Baked-Bottom Nanaimo Bars

Ok so this was DELISH!! I rated it a 4 only because I modified it for what I had on hand. I didn't have any nuts and really don't care for coconuts so I just added an extra 1/2 cup of graham cracker crumbs to the crust. an I only had the small boxes of pudding on hand so I just used two (actually one French Vanilla and one Banana Creme was yummy!) and then added another 1/2 cup milk. I also made this in a 8x12 glass dish and it turned out perfect. There is enough butter in it that I did not grease the dish and it still cut and served just fine. I will DEFINITELY make this again!! I can see my daughter who does not enjoy cake requesting this as the new birthday treat!!!