Home Made Top Tarts!

Everyone I work with LOVED these! I made some with Strawberry Preserves, and some with Apricot Preserves, both were fabulous. I also left the pie crust round and just cut these into wedges, which works just as well, and everyone thought the pie slice shape was cute. On the frosting... I did some major tweaking. I made more of a glaze then a frosting, after people said the frosting was a little too sweet. I used milk, powdered sugar, almond extract & some Sweet Cream flavored coffee creamer, plus a small dab of butter. I brought all of this to a roiling boil, stiring constantly so the milk wouldn't scald. Let it boil for a few minutes to thicken... it gets to a light syrupy texture. I put a thin coat on each pastry. This glaze never hardened, and was a little sticky, even two days later, but everyone liked that about it. I think the almond toned down some of the sugary sweetness, and because it was a glaze only it was more of a compliment to the fruit flavor, it didn't compete at all. I tried making a maple brown sugar... but the mixture melted out in the baking... will report back if I figure out how to make this flavor correctly. (was a really yummy oops though!) Will DEFINATELY be using this recipie again.