Baked-Bottom Nanaimo Bars
Eat these right away and serve it like a cobbler -- or chill, cut into small rectangles, and enjoy them out of hand.
Eat these right away and serve it like a cobbler -- or chill, cut into small rectangles, and enjoy them out of hand.
Great recipe. While waiting for a ferry in British Columbia (we went through the San Juan Islands) my husband and I purchased the last Nanaimo bar in the small concession stand. It was our first experience with the Nanaimo bar & I fell in love with it. I was very excited to find this recipe and can now introduce my U.S. friends to the Nanaimo bar.Read More
I don't think this is a Nanaimo bar. The ingredients are similar, but the layers and the consistency are all wrong. The chocolate layer should be on top, not over the crust. The sweet creamy layer should be like very thick frosting, not pudding, and coconut (optional) belongs in the crust, not sprinkled on top.Read More
Great recipe. While waiting for a ferry in British Columbia (we went through the San Juan Islands) my husband and I purchased the last Nanaimo bar in the small concession stand. It was our first experience with the Nanaimo bar & I fell in love with it. I was very excited to find this recipe and can now introduce my U.S. friends to the Nanaimo bar.
Ok so this was DELISH!! I rated it a 4 only because I modified it for what I had on hand. I didn't have any nuts and really don't care for coconuts so I just added an extra 1/2 cup of graham cracker crumbs to the crust. an I only had the small boxes of pudding on hand so I just used two (actually one French Vanilla and one Banana Creme was yummy!) and then added another 1/2 cup milk. I also made this in a 8x12 glass dish and it turned out perfect. There is enough butter in it that I did not grease the dish and it still cut and served just fine. I will DEFINITELY make this again!! I can see my daughter who does not enjoy cake requesting this as the new birthday treat!!!
I don't think this is a Nanaimo bar. The ingredients are similar, but the layers and the consistency are all wrong. The chocolate layer should be on top, not over the crust. The sweet creamy layer should be like very thick frosting, not pudding, and coconut (optional) belongs in the crust, not sprinkled on top.
My daughter & I made this recipe in a tart pan and it turned out beautifully. I don't think I would want to try eating it out of hand due to the pudding making it extremely messy. It was yummy, and we would make it again! My daughter even said it was 'better than some cupcakes' she had eaten. Thanks for an easy recipe--I'd make it as a tart again ; ) *I did toast the coconut prior to sprinkling it over the top.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections