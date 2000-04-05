Italian Spaghetti Sauce with Meatballs

I know I'm preaching to the choir here, but this was too awesome not to not leave feedback. Like others, I was a little hesitant to cook the meatballs without browning them first but I've always hated the process of browning the first because it takes constant attention and usually has to be in several batches. I don't regret not browning them one bit: they were tender and moist but still held together really well. That said about the delicious meatballs, the true star of the show is the sauce. It has such a fresh, bright flavor and nice chunky texture: I could eat it with a spoon like soup! AND, as a matter of fact, I've added it to soups, used it for lasagna, on homemade pizza and on top of ravioli. I'll never buy commercially prepared sauce again! I've made this at least six time since I originally made the spaghetti and meatballs two months ago. The ONLY change I made (and this is just personal preference) was to add a little oregano and a few flakes of red pepper for some kick. Thank you for sharing this great recipe!