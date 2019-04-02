Home Made Top Tarts!
This is an easy pop tart recipe. I didn't think anything could be better than a toasted store-bought pastry tart in the morning — until I made these. Very, very easy to make! Kids (and adults) love them!
Simple, good recipe. The kids really enjoyed helping and eating these. I do recommend, however that you wet the edge of the bottom pastry sheet before topping and sealing it, to ensure a good seal and prevent leaks.
I've been making homemade pop tarts for years. Smitten Kitchen has a recipe for the dough published that adds egg to the dough that really knocks these out of the park. "regular" pie crusts are awesome in a pinch but I think you'll be surprised if you try it. Instead of jam which is rather loose for this sort of thing, go for fruit concentrates or heat and thicken the jam with a bit of corn starch. Nut butters make another really great filler for these and avoid all the unnecessary sugar from the frosting. A light dusting of sugar gets the job done.
So much fun to make! I used the French Pastry Pie Crust recipe by TJ and some of my sister's homemade grape jelly, and didn't frost them. I wish I had poked holes in the top of them with a fork though, because the jelly spurted out some toward the end of baking time. Great recipe.
These were DELICIOUS! I didn't have pie crust on hand and I only had whole wheat flour, so I used the recipe for "Basic Flaky Pie Crust" by stephanie and they were still great! My kids had a blast making them with me and they made for a great afternoon treat and not much mess either. :) Thanks for sharing!!
Great recipe! This was so much fun to do with my niece. It produced great results and tasted really good too. The icing was a bit on the sweet side, but that's kinda how I remember pop-tarts being. Maybe that's why my mom didn't let me have that many of them for breakfast....
Better then poptarts which I can't stand. But, I think they would be even better with a pie filling. You do need to add a good glaze onto them.
Kids flipped for this. We had a blast this morning making these. We used both strawberry preserves and blackberry-currant jam. This was a VERY special treat. NOTE: I would like to try this with a homemade pie crust and really send it through the roof, flavor-wise. Frosting was quite sweet. Might use one with a little lemon juice to ofset the sweetness.
So easy! We just cut our pie crust into 8 "slices" per crust and poked holes in the top crust with a fork. We didn't bother with the icing as it was so yummy by itself!
These were delicious! Very easy to make. I didn't worry about squaring up my dough. I just rolled both doughs out slightly, folded them in half, and then cut each into 4 pieces. Carefully unfold, fill, wet edges slightly and seal. This way the halves match up perfectly with their matching piece. I'm only rating it 4 stars because the baking time was way off. I had to bake mine more like 10-11 minutes. I also only used about 1 cup of powdered sugar, which made plenty of frosting for all 8 tarts. The kids loved them. Made half strawberry and half raspberry. Yum!
This is a genius idea! Mine turned out great but the concept is perfect for a savory pocket as well. I made small round pockets with cream cheese, pesto and pepperoni and they were amazing! You could also do cream cheese and pickled jalapeno for an easy play on a jalapeno popper. Also, if you can get your hands on some Goya fruit paste (we used mango) that eliminates anything squeezing out during baking since it's much more dense than jam. I will be making these time and time again; I'm sure of it!
Wow!! I made my own pie crust recipe and used more jelly in the middle, but no icing. It didn't need it, but I'm sure it's a nice addition. These are even better than the kind you buy. Not nearly as dense! I'll make these again with other flavors! Thanks!
Very simple and quite good. I think I'd use more jelly next time. I also only made 1/2 the frosting and that was the perfect amount to have none left over.
I have to eat sugar free which means a really miss pop tarts! i've made these with sf jam and skipped the topping, perfect fix! :)
These came out better than I expected. The recipe is super easy and I will make it again. The only I change I'll make next time is to try a different frosting. I found the one in this recipe to be way too sweet. They probably would be plenty yummy plain too.
Yum-O!!!! I made frosting with a little lemon juice in place of some of the milk to make the frosting less sweet. It worked. Very good. I only used one cup of sugar,1 tbsp milk, 1tsp vanilla, and a squirt or two of lemon juice. Thanks for sharing!
These are awesome! A few weeks ago I was looking on this site for a breakfast pastry recipe and couldn't find one. I happened to run across this one randomly today and got so excited! I scratch made my favorite pie crust and used Apple Butter in some and Strawberry Jam in some for the filling (we liked the strawberry the best). I added the filling generously and baked for 9 minutes. I did not find them messy like some other reviewers. Perhaps because I made sure to pinch and roll the edges together with my fingers before using my fork to press the design. This recipe is a great way to use up leftover crust. I will definitely be making these again! (95)
I had some store bought crust in my fridge and was eager to test this out. Nice concept, regrettably these were not a hit in our house. The crust lacks the flavor of pop tart crust.
I made these this morning, they look like they take a lot of work, but they are very simple. I use Knotsberry Farm seedless strawberry jam for the center. I also chose to make 6 large or full size "top tarts" which worked out well. When I tasted them, I wasn't expecting the pie crusts to be so flaky. I used Pillsbury pie crusts, but after a few bites the taste grew on me more. I also cut the icing recipe in half and I there was enough to graciously ice each "top tart." They would be neat to bring to a brunch or morning potluck.
You can buy frozen toaster pop tarts that are as good. Much less time too.
These are very good. I used blackberry jam and Nutella in them. I did not use the frosting but I am going to try on some. The one thing I changed was I had to cook a little longer.
These are terrific! I got a little jiggy with it and tried a rhubarb/blackberry jelly I picked up at Frankenmuth, and also grape jelly because we're not too fond of strawberry jelly. The family ate them up!
Yum! - the kids loved this and it was fun to make with my daughter - she especially loved sealing the edges with a fork and eating them! I made them with the French Pastry Pie Crust from this site, using half whole wheat flour and butter (didn't have shortening on hand). I used a low sugar strawberry jam and used about a tablespoon because of one review that said it could use more. This was a good amount. Next time I am going to try to make a large batch to freeze prior to baking for a great treat to have on hand. Thanks for the recipe!
these were great! I used my own pie crust and blackberry fruit spread with no sugar added. Also, I didn't do the frosting. I made them WAY too big - I will definitely shrink them down next time.
REALLY Good! I used some left over icing I had in the fridge. Also just stuck to the strawberry preserves. My husband even liked them.
I had issues sealing the dough but that's my fault. these are easy and good and the kids liked helping. I used Polaner all fruit but will try jam next time.
I'm only giving these 4 stars because they were really messy to make. They were also messy to eat the next day when I put them in the microwave to heat them up. I took the advise of other reviewers and they were still quite messy, and the bake time took way more then 7 mins. I only made half the frosting because I only made 6 pop tarts. I will say they tasted better then the pop tarts from the store and that is why I gave them 4 stars although if I judged just on taste it would have gotten 5 stars. I will make these again but probably not to often.
So yummy, and such a good idea. I used a pie crust from this site and it worked out great. I did have to cook them much longer than 7 minutes to get them at all golden in color. We also tried some with chocolate chips inside and while they didn't totally melt the kids didn't mind.
I will never buy pop tarts again!! very easy, filled mine with raspberry jam, nutella, and apple butter which I added some diced apples to...soooo good thank you so much for sharing....***as for the glaze I used a fork to drizzle a little on, it really doesn't need to be caked on, in this case a little bit goes along way. Next time I will just melt some vanilla frosting in the microwave to drizzle.. thank you so much
Awesome idea! I loved making it, very easy. We live in China, have hawthornberries in season right now. So I used my homemade hawthornberry jam inside, which is kind of sour & sweet, turned out beautifully! So easy to do. My daughter loves it. Great breakfast/snack item
Was looking for a fun activity when my grandkids came over last week and this was it. They loved putting their "combos" together, baking and of course decorating. I was able to use up bits and pieces of sprinkles, jimmys and other leftover decorations from my Christmas baking much to their delight and squeals.
Nice pastries--and so easy. I made just one of these to use up some pie dough leftover from a pie, and I skipped the icing and sprinkles since I'm not a fan of frosted Pop Tarts. Perhaps because it was homemade, I had to cook a few minutes longer for a total of 10 mins, but that's no big deal. I'll make again when I have extra pie dough--or perhaps I'll make when I want Pop Tarts and we don't have any in the cupboard. thanks for the recipe!
Yummy! I used the French Pastry Pie Crust from this site. These are adorable if you take cookie cutters and stack the shapes onto of each other. So good.
Delicious and oh so easy! I had pie crust that needed to be used ASAP, so I decided to give these a whirl. I used blackberry jam, because it's all I had on hand, but I'm sure that didn't change the perfect results. I think these would be great with any kind of jam! Me and my little guy had fun making them and decorating them. I did cut the frosting (which is sweet, but not overly) in half which still made plenty to frost all of them. These will definitely be a keeper in our house. Thanks for sharing the awesome recipe.
Everyone I work with LOVED these! I made some with Strawberry Preserves, and some with Apricot Preserves, both were fabulous. I also left the pie crust round and just cut these into wedges, which works just as well, and everyone thought the pie slice shape was cute. On the frosting... I did some major tweaking. I made more of a glaze then a frosting, after people said the frosting was a little too sweet. I used milk, powdered sugar, almond extract & some Sweet Cream flavored coffee creamer, plus a small dab of butter. I brought all of this to a roiling boil, stiring constantly so the milk wouldn't scald. Let it boil for a few minutes to thicken... it gets to a light syrupy texture. I put a thin coat on each pastry. This glaze never hardened, and was a little sticky, even two days later, but everyone liked that about it. I think the almond toned down some of the sugary sweetness, and because it was a glaze only it was more of a compliment to the fruit flavor, it didn't compete at all. I tried making a maple brown sugar... but the mixture melted out in the baking... will report back if I figure out how to make this flavor correctly. (was a really yummy oops though!) Will DEFINATELY be using this recipie again.
Super easy to do! Kids and adults enjoy for a special breakfast treat! Very important to remember notto overfill the pockets. If they are bulging there is too much filling and it will seep out the edges when cooking. Delicious!
These were very easy and way better than the ones in a box.
These are not good at all!they were fun to make but not good!!
We did not care for this recipe. These are dry and fall apart when you try to eat them.
My kids thought I was amazing and I enjoyed making them with them. They tasted very yummy albeit sugary like the box kind (not that I mind and all but I don't buy them for that reason!). I had a hard time making the pie dough into a square so I just went with a few odd shaped ones. This is easy and tasted great. I did cut the ingredients in half for the icing and it was plenty of icing. Will make again for special times with my kids.
My two year old & I made these together! They are such a good idea...we did some grape & some brown sugar and cinnamon...I preferred the latter! Can't wait to experiment with the filling a bit, really good recipe to involve the kids, thanks so much for sharing!
These are so quick and easy to make. They taste great too. Actually just like store bought one's. We did not care for the frosting though. We have made them a few times and really dn't miss the frosting at all. Thanks for the recipe.
So easy and such a great treat. I simply used a can of white frosting and melted it in the microwave and poured it over the "pop tart." Add any sprinkles you have on hand, and I happened to have spring ones, which were really cute! I can see making individual ones as a special birthday treat at a party. Thanks for the recipe.
so cute and so yummy!! The first time we made them we added too much jam but they still turned out great. we tried a lot of different flavored jams; apple, strawberrty, apriocot, orange, we even used marshmellow puff and hot fudge to make a smores poptart. they were all wonderful. Thanks for the awesome recipie!
I made these for a Sunday brunch, and they were super easy, quick, and absolutely delicious - way better than Pop Tarts! I used blackberry jam as I didn't have strawberry, and decorated with store bought frosting as I didn't have confec. sugar on hand. Sprinkled with colored sugar, they were a huge hit! Thanks Kellweeeeezy!
These were really good. I used home made pastry & jam. My daughter tinted the icing blue for some added fun.. thanks for posting
these are SO GOOD and so easy! My husband loves them!
My 3 year old likes making these with me. I have also written to the Kellog company in the past asking for a lemony pop tart. I never got anywhere, now I can just do it myself!
These are so awesome and super easy to make. I would cut the glaze recipe in half though. I made it according to the recipe and I only needed less than half. It encouraged me to make another batch of the pop tarts though. lol
How awesome these turned out! THey looked like real poptarts! I probably could have used a tiny bit more jam... I used sugar free and couldnt notice a difference in taste. The icing was great too. The store was out of refrigerated crusts, so frozen pie dough works well after it is thawed too.
Very good. I made it with a home made whole wheat pie crust recipe and it was yummy. Thanks for the idea!
Wow, this was simple and so much better than the store bought pop up tarts. I had some trouble with mine but it was definite inexperience and mine looked a bit sad, but I took a pic of the best two. The jelly did run out when it was hot and made a mess in the pan, thank goodness for parchment paper! These cannot be heated in the toaster later like a store bought one that's for certain. I used frozen crust, but next time I would rather make my own from scratch or find a different pastry crust for this. Pie crust just tastes like pie crust especially when we tried these the next day cold. Mine took 9-10 minutes to get the right color. I had the temp set at 435* Thanks for the recipe!
Next time we are going to use a different dough and change up the icing as it just tasted off to us. Other than that these are easy to make and kid in the kitchen friendly.
This was a fun recipe. Well received at my house. Thanks.
I made my own crust (Ruth's Grandmother's Pie Crust). This uses a LOT of jam/jelly, so make sure you have a jar or two. I had the equivalent of one jar of apricot and grape jam/jelly(we liked the apricot better). I didn't make them all rectangular, some were more like strange triangles, and they were all very large. I didn't make the frosting, and it was sweet enough without it.
The kids loved making these. They are 3 and 5 and both did very well. Using the pie crusts made it easy. Can't wait to try different fillings.
I made these w/the 4H kids. They liked them. Frosting needed more milk, but they worked w/it.
Definately better than boughten Pop Tarts... a great way to use up old pie crust or to make for a snack... I think you could cut back on the frosting though maybe half would be fine because they taste good without frosting... I made raspberry I am sure you would make as many varieties as there are kinds of Pop Tarts... and are they ever good reheated in a toaster so much better than Pop Tarts
I made these using Stephanie's basic flaky pie crust recipe because I didn't have any of the store bought kind. I used corn starch and heat to thicken up some raspberry jam and while that was cooling I spread a little Nutella on each then spread the raspberry jam. I wet a finger and ran it around the edges of the crust one one side before closing. Then crimped with fork. I opted for no frosting on top and I loved them. My son preferred them sprinkled with powder sugar. Very yummy and a lot easier to make than I suspected.
Fun recipe to make. I have made these twice now. I had to bake mine for an extra 5 minutes for them to start turning brown. The frosting made way too much. I cut the frosting recipe in half the second time I made these and still had some left over. The frosted ones are super sweet. My husband preferred the pop tarts without any frosting at all. Tastes much better than store-bought!
We used homemade crust instead, but me and my high school aged boys had a great time making these and they were delicious! Lots of possibilities for fillings. Noms. :o)
These were easy to make and fun to eat! I didn't bother with the frosting, because I made them for grown ups, but I am sure kids would love the extra sweetness. Thanks for a fun recipe!
Wow! This is a really good idea, it's seems really easy to bake, and I'm a beginner myself, so I don't do anything to challenging, and this.... it looks great, my mother is not a big fan of pop tarts... i guess to her, they are pretty much junk, but homemade pop tarts... well that might just change her mind :). So... thanks for the recipe! :D
I did not care for this recipe. Not much flavor, and the frosting was way too sweet!
What a mess! Jam all over the baking sheet. I even put a little water on the edges to help seal them but no go. Oh well! Try again another day.
I love these! They were easy & so much better than pop tarts. BF said these are a winner...I definately want more of them.
A lot of Fun! Easy to make! Very Tasty!! Thank-You for sharing!!!!
Loved them, i made my own pastry for this but otherwise followed the recipe, they are so cute and taste really good, i gave them to my kids and all their friends and they loved them. Everyone was amazed that you could make homemade poptarts!!!!
This was amazing!!! My dad loves pop tarts, so I thought I'd try this and it was well worth it! I took somone's suggestion and poked holes on the top while they baked, I'm glad I did. The frosting mixture is going to be, and was really sticky and thick, so I added a splash more milk and it helped and wasn't too runny. I also put them in for about nine instead of seven minutes because they weren't browned yet, but by the end they were and were'nt overdone. This is my first time making these, so I used strawberry preserves and they're great! Very easy, but kind of time consuming. Delicious! Thank you for the recipe!
Convenient and easy. liked the recipe. used roll out pie dough which was not as good as homemade crust. want to try it with pillsbury next time. made it with my son and he enjoyed it
Very tasty and very easy plus super cute. Taste way better than pop tarts. I think next time I will drizzle with the frosting as it was just too sweet for my taste. Super keeper of a recipe!
really good, easy I think i will experiment with the filling
I normally use left over dough from making pies to make this stuff. Its so easy to make.
These were really simple to make and tasted great. I used raspberry jam for the filling, only made half the amount of frosting (which was plenty to frost them all) and used jasmine flavoring (from an asian food store) instead of vanilla, which gave them a more "adult" twist vs. regular pop tarts.
This is a perfect way to use up the jams I made over the summer. The icing made them ultra sweet and more like a dessert then a breakfast snack. Thanks for the idea.
very easy and yummy, only compaint is that the frosting was way to sweet. I ate a poptart before adding the frosting and it was so good.
I love this idea and they look too cute to eat! I had some extra pie crust in my fridge to use up and this was definitely a great way to use it! The only negative thing I have to say is some of mine opened up and leaked a bit while baking but they still tasted amazing and once topped with the icing and sprinkles they looked sooo cute! So much better than pop tarts, after eating these you wont want to eat a regular pop tart ever again lol
These came out SO good -- much better than the boxed variety. They are very sweet, though.
I made some smaller round ones and this recipe was amazing. We prefer these to original pop tarts. I do agree with another user that you need to wet the edges a little before sealing. It keeps the jam from oozing out the sides.
Used store bought crust and homemade strawberry freezer jam, super yummy!
Loved them! Tastes much better than store bought kind.
it was fine for how easy it was, my main complaint is no matter how i seal them or add holes, the strawberry jam always gets out, the flavor was ok too, nothing stood out much, but thats just my opinion, you may like it more
Yeah these are ok and certainly better for you than the prepackaged commercial pop tarts. We put raspberry jelly in the middle and they tasted pretty good. Rather than trying to manipulate a circular pie crust into a square, I just cut them into pizza shaped wedges which worked fine. Would I make again? Maybe. nothing spectacular at least considered spectacular in this household.
Our family loved these! I just folded each crust in half and cut into 4 wedges to avoid having to square anything. I also used a brown butter frosting and drizzled each wedge rather than frosting the entire piece. Delicious!
These were delicious, but the jelly was like molten lava when they where heated. Even microwaving them later it was too runny. Maybe I'll try with Nutella next time.
I had to add more milk to the glaze. These were very good, but not as good as I had anticipated. Maybe I needed to put more jam in? They were like little pies.
We enjoyed making this recipe at home. We took the advice of those who made their own crust. We also went with no frosting because the jam was sweet enough. We used foil and baked at 450 for 10min. Good times!!!
Made with left over pie dough from thanksgiving. Took about 10 minutes-my oven, not the recipe. Used all fruit spread instead of jelly. Did not frost as they were more than sweet enough. Next I am going to try with fried apples!
At my six-year-old's prompting, we made these using a can of leftover blueberry pastry filling, and they were delicious! We just used a Pillsbury pie crust. I used water to seal the edges before crimping them with a fork, and we pricked a few holes in the tops. Only four stars because I can't wrap my head around the cost and the nutrition facts.
Easy to make and tastes great!
These were yummy and easy to make! My kids loved helping! We made them with Smucker's Simply Fruit Strawberry Jam. We also made a couple with only almond butter. Amazing! Next time I'm going to try making an apple cinnamon filling.
These are good, does need icing though.
Used "French Pastery Pie Crust" from this site (which is awesome and makes a double pie crust that I use for all my other pies) and raspberry jam. Used 1/2 of the frosting ingredients listed which was enough. I recommend making sure your squares are all the same size so they match up and seal the edges with a bit of water so it seals. Had to bake mine for about 20 mins. until I got a golden color. They are good and I like that they are not full of all the ingredients in a boxed Pop Tart, but not sure it is work the work unless you really like piecrust filled with jam. If you like Pop Tarts make them though!
Pop tarts were once one of my favorite foods until I found out how horrible they are for you. This receipe is awesome!!!!
super easy and turned out amazing!! i brushed them with egg wash before going in the oven and they came out perfect. took 10 mins @ 425. dyed my icing blue and topped with sprinkles!!
this was very good and i want to try different filling or chocolate.
This was easy to make and pretty good. I only made 1/4 of the icing recipe and it was just the right amount. These tasted good but when I calculated the calories it comes to about 305 calories per tart. The packaged pop tarts are 200 each, for comparison. These are probably slightly healthier if you use organic, low sugar preserves but you are getting more calories. Just an FYI.
Super easy. Tasted better than I expected...and thankfully better than a regular pop-tart! We will make this again.
This recipe is very easy and tasty!!! I made my own pie crust and it turned out AWESOME!! The only thing that needs changed is that if you cook this at 450F it actually gets done in the 7 minutes as specified. Will definitely make this again!!!!
