Muffuletta Pinwheels

4.5
50 Ratings
This muffuletta roll recipe makes an appetizer-sized version of the New Orleans muffuletta sandwich.

Recipe by Greg

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
50
Yield:
50 pinwheels
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

50
Directions

  • Mix green olives, black olives, 1/2 teaspoon oregano, and oil together in a small bowl.

  • Combine cream cheese with 1 pinch each of oregano and garlic salt in a medium bowl; beat with an electric mixer until smooth.

  • Spread cream cheese mixture onto each tortilla, then spread olive mixture over the top. Layer each tortilla with ham, provolone, salami, and mozzarella slices. Roll tortillas up and wrap in aluminum foil. Chill for at least 2 hours.

  • When ready to serve, remove the foil and slice each roll at a 45-degree angle into ten 1-inch pieces.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 4.2g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 16.4mg; sodium 219.3mg. Full Nutrition
