Classic Goulash

This was allright. Nothing special, but a cheap, filling meal nonetheless. I had no idea goulash was a staple Midwest dish. Seems most every reviewer remembers having goulash growing up, whether it be "Midwest" goulash, Hugarian goulash or any number of other versions. I never had goulash as a child, and ironically have lived in the Midwest all my life lol! Regardless of what it is to you, this is a perfect family staple to add to your regular meal rotation. It is especially kiddo pleasing - you can add or remove items to suit everyone's (i.e. "picky") tastes / stretch your budget. I added a small can of sweet corn and a chopped green bell pepper to mine, only made HALF the recipe and had PLENTY of food for myself and multiple days worth of leftovers (this would MORE than feed a family of 4, even if cut in half). My verdict? Is this the best dish I ever made? No. Is this recipe nice to have at the ready for those days you have little time to prep dinner, little cash to spare and picky palates to please? For sure. Since I wasn't "wowed" with the outcome (this was a little bland for my liking) and am not sure my hubby would enjoy this (he's out of town), I think I'll take a pass on making again. Thanks for sharing your spin on an old standby tho, Pathunt! :-)