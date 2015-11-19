Irish Toast
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 376.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 13.2g 26 %
carbohydrates: 46.9g 15 %
dietary fiber: 1.8g 7 %
sugars: 5.8g
fat: 12.4g 19 %
saturated fat: 6.3g 31 %
cholesterol: 144.3mg 48 %
vitamin a iu: 398.7IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 6.1mg 47 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 8 %
vitamin c: 0.2mg
folate: 127.9mcg 32 %
calcium: 53.3mg 5 %
iron: 3.4mg 19 %
magnesium: 25.5mg 9 %
potassium: 144.9mg 4 %
sodium: 593.6mg 24 %
thiamin: 0.4mg 42 %
calories from fat: 111.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved