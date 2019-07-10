Mustard Mashed Potatoes

Rating: 4.59 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I recreated this recipe from some mashed potatoes I had at an Irish restaurant, but they also go great with German dishes. You can alter the amount of mustard to your taste.

By Tara Renner

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and allow to steam dry for a minute or two. Mash potatoes in a large bowl with the butter and milk, and season with salt and pepper.

  • Whip the potatoes using an electric mixer set on medium until smooth, 3 to 4 minutes, adding more milk if the potatoes are too dry. Beat in the whole grain mustard, and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
282 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 51.9g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 16.5mg; sodium 234.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (21)

Most helpful positive review

DIZ&#9829;
Rating: 5 stars
06/24/2010
The first time I had mustard mashed potatoes was at an Irish restaurant served with bangers 'n mash. The flavor is somewhat similar to a German style potato salad. It isn't something I could eat with just any meal but when paired with the right meats and sauces they are absolutely delish. (i.e. bangers 'n mash corned beef 'n cabbage old fashioned pot roast) Read More
Helpful
(17)
Reviews:
Sue
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2010
This is absolutely delicious with corned beef. Read More
Helpful
(16)
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
06/15/2014
Was it going to be traditional (boring) mashed potatoes for supper tonight or was it going to be mashed potatoes with, gasp, MUSTARD in them? In the end, the mashed potatoes with mustard prevailed. And I'm glad. So glad. Don't hesitate to make these. They're awesome good. Country-Style Steak, also from this site, these Mustard Mashed Potatoes, and green beans. What a meal. Read More
Helpful
(14)
collegechef08
Rating: 5 stars
03/18/2011
delicious just as written; the only change I made was using white potatoes rather than red and i don't think that really affected anything. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(12)
~TxCin~ILove2Ck
Rating: 4 stars
01/03/2012
Very good. I was not quite sure about this and thought it would be a fail but took a chance. I am glad I did. This was really very good. This reminded me of mustard potato salad. I used brown spicy mustard. I would fix this again. DH covered his with gravy and didn't comment. Read More
Helpful
(10)
BARNKITTY
Rating: 4 stars
03/18/2010
We made this with regular white potatos and it was very tasty. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Holly
Rating: 4 stars
03/18/2011
Nice complement to our corned beef dinner. Added a little extra butter. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Henrygirls
Rating: 5 stars
03/19/2012
Nice change to basic mash! Went well with steaks. Read More
Helpful
(6)
kellieann
Rating: 4 stars
01/24/2012
These were pretty good but the mustard was too overpowering for us. Next time I will cut the mustard in half and try adding in parmesan cheese. Read More
Helpful
(5)
