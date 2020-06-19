Chicken French - Rochester, NY Style

I am from Rochester, and have had this meal out all over the place without realizing it is identified with the area. My kids have had it out and liked it, so I thought they would like it at home as well. I tried this recipe last week, and the whole family loved it. I even substituted Tofu for chicken for my wife who doesn't eat meat. Everyone was really pleased. I had no problem with the flour coating coming off. I suppose one could reverse the flour and the egg, but with the natural moisture of chicken, one does not need to. In fact, it is the egg coating sticking to the flour that gives it the special texture, (a little like a crepe coated chicken breast.) That is why every recipe I have seen for Chicken French calls for the dredging first and THEN the dipping in the egg mixture. The first time I followed the recipe, the coating stayed on very well. If the pan is not adequately coated with oil or is too hot, it might cause the coating to stick. Regardless, it is the sauce that really gives it the special flavor. I did not have dry white wine or sherry available, so I used cooking Marsala wine. Halfway between chicken Marsala and chicken French. I think that made it even better.