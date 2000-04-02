Lots O'Veggies Sausage Spaghetti Sauce

Highly recommended...check out the nutrition info! A little high in fat (for me) but off-the-charts high on vitamins and minerals. Considering using half as much meat next time; this sauce is rich and thick. I'm freezing, so have not yet added the herbs; already super delicious. Followed the recipe except: hot Italian sausage instead of sweet; half the mushrooms, chopped; no olive oil (which would reduce the fat level cited in the nutrition info); one intitution-sized can of crushed tomatoes (102 oz) in place of 3 - 28 oz cans diced (84 oz). Slight changes in methods; saves a dirty pan and flavors veggies. Plus, recipe doesn't say WHAT to do with the reserved 'drippings'. Crumble meat in large pot and start browning; chop and add onion; shred and add carrot. (Carrots need to cook longer than peppers and zucchini.) Dump into colander to drain fat, if needed. Put entire mixture back into pot. Add peppers, zucchini, and mushroooms. Saute until just tender. Add tomatoes, then spinach, and then simmer. I ended up with this huge can of tomatoes because it was all I could find without added corn syrup. I don't plan to add sugar to the sauce, either, altho at times a tiny bit of sugar may be needed in tomato sauces. Not in this one, with all the veggies. Doesn't taste a bit acidic. Anyway, LOVE this sauce. Try it, you'll like it!