Chicken French - Rochester, NY Style

I'm the author of this recipe and just made this again tonight, to celebrate. Yes, the sauce can be doubled, especially if you'd like the sauce on the rice. As far as egg/cheese/sugar mixture goes. I've never had a problem with it sticking to the flour-dredged chicken. Not sure why it didn't work for Lavendertatoo. I figure if it worked for Julia Child, it should work for anyone.
Complete disaster. The flour/egg combination fell off of the chicken as it cooked. So basically we got plain chicken with browned omelette. I thought something seemed off when the recipe called for putting the flour on first and then putting on the egg mixture. I should have followed my gut instinct and done it the other way around. I will never make this again.
I'm the author of this recipe and just made this again tonight, to celebrate. Yes, the sauce can be doubled, especially if you'd like the sauce on the rice. As far as egg/cheese/sugar mixture goes. I've never had a problem with it sticking to the flour-dredged chicken. Not sure why it didn't work for Lavendertatoo. I figure if it worked for Julia Child, it should work for anyone.
I thought this was a very good version on chicken french. Living in Rochester there are slight variations to the recipe and taste but for the most part this hit the nail on the head. I would suggest using a white wine sauce if you want a lighter sauce. Also possibly doubling up on the sauce since there isn't alot. Next time I make this, I will be sure to make a double amount of sauce. Several people also take fresh lemons, slice them and saute them in the sauce as well for a more Lemony flavor. Overall, Great recipe. I also suggest pounding out the chicken. the thinner it is, the better for this recipe. At least in my opinion!
Very good! I live in Rochester and have ordered chicken french all over the city for years. I doubled the sauce, and used a bit more sherry and butter, that's just my taste. I also used chicken stock because I didn't have base. I deglazed the pan with the sherry before adding the rest of the sauce ingredients. I also like the chicken on the thin side, so I pounded it thin. Maybe the reviewer who had the problem with the coating didn't dust off all the extra flour? Great recipe, do you have one for greens and beans Roc style?!
Complete disaster. The flour/egg combination fell off of the chicken as it cooked. So basically we got plain chicken with browned omelette. I thought something seemed off when the recipe called for putting the flour on first and then putting on the egg mixture. I should have followed my gut instinct and done it the other way around. I will never make this again.
I LOVE Chicken French Live in Rochester and have tried it all over town. This is a very good Recipe. I myself Mix the Lemon Juice and sugar together and sweeten to taste. I cook the chicken as done in first part. For second part I use a Riesling or Chardonnay instead of Dry Sherry.I use a good quality Box wine.( Always nice to have some around for drinking.) Heat on Low/med heat. Add chicken to pan. Then add the Wine next Lemon/sugar mix. Next add good amount of Butter on top Cover When butter is melted Dish is done! Excellent Enjoy!
The only difference I made was to season the chicken directly instead of mixing in with the flour. This was a quick meal and it was delicious! My husband kept saying over and over that "this recipes is a hit!" Thanks!
Excellent!!! My family LOVES this recipe!! I add some of the dry sherry to the egg mixture for even more flavor and add artichoke hearts to the sauce at the end and serve over linguine with fresh grated parmesan!! YUMMM!!! Thank you!
Just like the restaurant! Was surprised at how nicely the egg batter stayed on the chicken breasts. I doubled the sauce, reduced the butter by half (I like this dish a bit on the lemony side) and added flour to thicken it a bit. Served over fettuccini. Delicious!
I've always used a similar recipe that carried a heavier base of olive oil. Trying to eat healthier, we tired this and it was voted a keeper! I add artichokes and cube the chicken into large pieces. Great flavor!
My 1st attempt at our Rochester NY signature dish! I must say ....i was impressed w/ myself! i followed the recipe pretty much to the T --except sauteed my chix in 1/2 EVOO and 1/2 butter. I tripled the sauce (6# of chix!) and used a pinot gregio in lieu of the sherry. alot of raves from family and guests...!!! also followed the recipe and used aritchokes....simply divine!!!! you ROCK rocgrandma!
My husband and I love Chicken French- and I am from Rochester, NY!! I have been looking for a recipe just like this- I never realized Chicken French was a Rochester thing, but I guess it is! I can't wait to make this.
I needed a quick dinner for Valentine's Day and this was it! I had another recipe that I'd used before but was never quite happy with it, so I came here to search for better one. And did I ever find it! I, too live in Rochester and didn't realize that Chicken French was a regional dish. I doubled the sauce and used the white wine I had in the pantry--DELICIOUS. Before tasting it, my 2 year old asked for "atchup" for his chicken...one bite and he forgot ALL about wanting ketchup. :-) I served it with basmati rice and steamed broccoli. I'm so glad to have found this recipe--we're having friends over for dinner in a few days and I'm going to make artichokes french for our appetizer. Thank you, rocgrandma!
My boyfriend is from the Rochester area & had been raving about Chicken French. (I'm from CA & had never heard of it.) Found this recipe and it was a HUGE hit with both of us!! I do think that slicing the breasts before breading would make it a little better, but it was absolutely delicious. Followed the recommendation of previous reviewers & doubled the amount of sauce. A WINNER!!
Loved this recipe! I did pound out the chicken and doubled the sauce which I poured over the linguine and added fresh parsley. I didn't have chicken base so I used vegetable stock. You do have to make sure your oil temp is hot enough before adding the chicken, or you will lose some of the egg mix and it will stick to the pan. Very tasty, my family enjoyed it with linguine,green beens, and garlic bread.
As a Midwesterner transplanted in Colorado for the last 13 years, I'd never even heard of Chicken French. I saw a recent review, scanned the recipe ingredients, and was immediately intrigued. I followed the recipe fairly closely, only deviating slightly by doing the dredge of flour/egg/flour and pan-frying the chicken just once. I also added both onion and garlic powders into the flour. After making the sauce, I simply spooned a bit over each piece before serving so I could preserve the slightly crunchy coating of the chicken. My only preference for next time is to slightly reduce the lemon juice (I used freshly squeezed). DH and 5 year-old DD ate this up. Served with roasted green beans (also an AR recipe) and wild rice, this was a deliciously filling Sunday dinner. Thanks for sharing this regional favorite.
I am from Rochester as well and have been looking for a chicken french recipe for a long time that is restaurant quality. I don't have to look any further. The only change I made was to use half sherry and half white wine in the sauce (I did not have enough sherry), and I used a touch of chicken stock in place of the chicken base as I did not have that on hand. Did not have any trouble with the coating staying on it came out perfect. Thanks so much for a wonderful recipe!!
From Rochester, so I didn't realize Chicken French was a Rochester thing. I love it and have always ordered it in restaurants! This was pretty good, but I would say that there isn't nearly enough sauce. I would 1.5X it, maybe even double it. Very good to have it again though!
I also live in Rochester as do many of the reviewers. The only thing I do differently is that I do not use any sugar. I also use about 1/2 cup chicken broth and 3/4 cup sherry so that we have extra to put over angel hair. I use gluten free flour instead of regular flour and don't add any salt or pepper because the stock is salty!
Very good. I added 8oz of chicken stock , artichoke hearts and mushrooms. once cooked I then melted mozzarella cheese over chicken and served over thin pasta. My attempt at a Knock off of a dish from the Dakota grill in Hilton Ny.
This recipe was great. I pounded the chicken thin, because that is how we like it. I dredged the chicken in flour, then the egg mixture, cooked it as directed, and it came out perfectly. You can't cut any corners or make substitutions on this part for it to work. I have tried making a healthier version before using broth or another liquid instead of frying the coating in oil and it just doesn't work- the flour and egg coating will simply fall off if you don't fry it in hot oil. You need a medium/med-high heat, real oil or butter (not a low fat substitute), only flip it once, and you may need to be careful about covering it- as this can lead to too much moisture being trapped in the pan. I used white wine (dry chardonnay) instead of sherry because that's what I had on hand. I also added some lemon zest and capers to the sauce. We served it with buttery mashed potatoes. Came out great!
Have made this several times since discovering it. It is exactly like the chicken French I remember from my days in Rochester. It's terrific and it's easy to make. Just make sure your chicken is all the same thickness. I prefer mine to be thin, so either butterfly your chicken breasts or pound them out to a uniform thickness.
Amazing! Upped garlic, didn't measure... But we love garlic! Used chicken tenders instead and better than bouillon as chicken base. Doubled sauce per other reviews. Delicious and easy to make! Highly recommend'
do NOT cook until no longer pink the first time. Should only have to cook for 3 or so minutes on each side first , then remove from pan, do the sauce, add the chicken back in. If you cook the first time til not pink you'll WAY over cook your chicken.
My family said "make it again!" The only things I did differently were to use the juice of one fresh lemon in place of the lemon juice - I mixed half with the beaten egg and half in the sauce. I dipped first in the egg/lemon and then in the flour mixture. I added a bit of flour and water mixture to thicken the sauce before returning the chicken to the sauce.
This recipe is fabulous! This replicates the chicken french you order out in town. In fact it's better than what most restaurants present. I trim the boneless breasts and pound them until they are an even 1/2 inch thick.To quicken the process I sometimes substitute seasoned pan searing flour before dipping in the egg wash. I use drinking sherry from a regional vineyard and fresh lemon juice and always double the sauce recipe. So grateful rocgrandma shared this! This is my husband's favorite meal!
This recipe is absolutely heavenly. I lived in Rochester, NY until 2003, and have not had chicken/artichokes french since, but have been craving it for years. Gave it a whirl tonight, and it is to die for. Even my picky husband ate it. I love it over rice or pasta. Definitely double the sauce. I also flour and egg drained, canned artichoke hearts to serve with the chicken. If you love lemon and butter, you must try this. You will not be disappointed!
Excellent recipe. Very flavorful. Use one teaspoon of vanilla extract because I did not have Sherry. I would highly recommend! I put the chicken in flou then egg mixture then flour again. That is how I make chicken fingers. Thanks for the recipe.
I'm from Rochester and this dish is spot on. One thing I note is that many of the recipes for this dish don't use garlic, but to me it is part of creating that perfect blend between the lemon, the garlic, the wine, and the butter. Often some recipes favor one over the others so for each individual it may vary. This recipe has the perfect balance of all. Another favorite in the area is Artichokes French using the same basic recipe but substituting the tender artichoke hearts.
I was a little skeptical using the egg as part of the breading, but this came out wonderful- a different twist on a chicken dish. I followed the recipe but added mushrooms b/c I had them on hand & thought it would add to the dish, which it did. The sauce was great, I did add extra lemon for an extra kick of juice. Will make many times again!
YAHTZEE!! If your familiar with Chicken French from the Rochester area, you can be sure that this is as good as it gets! After a few "failed" attempts, I finally got it right thanks to this recipe! Raving Fans! Thanks!
I am from Rochester, and have had this meal out all over the place without realizing it is identified with the area. My kids have had it out and liked it, so I thought they would like it at home as well. I tried this recipe last week, and the whole family loved it. I even substituted Tofu for chicken for my wife who doesn't eat meat. Everyone was really pleased. I had no problem with the flour coating coming off. I suppose one could reverse the flour and the egg, but with the natural moisture of chicken, one does not need to. In fact, it is the egg coating sticking to the flour that gives it the special texture, (a little like a crepe coated chicken breast.) That is why every recipe I have seen for Chicken French calls for the dredging first and THEN the dipping in the egg mixture. The first time I followed the recipe, the coating stayed on very well. If the pan is not adequately coated with oil or is too hot, it might cause the coating to stick. Regardless, it is the sauce that really gives it the special flavor. I did not have dry white wine or sherry available, so I used cooking Marsala wine. Halfway between chicken Marsala and chicken French. I think that made it even better.
I, like other reviewers, did not realize that Chicken French was a Roch-cha-cha thing! This recipe made, the BEST Chicken French I've ever had (if I do say so myself!). The only change is that I did double the sauce like others suggested. I served it with parmesan egg noodles and french cut green beans. What a delicious, quick, easy--yet fancy meal!
Amazing recipe! Yes, I'm from Rochester, NY, and they do make an awesome Chicken French! But it's hard to find a decent Chicken French on any recipe site. I'm so grateful for this recipe. Absolutely Amazing!!! I would NOT change a thing!
I too lived in Rochester for most of my life so was excited to find this recipe. It’s delicious. I made extra sauce to go on top of the rice I made, along with garlic, Parmesan asparagus as a side. My only changes were a little extra garlic, additional pepper in the sauce and tiny bit more lemon juice. Then just sprinkled a little corn starch to thicken it more. It was delicious!! I’ve pinned it and put it in my favorites. Will definitely be making again!!!
This recipe was amazing! 5 Stars!! I made it exactly as the recipe reads, other than I dredged my stick of butter in the flour mixture before melting it to make it thicker and I did double the sauce for pasta. My husband said, "that was like restaurant dinner!" I agree that chicken french is a hard recipe to master and most don't compare to dishes from the Rochester area! This one's a keeper! ~from Hornell, NY.
As a Rochester, NY native, I have to say this was perfect! It's my favorite dish to order at restaurants and I have not been able to replicate it...until now! It took about an hour to make and I doubled the sauce, as others suggested. I also added a bit more lemon juice to taste. I "frenched up" some frozen broccoli along with it and served it over thin spaghetti. Whole family at it up! Thank you!
I used chicken broth in place of the sherry and added a little grated Parmesan and it was the best I have ever had. I live near Rochester and have add it at many resturants and this was just as good if not better. This recipe is a keeper.
Holy cow! I knew this was going to be good but this is actually fabulous!!! I did not Add any sugar I do not like any sugar in my sauces. it's tart, buttery, it's phenomenal I can't wait to make it again I had no trouble making the crust on the chicken :-) :-) :-)
Just had it for dinner, AMAZING! I have been using allrecipes.com for a while now but this recipe made me join so I could review this recipe! Chicken french is definitely a good quality of Rochester. I doubled the recipe to make 8 servings but cut my chicken breasts in half as well as flattened them with the meat mallet. For the sauce, I added the juice of 2 lemons. Fresh lemon juice always tastes better than the juice from the bottle. An Excellent Chicken French Recipe!
If you add the sherry in the pan as you're cooking the chicken, it will flame up, its beautiful if you're a pyro like me, just pour some into a shot glass and pour it in QUICK!!! (DO NOT POUR FROM THE BOTTLE)
Made it and loved it. No changes but did pound the breast as part of the prep. Like most of the reviewers grew up near Rochester and happy to have Chicken French in NC! Almost as good as learning Wegman’s opens near us in 5 months!
I totally agree with Sarah—tenderizing the chicken with a mallet is key in keeping the flavors robust instead of the meat being too thick and monopolizing the flavor. As for Lavendertatoo, my experience suggests the oil was not quite hot enough thus the egg mixture essentially drained off the meat. I also add a few capers for garnish.
I have made this several times. Great flavor! I do need to add extra oil and maybe that was why the batter fell off fir some? I have not had that happen. As with most cooking, adjustments need to be made sometimes. All in all, this is my number one used All Recipe!
Delicious, beautifully golden and tangy! My 14 year old son now on his first home-ec class of high school decided to make it and it came out DELICIOUS. So if a beginner/inexperienced 14 year old can make it that good - This is definitely a keeper. Thanks!
Very good recipe. I was excited to find this recipe. I live in Hawaii now but just moved from the Rochester area. They do not serve chicken french here. I believe it is a western NY thing though, not just rochester. I ordered chicken french at salvatores in Buffalo NY once and it was the best ever. If you have a chance order from there, you will die on how it melts in your mouth with a burst of flavor. I'm telling you Salvatores beats any Rochester resturant. I have tried everywhere in Rochester to try and get this flavor again but couldn't. Thanks for the recipe.
As a fellow Rochesterian who found this recipe a few years ago, I highly recommend. I’ve tweaked it a bit throughout the years such as doing about 4x the sauce but it’s because I could literally drink the sauce it’s soooo good!!! Haha! A tip with the chicken because I saw a bunch of people say “I’ll never use this recipe because the breading fell off”- I worked in restaurants for years and when you use bread crumbs it’s eggs then dip. When you want to use flour it’s flour, egg, then flour again and egg again. Put enough oil in the pan to where the chicken is almost submerged (think deep fryer style lol) and it’s important to heat the oil first, then lower it to medium heat (I use 4.5 on my stove) and cook the chicken for 6 mins on each side. Then while the chicken is cooking I get a pot and start making the sauce. After you cook it for about 10 mins, lower the heat to medium/small boil and let the chicken float around and cook in the sauce.
Since eating Chicken French at Sanibels in Webster last month, I've been wanting to try making it at home. This recipe was not quite as good as eating at a restaurant, but all in all, this was very good. Also good reheated the next day.
Sounds like 1-star "complete disaster" oil wasn't hot enough. Oil that isn't hot enough will cause the coating to coagulate and sort of blob off. Cutlet cooking is a bit tricky. The oil has to be just right, not too hot, not too tepid. Otherwise, the recipe is a winner (though I don't add the sugar). Proud that it's a hometown recipe too!!
Great flavor but a little too much lemon and I used a decent Chardonnay instead of sherry I agree with other readers..make more sauce...next time I will make the sauce using the same amount of lemon but will triple the garlic, wine, butter and chicken broth. No problem with sticking at all.
I make this on a regular basis! we are from rochester and couldn't believe how many foods are only found there! I use apple juice instead of wine (I don't use alcohol) and add a significant amount of sugar:) after just browning the chicken I remove it from the pan, make the sauce (usually a triple amount) and then put the chicken back in the sauce and simmer for 20-30 min. my husband calls this "candy chicken" and we all LOVE it! thank you so much roc grandma! I never would have ate this again if it weren't for your recipe!!
stegenlew
Rating: 5 stars
06/22/2010
very good recipe - easy to do. I used chardonnay instead of sherry and a pinch of sugar and it worked out well. I might try adding a bit of fresh thyme the next time around to emphasize the lemon and a bit of an herbal undertone to the dish. I also thought the use of the egg batter with the cheese mixed in was a wonderful touch - the coating was nice and light and the toasted cheese added a little something extra. Plus pounding out the chicken breast makes it more tender and easier to cook.
We loved this recipe! My family enjoyed it very much. It came out so tender and juicy! I had never had Chicken French before, so I don't have anything to compare it to. Ok, so against my instincts I halved the lemon juice at my husband's request. (He's not a fan of any lemon chicken.) But it still tasted wonderful and had a non-overpowering lemon flavor. My husband said it's a keeper! Even my 12-year-old so gobbled it up.
michelle2465
Rating: 5 stars
06/15/2014
Grew up in Rochester and this was definitely delicious spot on--big hit at my house! I served it over linguine which is how I always order it at restaurants. Same with a few others who commented, the instructions said to cook until no longer pink twice, which could make it overcooked if you are just reading line by line. Overall authentic and yummy... I'll definitely use this recipe again!
I've lived in the suburbs of Rochester all of my life and Chicken French is on the menu of many of the favored restaurants here. I made it as written with the exception of using chardonnay instead of sherry and making a little extra broth with the chicken base. I then had to thicken it with a little cornstarch and water. In my opinion it's an excellent recipe for Chicken French, a Rochester, NY favorite!
This recipe rocked my socks. I changed a couple things cuz I didn't have all the ingredients and was too lazy to go to the store. Instead of Parmesan I used feta cheese. I used Marsala instead of sherry (not much different but still) and I left out the lemon juice. I also added some of the flour mix into the sauce in the end to thicken it up a bit more. But overall this recipe was delicious! Will def make it again. Thank you!
This is the best chicken French recipe I've found to date. I usually make MUCH more sauce than directed (increasing the sherry and lemon juice, and also adding some pasta water) so that there is enough to coat pasta on the side.
I, too, live in Rochester NY and I and my family love this receipe and agree that it tastes identical to some of our local restaurants offering. Making it again tonight with a few artichokes frenched as well. with angel hair pasta, and cashew broccoli side.
I used chicken tenders, about 2lbs, doubled the sauce using white wine instead of dry sherry. Also added a can of small artichoke hearts & served over angel hair pasta. It was excellent & made more than 4 servings!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.