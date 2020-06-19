Sunshine Coast-Style Nanaimo Bars

This was my first experience with Nanaimo Bars, and I'm not sure whether these are classified as a bar cookie or a candy. They seem like candy to me---judging by the amount of sugar. My finished product came out looking very attractive. I cut the bars into small squares, and tried one. The first bite made every tooth in my head ache. Also, I'm not sure that 1/4 cup of blackberries is enough, as I really couldn't taste them in the filling. I also found that 5 squares of chocolate was sufficient to make the glaze. I do think it is great that folks in the Nanaimo area have a "treat" that they are known for and that they enjoy. I would encourage them to try this recipe and post their comments. Just because it was too sweet for my taste doesn't mean that others wouldn't enjoy this.

Read More