Muffuletta Pinwheels
This muffuletta roll recipe makes an appetizer-sized version of the New Orleans muffuletta sandwich.
I made these for an outdoor concert at Ravinia. Please look at the serving size. I missed that part before mixing up the cream cheese mixture. These were very good but a little oily. Perfect for the venue that they were prepared for.Read More
The flavor is great but I'm giving it 3 instead of 5 stars because the ingredient quantities are way off. I made it exactly as posted but the quantity of olive mixture was WAY less than shown in the video. Double the olive amounts to get something resembling the video. As is, you get tiny dots of olive mix on each tortilla. The cream cheese amount is spot on. The meats and cheeses were a little scanty compared to the video so I'd increase these by 1/2 if I made this again.Read More
Fantastic recipe! I cut the recipe in half, using 3 tortillas and one 8-oz. cream cheese, but I used almost 1/4 pound each of the meats and cheeses and about 3/4 of a 16-oz. jar of store-bought muffuletta salad (olive salad). Like I always do when making pinwheels, I cut the rounded edges off the tortillas to make them square before I spread on the cream cheese so there's less waste. These were very quick and easy to make and tasted great....a lot like a muffuletta sandwich, but less filling. My guests loved them.
came out really good, I used a pre-made olive salad from the olive bar at grocery store.
as a 20 year resident of the big easy i must say this recepie is pretty right on to make it a bit cleaner i'm making popeprs... i know sound weird but i'm basically taking the mix chilling it and pressing it inside of a biscut wish me luck :)
These were very tasty. I will definitely make these again. A suggestion for those making them...the olive dressing didn't go as far as it needed to compared to the cream cheese mixture. I will double the olive dressing next time.
I gave this 5 stars because its a great basic recipe. I too used a pre-made olive mix. Used whole wheat tortillas and omitted the cream cheese and used a tomato-basil hummus instead. I also omitted the olive oil dried seasonings. Lots of oohs and aahs - nothing was left!
I made these for my daughter's birthday party and used only organics/no nitrates/raw ingredients directly exchanged for the listed. Oh, goodness! I'm so glad I doubled the batch because they were inhaled by kids and adults alike! Definitely going in the "keep" file!
These were super tasty! I used garden vegetable flavored cream cheese instead and didn't add anything to it. I also left out the salami and mozzarella and they were still very filling. They disappeared pretty quickly at my party!
I enjoyed these pinwheels. Great use of olives.
Have had the yummy Muffuletta from Central Grocery in NOLA with a group of friends several years back and hoped that these pinwheels would fit the bill for a Labor Day party that included that same group. I used prepared Solestado Muffuletta Olive Salad that I picked up in Costco (adding a bit more red wine vinegar) and went with ham, combo of Genoa salami and pepperoni, and mozzarella (which was the only cheese I had on hand other than the cream cheese...oh, yeah, I spread the cream cheese on the tortillas and simply sprinkled on the garlic powder and dried oregano...didn’t want an additional bowl to clean) Was super easy to put together and they were a hit! I kept seeing folks going back for another couple of slices. Thanks very much for posting! I’m glad I was inspired to give this a try!
Best pinwheel recipe I've made overall... like others, I doubled the olive salad portion. Next time I will spread it out over 6 or 7 tortillas instead of 5, to make them easier to roll...
I wasn't paying attention and I mixed the olives with the cream cheese. Actually, I think that was better since it allowed for an even distribution of the olives. I sliced the meat and cheese into strips and put the slices all over the tortillas for more even distribution, and I used shredded mozzarella. I think more olives would have given them better flavor. I made these for a pot luck, and while many were eaten, I didn't hear any raves.
Husband wants this to become our go to appetizer. Was very good and even was a hit with my toddlers. I did a number of the suggestions like using 1/2crm cheese and 1/2 sun dried tomato as well as doubling the olive spread.
Very good but definitely need to put olive salad or whatever over about half the tortilla. Doing just a row does not carry enough of the flavor.
Thought these were great! Did a test run with them before making them for a wedding reception. The only difference was I added some sour cream to the cream cheese and mixed the olives with the cream cheese mixture. Very good.
I made these for my daughter's wedding reception on the beach. Everyone loved them. Great!!
No changes to salty for me won't make it again
This was a big hit. I made as directed but after reading the other reviews I made a few quantity changes. I didn’t need as many so I used 3 extra large tortillas (about 12-13 inches) halved the cream cheese and spices but left all of the other ingredient quantities the same (olive mixture, meat, cheeses). Yum!
I mixed a muffaletta olive into the cream cheese and have been before i saw this recipe. It's very good!
I chopped the olives and combined with spices and cream cheese leaving out the oil and spread over tortillas before layering meat and cheese. While we really liked these they just didn't stand out to us.
very tasty. Made for a partylite party, mardi gras themed.
This wasn't too bad, but my husband did not like it at all.
These were delicious. I got many compliments at the baby shower I served them at.
These were delicious! I followed the recipe exactly and my guests raved over it.
I grew up eating Muffalettas in New Orleans. So when we had a potluck luncheon at work I made and brought these pinwheels. My boss and colleagues loved them. I was constantly asked to bring them to every work gathering. I will make them for this year’s Super Bowl. I’m using spinach tortillas instead. As usual, I will add grated garlic to my Italian olive salad to make it taste mor like home.
I made this to take out on the boat over Memorial Day and the group thought they were eating a gourmet lunch. I was told I could make these for all our boating adventures. They were easy enough that I may just do that.
Would love to print this out but the ad does print out with this one and you can not print it out it covers up the instructions. So I copied and pasted it. Was delicious! Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious. My whole family loved it. They want to make sure when they come to visit I make the pinwheels. Have been making Muffuletta sandwiches for years. These are just as good and not nearly so heavy.
I mixed the olive mix with the cream cheese. I also added thinly sliced tomatoes.
My hubby and I both enjoyed this recipe. I made it for a New Years Eve finger food. I will defintely be making it again. It would be great for a food to bring to a get together. Fun to make and looks fantastic! Thank you!
Made this for a Mardi Gras party at work and they were perfect for the occasion and others asked for the recipe! I added 1/4 cup chopped banana peppers and went light on the olive oil. The peppers gave them a little zing!
I doubled the olive/oregano mixture and mixed it right into the softened cream cheese. These were a big hit at our faculty Mardi Gras lunch. a definite keeper! Thanks!
Loved the recipe! Read the reviews before I made it and I'm glad I did! Followed one reviewers example and doubled the olive mix - gald I did that! I'm an olive lover, and I liked the coverage with double the olives. Made it for a potluck at work and the pinwheels were gone in a flash. Will make again.
