Traditional Indiana Breaded Tenderloin Sandwich

I tried this recipe the first time, it did not go over well my daddy who is a pork tenderloin sandwich connoisseur said it just didn't taste right, the breading wasn't right so I tried again and I did make several changes, I eliminated the marjoram, oregano and seasoning salt using just salt and pepper, saltine crackers and flour, and vegetable oil instead of peanut oil, it was a winner, my parents were so happy said it was just like they remembered. The marjoram and oregano were just not a good flavor for this simple delicious sandwich. My parents have always joked that our family started because of the pork tenderloin sandwich so I wanted to learn to make it for them. B When my parents began dating many years ago before they became a husband and a wife, a mom and a daddy they use to frequent a drive in restaurant that made pork tenderloin sandwiches topped with coleslaw. My daddy has since passed on. My parents were the only ones in family who liked the coleslaw on top, lettuce and tomato works for rest of us. Yours is the only recipe I have seen using the marjoram and oregano. Maybe it’s a regional thing.