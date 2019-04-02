Traditional Indiana Breaded Tenderloin Sandwich
If you leave Indiana, nobody will know what you are talking about. But if you come visit us, you will make it a point to grab one of these on your next trip back!
Growing up in the midwest, these were available in every restaurant. Now I live in the south and you never see them. My husband and I have enjoyed these numerous times now and everytime it reminds me of my grandmother frying these up in her Iowa kitchen. Thanks for the recipe!!Read More
I am from and in Indiana not to disrespectful but true Indiana breaded tenderloin is thin large no spices except salt pepper dredged in flower deep fried to golden brown, if you see me you could tell I have eaten way more than my share , I am not saying yours might taste good I have tried so many rated one of best in Indiana that were disappointing look like and taste like a glorified pork chop once again not be disrespectful.Read More
This was my first attempt at frying anything (kind of try to keep things healthy) and I didn't know my oil was too hot so I kind of burned the outside of the first two, but after that I just browned them in the oil and finished cooking in the oven and the Hubby RAVED! Few tiny changes for health reasons: used egg beaters rather than egg, made whole grain bread crumbs, and dipped in whole wheat flour before egg/milk mix. I WILL be making these again!
This is definitely a traditional Indiana breaded pork tenderloin sandwich. And it's wonderful! I miss these so much. If you really want it to be authentic, take the time to pound the meat until it's about 1/4" thick. It helps it overhang the bun (like it should). Also, be sure to use mustard and pickles, the rest is optional. Thank you, Kathi!
I love these, they are the BEST. I used panko bread crumbs - nothing better.
This is an excellent recipe for an exceptional lunch/dinner option. I halved the recipe and did find, however, that the amount of bread crumbs was certainly too much for just two tenderloins, and was able to bread 4 tenderloins with still more bread crumbs leftover. I would say half the amount of bread crumbs and if it is still too little, then just add some more. For the cooking portion, I heated up my oil on medium-high heat and was able to brown the tenderloin at 2 minutes a side, making it 4 minutes per tenderloin. If I left it at 8 minutes as noted by the recipe directions, it would certainly would have been burnt. But all in all, a very hearty dish that I will certainly try again!
Pretty darn yummy. I doubled the mik/egg/spices and double dipped & coated my pork. Used an electric skillet and after getting oil good and hot, turned it down to medium. Cooked for more like 5 minutes tops on each side. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
These are very good! We made them twice once with Panko and once with crushed saltines. We liked the saltines better but think it is because of the increase of salt. Also, make sure you pound them out really thin... they seem to shrink back up so really really pound them!
Born and raised Hoosier. When we moved to North Dakota, most folks knew what I was talking about, but you can;t get them just anywhere here. Every restaurant back home had it on the menu. A good tenderloin is a BIG deal back home. Some places are famous just for their tenderloins. I may have moved out of Hoosier land, but I'm still a Hoosier. Where a tenderloin, is a sandwich, and we sweep the carpet with a sweeper!!! :D Long story short. Good recipe. I liked it.
We had watched Adam Richman on Man Vs. Food eat these and this recipe seemed very close. They were da bomb! We had tons left because they pounded out so nicely...lots of yummy leftovers~
An even healthier way to make them is to do away with the breading all togethe. Add your seasonings and grill. Wonderful!!
Tastes very close to the one's served at the Indiana State Fair. The key is to pound the cutlets VERY thin. I am not a fan of Marjoram, so I always add a little less. Overall, my family loves this!
Excellent! Like a previous reviewer, I only heard of this sandwich on "Man vs Food". Living on the Mexican border, we like to try lots of "foreign" food (lol). This must be the Indiana version of our Texas CFS (chicken fried steak), a schnitzel derivative. I used a pork tenderloin that I butterflied and pounded to about 1/4 inch. I pretty much stuck to the recipe, and we really did enjoy the sandwiches! I cooked the pork for about 2-3 minutes per side in a cast iron skillet--be careful and watch the browning. Fortunately, the FDA has determined that we don't have to cook pork well done, so it's fine to leave it a little pinkish on the interior. We used mustard and mayonnaise, as well as lettuce, tomato, and thinly sliced onions. I prepped everything up early in the day, and was able to have dinner on the table in little more than 5 minutes when DH came home from work. I served a fresh green salad as a side dish. Thanks for a new meal idea!
perfect, juicy and flavorful
My husband and kids love this. He grew up in Indiana and he says it tastes just like home. I didn't change a thing in the recipe.
Perfect! Couldn't be more authentic.
Great taste, but I think I would have liked it better had it not been pounded quite so thin. LOVED the flavor of the sandwich though!
This was delicious. I made half with Panko bread crumb and half with regular bread crumbs. The regular crumbs seemed to cover the pork better, but they were both delicious. They were even great the next day.
Followed the recipe exactly and it's the next best thing to a tenderloin from Smitty's in Des Moines, IA! Will make again.
I use a gallon sized freezer bag and place any meat to be pounded in it, zip side open and just rotate as you flatten. Saves a lot of mess. Also with chicken, I just label and freeze in the bag after pounding. Saves some time as well. Delish recipe, if you use panko and omit some of the spices, it becomes Japanese style Tonkatsu. Serve with white rice and Tonkatsu sauce (Japanese steak sauce) and salad with ginger dressing.
Being from Indiana myself...these are the best! I actually find these are better if you freeze them first before deepfrying them...either way...DELISH!
Being from Indiana we know our tenderloin sandwiches and this recipe is the best yet! Turned out perfect and will make again without changing a thing.
Great recipe---I tried grilled, also. Both are super yummy.
I'm from Iowa, and my wife went to school there. We consider ourselves well versed in the ways of the tenderloin. This was truly great!
Very good, but I tried with panko bread crumbs like others said, I WON'T do that again
My family and I give this a five star rating. Very good, we will make this again. Easy to make, , you can take out your frustration of the day in the pounding of the tenderloin.
Awesome!
These are great and my mother from Indiana loved them!
Followed recipe, except substituted bread crumbs for saltine crackers. Almost as good as Ivanhoe's resturaunt in Indiana..yumm!
We used to make these tenderloins in our restaurant, top seller! We would bread and freeze them before frying, just make sure you put freezer paper in between them for ease on getting them apart.
These were very very good! I didn't have any marjoram and had never used it before, so I wasn't sure I could find it in my part of the US -- but the tenderloins were still wonderful without it.
love this recipe,fav sandwich of all time it rocks!!
This was SOO good! I baked my own rolls which made this dish absolutly perfect! SO good with pickles, mayo, mustard and lettuce. Mmm...Thanks!
Perfect! I didn't have bread crumbs so used crushed cornflakes instead. Good Indiana supper.
My husband is from Iowa and has been trying to find breaded pork tenderloin for years. I found this recipe and tried it tonight. He said it was just like home. Thank you
Simply awesome! Do yourself a favor and make these using cracker crumbs for a burst of Midwest flavor!
Just made the tenderloin sandwiches tonight and they were AWESOME!!! Can't wait to have them again!!!
Thanks for the recipe Kathi, as a Hoosier living in MA I'm wishing for a Charlie's tenderloin from my local drive-in diner. Happy cooking!
I have yet to write any review on this site and I've found some darn good recipes here. This tenderloin was amazing. I didn't do this as directed. I intended to have pork chops. I marinated them last night with a simple Lawary's marinade (I can't remember the name) and threw them in the fridge with the intention of cooking them as marinated pork chops tonight. This afternoon I was looking around on this site and found this recipe. I decided to switch it up and have pork tenderloins. I proceeded to pull the marinating chops out of the fridge. I then placed them between plastic wrap and pounded them flat. I placed them back in the marinade. A few hours later I made the tenderloins using the recipe above. The marinade and the batter from this recipe made these chops outstanding. I'm sure that using this recipe also would yield great results. I loved the batter recipe on here and will be trying it for fried chicken. Great recipe, I highly recommend people trying it.
All this time I was seasoning the saltine cracker crumbs! So, I seasoned the egg wash. What a big difference. I didn't use bread crumbs, swapped with crushed saltine crackers. Delicious!
My husband and I are native Hoosiers and made this recipe for a friend that moved from "The Region" to Alabama. The tenderloins were a HIT! I made these according to the recipe and I would not change a thing. I have 1 left over tenderloin so I'm going to make a biscuit gravy for it. It is going to make a great breakfast. Thank you for sharing this recipe Kathi. Kudos all around!
These were really good sandwiches. I thought they needed a little more kick in the breading, maybe some mustard powder or cayenne pepper. Ketchup really overpowers the sandwich, I would stick to mustard/mayo. Thanks!
Very similar to what we make in Iowa too, but we prefer crushed cracker crumbs to the bread crumbs
First time making breaded tenderloins. Turned out great! I usually get one most places I go to compare. I used Andy's hot and spicy chicken breading (wasn't that spicy) mixed with a bit of bread crumbs. Used a deep fryer to fry them for around 13 mins. Will make again soon!
We thought this was very tasty! The only thing I did differently from the recipe was to use hamburger buns rather than Kaiser rolls. This is a sandwich for the whole family! Yum! Thanks, Kathi!
I made the pork as written, except I used panko breadcrumbs for extra crunch. I think the regular breadcrumbs called for could be good also. This also was good for lunch the next day right out of the fridge. We topped them with cheese and ketchup.
This was an easy satisfying sandwich. I think someone needs to review the prep time. No way this should take 1 hour. It took me about 15 minutes. Spice mixture was just right!
Born and raised in Indiana and this was a staple sandwich. My mom made them just seasoning them with salt and pepper and breading them with crushed saltines. The best ever! I live in NC now and the only place we can get one is at Culver's restaurant (a Wisconsin-based restaurant). So good to get a breaded tenderloin sandwich again!
Made exactly as written except I used vegetable oil instead of peanut oil. It was very good, tender and juicy, but i would increase the amount of spicies to 1/3 teaspoon each as it was a little bland.
Excellent, family loved this!
Delicious a hit with the family.
Whether at a restaurant or at home, I prefer a thicker tenderloin, so I didn't pound these as thin as called for in the recipe. As recommended by a reviewer, I used panko break crumbs, which were fine, but I suspect traditional crumbs might be preferred. With as many spices as were called for in the recipe, I thought there may be more of a flavor explosion with each bite. As it was, the flavor was good, but didn't necessarily rock my world. These do not hold a candle to some of the restaurants in Nebraska and Iowa where I've had tenderloin sandwiches, but for the in-home version, they are a very good start.
This is perfect as written. This is one of the very few recipes that my entire family likes (my kids are 14, 12, & 10 and I've been making this for years). I have found that this batch of breading covers 6 thinly pounded pieces of pork. For my family of 5, we eat about 2 pieces each (or more) and I make some to heat leftover in the toaster.
Followed recipe as is, cooked in pnut oil, I used panko crumbs...delicious...definitely make again!
This was easy to make and my family said it was the best they had ever had. I had to make my own bread crumbs from GF bread. and I used TWO eggs. This was my only changes.
yummy! deliberately worth it
Im from Burlington, Ind. Grew up on a large farm there and this was a treat. We didnt get to town often, but when we did, it was the Markland Mall in Kokomo and a stop for food. These things were common and good everywhere. This recipe is pretty accurate. Have to give it a try.
I made the recipe exactly as shown. The only thing I would mention is that the tenderloins did not take 8 minutes per side to cook. They would have been way overdone. Nothing beats a great pork tenderloins sandwich.
My family is from Indiana and this is def a must get when we go there. So good
I've never been able to make them quite thin enough, and I usually end up overcooking the outside while I wait for the inside to cook, but it satisfies my Hoosier cravings when I'm far from home. I add some extra seasoning salt to the breadcrumbs to give it a bit more flavor.
So good!! A little burned ( thank goodness my daughter likes things a extra crunchy!!). Had my butcher, Ed, slice a whole boneless pork loin into cutlets for me. Beat until thin, dipped in egg mixture then to the bread crumbs, which was from leftover stuffing bread, and fried. Put on a bun with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato and onions. First time, im good
I’m not from Indiana, but I made these here in northern Michigan and now I’m a hero! The whole family is Gaga over these. I made them exactly as written other than rubbing the pork with a course salt and pepper prior to breading. I will absolutely make these again! Thanks for sharing a great and easy recipe that made me look like a whiz in the kitchen.
Fabulous!
I was unsure of the spices but followed the recipe and it was very good. Seasonings were subtle and a nice addition.
I'm from Indiana, and I have to say, this is truly authentic!
My family loved it! Lots of flavor. I did not make any adjustments and they turned out great.
I didn't add marjoram and used cracker crumbs instead of bread crumbs. They were delicious. It's only been a week and already, my son is making them this time. He couldn't wait!
I tried this recipe the first time, it did not go over well my daddy who is a pork tenderloin sandwich connoisseur said it just didn't taste right, the breading wasn't right so I tried again and I did make several changes, I eliminated the marjoram, oregano and seasoning salt using just salt and pepper, saltine crackers and flour, and vegetable oil instead of peanut oil, it was a winner, my parents were so happy said it was just like they remembered. The marjoram and oregano were just not a good flavor for this simple delicious sandwich. My parents have always joked that our family started because of the pork tenderloin sandwich so I wanted to learn to make it for them. B When my parents began dating many years ago before they became a husband and a wife, a mom and a daddy they use to frequent a drive in restaurant that made pork tenderloin sandwiches topped with coleslaw. My daddy has since passed on. My parents were the only ones in family who liked the coleslaw on top, lettuce and tomato works for rest of us. Yours is the only recipe I have seen using the marjoram and oregano. Maybe it’s a regional thing.
My family loves this recipe. I’ve also made it with chicken breast.
I’m from Indiana. While this recipe is good, it is not like any tenderloin I’ve eaten. Leave out all the spices & that’s an Indiana tenderloin.
Use Saltines and make it the day before so the flavors marry. My kids ask for it and my picky wife loves it.
This is like a pork schnitzel on a sandwich and was so delicious to have for a Friday night dinner. I've never had a trad Indiana sandwich but this is good. I toasted the kaiser rolls, double dipped the flattened tenderloin pieces in egg/breadcrumbs and pan fried. Two thumbs up!!!
These are great! I used crumbled saltines instead of breadcrumbs otherwise followed the recipe and made some great sandwiches! I added a grilled green chili to one of the sandwiches and that was tasty too.
I used saltines and omitted the marjoram. This Iowa girl living in Alabama was very pleased with the results, as was her husband from Illinois.
I live just across the river from Indiana in Kentucky. As a small child I recall Scotty's in downtown Louisville. My dad loved their "tenderloin" sandwiches. Scotty's has been gone for decades but, thanks to this recipe, I was able recreate it. My husband (from Illinois) had never heard of preparing pork in this way but he enjoyed it. I agree with another reviewer that the pork should be pounded even thinner than suggested in this recipe. Also I would add a bit of ground mustard to the spice mix the next time because I thought the recipe needed a bit more kick. And plain white sandwich bread (warmed), for sure. Thanks for reintroducing me to this 'classic' and educating me as to its origins in Indiana.
This wasn't the best tenderloin sandwich I've ever had, but it's very good and not difficult to make. My family gave it "a solid 9.9!" One issue I experienced was the salt wasn't evenly dispersed into the egg mixture, making every bite different in saltiness. I will most definitely be making this again when we visit the East Coast, because my family misses them and can't get them out there.
I have made these tenderloins many times. They are amazing. I have also used chicken breasts instead of pork loin. I have found that if I use my deep frier I don't have to worry about them being overly browned. I have also used my air frier with this recipe and they are every bit as good.
I will make again my family loved it. I am from Indiana and didn't know this recipe existed!
Fabulous!
My husband is a born and bred Hoosier and a strangely picky eater, and he LOVED these! He almost seemed shocked at how spot-on this recipe was. My 6-year-old and 14-year-old also devoured their sandwiches. The only time I deviated from the recipe was to substitute Italian seasoning for the marjoram because I didn't have any on my spice shelf, and I used large hamburger buns instead of Kaiser rolls and didn't toast them because we are not into toasted rolls. This recipe is a keeper!
The Iowa State Sandwich, to be sure. I make these probably once a month. I dip the meat in flour first, then the egg-milk mixture, then the crumbs. I think they hold the crumbs better that way. I do use Lowery’s seasoned salt in the milk, but not the garlic powder. Most of the seasonings are optional and you can experiment with them. I learned to make these 40 years ago, and it’s an essential part of the traditional breaded pork tenderloin that they stick out the edges of the buns by at least an inch or two all the way around!
Authentic and delicious. We usually use saltines, but have made this with bread crumbs as well.
Excellent prepared exactly how the recipe says!
Living in Indiana, I've been making this for years. Only I agree with another reviewer who said the Indiana way is to only season it with salt and pepper. I also pound it to one eighth of an inch. One fourth is too thick. I did try it this way, and it was very good, but I still like my own method more. Personal preference.
Being from Indiana this is always a sandwich I have when visiting. Have always wondered why this can never be found outside IN. To me better than pulled pork sandwich. Thanks for the recipe.
This is a great recipe. I always end up needing more breadcrumbs. I like mine super thin. I also mix half traditional breadcrumbs with panko. I use Hormel salt and pepper marinated tenderloin and it takes it next level!
We moved to Nevada from Ohio 3 years ago, apparently nobody here knows what a breaded pork tenderloin is. There are no Resturant out of literally thousands that make them, so I made them myself. Turned out great!!
This was so delicious that the following day my husband and I went out to Sam's Club to buy a pork loin. Cut it about 3/4 inch on the slicer, ran them through the tenderizer, then vac sealed them and put them in the freezer. I made it exactly as written with lettuce, tomato, mayo and sweet pickles. We even posted about it on Facebook, we were that impressed with this recipe. The measurements of each ingredient was perfect. Thank you!
Great recipe! I used bread crumbs, then dipped in eggs, then crushed potato chips. Pretty good outcome, if I do say so. Keeping oil temp just right is the biggest challenge. ??
I happened to be thawing a pork tenderloin for dinner so I cut off an end and pounded it thin as per instructions; cooked and served it between slices of homemade artisan sourdough bread and a slice of Pop's Pickles from this site and most of the rest of the recommended toppings except that I had no tomatoes and don't like raw onions. Don't know that I would make a special trip to Indiana for this but it sure is a good sandwich, which I'll make again.
Wonderful recipe! We do not live in the States so can not find Kaiser roles and Marjoram so substitute by using whatever buns are available (but toasting them) and doubling the oregano. Takes a little bit of practice to get the oil temp right, suggest using an electronic skillet if you have one. One trick is to ensure you get the pork quite flat, so beat the heck out of it, as it will thicken once you throw it in the oil.
These tenderloins were tender and had a good flavor! I could not find "marjoram" in our grocery so I doubled the amount of oregano since a quick Internet search indicated that was a good substitute. Also, I used Panko for a crunchier breading and fried them in a little vegetable oil since I did not have Peanut oil. My husband started eating them immediately so we did not get to try them on a sandwich but I'm sure they would have been really good on a roll also! Looking forward to having leftovers tomorrow.
I made this in my electric skillet and used regular pork loin. I had to pound and pound, but I ended up with a thicker sandwich ( which I prefer ). No other changes. My family loved it! Appreciate a recipe I can pass down. Thank you from a fellow Hoosier.
This is delicious! I used crushed Ritz crackers for breadcrumbs because that’s all I had. I also made my husband with gluten free Italian breadcrumbs. The only thing I would do differently is to pound it to 1/8 inch because I prefer them thinner. I will definitely make this again!
a little bland, but very tender
