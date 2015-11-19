Easy Nanaimo Bars

7 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a popular cookie bar in Canada. This is however only one of many variations on this recipe.

By CINDERW

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 pieces
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grease a 9x9-inch square pan. Melt 1/2 cup butter in a saucepan over low heat, and stir in cocoa mix, vanilla extract, and egg. Whisk together until the mixture thickens, about 1 minute (do not boil); remove from heat and stir in graham cracker crumbs, 1 cup coconut, and walnuts. Mix well, and press into the bottom of the prepared pan. Chill the crust for about 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Place the cream cheese into a mixing bowl, and beat with an electric mixer until smooth and fluffy. Beat in the milk, vanilla pudding mix, and confectioners' sugar to make a spreadable, creamy mixture. If mixture is too stiff to spread easily, add more milk, 1/2 teaspoon at a time. Spread the filling in an even layer over the crust, and return to refrigerator. Chill until firm, about 1 hour.

  • Melt milk chocolate and 1 tablespoon of butter in a saucepan over very low heat, stirring constantly until the mixture is smooth and well combined. Spread the topping evenly over the vanilla layer, and refrigerate about 1/2 hour, until the topping is firm but not hard. Cut into bars, then return to refrigerator to finish chilling, at least 1/2 hour more. Serve cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
285 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 35.6g; fat 15.1g; cholesterol 34.7mg; sodium 188mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/17/2022