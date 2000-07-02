Mushroom Sauce Baked Pork Chops

The easiest pork chop recipe imaginable, and oh so tasty. My family has passed this recipe down for years.

Recipe by JHILGENB

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter a 2 quart baking dish.

  • Rub pork chops with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Melt butter in a skillet over medium-high heat, add chops, and brown on both sides. Remove from skillet. Place onions in skillet, and cook until browned. Pour in mushroom soup and milk; stir until blended. Remove from heat, and set aside.

  • Arrange sliced potatoes evenly in prepared baking dish. Arrange chops on top of potatoes. Pour soup mixture over chops.

  • Bake, covered, for 30 minutes in the preheated oven. Uncover, and bake 30 minutes more, or until potatoes are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
316 calories; protein 19g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 51.2mg; sodium 1105.1mg. Full Nutrition
