Mushroom Sauce Baked Pork Chops

OM Gosh, this is so good and fast to make. As usual I tried a few suggestions other reviewers made. I had a large package of pork tenderloins. I used 2 cans of cream om soup, about a cup of white wine, was I ever scared before the alcohol cooked out, the flavor was so strong of alcohol. ( I am new at cooking with wine) 2 tsp of minced garlic, a bit of milk and a couple of dollops of sour cream. I cook to taste. I heated this on the stove before adding it to the other ingredients. I used my food processor to slice the unpealed potatoes and the onion. Everything went so fast, except browning the chops. It turned out so nice, the browning bits of the meat combined with the soup mixture gave it such a rich flavor. I too cooked mine for about 1hr 20 mins in a 9x13 pan. We all loved it and I think this will be the go to chop recipe from now on. A meal in one, with some green beans on the side. Awesome !!!