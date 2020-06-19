Thera's Canadian Fried Dough

If you have ever been in Canada, especially Ottawa, Ontario, we have a pastry called BeaverTails® -- a whole-wheat pastry, fried and covered in an assortment of goodies. These have also been called pigs' ears. Over the years I have perfected the recipe to the point where I and my friends no longer go out to get them. I just make 'em at home! Enjoy, EH!
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Notes
A good trick to help the dough along is to place a hot tea towel on the top of the bowl while rising.
Don't forget to try a little lemon, or try spreading some garlic butter and shredded sharp cheese on top -- or if you can find it, get some maple spread and spread it on and then drizzle chocolate over the top!
Editor's Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the sugar topping. The actual amount of the topping consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
284 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 46.2g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 28.9mg; sodium 192.1mg. Full Nutrition
These are delicious, and were enjoyed by everyone. Next time, I would use 2 eggs instead of 3 as I had to add quite a bit more flour. I should note that I used large eggs. I have also made them using 4 cups of white flour and 1 cup of whole wheat. Some family members preferred them that way - just a matter of taste. Thanks for the recipe.
Rolled them out like others suggested, but had a lot of trouble getting the sugar to stick. And no matter how thick they were rolled or the heat of the oil, these were extremely crispy. Just not my cup of tea...
These are delicious, and were enjoyed by everyone. Next time, I would use 2 eggs instead of 3 as I had to add quite a bit more flour. I should note that I used large eggs. I have also made them using 4 cups of white flour and 1 cup of whole wheat. Some family members preferred them that way - just a matter of taste. Thanks for the recipe.
O.M.G. - I am from Albany, NY, and every year we would go to the Capital for the 4th of July e fireworks and would *always* get fried dough. Now that I live in Utah, you absolutely cannot get this *anywhere*. No one has ever heard of it. I found this recipe and tried today (July 4th) for the first time. My husband and kids were AMAZED. We all ate at least 4 pieces, covered in cinnamon and sugar and we all agreed it was BETTER than what you get from the 4th of July vendors. My one change was this: we shaped the dough as the recipe said and found it was too thick to cook properly, so we shaped it into ovals and then smooshed it out with our hands until the pieces looked more like thick tortillas and they cooked up *perfectly*. It has instantly become our new go-to 4th of July tradition.
Love these pastries! Haven't made your recipe yet but can hardly wait! I'm a fan of the butter and cinnamon topping. Just a quick question. Have you ever frozen the remaining dough and then defrosted and made the "tail" at a later date? I gave you 5 stars as I know this is going to be awesome!
I was so happy to find a fried dough/donut recipe with something healthier like wheat flour! Right off think I might try stevia instead of white sugar, and grape seed oil (ideal for deep frying-less money than olive oil, got at Costco) instead of vegetable oil. A winning recipe from Canada-thanks!
Gosh, I used to drive from Montreal to Ottawa just to have these. Now that I live in New Hampshire - I can make them for myself & all my friends that I have bragged to for years about these tasty treats!!!
Utterly the most amazing fried dough recipe I've ever come across. The variations I can do with the dough is endless. Like most I made my first batch as instructed and the outcome was amazing. Because there was such a large portion of dough from this recipe I divided it into 3 portions for experimentation. I rolled out the second portion and used a cookie cutter to cut out some shapes which I left to rest on a tray covered. The third batch I rolled out very thin (because of my brother whining of one he ate at carnivals), about half a cm and fried it as the original, sprinkled powder sugar and ready to go. It was crispier and less hollow. NOW! the most amazing, take the cookie cutted dough and fry those till golden brown (I did save it last to give it time to rise a bit about 30 mins), glazed, and powdered some. Instantly The most amazing doughnuts!! Better than Timhortons! Wasn't even looking for a doughnut recipe. My hubby loved them. Everything disappeared instantly. Highly recommended dough recipe over other. This is a sure keeper! I also tried with plain all-purpose flour for a wonderful lighter fluffier texture. Best eatten hot/warm! Note: I fried everything at 300-325 degrees.
WOW! Better than those in Ottawa at the Farmer's Market. Now We can have them anytime we want. So deliscious and addictive. The kids wanted a sweet treat so we decided to whip these up for desert. They gobbled them up .Making them again and again!!!
Rolled them out like others suggested, but had a lot of trouble getting the sugar to stick. And no matter how thick they were rolled or the heat of the oil, these were extremely crispy. Just not my cup of tea...
This was fantastic. The kids loved rolling out the dough and of course, putting the toppings on later. Someone asked about freezing: I froze a few samples, they were great. Thaw at room temperature, pop in a 300 degree oven and when they are the desired temperature, remove (for us, this was just a few minutes). We set up a "toppings buffet" and served them with Nutella, our homemade jams, M&Ms, peanuts, trail mix: you get the idea. Our family loved that they each got their own, as when we go to the fair we buy it as a treat and share.
We are a Canadian family living overseas and my son had to do a home country presentation. He asked me to make beaver tails! Thankfully I found this recipe. They are awesome. Nice and thin. I used only whole wheat flour. I halved the recipe so 3 cups of flour and one egg. Turned out perfectly. Everyone loved them at school fantastic result.
Love this recipe, they are absolutely delicious!! When my family heard I was making them, I had both my sisters over, my kids and in all honesty they all said they tasted better than the one we purchase from beavertails store. I made minor changes and used regular flower, as well as added 2 tablespoons of vanilla extract to get rid of the yeast smell, worked out great.
I used to work at Beavertails in Ottawa when I was 15. For the reviewer who said she couldn’t get the sugar to stick, at Beavertails we always brush melted butter onto the pastry before dipping it in the pan of cinnamon sugar. There you go! Don’t miss this important step!
Living abroad it is always nice to be able to make something that can bring a little taste of home to us. We made this for the Multi-cultural lunch at the children's school and they were a HUGE hit. Thank you for the recipe and for making us the hit of the classroom! Next time we will be sure to add a few different toppings.
These were delicious! I ended up making my dough (letting it rise) and then sectioning it into 3 balls, wrapping each in saran wrap and freezing them to make later. To defrost, I put them into the fridge the day before to thaw and rolled them out thin and fried them the following day. For toppings, we did nutella with m&m's, and, cinnamon and sugar. Next time I wll spread a little melted butter before sprinkling the cinnamon and sugar to make it stick better. Great recipe!
When I was a kid my Mom would tear off bits of the bread dough and fry them up for us. We called them Dough Boys. She use to sort of just pull them into shape and they would have holes in them in places. We had them with butter, cinnamon sugar or icing sugar. Yummy
I loved this recipe, thank you for sharing ! I used 3 cups white flour and 2 cups whole wheat but did everything else accordingly. Sprinkled with cinnamon sugar then drizzled some homemade caramel sauce all over. Très bon !!! Merci ??
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.