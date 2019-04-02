Home Made Top Tarts!

This is an easy pop tart recipe. I didn't think anything could be better than a toasted store-bought pastry tart in the morning — until I made these. Very, very easy to make! Kids (and adults) love them!

By kellweeeeezy

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 tarts
  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Unroll pie crusts, place on a lightly floured work surface, and roll slightly with a rolling pin to square the edges. Cut each crust into 8 equal-sized rectangles.

  • Place about 2 teaspoons strawberry jam in the center of 8 squares. Spread jam out to within 1/4-inch of the edge. Top each with another pastry square and use a fork to crimp together, sealing in jam. Use a knife to trim pastries, if desired. Transfer filled pastries to the prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges are lightly golden brown, about 7 minutes. Allow to cool on the baking sheets.

  • Stir together confectioners' sugar, milk, and vanilla extract in a bowl to make a spreadable frosting. Spread cooled tarts with frosting and sprinkle with colored sugar.

Per Serving:
398 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 60.8g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 255mg. Full Nutrition
