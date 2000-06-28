Migas

A quick and easy egg dish with Southwestern flair. Serve with picante sauce if desired.

Recipe by Janice

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a bowl, beat eggs and milk together. Soak tortilla pieces in egg mixture for 5 to 10 minutes. Meanwhile, heat butter in a skillet over medium heat. Saute green onion and ham until onion is soft, about 5 minutes.

  • Pour egg mixture into skillet and cook over medium/low heat until eggs are set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 14.2g; carbohydrates 10.1g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 297.3mg; sodium 357.4mg. Full Nutrition
