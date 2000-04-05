Italian Spaghetti Sauce with Meatballs

This is a recipe I got from my mother years ago—it's great.

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings: 6
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
MEATBALLS
SAUCE

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine ground beef, bread crumbs, parsley, Parmesan, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, garlic powder and beaten egg. Mix well and form into 12 balls. Store, covered, in refrigerator until needed.

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, saute onion and garlic in olive oil until onion is translucent. Stir in tomatoes, salt, sugar and bay leaf. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer 90 minutes. Stir in tomato paste, basil, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and meatballs and simmer 30 minutes more. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 23g; fat 21.2g; cholesterol 77.4mg; sodium 1492.5mg. Full Nutrition
