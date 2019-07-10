The first time I had mustard mashed potatoes was at an Irish restaurant served with bangers 'n mash. The flavor is somewhat similar to a German style potato salad. It isn't something I could eat with just any meal but when paired with the right meats and sauces they are absolutely delish. (i.e. bangers 'n mash corned beef 'n cabbage old fashioned pot roast)
This is absolutely delicious with corned beef.
Was it going to be traditional (boring) mashed potatoes for supper tonight or was it going to be mashed potatoes with, gasp, MUSTARD in them? In the end, the mashed potatoes with mustard prevailed. And I'm glad. So glad. Don't hesitate to make these. They're awesome good. Country-Style Steak, also from this site, these Mustard Mashed Potatoes, and green beans. What a meal.
delicious just as written; the only change I made was using white potatoes rather than red and i don't think that really affected anything. Thanks for the recipe!
Very good. I was not quite sure about this and thought it would be a fail but took a chance. I am glad I did. This was really very good. This reminded me of mustard potato salad. I used brown spicy mustard. I would fix this again. DH covered his with gravy and didn't comment.
We made this with regular white potatos and it was very tasty.
Nice complement to our corned beef dinner. Added a little extra butter.
Nice change to basic mash! Went well with steaks.
These were pretty good but the mustard was too overpowering for us. Next time I will cut the mustard in half and try adding in parmesan cheese.