Leftover Ham Compote

This is a recipe that uses leftover ham. Serve over hot, cooked couscous.

Recipe by Rosemary Johnson

prep:
7 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
27 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Layer ham, apples, cranberries, and apricots in medium size casserole dish. In a small bowl, whisk together honey, balsamic vinegar, pepper, and horseradish; pour over ham and fruit.

  • Bake for approximately 20 minutes, or until apples are cooked.

  • Combine apple juice and horseradish. Pour over casserole. Toss to combine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
311 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 53.9g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 23.8mg; sodium 552.1mg. Full Nutrition
