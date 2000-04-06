Ham and Cheese Bowties

This is like homemade macaroni and cheese but with the fun bow tie pasta and hearty ham. While this makes perfect use of leftover ham, there usually aren't any leftovers when I serve this! My family gobbles it right up.

By STEPHNDON

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Saute garlic 30 seconds. Whisk in flour, salt and pepper. Cook and stir until smooth. Pour in milk, a little at a time, stirring constantly. Bring to a boil for 1 minute. Stir in mustard and Colby. Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until cheese is melted. Remove from heat and stir in pasta and ham.

  • Pour into a 2 quart baking dish. Sprinkle with Parmesan.

  • Bake 20 to 25 minutes, until bubbly and golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
508 calories; protein 24.2g; carbohydrates 36.5g; fat 29.7g; cholesterol 85mg; sodium 863.6mg. Full Nutrition
