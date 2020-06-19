Baked-Bottom Nanaimo Bars

5 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Eat these right away and serve it like a cobbler -- or chill, cut into small rectangles, and enjoy them out of hand.

By BAKER88

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr 45 mins
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 pieces
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter an 8x8-inch square baking pan.

  • In a large mixing bowl, beat unsalted butter with sugar with an electric mixer until very creamy, about 1 minute. Add the egg and cocoa powder, and beat until the ingredients are well mixed. Pour in the graham cracker crumbs, 1 cup coconut, and almonds, and beat on low speed until the ingredients are thoroughly combined. Press the mixture into the bottom of the prepared baking pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 12 minutes, and let the crust cool.

  • Melt chocolate chips with 3 tablespoons of butter in a saucepan over very low heat, stirring until well blended. Remove from the heat, allow to cool for several minutes, then spread the chocolate mixture over the crust in a smooth layer. Refrigerate the dish while you make the next layer.

  • Beat the pudding mix and milk in a mixing bowl with an electric mixer until the pudding is thick and smooth, about 2 minutes. Spread the pudding over the chocolate layer; sprinkle the dish with 1/4 cup coconut, cover loosely, and refrigerate until chilled and set, at least 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 27.4g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 35.3mg; sodium 220.5mg. Full Nutrition
