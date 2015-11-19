Mint Nanaimo Bars
An easy dessert!
Very Easy to make. For the topping I did half a cup milk chocolate chips and a half a cup mint chocolate chips.Read More
My son loves Minty Nanaimo Bars, I chose this recipe because it did not have coconut or nuts in the base which Nanaimo Bars traditionally have but we don't like them that way! I used green paste colouring for the liquid, reduced the butter in the topping to 2 tbsps from 1/4 cup and topped up the cup of chips for the topping with semi sweet as I did not have enough. I do not refrigerate the bars after I add the topping as I find them too hard to cut, I put them in a Tupperware container overnight then cut for nicer edges. #Allrecipesallstarscanada #Christmasbaking #FacelessNoMore