Canada Day Nanaimo Bar Cheesecake

The taste of a Nanaimo bar in a cheesecake! Can't get any better than this. Make in the jelly roll pan for serving a larger crowd. Result is thinner but still as tasty. (You will need to adjust baking time if you use the bigger pan.)

By jowolf2

Recipe Summary

cook:
40 mins
additional:
3 hrs 30 mins
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Stir together the cookie crumbs, melted butter, pecans, and coconut in a bowl until the mixture is well combined. Press into the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish, and refrigerate while making filling.

  • Beat cream cheese, sugar, and custard powder in a large bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy, and beat in eggs, 1 at a time, beating each until fully incorporated before adding the next. Layer the filling over the crust.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the center is almost set, about 40 minutes. Refrigerate the cheesecake until fully cold, at least 3 hours.

  • Melt the semisweet chocolate in a saucepan over very low heat with the cream, and stir until the mixture is smooth and well blended. Pour the chocolate mixture over the cheesecake, spread with a spatula to cover the middle layer, and refrigerate until the topping is firm, 15 to 20 minutes. Serve cold. Store leftovers in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
480 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 32.8g; fat 36.9g; cholesterol 133.5mg; sodium 294.3mg. Full Nutrition
