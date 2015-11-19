Irish Toast

A great Sunday brunch item for the adult palate. Serve with Irish Coffee for the full effect. Your taste buds will want to dance the Irish jig!

By sandhockey

prep:
5 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut the bread into 12 slices. In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, Irish whiskey, Irish cream liqueur, and vanilla extract until well blended.

  • Heat some of the butter in a skillet over medium heat until the butter is hot and the foam has disappeared. Press each bread slice into the egg mixture, then fry in the hot skillet until nicely browned on both sides, about 2 minutes per side. Add more butter to skillet as needed. Brush each slice with butter, and sprinkle with confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
377 calories; protein 13.2g; carbohydrates 46.9g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 144.3mg; sodium 593.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (13)

Reviews:
Airisaiia
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2010
Awesome flavor! These were perfect for our Patty's day breakfast. I followed the recipe except some leprechauns turned ours green! My kids loved them and my husband said they melted in his mouth. These will definitely be tradition for us from now on. I served them with breakfast sausage, white cheddar cream eggs, and homemade hash browns. Thank you for a great recipe. Read More
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
06/29/2011
I LOVE this recipe! It was just sooo yummy and my roommate loved it as well. Perfect topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream syrup was a bit too sweet and rich for my taste.:) Read More
mishi
Rating: 4 stars
11/02/2010
i loved this my husband reccommends 1/2 the whisky next time. Read More
Anastasia Dunlop
Rating: 5 stars
06/22/2014
I added a splash of milk because I don't like my french toast too eggy. Also I didn't have confectioner's sugar so when I put the toast on the griddle I sprinkled a little turbinado sugar and nutmeg on the face-up side and when I flipped it the sugar caramelized so the toast had a lovely flavor and crunch. This was delicious - the best French toast I've ever made! Read More
Funliven
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2013
Thank you sandhockey for a wonderful and perfect recipe. This was absolutely delicious. Made it for Sunday brunch and the next day for Monday dinner. I did not change a thing. Read More
Candace Gallagher
Rating: 5 stars
05/11/2017
Simple and absolutely delicious just as written. I topped it with fresh blackberries and a sprinkle of powdered sugar and served with pure maple syrup. Brilliant!:) Read More
Susan Jean Rowe
Rating: 5 stars
03/24/2019
Excellent! Read More
Christine C
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2019
I made it for St Patrick s Day breakfast. Quick easy and excellent with the soft taste of Baileys Read More
