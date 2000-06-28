Migas
A quick and easy egg dish with Southwestern flair. Serve with picante sauce if desired.
A quick and easy egg dish with Southwestern flair. Serve with picante sauce if desired.
I have been making these for years, as my husband is Mexican. We break the corn tortillas into chuncks and fry in a bit of veg. oil till a little crispy, then add egg mixture and cook until eggs are done, flipping once. We use all sorts of leftovers to make this, hot dogs, chorizo, sausage and bacon. My husband even tried it with leftover pizza leaving out the corn tortillas, the crust subbed for that and it was very good!Read More
This is not migas recipe. Corn tortilla should be fried and eggs should be scrambled. I did not care for this.Read More
I have been making these for years, as my husband is Mexican. We break the corn tortillas into chuncks and fry in a bit of veg. oil till a little crispy, then add egg mixture and cook until eggs are done, flipping once. We use all sorts of leftovers to make this, hot dogs, chorizo, sausage and bacon. My husband even tried it with leftover pizza leaving out the corn tortillas, the crust subbed for that and it was very good!
BismillahirRahmanirRahim This was great! I left out the onion and ham, and added some pepperjack cheese and salsa and a dash of chili powder and it was nuts. Tossing in a can of diced tomatoes with green chilies is even better than salsa, if you plan ahead or are the kind of person who happens to have that kind of thing laying around.
This is not migas recipe. Corn tortilla should be fried and eggs should be scrambled. I did not care for this.
This is just different from the Migas that I grew up with, so I suppose I am biased. I prefer the Tex-Mex flare of adding green chilis, fresh cilantro, cheddar cheese, and chunky salsa! Served with black beans. Yummy!
I probably did something wrong, but this wasn't very good. Maybe it's better scrambled, but I thought by the wording of the recipe that I was supposed to just let the eggs set. I added mexican seasoning and topped with cheese, but I ended up throwing it away :(
These were so simple & delicious! Especially served with hot salsa and toast. We all loved them.
I don't like corn tortillas at all so the 3 stars is Husband's rating. As written, it's ok but pretty boring - salsa, tomatoes, jalepenos etc would really liven it up. I might sprinkle the eggs with cheese next time too.
This was quick and easy. Served with salsa as suggested....no leftovers.
I'd heard of migas for a while now, but had never eaten it, let alone cooked it. I've made this twice now, and it's pretty good. I made it exactly as written, soaking the tortillas for 10 minutes, and sauteeing the onions and ham for 5. I also used homemade tortillas (made from "masa harina de maiz"). Like another reviewer said, this turned out as a bit of a scramble; I never noticed until just now that the recipe photo shows it served as wedges - I might try that sometime. This made two decent-sized breakfasts for me, and certainly offers room for experimentation, though it's good as is. Adding picante sauce, salsa or the like on top of the results is a must, in my opinion. I'll be making this again, as it's a good way to use up extra eggs and corn tortillas.
This was a different method for making migas than I am used to and it turned out tasting great. I used 1 tortilla per egg, lunch meat ham chopped up, and subbed a bit of texas sweet onion minced fine for the green onion. All I added was a little hot sauce at the table. Yum! Thanks.
I dated a guy that used to make this for me all of the time - this was years ago. So, it was great to find this recipe as I had forgotten everything that went into making it. I used bacon in place of the ham and I am pretty sure this was better than how he made it!! Thanks!
I never heard of migas until I was browsing the egg recipes. A friend suggested frying the tortillas first so there would be some crunchiness in the eggs, which is what I did. If you do that, wait until the eggs are partially set to add them or they will lose their crispness. I can see lots of room for variation in the ingredients added to this and I will try some others at a future time.
My kids liked this a lot. It's quick & easy. I substitued bacon & mushrooms in the egg filling. Yummy!
After chopping up the tortillas, flour was what I had, I fried them in some olive oil to make them crispy. I removed the tortillas from the pan & then sauted the ham, red onion, green pepper & a touch of minced garlic for a few minutes. I then added the eggs & some cheese. After the eggs were just about done, I mixed in the tortillas & topped with more cheese. The tortillas did not stay as crispy as I hoped but it was still yummy. Thanks for the recipe, will try this one again!
This was EXACTLY what I was looking for. Had them in Texas all the time but moved and no one in Wisconsin has ever even heard of them. THANK YOU!!!
Good flavor over just plain eggs, but the corn tortillas were too gummy. We may have let them sit too long since we weren't ready to cook the eggs after just 10 minutes of soaking. It needed picante sauce and a bit of salt to be yummy.
Great recipe, so easy my husband could help with it. Served it to company and there were rave reviews and no leftovers.
My family loved this. I did a bit of changing though. I didn't have ham so I added a couple of tablespoons of bacon bits. I also added some cheese and chipolte Tabasco. I'll make it again!
Great for any time of the day! I added green chilies and cheese in place of the ham. Yum!
With all the ingredients for this recipe hanging out in my fridge, I decided to give it a go. I cut the tortillas into small squares, fried them in a little oil until crispy. I tweaked it a bit by adding about a cup of shredded pepper jack cheese, a teaspoon or so of chili powder, a clove of chopped garlic and a 1/4 teaspoon of chili garlic paste (for a kick). My version turned into more of a scramble than anything, but delicious all the same. A bit of salsa or green chiles mixed in would make this absolutely perfect.
I don't have any kids left at home, so I can't comment on the Kid Friendly Rating.
These were different. We used wheat tortillas. I think my husband likes them a little more than I do, but still a good recipe.
I didn't really care for this. It tasted to much like corn.
This recipe easily lends itself to customization. I sauted a chopped green pepper in butter before adding the tortilla/egg mixture. My husband enjoyed this. Add salsa when serving. Yum.
I used this recipe as a base. Just the tortilla and the eggs (mixed with a bit of milk and Parmesan). So simple and delicious!
first time to make migas! and it was great! I was looking for a recipe that didn't require frying up the tortillas, and this did the trick. added some cheese & salsa and it made a filling dinner for me! i'll for sure make this again!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections