Easy Nanaimo Bars
This is a popular cookie bar in Canada. This is however only one of many variations on this recipe.
I made these for a group gathering and most people loved them. The thing many liked was that, yes, they are incredibly rich, but this held them to a smaller piece with same level of sweet tooth satisfaction. The recipe may appear complicated but they really were easy to put together. I will make them again.
I found this to be a bit too sweet, although the other people who ate it thought it was very good. I would have used a different method for the topping, though.. mix the chocolate with cream, and it is easier to spread on top.
These are easy to make, and I liked the graham-walnut-chocolate base; I might use the cookie base for a cheesecake in the future. They are very sweet, so I cut them into 1-inch squares.
Probably the most decadent thing I have every made :D
Awesome... everyone wanted the recipe. Not something seen in the south..but now a new favorite!!!