Mushroom Sauce Baked Pork Chops
The easiest pork chop recipe imaginable, and oh so tasty. My family has passed this recipe down for years.
This is a nice "homey" recipe (even myself and my bf - both of us confirmed mushroom haters!) liked this! I like the fact that it is a meal-in-one dish. Be sure to slice your potatoes thin so that they cook all the way through in the alloted amount of time called for, or else your pork chops will be overdone and your potatoes won't be completely cooked. I seasoned my chops with seasoned salt in lieu of table salt to add more flavor (I didn't pre measure the salt, pepper or garlic powder either - just seasoned to taste). I also added some minced garlic from a jar to the soup mixture and shredded cheddar cheese to cover the casserole. This is similar to the pork chop and potato casserole recipe by Wendy on this site (hence the idea for adding cheese). The pork chops go well with green beans or a tossed salad and dinner rolls on the side. A cold glass of milk completes the meal! This one's a definite keeper : ) Thanks!Read More
This was just ok. It needs a lot more seasoning than called for, or maybe more soup. The potatos came out fine without extra cooking as I sliced them extra thin. I'd like to try this again, but I'm going to have to figure out how to zing up the sauce.Read More
My family really liked this one. I did use boneless chops and two cans of mushroom soup to one can of milk and used frozen O'brien hash browns to save time which worked better than I thought it would. All in all it was tasty and quick to put together for a busy mother of five.
Delicious tender pork, creamy flavorful potatoes -- this recipe is a real keeper! The directions "until potatoes are tender" are important -- my potatoes weren't done at 60 minutes of baking, but they turned out perfectly with 20 more minutes in the oven.
Overall, easy and good. I thought 2 large onions would be too much, so I used 1 onion and 1 garlic clove. Also, left out the potatoes because I served with mashed potatoes (great gravy!) While baking, I left the dish covered for an hour; uncovered it and cooked 10 more minutes. Very tender this way!
Fabulous doesn't begin to describe this recipe!! I make it at least once a week. I am not that great of a cook so my husband was pleasantly surprised when he came home to dinner to this the first time! He went on and on about how good it was! I am so thrilled to have this recipe, I'm sure it will be in our family for years to come! I wish I'd had this before. I did add some cajun seasoning to the meat. It just adds a little zing to the pork. Other than that I stuck to the recipe and I love it! In fact, I just got done making it again! Thanks so much, J Hilgenberg for sharing this!
Wonderful! I baked them for an hour, but ended up having to put the dish in the microwave because the pork still wasn't done, and the potatoes weren't tender. To cut down on the fat, I used only 1 Tbl. butter (turned out fine!). I also used only 1 onion, and it was plenty! I didn't bother measuring the seasonings - just sprinkled all 3 on both sides of the meat. Next time, I may try adding another can of soup, as others suggested, to make it thicker. Thanks for the recipe!
I DECIDED TO TRY THIS AS SOMETHING NEW AND DIFFERENT AND MY FAMILY LOVED IT ... MY POTATOES WERE COOKED PERFECTLY U JUST HAVE TO SLICE THEM VERY THIN....THIS WAS A VERY EASY AND TASTY NEW TWIST TO JUST BORING CHOPS!!
Very good recipe. I sliced the potatoes very thinly, and flipped them over halfway through cooking, some were still a bit crunchy but fine. I reduced the amount of onions, and potatoes since I only had 4 chops (had more sauce because of this which was great). Next time I will add chopped mushrooms. Even better if you sprinkle parmesan cheese on top before serving.
This was a great one dish meal. The end result was plenty salty so taste before you salt at the table. I really loved the potatoes and the meat was very tender. All you need is a green veggie and maybe some bread to help sop up the gravy and you have a filling and easy meal. Thank you for sharing!
This is an excellent recipe as written, but by following some reviewers' suggestions, it becomes a full-fledged 5 star delight! I also used two cans of soup, and added a 1l2 pound of sliced button mushrooms, which I sauteed with the onions, and a clove of minced garlic. As I was running behind schedule, I was encouraged by the reviewer who mentioned successfully using a package of frozen O'Brien potatoes. I had a package of cubed potatoes and diced onions that I had been saving for "emergencies." They also worked very well. Finally, the raves of my husband, who went back for seconds, convinced me that this was a real "keeper" -- easy, delicious, and the pork chops were wonderfully tender.
I am giving this five stars because I loved it. My husband is old school when it comes to pork chops; he believes the only way to enjoy them is seasoned with salt and pepper, fried, and slightly dry. We will agree to disagree and I will continue to make this recipe and he can kill pork chops when it is his turn to cook.
OMG! This was good. I made a few small changes like adding fresh mushrooms, sliced, with the onions. Then I added 1/3 cup of sour cream for 1/3 cup of milk. The pork chops came out so tender and tasty and the potatoes were great. Since there are only two of us, I cooked three pork chops and made the entire portion of the sauce recipe. I also used a pork chop spice blend which is always good.
I just made this for dinner tonight and it came out really good! I saw some of the pictures people put up and their gravy looked white and unappetizing. To add color, I used golden mushroom soup instead of the one called for in the recipe. I made sure that when cooking the pork chops in the skillet that one side was really browned and golden and made that "face up" in the baking dish. I also used white wine to deglaze the pan after cooking the pork chops to add flavor and color to the gravy. The soup and deglazing added such a pretty and appetizing color to the gravy! I sliced my potatoes very thin and it still took an hour, so keep checking your potatoes to make sure they're done. With my own tweaks, this recipe was so good and simple! :) Def. a yummy keeper! :)
this was an amazing recipie. i tweaked a few things here. i used frozen hashbrowns instead of potatoes and it was so super yummy. i also used onion soup mix in my sauce instead of 2 onions. it was perfect. added this recipie to make *will make again and again* list.. thank u.
So Yummy - I rubbed the chops in Lipton Onion soup mix and then browned them. The onion enhanced the mushroom sauce making this recipe very very tasty!
made this last night for dinner and everyone in my family loved it - especially the gravy, onion and potato part. i did add creole seasoning to the pork chops just to give it a little zing. i bet this would be good with chicken as well.
This is tasty but having made it exactly to the recipe, there are a couple of things I would change if i were going to make it again. The sauce was very watery when it was done, so I woud use about half as much milk. I also would add some sauted mushrooms next time, and I would whisk the milk and soup together before mixing it into the onions.
I got this recipe in my inbox this morning and was excited. I made it for dinner tonight and it was a huge success. It's so easy and very yummy! The hardest thing with this dish is the wait. I did 2 things differently: I used Half-and-Half for a thicker gravy, and added a splash of white wine to help tenderize the pork during baking. Lovely results. Will definitely fix this again. Thank you! :)
This works beautifully with chicken breasts as well. I also tossed in some mushrooms with the onions - delicious! Thank you!
THese are wonderful! I do dip them in egg, flour, and italian bread crumbs before frying. Then I follow the rest of the recipe and bake them. Very very good.
This was a very tasty recipe, but slightly too rich for me. My husband, however, really liked it and he doesn't generally like mushroom soap recipes. Hence, the five stars. I did substitute olive oil for the butter. The pork chops had a fantastic flavor, but I did add more spices (onion powder and Italian seasoning). I did have to cook the dish for about 15 minutes longer so the potatoes were done, but the pork chops were still very tender. The sauteed onions were a perfect touch. Next time I will probably try adding thinly sliced carrots to the potatoes, and mushrooms to the sauce. The possibilities for add-ins are endless. As you can tell, I'm making this one again, but may play with the sauce so it isn't so rich.
Awesome and so easy! cut your potatoes thin and feel free to add more. I cooked 8 pork chops and used 1can crm mushroom and 1can crm chicken. also added the cajun seasoning another reviewer mentioned. Delicious!
Wasn't a fan...made exactly as written and the dish was just very bland.
Served this on steamed brown rice instead of potatoes. Loved the flavor; pork was tender. My wife ate a full pork chop plus the rice which is quite a statement of enjoying it.
Delicious! A tasty, filling meal perfect for winter. I seasoned the chops with pepper & season salt, doubled the soup, sauteed fresh mushrooms with the onions, and served it with french cut green beans. Plan on 1 1/2- 2 hours cook time, the potatoes were still raw after the first hour. Next time I may try baking the potatoes by themselves while I prep the chops and sauce, that way I'm not waiting an extra hour to serve.
3 to 4 tablespoons of fresh drippings from a 5-star brand BACON in the skillet is perfect for browning BONELESS pork chops and PAM is great for use in the oven pan. No potatoes? No problem: I used one can each of Cream of Mushroom AND Cream of Potato; another excellent call! Double or triple the sauce and you can use Angel hair pasta, regular spaghetti or your favorite pasta shell types. When using BONELESS pork chops--watch your time / temperatures; the result should produce impressively tender chops that do come out tasting like a fine restaurant dish!
I love this dish. It's a keeper!! I also added some peppers and fresh mushrooms. The last 5 mins, I sprinkled it with cheese...so good
Very tasty. Made it my own by slicing onion in rings instead of chopped. Added paprika to salt, pepper, garlic rub. In the soup mixture I doubled the soup, added a sprinkle of cayane pepper and added about 1/4 C heavy cream. In a baking dish I put the cooked onion rings, then chops, then soup mix and cooked covered for 30 mins. Served over rice. Good and satisfying.
Made this almost exactly as stated (added second can of soup per previous reviews, and only had one onion). Excellent! Chops were so tender, potatoes perfect after stated cooking time, gravy was excellent. Can't wait to make it again! Thanks for the recipe!
This dish was quite good. I sliced potatoes quite thin, and baked them about 20 min. before adding pork chops and finishing baking. They still were not overly done. Used the low salt-low fat version of mushroom soup, and that really diminished the overall flavor and quality of the dish, I think. Think this recipe has lots of potential. Will try it again using regular mushroom soup.
Great recipe. I added mushrooms when browning the opions and sliced 2 potatoes pretty thinly. Only had 4 chops, but cooked perfectly with the amount of time stated. When taking the cover off @ 30 minutes, I added Sri-Racha (the Roosta' sauce!) and left uncovered for another half hour. Easy recipe, tastes great! I wouldn't add salt (as stated by others too.)
The sauce was a little too thin for our liking. I think the next time I try this I will use half the amount of milk.
Great recipe! I added sliced fresh mushrooms to the onions; my only modification was to par-boil the potatoes, peel and then slice. Since I was using boneless center cut chops, I wanted to ensure the potatoes were done. Actually, the same amount of cooking time was necessary since the chops were pretty thick. I'll be making this again and again!
This recipe is a great idea for putting a quick meal together, but even after using roasted garlic mushroom soup, I found it a little bland. I will jazz this up with more seasonings and play around with it next time and it will be great!
This was great! The only thing I did different was I cut the pork chops into long strips, to stretch the dish out longer. I'm new to cooking and it took me much longer than the posted 20 minute prep time, but it was worth it!
As is, this was only ok ~ our family found it pretty bland and the "sauce" is pretty thin and dull. Eating the potatoes all by themselves required extra S&P for any taste at all. We pre-cooked the potatoes 10 min in microwave first, which worked great. An easy recipe with a nice base, but will need some spice additions to make this more of a memorable dinner.
This was excellent! I might add a little more spice to it next time, but a great comfort food!
So yummy!! My daughter just gobbled it up and my hubby did too!! I'll definitely make these again
I did this in my electric frying pan, rather than in the oven which reduced the cook time by about 20 minutes. I also used 1 cup of chicken stock and 1/4 cup of milk rather than all milk. I think this added me flavor.
I followed this recipe exactly and both my husband and I really liked it. The only thing was that the cooking time was not long enough for the potatoes even though I made sure to slice them thin. I had to bake another half hour (covered, so that it would not dry out) and it turned out great! Will make again.
Very tasty and easy to make! It's definitely a keeper!
Really liked and so did hubbie!! Making again for supper tonight!! Thanks for the recipe!!
I didn't have potatoes so I just baked the chops. Yum! Super easy, fast, yet tastes like I had time to fuss with it.
OM Gosh, this is so good and fast to make. As usual I tried a few suggestions other reviewers made. I had a large package of pork tenderloins. I used 2 cans of cream om soup, about a cup of white wine, was I ever scared before the alcohol cooked out, the flavor was so strong of alcohol. ( I am new at cooking with wine) 2 tsp of minced garlic, a bit of milk and a couple of dollops of sour cream. I cook to taste. I heated this on the stove before adding it to the other ingredients. I used my food processor to slice the unpealed potatoes and the onion. Everything went so fast, except browning the chops. It turned out so nice, the browning bits of the meat combined with the soup mixture gave it such a rich flavor. I too cooked mine for about 1hr 20 mins in a 9x13 pan. We all loved it and I think this will be the go to chop recipe from now on. A meal in one, with some green beans on the side. Awesome !!!
This is a delicious COMFORT meal. Super delicious and you really can't go wrong.
I have cooked this recipe for years and it turns out great every time. Try mixing a can of cream of celery soup with the cream of mushroom, it adds a nice addition to the flavor. Top the dish with shredded cheddar cheese and put it back in the oven long enough to melt the cheese. Pork chops will be very tender and moist.
Really easy/quick to make. Would either decrease the amount of milk added, or increase the amount of soup. Found the sauce to be quite runny. Potatoes were sliced thinly as suggested and cooked perfectly within the hour. Would definitely make again.
This dish is very delicious. I am not a big fan of mushrooms, but I have to say it was pretty good.
This recipe tasted much too onion-y for my husband and me. We could only taste the onions. It's also very high in sodium. We omitted the salt since the soup is quite salty by itself. We may try it again with much less onion and we will add some fresh garlic.
This was pretty good. Next time I would par-boil & season the potatoes prior to placing them in the casserole. I would also use a 13X9 Glass casserole (I used a 2 Qt casserole) so the potatoes might cook and brown better. I had to cook for 1.5 hours for the potatoes to be cooked thoroughly. The flavor was really good, I also used crushed garlic rather than garlic salt. Delicious and family ate it all up.
This was great, my husband loved it.. The only thing i did different was i added 2 cans of the soup to one can of milk. it was super creamy. And the potatoes were done! I will make this again!!
Made as written . Very good . No problems with under cooked pork , or potatoes . Fast to put together after work , and comforting on a cold day . Thank you for sharing .
My boyfriend and son LOVE this. I don't really like pork chops all that much. My friend from Iowa says this is middle America food at it's finest. For the men in my life this is most certainly the way to their heart. I use a clove of fresh garlic and the pork is from a local farm where the pig was raised with love.
I have always loved this recipe. I personally add extra mushrooms, pepper and a daulup of sour cream on each dish. Browned potato slices already cooked may be an advantage to add at the end of the bake time also. As during cooking some of them stick to the bottom of the dish and disintegrated while stirring. Also cook for 1 hour...
This was very good. I too added another can of cream of mushroom soup and instead of the 2 large onions (neither my boyfriend or I are crazy about onions), I added about half an envelope of onion soup mix. I sliced the potatoes as thinly as I could and cooked it for about an hour and 20 minutes but some of them were still not quite done. So next time I will either boil them a little bit first or skip that part altogether and serve the pork chops with some mashed potatoes or wild rice. The gravy was awesome! I will make again! Thanks!!
Yum! I sauteed crushed garlic with the onion and I didn't have potatoes so I didn't do that part & likewise only baked it for 1/2 hour. Otherwise, I kept it the same and we loved it:)
very simple and tasty recipe.
Fantastic....didn't need to make any changes or adjustments. I used boneless pork chops. Came out so tender and potatoes were delicious with the sauce!
This has become a staple in my house. I always add extra mushrooms to the soup mixture right before it gets poured over the pork chops.
I used 2 cans of golden mushroom soup instead of the cream of mushroom and also boneless pork chops. It turned out great!
Very Good!! My husband loved it. He said instead of being rated 5 stars it should be rated 10 stars. My 2 year daughter ate it up also, and she's a very picky eater.
I just finished serving this meal to my fiance. He loved it. I didn't have any problems with the potatoes not being cooked. My youngest niece is the official taste tester and she loved it. I will definately be making this again and again.
I've never rated a recipe before now, but I was so impressed with the fantastic taste of this recipe I had to write about it. I added a bit more black pepper since I'm from Louisiana.
My family loved them! I never cook pork and my 6 yr old told me he wanted pork chops :) I didn't have a problem with the potatoes as previous reviews had. Only thing i will do differently next time is add mushrooms to soup and add shred chedd during last few mins of cooking. Thank you so much for posting the recipe. Deff a keeper!!
This is a great one dish meal! I used 5 thin sliced chops, 1 onion,and 2 cans of soup. I also used morton's seasoning blend to rub on the chops. An oblong 2 qt. casserole dish worked well for this.I baked 45 mins. covered and 15uncovered.Next time I think I will use golden mushroom soup for a little more color.VERY TASTY!!!
DELICIOUS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
This was a delicious and new way to try pork chops. Everybody loved it!
This was super easy! I sliced the potatoes very thin and had no trouble getting everything cooked to a perfect "doneness". =). I will make several changes next time...less onion..and I will thicken the sauce, just a bit. Maybe add a few fresh mushrooms in? Would go very nice with asparagus or green beans.
This was really good, but I did make a couple of changes. I used one can of cream of mushroom soup and one can golden mushroom soup. I only used about 1/2 soupcan of milk and added some mushrooms to the onion saute. Hubby really liked it.
Good recipe, great basic flavor and super easy. Thanks for sharing
This was GREAT! it's now become a regular dish in my home. I did a few things diff. I minced some garlic and pread it over the potatoes, and i left out the milk and the onions, just heated up the mushroom soup and poured it over the browned chops and potatoes. it's a wonderful dish. Thanks!
This was very good and farely easy to throw together. What I loved is that I already had the ingredients on hand. Although, I didn't have cream of mushroom for some reason so I used cream of potato and that was very tasty.
I give it 4.5 stars actually. My husband like it and I added more seasoning to the soup mixture as noted before. I had no problems with the potatoes cooking fully within the alotted time. I used boneless pork chops and it was all pretty good.
Great Recipe. I added 1 TSP Italian seasoning, ground Basil leaves, and Oregano. 1/2 TSP ground Mustard, and ground ginger.
Delicious! I substituted olive oil for the butter when frying the pork chops. Added Lawry's season salt to the chops and only used one onion. Everything else made per the recipe. The potatoes tasted just like my mom's homemade scallop potatoes. Will definitely make again.
This was very good and easy. Just remember to salt the potatoes a little before you cover with pork chops and sauce.
I thought this was good! After reading prior reviews for ideas I did the following: Sliced potatoes thin on mandolin, layered in prepared dish, & microwaved for 6min on 70%, stirring after every 3 min, to help start them cooking. While they were cooking I prepared boneless pork chops, trimming all fat possible, cut in half (were 1.5-2" thick), rubbed garlic powder, black pepper & rubbed (or ground) sage on both sides (no salt) before browning. I used Cr of Mushroom w/ Roasted Garlic Soup (extra flavor!) & only about 2/3-3/4 soup can of milk for the sauce. I cooked the dish 30min covered & 15min uncovered before testing the meat & potatoes. Since they were now thin chops & boneless I was leery of the cook times noted. The dish was done, potatoes were great, sauce yummy (not watery or oily), but chops were a tad overcooked. Will try again with maybe 20min covered & 15min uncovered then work up from there if need be.
DELICOUS!!
awesome! cut recipe and half and still used I can of mushroom...other than that, followed recipe exactly and sprinkled cheese on top last 5 minutes. I diced my potatoes so it was done in 50 minutes instead of an hour.
I made this quick and easy go to pork chop recipe. It very tasty, and I like the way the milk and soup are cooked together. I always leave out the potatoes. Tonight for example, we had these pork chops with linguine. It makes a fantastic creamy sauce.
The chops and sauce were delicious, but I probably wouldn't do the potatoes that way again. I will make it again though without the spuds. Thanks for the recipe. I would have never considered mushrooms and pork, but it was really good.
With potatoes sliced 1/4 inch thick, everything was done. May add sliced mushrooms next time.
When my husband and I were first married I made this recipe all the time. Now 20 years later I am preparing it again! I didn't use the potatoes and made it with rice instead. I used 1 onion instead of two and two cans of soup instead of one. I also reduced the amount of milk. I browned the boneless pork chops and sauteed the onions with fresh mushrooms and added garlic and pepper (no salt). I lowered the cooking temperature to 250 and cooked for two hours (because I had the time available). The pork chops came out extremely tender and both my husband and I enjoyed a wonderful meal. It brought back memories to when we were newlyweds.
YUMMY! I used olive oil instead of butter. I also used Campbells "CREAM OF MUSHROOM WITH ROASTED GARLIC" soup for extra flavor and added mushrooms. I will also try this recipe on chicken cutlets. Thank you for this easy and delicious recipe!
Awesome!! Awesome!! I used frozen hashbrown potatoes and added more garlic powder. This was a delicious recipe. Definitely will make it again.
I love this recipe. This is great comfort food. My mother taught me how to make this about 5 years ago. I have loved it ever since.
This recipe was wonderful.. my husband doesn't care much for pork but loved this and gave me his apporval to add this to our regular dinners.. also have 3 very picky younger kids and they ALL cleaned their plates!! Thank you!!
About a month ago I decided to cook my pork chops a different way (finally got tired of the same old thing). I came across several interesting recipes and finally settled on this one. What a hit! My picky boys even liked it and let me tell you that in itself is an accolade. When it came time to make chops again I decided that I couldn't pass up this recipe again. When I make it I use boneless pork chops to make things just a little easier. Thanks for the great, easy recipe!
Very easy - love that the ingredient list consists of everyday normal items. I replaced 1/2 of the milk with white wine and it gave the sauce a nice tangy taste! I also used low-fat soup and milk but the sauce tasted very rich and creamy! I will make this again soon!
Good. Pork stayed moist even though I had to bake 20 minutes longer than noted because of the potatoes taking their sweet time cooking. Next time I will slice them thinner with a mandolin.
Wow I was a pork chop disaster until I tried this recipe and boy is my hubby happy as time and time again I would 'try' and cook his fav meat (pork) and continualy fail but not this time and to top it all I thoroughly enjoyed it too. Thanks so much. :)
I read all the reviews first. Nervous about my oven pototoe cooking (see the review on Yuck, pototoes were not cooked). I Par-boiled the pototoes, works like a champ! My other half does not like casseroles so I told him I made oven baked pork chops and scalloped pototoes. He loved the dinner!! He loves browned onions and it was delious so for me the more the merrier. This is a very simple and good receipe and you should try it.
Perfect comfort food for a southern gal. I used two cans of mushroom soup and cut the onion down to one. In addition I tenderized the pork chops making them thinner. I baked them longer then recommended and the outcome was great. Very tender!
This is a great recipe! Very easy, but very tasty. I added extra spices. This is something I will make again!
I have made this dish several times and never wrote a review. I guess I assumed that I did! This is a great recipe. I actually have it in the oven as I am writing this. The only addition was ground thyme, which I like with pork, and parsley. I used thinly sliced red potatoes this time. After dinner update: The red potatoes, with the skin on, worked very well. I didn't have to par-cook as the white potatoes. I will use these from now on.
My husband thought it was okay. I didn't like it very much. The potatoes were not done and the pork chops weren't very tasty. It didn't look very appetizing.
I'm a 19 year old just learing to cook. I found this was it was fantastic. I didn't bother to measure out the spices, but added until I was satisfied. The potatoes were cooked completely after one hour without a problem. This was the first time making porkchops and there is no doubt- I will most definently be cooking this again.
Very good & tasty! I used boneless pork chops and frozen hash browns. I par cooked the hash browns in the microwave for 5 - 10 minutes to cut down on the hour cooking time in the oven. My kids aren't big mushroom fans and if it wasn't for the chunks of mushrooms in the soup, they never would've known! Tasty & a time saver - a win-win situation!
