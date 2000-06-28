I'd heard of migas for a while now, but had never eaten it, let alone cooked it. I've made this twice now, and it's pretty good. I made it exactly as written, soaking the tortillas for 10 minutes, and sauteeing the onions and ham for 5. I also used homemade tortillas (made from "masa harina de maiz"). Like another reviewer said, this turned out as a bit of a scramble; I never noticed until just now that the recipe photo shows it served as wedges - I might try that sometime. This made two decent-sized breakfasts for me, and certainly offers room for experimentation, though it's good as is. Adding picante sauce, salsa or the like on top of the results is a must, in my opinion. I'll be making this again, as it's a good way to use up extra eggs and corn tortillas.