Sunshine Coast-Style Nanaimo Bars
Nanaimo bars with a blackberry twist; they take a while to be ready to eat, but are well worth the wait.
Nanaimo bars with a blackberry twist; they take a while to be ready to eat, but are well worth the wait.
Addictive! In order not to squeeze out all the custard when cutting it, I precut the chocolate layer while the chocolate was still soft and then let it harden in the fridgeRead More
This was my first experience with Nanaimo Bars, and I'm not sure whether these are classified as a bar cookie or a candy. They seem like candy to me---judging by the amount of sugar. My finished product came out looking very attractive. I cut the bars into small squares, and tried one. The first bite made every tooth in my head ache. Also, I'm not sure that 1/4 cup of blackberries is enough, as I really couldn't taste them in the filling. I also found that 5 squares of chocolate was sufficient to make the glaze. I do think it is great that folks in the Nanaimo area have a "treat" that they are known for and that they enjoy. I would encourage them to try this recipe and post their comments. Just because it was too sweet for my taste doesn't mean that others wouldn't enjoy this.Read More
This was my first experience with Nanaimo Bars, and I'm not sure whether these are classified as a bar cookie or a candy. They seem like candy to me---judging by the amount of sugar. My finished product came out looking very attractive. I cut the bars into small squares, and tried one. The first bite made every tooth in my head ache. Also, I'm not sure that 1/4 cup of blackberries is enough, as I really couldn't taste them in the filling. I also found that 5 squares of chocolate was sufficient to make the glaze. I do think it is great that folks in the Nanaimo area have a "treat" that they are known for and that they enjoy. I would encourage them to try this recipe and post their comments. Just because it was too sweet for my taste doesn't mean that others wouldn't enjoy this.
Addictive! In order not to squeeze out all the custard when cutting it, I precut the chocolate layer while the chocolate was still soft and then let it harden in the fridge
A little soggy if the berries arn't dried.
Like all Nanaimo bars, this one is crazy sweet. But the bittery tang of the chocolate base helps, and the ganache on top helps too. Best bet is to cut each bar into 4 pieces! A little bite will satisfy where a big bar might be too much. Very delicious in small amounts.
Sweet tooth? This will satisfy it! A co-worker made these and shared with us. Layers of rich creaminess. I like the nutty, chocolate base layer, and the blueberries provided a nice hint of fruit. This will get me through the afternoon. Lovely treat!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections