Thera's Canadian Fried Dough

Utterly the most amazing fried dough recipe I've ever come across. The variations I can do with the dough is endless. Like most I made my first batch as instructed and the outcome was amazing. Because there was such a large portion of dough from this recipe I divided it into 3 portions for experimentation. I rolled out the second portion and used a cookie cutter to cut out some shapes which I left to rest on a tray covered. The third batch I rolled out very thin (because of my brother whining of one he ate at carnivals), about half a cm and fried it as the original, sprinkled powder sugar and ready to go. It was crispier and less hollow. NOW! the most amazing, take the cookie cutted dough and fry those till golden brown (I did save it last to give it time to rise a bit about 30 mins), glazed, and powdered some. Instantly The most amazing doughnuts!! Better than Timhortons! Wasn't even looking for a doughnut recipe. My hubby loved them. Everything disappeared instantly. Highly recommended dough recipe over other. This is a sure keeper! I also tried with plain all-purpose flour for a wonderful lighter fluffier texture. Best eatten hot/warm! Note: I fried everything at 300-325 degrees.