Lots O'Veggies Sausage Spaghetti Sauce

This Italian sausage and ground beef recipe is full of vegetables and Italian herbs -- the longer it cooks the better! Full of flavor, and makes a great base sauce for lasagna. It's critical to use fresh basil, other herbs may be dried. Do not use canned tomatoes which have any corn syrup in them. Home canned tomato equivalent is 3 quarts. If you want a spicier sauce add either crushed red pepper to taste or use hot Italian sausage.
I used all red peppers and I used one large can crushed tomatoes and one large DRAINED can of diced tomatoes. This was good but both my husband and I thought the thyme was overpowering everything else in the sauce, so much so that noone really enjoyed it. I'll make this again but I'd cut way back on the thyme--then re-review.
This needs time to thicken after it has cooked. With 3 cans of tomatoes it is too runny otherwise. This may be because I used fresh spinach instead, I would suggest adding tomato paste if you do that (to thicken it). It tastes very nice with the mix of vegetables; make sure you actually add the meat to the sauce, that's an important (if obvious) ommission in the recipe. I like the general idea to use sausage and a variety of vegetables, but the balance isn't quite right.
We made this exactly as written, except for the carrots (I forgot to buy them). The recipe instructions do not include every step for some reason--this should be edited to include adding the meat with the veggie mixture before simmering. I can see how this would make a wonderful lasagna sauce! My husband & daughter opted to eat it over spaghetti, and I ate it out of a bowl with garlic bread. We loved it, loved the vegetable content, loved the fresh flavor, loved everything! Just don't expect a super thick sauce, it has no tomato paste or thickening agent--but it is wonderful without it, and you don't feel heavy after eating it. I'll definitely make it again!
Highly recommended...check out the nutrition info! A little high in fat (for me) but off-the-charts high on vitamins and minerals. Considering using half as much meat next time; this sauce is rich and thick. I'm freezing, so have not yet added the herbs; already super delicious. Followed the recipe except: hot Italian sausage instead of sweet; half the mushrooms, chopped; no olive oil (which would reduce the fat level cited in the nutrition info); one intitution-sized can of crushed tomatoes (102 oz) in place of 3 - 28 oz cans diced (84 oz). Slight changes in methods; saves a dirty pan and flavors veggies. Plus, recipe doesn't say WHAT to do with the reserved 'drippings'. Crumble meat in large pot and start browning; chop and add onion; shred and add carrot. (Carrots need to cook longer than peppers and zucchini.) Dump into colander to drain fat, if needed. Put entire mixture back into pot. Add peppers, zucchini, and mushroooms. Saute until just tender. Add tomatoes, then spinach, and then simmer. I ended up with this huge can of tomatoes because it was all I could find without added corn syrup. I don't plan to add sugar to the sauce, either, altho at times a tiny bit of sugar may be needed in tomato sauces. Not in this one, with all the veggies. Doesn't taste a bit acidic. Anyway, LOVE this sauce. Try it, you'll like it!
My husband and I very much enjoyed this recipe this evening. This is what I did... I didn't add the italian sausage or the third can of tomatoes (I didn't have them). I only added half the package of spinach (and it was still frozen because I was running out of time). I thought it was just the right amount. The recipe doesn't state this, but I added the meat into the sauce then covered to simmer. I knew we would enjoy this recipe because I usually make a quicky spaghetti sauce with store bought sauce, ground beef and a package of frozen italian vegetable blend thrown in it. Thanks for sharing! YUM!
Delicious! I used sweet Italian turkey sausage and ground turkey to make it healthier. I only added in two cans of the diced tomatoes, but used a 15 oz can of tomato sauce as well as some tomato paste to thicken it. It would've been too watery without the sauce and paste. I used fresh spinach rather than frozen. It makes a ton for two people, so I froze 2/3's of it. Thanks for the recipe!
i loved this! had to use turky italian style sausage and omit the ground beef, but kept it the same otherwise. i could eat the sauce by itself it was so good. my 3 year old didn't eat it, i think maby the sausage was too spicy for him.
This was an OUTSTANDING recipe! I was a little apprehensive getting into the recipe and finding all of the editing errors, but this sauce cooked up rich and delicious. What a wonderful alternative to more traditional sauces. I basically followed the recipe as written, used about 6 oz choppped mushrooms and about 4 oz fresh chopped fresh spinach. I used two 28 oz plus one 14 oz cans diced tomatoes, and used dried herbs. A little more sugar, and some red pepper flakes. I also added a 14 oz can of beef broth, and simmmered this for a full 6 hours( about an hour uncovered, too) before serving over thin spaghetti and parm cheese. Just wonderful. Dinner and three freezer bags full. We will be eating this in 2012 for sure!
Made a lot of changes. Left off the sausage, zucchini, and carrots. Subbed the ground beef for ground turkey. Instead of 3 cans diced tomatoes, did 6 roma tomatoes, 1 can diced tomatoes (drained) and part of a can of tomato paste. Sauteed the garlic with the onion instead of holding until later. Used about 1.5 tbs herbs of provence and 2 tsp dried basil instead of the fresh stuff, for convenience. And added the turkey back in before simmering for 1 hour, not three. Delicious!
I halved the recipe, and used fresh spinach and orange bell instead of red since that is what I had on hand. Just toss the spinach in in towards the end of cooking until wilted. This makes a nice chunky sauce, just the way we like it.
Really good, chunky and thick! I loved all the veggies in this! I had to use dried thyme and oregano, but did put the fresh basil in at the last minute. Only addition was a pinch of red pepper flake for a smidge of heat. I'm going to give this one to my daughter-in-law so she can get more veggies in her boys. Thanks debrasteward!!!
Loved it....used all lean Italian chicken sausage out of the casing and crumbled....sauteed that with all of the veggies and then transfered all of that in to my slow cooker with all other ingredients to cook slowly all day. Great and chunky on whole grain pasta! Thanks!
This sounds like it is very good. I would like to note that this & a few other recipes on the allrecipes site don't follow through on the directions.In this recipe, it doesn't tell you to mix the meat with the vegetables. I can assume they go together,but is it before you simmer, or after ?
I ussully make complete recipes as stated, but I didn't have mushrooms, a red pepper or zucchini. i also only used 1 28oz can of whole tomatoes that I smashed and 1 can of tomato sauce. I only used Italian sausage as well. Plus only cooked it for an hour because thats all the time I had. Was very tastey and I will be making it the original way next time. My family enjoyed it.
I really liked this recipe, it's a keeper. I followed it almost like it was presented, but substituted moose meat, almost zero fat and a good flavor ( I live in Maine and have access to it). I skipped the thyme, it's a personal preference and I don't believe it belongs in a pasta sauce, I did add 1 big TBS of tomato paste for extra richness. I used four 15oz cans of diced fire roasted tomatoes (Hunts). Wonderful recipe!
I loved it.And he said that he liked it so much,That he would like for me too make it our Friday,Saturday & Sunday Dinner.I added more Onions & mushroom.And I put just a little bit of Ragu sauce.Because I don't like alot of sauce.And I didn't put any salt nor pepper In it..And I well much Think you for your Making this dinner,For others,Like me too njoy,In our homes ????!
Everyone loved this sauce even though it was not as tomatoey as I usually make it. I cooked it on hi in the crockpot for 6 hours. The spinach and the basil was added in the last hr. Except for adding about half a teaspoon of red pepper flakes and more carrots and onions (did not have a pepper) 2 extra sausages and the organic beef(1.3lb),I followed the instructions. My husband requested a simple tomato sauce to top it off the next day. We had the recipe with linguine, salad, and garlic bread. I had spaghetti squash (gluten-free) instead of the linguine and thoroughly enjoyed the meal. I will definitely make this sauce again but not increase some of the ingredients to match the large can of Italian tomatoes I got from Costco, since I couldn't fit all the tomatoes in the 6qt crockpot at the end. It certainly was a new adventure cooking all at the same time. I may cook the recipe in parts next time then put it together later.
I made this recipe as shown (except I assumed you add the meat back in before you start simmering). It was absolutely delicious!!! The only thing was that I had a problem in the kitchen and by the time it was resolved, I didn't have the full three hours to simmer the sauce and it wasn't completely blended/stewed. I'm assuming it would be if cooked completely. The combination of flavors is amazing!
I love this sauce. It's packed with protein and veggies and it's nice and chunky. I first made this two years ago and canned it for a two-week solo camping trip. It made it so easy to serve up a healthy meal without any bother - all I had to do was boil some pasta each night! The only thing I don't love about this sauce was that it's very loose. Now I add a whole can of tomato paste, which thickens it nicely. I also omit the sugar (never even tried it with sugar - doesn't need it), and can take or leave the carrots. I also second the recommendation of adding the fresh basil at the end. Enjoy!
I made this in 3 variations for Monday Night Football, original, w/o mushrooms and Gluten free (noodles) veggie. It was a huge hit with ALL. This one is going into my permanent rotation. I did stray in that I use canned, undrained tomatoes, but they were in their own juice, no sugar added.
I skipped step one. On step two, I only used 2 Tbsp of oil instead of 1/4 cup. At the end I threw in cooked lentils to replace the meat. (I used 1 cup of dry brown lentils that I cooked according to the directions on the package, using vegetable broth instead of water.) This is a terrific recipe! I used it to meal prep and the leftovers held up all week.
I substituted turkey sausage and diet lean ground beef for the meats indicated; substituted other color for the green pepper; omitted the oregano (allergy). Prior to an extensive shoulder surgery, I wanted to prepare and freeze dishes that could be easily thawed and heated for meals post surgery. This froze beautifully flat in freezer bags, thawed quickly, and was so wonderful on freshly cooked penne.
My wife and kids dont like cooked carrots or zucchini. I snuck this recipe in and they loved it! I personally dont like mushrooms so I added another zucchini to replace. I cooked the onion and peppers with minced garlic and dusted with salt and pepper. I also used crushed tomatoes as noted in a comment before as my wife and kids say they dont like tomatoes either.... at least chunks. I did add a can of tomato paste to thicken it up and used fresh spinach instead of frozen. 100% loved. Thanks for the recipe!
Yes. This an excellent base sauce... I added 2 Table spoons balsamic vinegar and olive oil, a yellow pepper, fresh mushrooms and loads of fresh tomatoes. We also added 3 Tbsp. Corn starch dissolved in 8 oz. Water. Simmer until thickened.
Excellent in all ways. Very similar to my go to recipe and can be used in a variety of ways as some readers mentioned. I am also not a fan of thyme so I do leave that out and also add the fresh basil only at the end of cooking. Try hot sausage as a variation as well. Another very important addition I would make is about 1/4 cup of red wine right at the end. The same red wine you are drinking while making it!
Very tasty and the fam loved it too! I did two cans of crushed tomatoes and a large can of paste after reading some of the other comments about it being too watery and it turned out great. Definitely saving this recipe!
Excellent! I have changed a few things, like the sausages: I had left overs bbqd sausages that i used, didnt add sugar just a hint of agave sirup ( that i will not use the next time as i blv the veggies r giving a perfectly delicate sweet taste especially if u add more onions and carrots) and one tspn of mustard - european kind- not the regular one and white pepper with a hint of chilli sauce as additional spices. I added just one can of tomatoes. Can b used for pasta but I'm not a fan. I've cut the cooking time to 40min. Just perfect! Thx
This is very close to my own recipe except I leave the skins on the sausages but cut them in large pieces. My meatballs include both beef and pork, spaghetti spices, chopped onions, tpmato paste, parmesan cheese, bread crumbs and an egg. I have never encountered a complain about the taste.
