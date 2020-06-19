Grandma Chase's Nanaimo Bars
Different from other Nanaimo recipes, it contains NO coconut. It was given to my mother in the 1970's by her mother-in-law.
Different from other Nanaimo recipes, it contains NO coconut. It was given to my mother in the 1970's by her mother-in-law.
Thanks Grandma Chase, this is a great recipe! My family LOVED them. I added red food colouring to the middle layer in celebration of Canada Day! I also replaced the walnuts with coconut (Sorry, but it just isn't that classic Canadian dessert without it). I will definitely make these again!Read More
I used coconut instead of nuts because my husband cannot eat nuts. I thought these bars were just okay. There wasnt anything wrong with the recipe, it turned out just like the picture. The flavor of the bars were not to my liking. I doubt that I would ever make these again. Its still sitting in my frig and no one is eating it.Read More
Thanks Grandma Chase, this is a great recipe! My family LOVED them. I added red food colouring to the middle layer in celebration of Canada Day! I also replaced the walnuts with coconut (Sorry, but it just isn't that classic Canadian dessert without it). I will definitely make these again!
I've eaten a lot of nanaimo bars in my life and most are far too sweet for my liking, this one is definitely tastes much lighter with the sugar which i appreciated. I did miss the coconut but the walnuts were a nice substitute. Although i like the taste of dark and rich chocolate i found the top layer too cocoa-y tasting. Overall i enjoyed the bar but longed for a bit more sweetness, but possibly just because im used to them being overpoweringly sweet. On the other hand my bars looked AMAZING, i made sure to let the top layer get extra cool before spreading and they were absolutely flawless in every layer, very tidy and professional looking!
I used coconut instead of nuts because my husband cannot eat nuts. I thought these bars were just okay. There wasnt anything wrong with the recipe, it turned out just like the picture. The flavor of the bars were not to my liking. I doubt that I would ever make these again. Its still sitting in my frig and no one is eating it.
yummy..easy to make and the kids love it!!!
Wow!! These are fantastic!! I thought my husband was going to melt into a puddle. Easy to make, but you need to watch it when heating stuff, make sure you don't scorch anything.
This is a great recipe; easy to follow and easily enjoyed by many! I would say that this recipe is not made to fill the 9X13 pan, it fit better in a 9x9.
This is wonderful but our family calls it an eclair cake.
My family and I are Canadian, but live in California. My father requested Nanaimo Bars for Father's Day, since it had been many years since he last had one. Made this recipe for him and he LOVED them (the rest of us too)!
Fabulous recipe Grandma Chase! I like this recipe much better without the coconut. They however are very rich and need to be cut into small pieces. Thanks for posting a new summer go to recipe.
I did not have walnuts so I used sweetened coconut flakes. It was delicious! I think I should have beaten the butter before add the other ingredients into the filling so that it could be smoother. I had trouble putting the chocolate mixture on top and it seemed like there wasn’t enough chocolate. Next time I will make it in a smaller pan so that there is enough chocolate and the other layers are thicker too because they seemed to thin. Delish!
I started making this recipe 5 years ago for a friend who hates coconut but loves Nanaimo bars. (Funnily, I'd told him inadvertently that the bars always have coconut in the bottom layer, which he didn't know before. He stopped eating them and I felt guilty so found some I could make w/o the coconut.) Now I make them every year for his bday. I was just refreshing my memory of this recipe and want to tell you that these are delicious. I have had many Nanaimo bars and these are my favorite. The pan recommendation is too small, but I double the recipe and make it in the recommended 9x13. Otherwise you need a smaller pan. They are better when thicker...and with a thicker layer of chocolate on top! Yum. So happy it's his bday again.
I followed directions but made more chocolate for the top layer. It was marvelous . Every one loved it.
Very good and uncomplicated recipe for Nanaimo bars. My husband is Canadian so make these for him every Christmas and he loves them. Only thing I change is o
I like using combination of coconut and nuts for the bottom layer. for the top layer mix with peanut butter with the chocolate chips.
First time making nanaimo bars, this recipe was simple to follow, and turned out amazingly!
I have made this several times. I double the filling for a 9x13 pan and I have experimented with different flavors of pudding. My husbands favorite was when I used the "white chocolate" flavor. I added a little Hershey's to change the color to chocolate for something different. Wonderful recipe!
It was delicious and so very sweet. I have a kid who is allergic to chocolate, so I substituted carob. It worked very well. I might reduce the sugar a bit next time.
I just made these for my family. Like what another reviewer said, I found it a little difficult to spread the bottom mixture into a 9"x13" pan, it's doable but not easy. The middle layer: I have made Nanaimo bars before using custard powder so I was reluctant to try these with pudding mix. I tasted it and added more because it just tasted like icing to me. If I were to make these again I would deffinately increase the chocolate topping by at least half as this too was nearly impossible to spread, it ended up swirling into the middle layer because it was so sparce to spread.All that being said, my husband & 4 kids all love these...and that's what really matters!!
this was awesome my family loved it!
This is it!!! YIPPEE!!! Thank you so much!!!! I've been looking everywhere for this exact recipe, my Great Aunts recipe for these Nanaimo bars ( I lost the recipe in the move and my Aunt called them "Chocolate Buttercream Bars")! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe!! Now I will never be without this family tradition!!
Yum! Love nanaimo bars
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections