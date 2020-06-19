Canada Day Nanaimo Bar Cheesecake

This is a brilliant take on the classic Nanaimo Bar recipe. This version isn't as rich as the original recipe, which is great for someone like me who isn't a total fan of the bars (it's still rich as far as cheesecakes go, though). I chose to make this in a 9" springform pan for the classic good looks of a cheesecake, thus I halved the filling, but kept to the orginal scale for the crust and topping. I may not have crushed my cookies as much as the recipe intended, as there was just enough to cover the bottom of the pan. There was just enough ganache to top the cheesecake as well. Turned out very impressive looking on the serving table and was definitely enjoyed by all.