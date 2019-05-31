Minty Nanaimo Bars
Finally found my copy of this; it's so easy to make!
These are good, but a little too minty for me and my kids. The hubster loved them though. I will make these again, but cut down on the mint flavouring a little.
Did not work at all. Way to minty. Centre was too soft, melted. Chocolate topping was impossible to spread and then hardened into a rock.
On the rare occasion I make Nanaimo bars but when I do it is a minty one. The difference in mine is that I substitute creme de menthe liqueur for the milk and omit peppermint extract.
This was delectable, especially the filling, and a great way to use up some mint chocolate chips that were on sale. Per another reviewer on this site, I substituted vanilla cook-and-serve (NOT INSTANT) pudding mix for the custard powder.
This turned out amazingly delicious....Will make it every year for my Christmas treats for sure.
SO SO SO Yummy!