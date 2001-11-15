Fried Butterflied Shrimp

These shrimp will knock your socks off! The batter doesn't overcoat the shrimp, which helps it maintain a wonderful flavor! Enjoy!

By Joy Fleming

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat deep fryer or skillet with oil to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, pour in water and mix in cornstarch and eggs.

  • Dip the shrimp into the mixture allowing them to be completely coated. Then roll the shrimp in the breadcrumbs. Coat the shrimp well with the breadcrumbs. Mix up the cornstarch batter again. Dip the breadcrumbs coated shrimp back into the cornstarch batter. Roll the shrimp in the breadcrumbs for a second time. Repeat for each shrimp.

  • Drop shrimp, one at a time, into the hot oil and cook shrimp until they are golden brown.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
795 calories; protein 33.5g; carbohydrates 83.9g; fat 34.8g; cholesterol 265.5mg; sodium 609.7mg. Full Nutrition
