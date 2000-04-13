Leftover Ham Compote
This is a recipe that uses leftover ham. Serve over hot, cooked couscous.
This is a recipe that uses leftover ham. Serve over hot, cooked couscous.
I used dried apricots and apple cider. I added the cider before cooking as I didn't read the recipe carefully enough. My husband really liked this and he usually complains about having fruit in his meat. I also thought this was a fairly healthy dinner as it didn't contain alot of processed ingredients.Read More
This is just a fruit pudding with ham in it and tastes really not very nice, sorry!Read More
I used dried apricots and apple cider. I added the cider before cooking as I didn't read the recipe carefully enough. My husband really liked this and he usually complains about having fruit in his meat. I also thought this was a fairly healthy dinner as it didn't contain alot of processed ingredients.
This is just a fruit pudding with ham in it and tastes really not very nice, sorry!
I used orange juice instead of apple, dried apricots instead of fresh and I doubled the cranberries and ham. We liked it pretty well. Next time I think I'll dice the apples and add less honey.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections