Nice! Thanks for sharing this recipe! We’ll be making this one again!