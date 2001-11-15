Fried Butterflied Shrimp

I have made this recipe many times and absolutely LOVE it. Reminds me of the great fried shrimp places in Chicago. I never bother butterflying the shrimp. Like many, I reduce the water and cornstarch in half. I add a little Louisiana Hot Sauce to the wash as well. For the crumbs I've used saltine crumbs, bread crumbs (I add a little corn meal for extra crunch) and Panko, alternately. They are all good! I always add a little extra spice to the crumbs - usually some garlic powder and paprika. Although I love Panko crumbs, they tend to not stick very well and often wash off on the 2nd breading. Let the shrimp dry a bit after the first dip and the breading will stick better. Make sure your oil is the correct temperature and let them get a nice golden brown which seems to take about 3 minutes. I drain them on a rack over a brown paper bag for a couple of minutes then put them on paper towels in the oven at 150 degrees while I prepare the rest. Serve with some home-made cocktail sauce (ketchup & horseradish)and some Sweet Restaurant Slaw from this site and it's just like Hanson's Fish Market on Harlem Ave! (of course, you have to serve it in a brown paper bag!;-)