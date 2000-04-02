Lots O'Veggies Sausage Spaghetti Sauce

This Italian sausage and ground beef recipe is full of vegetables and Italian herbs -- the longer it cooks the better! Full of flavor, and makes a great base sauce for lasagna. It's critical to use fresh basil, other herbs may be dried. Do not use canned tomatoes which have any corn syrup in them. Home canned tomato equivalent is 3 quarts. If you want a spicier sauce add either crushed red pepper to taste or use hot Italian sausage.

Recipe by Debra Steward

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium skillet over medium heat, cook sausage and ground beef until brown. Drain, reserving 2 tablespoons drippings. Set aside.

  • In a large stock pot or Dutch oven heat oil over medium heat. Cook onions in oil until translucent. Stir in green and red bell peppers, zucchini, mushrooms and carrots and cook until just tender. Add browned sausage and ground beef. Stir in basil, spinach, thyme, oregano, garlic, sugar and salt and pepper. Cook 2 to 5 minutes. Pour in tomatoes, stir well, reduce heat, cover and simmer 3 hours, stirring occasionally.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
339 calories; protein 18.7g; carbohydrates 18.3g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 45.2mg; sodium 803.2mg. Full Nutrition
